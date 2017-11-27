Photos From Wedding Of Wole Soyinka’s Son Tunlewa In Atlanta



Wole Soyinka’s son, Oretunlewa, over the weekend got married to his sweetheart of eight years, Nneka Ekechukwu, in Atlanta, USA.



Here are first photos from the wedding that was attended by close friends and relations.



Photos below;



More photos.... https://www.lailasblog.com/photos-wole-soyinkas-son-tunlewa-weds-atlanta/

Very Coordinated



I hope he's as intelligent as his father.

Great man, legend!

These are the type of weddings we want to see on FP not tge weddings that the wife will start uploading pics of cows they will kill

NO ASO EBI? WHY?

Low key wedding.. E make sense

I LOVE this picture.



The lady's mum mehnnn!

This uniform of his is simply annoying

See gele like table fan

Shameless man that was boasting he will never step his foot in the US once Trump is elected has swallowed his vomit and even had a wedding for his son in tje same USA..Shameless thing...I hope he has seen the tremendous work Trump has done on the US economy while his friend Buhari is still distributing hardship .

You are such a disgrace to dis generation,how can you call someone old enough to be your grandfather a fool.

You are such a disgrace to dis generation,how can you call someone old enough to be your grandfather a fool.

Why is he like that.















But meanwhile





Wole Soyinka in church

The boy has no bit resemblance with Woke Soyinka at all.

whats amaechi doing there?

That guy in the 5th picture na amechi, abi na amechi twin brother?





The bride is ugly and older than the groom

Even Rotimi Amaechi is disgusted by the choice of bride.



But Wole Soyinka is a hypocrite.

-What is an IFA worshipper doing in a church?

-Why will an IFA worshipper's son wed in a church?

-Wole Soyinka hates the US so much because of Donald Trump, yet he visits the US every now and then.





The truth is,

We are all hypocrites.

All of us.





Shoutout to Rotimi Amaechi for being a true friend....for standing by Wole Soyinka despite being ridiculed because of his infamous selfless choice of hosting the Prof.

Cool marriage

Afonja and pig

Useless Nairalanders killing themselves here over tribes





But that woman and her blue head gear tho

Everyone is just doing wedding �. Baba, God pls send me the right one.. Congrats to them.

More proofs that Nigeria is 1. And tribalism most likely only lives on the web.

More proofs that Nigeria is 1. And tribalism most likely only lives on the web.

Yes to Nigeria.. No to Zooafra.

I LOVE this picture.



The lady's mum mehnnn!

Simple wedding. I like.



By the way, are Ameachi and Soyinka that close? How come he is at the wedding?

nice wedding. simple

And it had to be an Ekechukwu..



Shiooor!

low key. nice one