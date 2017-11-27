Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Why Is Music In Nigeria Today All About Love And Women? (7486 Views)

I mean when last did you hear songs of other genres like politics, conflict, everyday events, disasters, poverty etc. Ever since the war on boko haram started, have you ever heard a song condemning the sect or a song to give hope to those displaced and affected?



The Americans are even trying with the likes of Rihanna's "American oxygen" and many more. All we hear in today Nigeria is going crazy about big ass, meaningless love, money and women. I just watched lil kesh' "rora" video and I must confess that the music industry is in deep rot.

Dats d quickest way 2 make money, if dey sing abt al dose tins u mentioned up dere, pple wl nt buy. Dats d quickest way 2 make money, if dey sing abt al dose tins u mentioned up dere, pple wl nt buy. 10 Likes 2 Shares

as in i've been on trace tv since 7am and i've not heard any song aside love, big booty and women.

d masses are d ones encouraging d sales, even few who sang reasonably, if u watch d video, u wl stl see an unclad boobs and butts, money must b made dear, nobody cares anymore UrennaNkoli:

d masses are d ones encouraging d sales, even few who sang reasonably, if u watch d video, u wl stl see an unclad boobs and butts, money must b made dear, nobody cares anymore

It's because singing about butts and bosoms sell more than gala 4 Likes 2 Shares

Times are changing, so are values and morals. It's a matter of anything that sells. Though a very sane person would agree that it's quite annoying, but what is there to do?



I sincerely hope music would still come back to the time when it passed serious messages a across, and where a kid can actually see a music video with his parents in peace. 15 Likes 2 Shares

you can change the routine way of singing, ,

Pls Remove "love"...



Lust,women. 18 Likes 5 Shares

Sex sells 1 Like 1 Share

I Neva know some people have noticed it thaz y I still stick to my foreign rappers up to date. 15 Likes

because it's what sells?

The world we live in

Because most youths of today are very shallow in their thinking.

It's only women and sex that they think about 9 Likes 1 Share

as in i've been on trace tv since 7am and i've not heard any song aside love, big booty and women.

Trace TV since 7am?

Trace TV since 7am?

Seems your village People Have upped their game.

That's the least of our problems



They can sing anything they want

Law of Supply states that higher the demand for a particular goods or services, the higher the quantity supplied.











Until you guys make a conscious effort to listening to Trash music, only then will the supply stop



It is as simple as ABC 1 Like

Cos most of them are clueless and aren't supposed to be in the music industry.... Especially the male 'singers' and Yemi 'gold-digger' alade 1 Like





Dont you know that the world passes different phases at differnt times till the end of the world?



Dont you know that the world passes different phases at differnt times till the end of the world?

We re in a democratic phase ryt now...do n say what u like, itz called freedom of speech tho with its clause sha

4starstunna:

I Neva know some people have noticed it thaz y I still stick to my foreign rappers up to date.

You right on bruh.



You right on bruh.

Kendrick and J.Cole don't do these childish things.







































.....them still the complain Because we live to please them both ............them still the complain

All of you that are complaining, how many dope Nigerian singers/ rappers do you know or support? Folks don't practise what they preach anymore. Do you know Our own Blaqbones, a rapper that launched his career on Nairaland here? Do you know rappers like Boogey, Eclipse, Luluraps, AQ, Mojeed, Santi, e.t.c? To you know singers like Aramide, Sir Dauda, Johnny Drille, Tomi Thomas, Tay Aiwar, Nonso Amadi, Odunsi, Ric Hassani, Morell, Funbi, Aduke, and several other dope underground artistes? No! They remain underground because you lots don't appreciate nor hype good music. Y'all prefer pangolo music. Stop complaining. We the few little know these good musicians and appreciate them. Follow them on social media to encourage them. You are what you listen to. Music is a taste. Going through your playlist can give a slight insight into your personality.



By the way, I'm a music producer and a singer. I learnt everything all by myself. You can do it too. Visit my blog in my signature below for tutorials to get you started. I'll be dropping a new philosophical song on here before the week runs out, hope you'll support good music then.

That's because that's what most youth enjoy and even the institution is supporting that. ...

Censore board is as useless as anything, a lot of music videos or audio is to be banned buthem what do we have...

The so called future leaders are in tune too



Everyone going one corner���...



Where are the meaningful songs, asa and others

The answer to your question is that most Nigerian musicians are so vain, materialistic and intellectually blind. You don't give what you don't have. 1 Like

That's the question I also asked myself when I watched Trace TV recently. Its soo nauseating and I keep wondering, why do our music lack content? A combination of non-melodious lyrics is made up by half nakid girls whose only thang is to shake their arses.

And some ladies would want us to believe that 21st century women should no longer be viewed as sex objects…..... 1 Like

Even Tupac with all the gangster shiiii had some creative lines in his lyrics.





Creativity has long been dead and buried.



If only gospel artists knew, its only in gospel songs you can hear average lyrics. Hope they develop that.



Youths just go to the studio, take a tablet of weed, hear a beat and the thing go skrrrrra...



Rip creativity. 1 Like