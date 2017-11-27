₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Oretunlewa Soyinka And Nneka Ekechukwu's Wedding In Atlanta (Photos) by Onyejemechimere(m): 7:14pm
Photos From Wedding Of Wole Soyinka’s Son Tunlewa In Atlanta
Wole Soyinka’s son, Oretunlewa, over the weekend got married to his sweetheart of eight years, Nneka Ekechukwu, in Atlanta, USA.
Here are first photos from the wedding that was attended by close friends and relations.
Photos below;
|Re: Oretunlewa Soyinka And Nneka Ekechukwu's Wedding In Atlanta (Photos) by Onyejemechimere(m): 7:14pm
cc: Lalasticlala, Missyb3, Mynd44, Fynestboi
|Re: Oretunlewa Soyinka And Nneka Ekechukwu's Wedding In Atlanta (Photos) by Munae(f): 7:18pm
Very Coordinated
|Re: Oretunlewa Soyinka And Nneka Ekechukwu's Wedding In Atlanta (Photos) by Threebear(m): 7:24pm
The lion and the jewel
I hope he's as intelligent as his father.
Great man, legend!
This was when Afonja's gave us real people ,now they give us denrele and bobrisky.
|Re: Oretunlewa Soyinka And Nneka Ekechukwu's Wedding In Atlanta (Photos) by Mediapace: 7:24pm
These are the type of weddings we want to see on FP not tge weddings that the wife will start uploading pics of cows they will kill
|Re: Oretunlewa Soyinka And Nneka Ekechukwu's Wedding In Atlanta (Photos) by erifeoluwasimi: 7:29pm
NO ASO EBI? WHY?
|Re: Oretunlewa Soyinka And Nneka Ekechukwu's Wedding In Atlanta (Photos) by sexybbstar(f): 7:34pm
Low key wedding.. E make sense
|Re: Oretunlewa Soyinka And Nneka Ekechukwu's Wedding In Atlanta (Photos) by Nne5(f): 7:42pm
I LOVE this picture.
The lady's mum mehnnn!
lalasticlala
|Re: Oretunlewa Soyinka And Nneka Ekechukwu's Wedding In Atlanta (Photos) by nerodenero: 8:03pm
Prof. Wole Soyinka's appearance will pass for "mogbo moya" . This uniform of his is simply annoying .
|Re: Oretunlewa Soyinka And Nneka Ekechukwu's Wedding In Atlanta (Photos) by nikkypearl(f): 8:06pm
See gele like table fan
|Re: Oretunlewa Soyinka And Nneka Ekechukwu's Wedding In Atlanta (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 8:07pm
Shameless man that was boasting he will never step his foot in the US once Trump is elected has swallowed his vomit and even had a wedding for his son in tje same USA ..Shameless thing...I hope he has seen the tremendous work Trump has done on the US economy while his friend Buhari is still distributing hardship .
|Re: Oretunlewa Soyinka And Nneka Ekechukwu's Wedding In Atlanta (Photos) by Janet101(f): 8:24pm
SalamRushdie:
You are such a disgrace to dis generation,how can you call someone old enough to be your grandfather a fool.
omoale jatijati....abortion should be legalized to avoid unwanted fools like you.
|Re: Oretunlewa Soyinka And Nneka Ekechukwu's Wedding In Atlanta (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 8:30pm
Janet101:
Abeg park well ...Wole Soyinka is not my grandfather so get that into your head , respect is earned and the old cultist hasnt earned zilch from me ..Do you know how many people that cunning evil man has destroyed with his restless spirit
|Re: Oretunlewa Soyinka And Nneka Ekechukwu's Wedding In Atlanta (Photos) by 2chainzz(m): 9:14pm
Why is he like that.
|Re: Oretunlewa Soyinka And Nneka Ekechukwu's Wedding In Atlanta (Photos) by emmanuelrabb(m): 9:27pm
Love this...
But meanwhile
Wole Soyinka in church
|Re: Oretunlewa Soyinka And Nneka Ekechukwu's Wedding In Atlanta (Photos) by Flashh: 9:45pm
The boy has no bit resemblance with Woke Soyinka at all.
|Re: Oretunlewa Soyinka And Nneka Ekechukwu's Wedding In Atlanta (Photos) by bignero: 9:45pm
whats amaechi doing there?
|Re: Oretunlewa Soyinka And Nneka Ekechukwu's Wedding In Atlanta (Photos) by babamadiba(m): 9:46pm
That guy in the 5th picture na amechi, abi na amechi twin brother?
|Re: Oretunlewa Soyinka And Nneka Ekechukwu's Wedding In Atlanta (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 9:47pm
The bride is ugly and older than the groom
Even Rotimi Amaechi is disgusted by the choice of bride.
But Wole Soyinka is a hypocrite.
-What is an IFA worshipper doing in a church?
-Why will an IFA worshipper's son wed in a church?
-Wole Soyinka hates the US so much because of Donald Trump, yet he visits the US every now and then.
The truth is,
We are all hypocrites.
All of us.
Shoutout to Rotimi Amaechi for being a true friend....for standing by Wole Soyinka despite being ridiculed because of his infamous selfless choice of hosting the Prof.
in Rivers State.
|Re: Oretunlewa Soyinka And Nneka Ekechukwu's Wedding In Atlanta (Photos) by uyams: 9:49pm
Cool marriage
|Re: Oretunlewa Soyinka And Nneka Ekechukwu's Wedding In Atlanta (Photos) by medolab90(m): 9:49pm
B
|Re: Oretunlewa Soyinka And Nneka Ekechukwu's Wedding In Atlanta (Photos) by Elnino4ladies: 9:50pm
Afonja and pig
|Re: Oretunlewa Soyinka And Nneka Ekechukwu's Wedding In Atlanta (Photos) by martineverest(m): 9:50pm
Useless Nairalanders killing themselves here over tribes
But that woman and her blue head gear tho
|Re: Oretunlewa Soyinka And Nneka Ekechukwu's Wedding In Atlanta (Photos) by Udo881: 9:50pm
|Re: Oretunlewa Soyinka And Nneka Ekechukwu's Wedding In Atlanta (Photos) by joviegghead(m): 9:51pm
Everyone is just doing wedding �. Baba, God pls send me the right one.. Congrats to them.
|Re: Oretunlewa Soyinka And Nneka Ekechukwu's Wedding In Atlanta (Photos) by dexterinc2003: 9:51pm
Elnino4ladies:
More proofs that Nigeria is 1. And tribalism most likely only lives on the web.
Yes to Nigeria.. No to Zooafra.
|Re: Oretunlewa Soyinka And Nneka Ekechukwu's Wedding In Atlanta (Photos) by aguyph: 9:52pm
Nne5:na Mugabe bi this?
|Re: Oretunlewa Soyinka And Nneka Ekechukwu's Wedding In Atlanta (Photos) by kay29000(m): 9:52pm
Simple wedding. I like.
By the way, are Ameachi and Soyinka that close? How come he is at the wedding?
|Re: Oretunlewa Soyinka And Nneka Ekechukwu's Wedding In Atlanta (Photos) by paradigmshift(m): 9:52pm
nice wedding. simple
|Re: Oretunlewa Soyinka And Nneka Ekechukwu's Wedding In Atlanta (Photos) by Alariiwo: 9:52pm
And it had to be an Ekechukwu..
Shiooor!
|Re: Oretunlewa Soyinka And Nneka Ekechukwu's Wedding In Atlanta (Photos) by jericco1(m): 9:52pm
low key. nice one
|Re: Oretunlewa Soyinka And Nneka Ekechukwu's Wedding In Atlanta (Photos) by paradigmshift(m): 9:52pm
SalamRushdie:
am sure the restless spirit has destroyed your relatives or you posses with it
