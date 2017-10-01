



Emeka was strong, energetic young man full of life till the sad event that happened on 20th of November. As a 1st class graduate of the Micheal Okpara university of Agriculture he has great hopes for the future.



Due to the severity of the accident which affected his spinal cord he cannot move his body parts. About 4 million is needed for his treatment to continue as he is on life support and further corrective surgeries. The family has already exhausted their little funds. He needs our help.



He is presently at UNTH Enugu but needs to be transferred to MEMFYs hospital for Neurosurgery at Enugu state.



We can't do it all alone and that is why we areusing this medium to reach out to all friends, families , kind hearted Nigerians to help him as we fight hard to save our brother Emeka.



The family and friends honestly need your help in this trying time





