Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Must The Next President Be A Northerner? (1947 Views)

Who Will Be Nigeria's Next President Come 2019? (Pictured) / A Credible Northerner, Not Osinbajo Should Succeed Buhari In 2019 / "Zahra Buhari , Don't Marry A Northerner" - Man To President's Daughter (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

All about the media as regards to 2019 is Buhari vs Atiku. On the sidelines we have names like Lamido popping up. My question is, why is the south not making any move towards taking the presidency come 2019.



We produce the resources, are more educated but sit back and let the north dictate the nations politics since 1960. This has to stop, modern politics is all about the media, and we control the media (both the regular media and social media), so what are we afraid of. I dare to say we must not choose btw Atiku(desperation) and Buhari (failure), let the south feed a candidate and rally behind him.



This my theory..... If we feed a southern Christian from SS e. g Donald Duke he has a good chance of winning



1. Both SE and SW would vote for him since he is neither Igbo or Yoruba(as both tribes prefer to fight than support each other)

2. He is younger comparatively.... So those clamoring for a youthful candidate would vote him

3. The middle belt would vote him if we can use fulani menace against the core north

4. He has a good track record as governor of Cross rivers

5. The Christians in the NE could vote for him still because of fear of the fulanis and core northerners.

6. Buhari would always gt the NW bt another northern candidate means the vote in the NE would be shared that gives a consolidated sourthern candidate the advantage.

7. Finally we control the Media..... That's one of the ingredients needed to win an election.



I beg all southerners/middlebelterns alike, lets put our differences aside, Lets show the core North they don't own this country, lets stand up and effect a real change..... The Northern Islamic block has being ruling for years with nothing to show for it...... It mustn't be another Northern Muslim.

In 2015 I supported Buhari

Come 2019 am not voting a Northern Muslim.....

It Mustn't be between Buhari or Atiku..... Lets support our own.... Thats what the NW does every time.... They only vote for their own(Northern Muslim).



COME 2019 LET US SUPPORT OUR OWN. VOTE FOR A SOUTHERNER...

I WILL VOTE A SOUTHERNER. 13 Likes 3 Shares

You are right.



President can come from any where. 2 Likes

juman:

You are right.

President can come from any where. The core north makes it look lik dey own it.... Enough is Enough The core north makes it look lik dey own it.... Enough is Enough 4 Likes

Come from south, come win nah... 6 Likes 1 Share

juman:

You are right.

President can come from any where. The core north makes it look lik dey own it.... Enough is Enough The core north makes it look lik dey own it.... Enough is Enough

My Problem Is Not Really The Region But Why We Have To Keep Moving In Cycles By Bringing Up People From The Past



Imagine From Buhari To Atiku Mayb Like Play Like Joke IBB Too Go Declare One Day..



#whichwaynaija 15 Likes

South are cowards 9 Likes

Poster I Totally Agree with U, BT We Re gradually seeking Equity.



an Atiku means 8more years of notern presidency, A Buhari Means Anoda 5yrs of Disaster, Deaths hardship and All 4 Likes 1 Share

kalufelix:

My Problem Is Not Really The Region But Why We Have To Keep Moving In Cycles By Bringing Up People From The Past



Imagine From Buhari To Atiku Mayb Like Play Like Joke IBB Too Go Declare One Day..



#whichwaynaija



Dats a good point... We must stop this recycling of same pple... Dats a good point... We must stop this recycling of same pple... 3 Likes

ruggedised:

South are cowards

We are more greedy ane disunited... Not really cowards We are more greedy ane disunited... Not really cowards 3 Likes

ruggedised:

South are cowards

We need to brace up.... Enough is Enough We need to brace up.... Enough is Enough

ruggedised:

South are cowards

sebali:

All about the media as regards to 2019 is Buhari vs Atiku. On the sidelines we have names like Lamido popping up. My question is, why is the south not making any move towards taking the presidency come 2019.

We produce the resources, are more educated but sit back and let the north dictate the nations politics since 1960. This has to stop, modern politics is all about the media, and we control the media (both the regular media and social media), so what are we afraid of. I dare to say we must not choose btw Atiku(desperation) and Buhari (failure), let the south feed a candidate and rally behind him.

This my theory..... If we feed a southern Christian from SS e. g Donald Duke he has a good chance of winning

1. Both SE and SW would vote for him since he is neither Igbo or Yoruba(as both tribes prefer to fight than support each other)

2. He is younger comparatively.... So those clamoring for a youthful candidate would vote him

3. The middle belt would vote him if we can use fulani menace against the core north

4. He has a good track record as governor of Cross rivers

5. The Christians in the NE could vote for him still because of fear of the fulanis and core northerners.

6. Buhari would always gt the NW bt another northern candidate means the vote in the NE would be shared that gives a consolidated sourthern candidate the advantage.

7. Finally we control the Media..... That's one of the ingredients needed to win an election.



I beg all southerners/middlebelterns alike, lets put our differences aside, Lets show the core North they don't own this country, lets stand up and effect a real change..... The Northern Islamic block has being ruling for years with nothing to show for it...... It mustn't be another Northern Muslim.

In 2015 I supported Buhari

Come 2019 am not voting a Northern Muslim.....

It Mustn't be between Buhari or Atiku..... Lets support our own.... Thats what the NW does every time.... They only vote for their own(Northern Muslim).



COME 2019 LET US SUPPORT OUR OWN. VOTE FOR A SOUTHERNER...

I WILL VOTE A SOUTHERNER.

Will it be a crime if we all join hands and support an Igbo candidate or is this your own way of campaigning for Donald Duke? I have nothing against Donald Duke, but if we must vote anyone it must be due to merit and not because he is from the south-south which is neither Yoruba or Igbo. You must think everyone else came to drink garri. Will it be a crime if we all join hands and support an Igbo candidate or is this your own way of campaigning for Donald Duke? I have nothing against Donald Duke, but if we must vote anyone it must be due to merit and not because he is from the south-south which is neither Yoruba or Igbo. You must think everyone else came to drink garri. 1 Like

There is no credible Ibo person that can rule Nigeria>They just don't have that kind of aptitude.They are better making money and developing Lagos and other places like Cape Town,Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur

There is No Ibo governor of note since 1999

The closest political figure whom I admire is female(a minus in Nigeria sadly) and not really experienced enough i.e Obi Ezekwesili.



Most of the others are charlatans 3 Likes

I thought zoning arrangement died with PDP. The political class have excluded others from decision making through primaries and politicking. 1 Like

Hold on let me ask our SE blodas



ruggedised:

South are cowards South East you mean cos we have tasted presidency sinceeeeeee and still enoying VP post for now. Also the most intellgent politician alive Tinubu is from the SW.

The most important and influential politician alive, OBJ is SW… if you belive I am wrong ask PDP, GEJ and ATIKU 3 Likes 1 Share

sebali:

All about the media as regards to 2019 is Buhari vs Atiku. On the sidelines we have names like Lamido popping up. My question is, why is the south not making any move towards taking the presidency come 2019.

We produce the resources, are more educated but sit back and let the north dictate the nations politics since 1960. This has to stop, modern politics is all about the media, and we control the media (both the regular media and social media), so what are we afraid of. I dare to say we must not choose btw Atiku(desperation) and Buhari (failure), let the south feed a candidate and rally behind him.

This my theory..... If we feed a southern Christian from SS e. g Donald Duke he has a good chance of winning

1. Both SE and SW would vote for him since he is neither Igbo or Yoruba(as both tribes prefer to fight than support each other)

2. He is younger comparatively.... So those clamoring for a youthful candidate would vote him

3. The middle belt would vote him if we can use fulani menace against the core north

4. He has a good track record as governor of Cross rivers

5. The Christians in the NE could vote for him still because of fear of the fulanis and core northerners.

6. Buhari would always gt the NW bt another northern candidate means the vote in the NE would be shared that gives a consolidated sourthern candidate the advantage.

7. Finally we control the Media..... That's one of the ingredients needed to win an election.



I beg all southerners/middlebelterns alike, lets put our differences aside, Lets show the core North they don't own this country, lets stand up and effect a real change..... The Northern Islamic block has being ruling for years with nothing to show for it...... It mustn't be another Northern Muslim.

In 2015 I supported Buhari

Come 2019 am not voting a Northern Muslim.....

It Mustn't be between Buhari or Atiku..... Lets support our own.... Thats what the NW does every time.... They only vote for their own(Northern Muslim).



COME 2019 LET US SUPPORT OUR OWN. VOTE FOR A SOUTHERNER...

I WILL VOTE A SOUTHERNER.





Guy , you should be thinking about integrity and efficiency , not state of origin. Guy , you should be thinking about integrity and efficiency , not state of origin. 3 Likes

CrtlAltDel:

Hold on let me ask our SE blodas





South East you mean cos we have tasted presidency sinceeeeeee and still enoying VP post for now. Also the most intellgent politician alive Tinubu is from the SW.

The most important and influential politician alive, OBJ is SW… if you belive I am wrong ask PDP, GEJ and ATIKU

who ask amebo who askamebo

My own be say a mazi will become president in 2023.

ruggedised:





who ask amebo A reta* *d , check the comments above very well you will see it

sebali:





The core north makes it look lik dey own it.... Enough is Enough Let the North complete their tenure. We should vote Buhari in 2019. Igbo Presidency in 2023. Let the North complete their tenure. We should vote Buhari in 2019. Igbo Presidency in 2023. 2 Likes

aribisala0:

There is no credible Ibo person that can rule Nigeria>They just don't have that kind of aptitude.They are better making money and developing Lagos and other places like Cape Town,Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur

There is No Ibo governor of note since 1999

The closest political figure whom I admire is female(a minus in Nigeria sadly) and not really experienced enough i.e Obi Ezekwesili.



Most of the others are charlatans Chris Ngige will do well, I served at Anambra when he was governor.

I like that guy Chris Ngige will do well, I served at Anambra when he was governor.I like that guy

What about Amaechi? Dude is Igbo (Ikwere) and he is good. As per the North Central i hope you stop deceiving yourself bro. A southerner can only win when there are two northerners and one southerner. This is the 4th republic and people are trying to bring in equilibrium cause of the agitations from the East, size and alliances are need to win the election. The East so far doesn't have the size nor the alliance, to make them rule come 2023 election will have to be zoned. That's just our country 3 Likes

Isokowadoo:

Poster I Totally Agree with U, BT We Re gradually seeking Equity.



an Atiku means 8more years of notern presidency, A Buhari Means Anoda 5yrs of Disaster, Deaths hardship and All

This is actually what must southerners don't understand. This is actually what must southerners don't understand. 1 Like 1 Share

The Northerners understand the dynamics of election that's what separates them from their Southern counterparts. Political consciousness does not start on the day of election it starts before election. 3 Likes

Afam4eva:



Will it be a crime if we all join hands and support an Igbo candidate or is this your own way of campaigning for Donald Duke? I have nothing against Donald Duke, but if we must vote anyone it must be due to merit and not because he is from the south-south which is neither Yoruba or Igbo. You must think everyone else came to drink garri.

I picked a SS cos ibos won't vote a yoruba man and yorubas won't vote an ibo man... They don't lik each other... So a SS candidate is wat can unite the entire south 4 now... A Christian middlebeltern is cool doh.... I agree with you the candidate has to be credible.... Bt a credible southerner I picked a SS cos ibos won't vote a yoruba man and yorubas won't vote an ibo man... They don't lik each other... So a SS candidate is wat can unite the entire south 4 now... A Christian middlebeltern is cool doh.... I agree with you the candidate has to be credible.... Bt a credible southerner 1 Like

urahara:







Guy , you should be thinking about integrity and efficiency , not state of origin.

The NW does not see it same way.... We play fair, they play religiously unfairly and Win The NW does not see it same way.... We play fair, they play religiously unfairly and Win 1 Like

proudlyYoruba:

What about Amaechi? Dude is Igbo (Ikwere) and he is good. As per the North Central i hope you stop deceiving yourself bro. A southerner can only win when there are two northerners and one southerner. This is the 4th republic and people are trying to bring in equilibrium cause of the agitations from the East, size and alliances are need to win the election. The East so far doesn't have the size nor the alliance, to make them rule come 2023 election will have to be zoned. That's just our country amaechi president?. ... Are you okay? amaechi president?. ... Are you okay? 2 Likes

Just say you are against a Muslim from becoming president even if He hails from the south 2 Likes 1 Share

Nigeria is run based on sentiment an entitlement mentality.



Unfortunately, competence and capability usually takes the back burner when such critical decisions are taken.



What a shame. 1 Like

plessis:

amaechi president?. ... Are you okay? I am okay, hale and hearty. Any reason why Mr. Amaechi doesn't deserve the presidency seat? Any reason? He is a trooper just because he opposed ur beloved son doesn't make him bad. I am okay, hale and hearty. Any reason why Mr. Amaechi doesn't deserve the presidency seat? Any reason? He is a trooper just because he opposed ur beloved son doesn't make him bad. 2 Likes 1 Share