So nice! See full photo below







More @ http://trendinghelm.blogspot.com/2017/11/adorable-photo-of-bankys-mum-praying.html

Beautiful

eyah the guy don barb skin cut to prepare for chemotherapy eyah the guy don barb skin cut to prepare for chemotherapy

forreelinc:

and what's funny about that?

kokoA:

and what's funny about that? he was born ready for chemo how is that not comedy gold?

you have a bad sense of humour





Not again!!!



Small time we'd start seeing things like



Adesua said: "I don't mind not being prayed for by my mother in-law"



Banky would be like: "Mother's blessing not too important".



Not again!!!

Small time we'd start seeing things like

Adesua said: "I don't mind not being prayed for by my mother in-law"

Banky would be like: "Mother's blessing not too important".

So much for people who didn't like big weddings!!!

.

GBAM, GBAMMER, GBAMMEST!!!



1 Like

This is the only not for the camera pics I have see in all of bankys pics









#mothersareBAE.







You av bin prayed for nigga by ur mum...hence you nor get any excuse to come tell us say one tin no divourse...







#take this from me...







keep your marriage from third parties like social media.

#my2kobo

Man like Banky W . No baby mama drama, no scandals, kept engagement off social media,married a good woman not a slay queen...... 1 Like

When your mother blesses you ....

Amen in advance

Mothers Prayer will keep him going.

Happy married life uncle Bankole His mum looks biracial tho.

Nairaland moderators and banky's marital affairs are like 5&6

This Guy Head too big Abeg....

This drama never still end?

Mother's love

Mothers love: priceless!!

DON'T UNDERESTIMATE THE POWER OF MOTHER'S PRAYERS.

Celebrities are always talked about, if you like defecate, urinate they will say you have urinated. I will call one of the advantages.

MODS ALERT:



Plsi expect next post on Banky & Adesua to be "Banky & Adesua in toilet Pooping"



Then, afterwards, "Banky W is Pregnant for Adesua "



Haba! Plss pls, I'm tired of these Bankie News, if na me send educative, enlightening posts una no go take am to FP. bt all these mods wey dey collect "ROGER" jst dey disturb us kowai!



Abeg,, Mods b guided O!

No be by prayer..

Chevronstaff:



Man like Banky W . No baby mama dramas, no scandals, kept engagement off social media,married a good woman not a slay queen......

Do u really work with chevron?

This type of prayer they enter well. God bless their marriage. Mine is next!

The best thing that can happen to any bride is having your mother in law love you.

Adesua I wish you luck, may your marriage be better than Tonto and church rat.