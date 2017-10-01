₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ejike Gift Emeka: 1st Class Graduate Had Accident On His Way To Lagos For NYSC by stephenduru: 7:42pm On Nov 27
Emeka,a 1st class graduate recently got involved in a road accident on his way to Lagos for NYSC.
Emeka was strong, energetic young man full of life till the sad event that happened on 20th of November. As a 1st class graduate of the Micheal Okpara university of Agriculture he has great hopes for the future.
Due to the severity of the accident which affected his spinal cord he cannot move his body parts. About 4 million is needed for his treatment to continue as he is on life support and further corrective surgeries. The family has already exhausted their little funds. He needs our help.
He is presently at UNTH Enugu but needs to be transferred to MEMFYs hospital for Neurosurgery at Enugu state.
We can't do it all alone and that is why we areusing this medium to reach out to all friends, families , kind hearted Nigerians to help him as we fight hard to save our brother Emeka.
The family and friends honestly need your help in this trying time
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/first-class-graduate-of-micheal-okpara.html?m=1
|Re: Ejike Gift Emeka: 1st Class Graduate Had Accident On His Way To Lagos For NYSC by stephenduru: 7:45pm On Nov 27
|Re: Ejike Gift Emeka: 1st Class Graduate Had Accident On His Way To Lagos For NYSC by Keneking: 7:46pm On Nov 27
So sorry
|Re: Ejike Gift Emeka: 1st Class Graduate Had Accident On His Way To Lagos For NYSC by AngelicBeing: 7:47pm On Nov 27
Every evil arrow of untimely death fired from the council of wickedness and darkness against my destiny, and every evil decision waiting for my day of celebration, what are you waiting for, die, die, die by fire and thunder in Jesus Name, quick recovery to you
|Re: Ejike Gift Emeka: 1st Class Graduate Had Accident On His Way To Lagos For NYSC by Lionbite(m): 7:47pm On Nov 27
So touching
|Re: Ejike Gift Emeka: 1st Class Graduate Had Accident On His Way To Lagos For NYSC by SportBlogger(m): 7:49pm On Nov 27
Too bad!!!
|Re: Ejike Gift Emeka: 1st Class Graduate Had Accident On His Way To Lagos For NYSC by alegbeleye(m): 7:56pm On Nov 27
Hard luck
|Re: Ejike Gift Emeka: 1st Class Graduate Had Accident On His Way To Lagos For NYSC by SalamRushdie: 8:10pm On Nov 27
Village people dont joke with graduates these days oo
|Re: Ejike Gift Emeka: 1st Class Graduate Had Accident On His Way To Lagos For NYSC by BrokenTV: 8:10pm On Nov 27
NYSC should take care of all his medical expenses, he was on a Journey to serve his motherland.
|Re: Ejike Gift Emeka: 1st Class Graduate Had Accident On His Way To Lagos For NYSC by erifeoluwasimi: 8:23pm On Nov 27
get well soon....Sometime i was tellina friend that had an extra year that God knows best now if this guy was askdto choose between this and a secondclasslower result am sure he wont want this....lesson: in all this be grateful
|Re: Ejike Gift Emeka: 1st Class Graduate Had Accident On His Way To Lagos For NYSC by boss01: 10:07pm On Nov 27
Chai this life
|Re: Ejike Gift Emeka: 1st Class Graduate Had Accident On His Way To Lagos For NYSC by Beesluv: 10:07pm On Nov 27
So sad. May God heal him
|Re: Ejike Gift Emeka: 1st Class Graduate Had Accident On His Way To Lagos For NYSC by Realfitbody: 10:07pm On Nov 27
Emeka,a 1st class graduate recently got involved in a road accident on his way to Lagos for NYSC.
A 1st class graduate for that matter.
|Re: Ejike Gift Emeka: 1st Class Graduate Had Accident On His Way To Lagos For NYSC by Gluhbirne(f): 10:07pm On Nov 27
Wishing him a speedy recovery
|Re: Ejike Gift Emeka: 1st Class Graduate Had Accident On His Way To Lagos For NYSC by Gwan2(m): 10:07pm On Nov 27
Life....most times we don't choose our fate, just like a mist, at one moment we are hale, hearty and merrying ...in the next moment we are plaqued by illfated circumstances.
|Re: Ejike Gift Emeka: 1st Class Graduate Had Accident On His Way To Lagos For NYSC by Beesluv: 10:08pm On Nov 27
erifeoluwasimi:How are they related
|Re: Ejike Gift Emeka: 1st Class Graduate Had Accident On His Way To Lagos For NYSC by ennyscongy(m): 10:09pm On Nov 27
so touching, get well soon bro
|Re: Ejike Gift Emeka: 1st Class Graduate Had Accident On His Way To Lagos For NYSC by DaddyKross: 10:09pm On Nov 27
Make dem scrap this NYSC bullshit, dem no go hear.
Sorry for your case jaare, young man
|Re: Ejike Gift Emeka: 1st Class Graduate Had Accident On His Way To Lagos For NYSC by delpee(f): 10:09pm On Nov 27
Almighty God please save Emeka and grant him total healing. Please be merciful and gracious unto him in Jesus name I pray. Amen
Feeling so sad!
|Re: Ejike Gift Emeka: 1st Class Graduate Had Accident On His Way To Lagos For NYSC by danchuzzy(m): 10:09pm On Nov 27
BrokenTV:
Welcome to Nigeria
|Re: Ejike Gift Emeka: 1st Class Graduate Had Accident On His Way To Lagos For NYSC by jaymore(m): 10:09pm On Nov 27
quick recovery bro.
|Re: Ejike Gift Emeka: 1st Class Graduate Had Accident On His Way To Lagos For NYSC by Skimpledawg(m): 10:09pm On Nov 27
I so know this young man.
His project supervisor was my direct boss.
Ooh my God. What a painful tragedy. So young and full of life. My Oga will be so sad hearing this
|Re: Ejike Gift Emeka: 1st Class Graduate Had Accident On His Way To Lagos For NYSC by Isokowadoo: 10:09pm On Nov 27
Very unfortunate.
Nysc a tale of Misfortune and Season al smile
|Re: Ejike Gift Emeka: 1st Class Graduate Had Accident On His Way To Lagos For NYSC by Waspy(m): 10:09pm On Nov 27
This NYSC rubbish again......I know one day this rubbish will definitely be scrapped. But the earlier the better
|Re: Ejike Gift Emeka: 1st Class Graduate Had Accident On His Way To Lagos For NYSC by Nevee: 10:10pm On Nov 27
This scheme is a sham!!!
|Re: Ejike Gift Emeka: 1st Class Graduate Had Accident On His Way To Lagos For NYSC by lelvin(m): 10:10pm On Nov 27
I pray he will walk again.
|Re: Ejike Gift Emeka: 1st Class Graduate Had Accident On His Way To Lagos For NYSC by blessedweapon(m): 10:10pm On Nov 27
Chai
|Re: Ejike Gift Emeka: 1st Class Graduate Had Accident On His Way To Lagos For NYSC by crackhouse(m): 10:10pm On Nov 27
Village people
|Re: Ejike Gift Emeka: 1st Class Graduate Had Accident On His Way To Lagos For NYSC by kay29000(m): 10:10pm On Nov 27
Sad
|Re: Ejike Gift Emeka: 1st Class Graduate Had Accident On His Way To Lagos For NYSC by money121(m): 10:11pm On Nov 27
Pele
|Re: Ejike Gift Emeka: 1st Class Graduate Had Accident On His Way To Lagos For NYSC by mohims(m): 10:12pm On Nov 27
May God heal him. This is very sad!
