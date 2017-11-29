₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Must The Next President Be A Northerner? by sebali: 4:27pm On Nov 27
All about the media as regards to 2019 is Buhari vs Atiku. On the sidelines we have names like Lamido popping up. My question is, why is the south not making any move towards taking the presidency come 2019.
We produce the resources, are more educated but sit back and let the north dictate the nations politics since 1960. This has to stop, modern politics is all about the media, and we control the media (both the regular media and social media), so what are we afraid of. I dare to say we must not choose btw Atiku(desperation) and Buhari (failure), let the south feed a candidate and rally behind him.
This my theory..... If we feed a southern Christian from SS e. g Donald Duke he has a good chance of winning
1. Both SE and SW would vote for him since he is neither Igbo or Yoruba(as both tribes prefer to fight than support each other)
2. He is younger comparatively.... So those clamoring for a youthful candidate would vote him
3. The middle belt would vote him if we can use fulani menace against the core north
4. He has a good track record as governor of Cross rivers
5. The Christians in the NE could vote for him still because of fear of the fulanis and core northerners.
6. Buhari would always gt the NW bt another northern candidate means the vote in the NE would be shared that gives a consolidated sourthern candidate the advantage.
7. Finally we control the Media..... That's one of the ingredients needed to win an election.
I beg all southerners/middlebelterns alike, lets put our differences aside, Lets show the core North they don't own this country, lets stand up and effect a real change..... The Northern Islamic block has being ruling for years with nothing to show for it...... It mustn't be another Northern Muslim.
In 2015 I supported Buhari
Come 2019 am not voting a Northern Muslim.....
It Mustn't be between Buhari or Atiku..... Lets support our own.... Thats what the NW does every time.... They only vote for their own(Northern Muslim).
COME 2019 LET US SUPPORT OUR OWN. VOTE FOR A SOUTHERNER...
I WILL VOTE A SOUTHERNER.
|Re: Must The Next President Be A Northerner? by juman(m): 4:30pm On Nov 27
You are right.
President can come from any where.
|Re: Must The Next President Be A Northerner? by sebali: 4:32pm On Nov 27
juman:The core north makes it look lik dey own it.... Enough is Enough
|Re: Must The Next President Be A Northerner? by captainbangz(m): 4:36pm On Nov 27
Come from south, come win nah...
|Re: Must The Next President Be A Northerner? by sebali: 4:41pm On Nov 27
juman:The core north makes it look lik dey own it.... Enough is Enough
|Re: Must The Next President Be A Northerner? by kalufelix(m): 4:47pm On Nov 27
My Problem Is Not Really The Region But Why We Have To Keep Moving In Cycles By Bringing Up People From The Past
Imagine From Buhari To Atiku Mayb Like Play Like Joke IBB Too Go Declare One Day..
#whichwaynaija
|Re: Must The Next President Be A Northerner? by ruggedised: 4:50pm On Nov 27
South are cowards
|Re: Must The Next President Be A Northerner? by Isokowadoo: 4:50pm On Nov 27
Poster I Totally Agree with U, BT We Re gradually seeking Equity.
an Atiku means 8more years of notern presidency, A Buhari Means Anoda 5yrs of Disaster, Deaths hardship and All
|Re: Must The Next President Be A Northerner? by sebali: 4:52pm On Nov 27
kalufelix:
Dats a good point... We must stop this recycling of same pple...
|Re: Must The Next President Be A Northerner? by sebali: 4:54pm On Nov 27
ruggedised:
We are more greedy ane disunited... Not really cowards
|Re: Must The Next President Be A Northerner? by sebali: 4:54pm On Nov 27
ruggedised:
We need to brace up.... Enough is Enough
|Re: Must The Next President Be A Northerner? by sebali: 4:54pm On Nov 27
ruggedised:
|Re: Must The Next President Be A Northerner? by Afam4eva(m): 5:42pm On Nov 27
sebali:Will it be a crime if we all join hands and support an Igbo candidate or is this your own way of campaigning for Donald Duke? I have nothing against Donald Duke, but if we must vote anyone it must be due to merit and not because he is from the south-south which is neither Yoruba or Igbo. You must think everyone else came to drink garri.
|Re: Must The Next President Be A Northerner? by aribisala0(m): 5:48pm On Nov 27
There is no credible Ibo person that can rule Nigeria>They just don't have that kind of aptitude.They are better making money and developing Lagos and other places like Cape Town,Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur
There is No Ibo governor of note since 1999
The closest political figure whom I admire is female(a minus in Nigeria sadly) and not really experienced enough i.e Obi Ezekwesili.
Most of the others are charlatans
|Re: Must The Next President Be A Northerner? by Desyner: 6:04pm On Nov 27
I thought zoning arrangement died with PDP. The political class have excluded others from decision making through primaries and politicking.
|Re: Must The Next President Be A Northerner? by CrtlAltDel: 6:05pm On Nov 27
Hold on let me ask our SE blodas
ruggedised:South East you mean cos we have tasted presidency sinceeeeeee and still enoying VP post for now. Also the most intellgent politician alive Tinubu is from the SW.
The most important and influential politician alive, OBJ is SW… if you belive I am wrong ask PDP, GEJ and ATIKU
|Re: Must The Next President Be A Northerner? by urahara(m): 6:05pm On Nov 27
sebali:
Guy , you should be thinking about integrity and efficiency , not state of origin.
|Re: Must The Next President Be A Northerner? by ruggedised: 6:12pm On Nov 27
CrtlAltDel:
who ask amebo
|Re: Must The Next President Be A Northerner? by igbodefender: 6:14pm On Nov 27
My own be say a mazi will become president in 2023.
|Re: Must The Next President Be A Northerner? by CrtlAltDel: 6:14pm On Nov 27
ruggedised:A reta* *d , check the comments above very well you will see it
|Re: Must The Next President Be A Northerner? by igbodefender: 6:17pm On Nov 27
sebali:Let the North complete their tenure. We should vote Buhari in 2019. Igbo Presidency in 2023.
|Re: Must The Next President Be A Northerner? by stonemasonn: 6:18pm On Nov 27
aribisala0:Chris Ngige will do well, I served at Anambra when he was governor.
I like that guy
|Re: Must The Next President Be A Northerner? by proudlyYoruba(m): 6:22pm On Nov 27
What about Amaechi? Dude is Igbo (Ikwere) and he is good. As per the North Central i hope you stop deceiving yourself bro. A southerner can only win when there are two northerners and one southerner. This is the 4th republic and people are trying to bring in equilibrium cause of the agitations from the East, size and alliances are need to win the election. The East so far doesn't have the size nor the alliance, to make them rule come 2023 election will have to be zoned. That's just our country
|Re: Must The Next President Be A Northerner? by MarysMeal: 6:22pm On Nov 27
Isokowadoo:
This is actually what must southerners don't understand.
|Re: Must The Next President Be A Northerner? by Robisky001: 6:27pm On Nov 27
The Northerners understand the dynamics of election that's what separates them from their Southern counterparts. Political consciousness does not start on the day of election it starts before election.
|Re: Must The Next President Be A Northerner? by sebali: 6:34pm On Nov 27
Afam4eva:
I picked a SS cos ibos won't vote a yoruba man and yorubas won't vote an ibo man... They don't lik each other... So a SS candidate is wat can unite the entire south 4 now... A Christian middlebeltern is cool doh.... I agree with you the candidate has to be credible.... Bt a credible southerner
|Re: Must The Next President Be A Northerner? by sebali: 6:37pm On Nov 27
urahara:
The NW does not see it same way.... We play fair, they play religiously unfairly and Win
|Re: Must The Next President Be A Northerner? by plessis: 6:37pm On Nov 27
proudlyYoruba:amaechi president?. ... Are you okay?
|Re: Must The Next President Be A Northerner? by mujahid777(m): 6:48pm On Nov 27
Just say you are against a Muslim from becoming president even if He hails from the south
|Re: Must The Next President Be A Northerner? by jashar(f): 6:52pm On Nov 27
Nigeria is run based on sentiment an entitlement mentality.
Unfortunately, competence and capability usually takes the back burner when such critical decisions are taken.
What a shame.
|Re: Must The Next President Be A Northerner? by proudlyYoruba(m): 9:32pm On Nov 27
plessis:I am okay, hale and hearty. Any reason why Mr. Amaechi doesn't deserve the presidency seat? Any reason? He is a trooper just because he opposed ur beloved son doesn't make him bad.
|Re: Must The Next President Be A Northerner? by Alariiwo: 9:41pm On Nov 27
One thing I'm sure of is that no Igbo will rule this country now or in future..
The slim chance they had has been killed by Nnamdi cownu and his Ipob piglets.
It's easier for them to get biafra than to get presidency.
