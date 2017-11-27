₦airaland Forum

Father Of Six Declared Wanted For Raping Wife’s Sales Girl (pic) by Islie: 9:56pm On Nov 27
By Emmanuel Ani 




A suspect, Tope Adeniyi has been declared wanted by Ekiti State police command for alleged rape of his wife’s sales girl, a 17 years old girl (name withheld), in Ijero-Ekiti.

Public Relations Officer of Ekiti State Police Command, Alberto Adeyemi confirmed this development to our correspondent in Ado-Ekiti.

According to police report, the victim after spending few years as an apprentice under wife of the suspect decided to stay and continue to assist her in the shop as a sales girl.

Wife of the suspect operates a medicine store in the community.

Tope, a father of six children took to his heel and went into hiding after learning that men of the police are after him for the alleged offence he committed.

The suspect was said to have cajoled his wife’s sales girl into his room located at Agbangudu in Ijero-Ekiti on the 20th of November 2017 with the pretence of requesting her to serve him sachet water, popularly called ‘Pure Water.

Tope who was anxiously waiting like a hungry lion ready to devour her prey Immediately grabbed the victim after serving him the water. Before she knew what was happening he had successfully entered into her.

Sources said the suspect, Tope doesn’t have any tangible work doing, he lives in an apartment very close to his wife’s shop. He was said to have gotten six children from three different women.

It was gathered that when the incident happened, the wife of the suspect currently living with him was away in Lagos. She is said to be currently heavily pregnant.

The victim who narrated her ordeal said: “It was a Monday afternoon, I was in the shop when he (Tope) called me to bring in ‘Pure Water’ to his room. He has been alone throughout the weekend. I never knew he had such plan in mind.

“After given him the sachet water I was about moving out when he (Tope) suddenly grabbed me, I tried to resist but he was more powerful than I do. He pushed me to the bed and took a pillow to cover my mouth. I tried to shout so that other tenants around could come to my aid but nobody heard my voice.”

She said the victim forcefully had his way and ended up defiling her. She observed blood stains all over her panties.

When the information got to the family of the victim, they followed her immediately to the house of the suspect but he was nowhere to be found.

Few days after the incident, the wife of the suspect came back from Lagos and was informed of the atrocity alleged to have been committed by her husband. She was initially arrested by police in Ijero-Ekiti but later released due to her current condition.

An elder brother to the victim, Mr Ropo Ojo said the victim was taken to the state government hospital in Ijero-Ekiti where she was treated.

He called on the police to ensure the arrest of the suspect and make him face prosecution for the act allegedly committed.

As at the time of filling this report, the whereabouts of the said suspect is still unknown. Men of the police are intensifying efforts to ensure his arrest.


http://dailypost.ng/2017/11/27/father-six-declared-wanted-allegedly-raping-wifes-sales-girl/


Re: Father Of Six Declared Wanted For Raping Wife’s Sales Girl (pic) by generalbush(m): 10:04pm On Nov 27
Rape!!!

Oh Shiit... Why am I FTC on most rape threads?

Is this a sign? cry...

Maybe because I have a story to tell... See signature below!!

Re: Father Of Six Declared Wanted For Raping Wife’s Sales Girl (pic) by MicheyJ1: 10:12pm On Nov 27
Please nobody should shout Afonja
Re: Father Of Six Declared Wanted For Raping Wife’s Sales Girl (pic) by ozy4christ(f): 10:17pm On Nov 27
father of six? still rape some one

l don't get it

Re: Father Of Six Declared Wanted For Raping Wife’s Sales Girl (pic) by jeeqaa7(m): 10:22pm On Nov 27
H
Re: Father Of Six Declared Wanted For Raping Wife’s Sales Girl (pic) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:22pm On Nov 27
Castration straight! !

Re: Father Of Six Declared Wanted For Raping Wife’s Sales Girl (pic) by kay29000(m): 10:23pm On Nov 27
What a madman. See how he wants to destroy this poor girl's life. This is pure rape. I feel so bad for the girl.
Re: Father Of Six Declared Wanted For Raping Wife’s Sales Girl (pic) by Slayer2: 10:24pm On Nov 27
Lol
Re: Father Of Six Declared Wanted For Raping Wife’s Sales Girl (pic) by Vanpascore(m): 10:24pm On Nov 27
Over to lala and Seun to locate ds man
Re: Father Of Six Declared Wanted For Raping Wife’s Sales Girl (pic) by surrogatesng: 10:24pm On Nov 27
Konji
Re: Father Of Six Declared Wanted For Raping Wife’s Sales Girl (pic) by dayleke(m): 10:24pm On Nov 27
Se dem take punany swear for am ni?
Wetin im dey look for after 6 kids?

O si ma ba eru re ni bode....
Shioor.....

Re: Father Of Six Declared Wanted For Raping Wife’s Sales Girl (pic) by Ilefoaye(m): 10:25pm On Nov 27
Dey shuld ask Fayose
Re: Father Of Six Declared Wanted For Raping Wife’s Sales Girl (pic) by gmoni2(m): 10:26pm On Nov 27
This is sick..
Re: Father Of Six Declared Wanted For Raping Wife’s Sales Girl (pic) by yormite20(m): 10:26pm On Nov 27
Eleyin giidi gan o
Re: Father Of Six Declared Wanted For Raping Wife’s Sales Girl (pic) by DaddyKross: 10:26pm On Nov 27
Konji sleep, yanga go wake am. Wetin e dey find ?
Re: Father Of Six Declared Wanted For Raping Wife’s Sales Girl (pic) by Krafty006: 10:26pm On Nov 27
too bad
Re: Father Of Six Declared Wanted For Raping Wife’s Sales Girl (pic) by Realfitbody: 10:27pm On Nov 27
A suspect, Tope Adeniyi has been declared wanted by Ekiti State police command for alleged rape of his wife’s sales girl, a 17 years old girl (name withheld), in Ijero-Ekiti.

A father of Six, A wife in his bedroom every minute, but he desired what he has never seen before in another woman's body.





Re: Father Of Six Declared Wanted For Raping Wife’s Sales Girl (pic) by Ezedon(m): 10:27pm On Nov 27
This is not new its their tradition

Re: Father Of Six Declared Wanted For Raping Wife’s Sales Girl (pic) by cr7lomo: 10:27pm On Nov 27
Afonja and rape be like that Jacob zuma picture

Re: Father Of Six Declared Wanted For Raping Wife’s Sales Girl (pic) by stanliwise(m): 10:27pm On Nov 27
I wonder what these men enjoy in raping.
As the saying goes.. 'It is only a madman that knows the sweetness in madness.'

Re: Father Of Six Declared Wanted For Raping Wife’s Sales Girl (pic) by dokiOloye(m): 10:27pm On Nov 27
generalbush:
Rape!!!

Oh Shiit... Why am I FTC on most rape threads?

Is this a sign? cry...

Maybe because I have a story to tell... See signature below!!
jump n pass next time.
Re: Father Of Six Declared Wanted For Raping Wife’s Sales Girl (pic) by urahara(m): 10:27pm On Nov 27
MicheyJ1:
Please nobody should shout Afonja


Looool , I see what you did there grin

Re: Father Of Six Declared Wanted For Raping Wife’s Sales Girl (pic) by maxiuc(m): 10:28pm On Nov 27
cheesy cheesy

Ndi Afo

Ndi ofe

Na their way

Re: Father Of Six Declared Wanted For Raping Wife’s Sales Girl (pic) by adisabarber(m): 10:28pm On Nov 27
Why was the wife detained?
Re: Father Of Six Declared Wanted For Raping Wife’s Sales Girl (pic) by wildcatter23(m): 10:28pm On Nov 27
.
Re: Father Of Six Declared Wanted For Raping Wife’s Sales Girl (pic) by sonnie10: 10:29pm On Nov 27
A man with children from 3 different women. Recipe for disaster!
Re: Father Of Six Declared Wanted For Raping Wife’s Sales Girl (pic) by favourmic(m): 10:29pm On Nov 27
generalbush:
Rape!!!

Oh Shiit... Why am I FTC on most rape threads?

Is this a sign? cry...

Maybe because I have a story to tell... See signature below!!


which sign you talking about
Re: Father Of Six Declared Wanted For Raping Wife’s Sales Girl (pic) by FisifunKododada: 10:30pm On Nov 27
generalbush:
Rape!!!

Oh Shiit... Why am I FTC on most rape threads?

Is this a sign? cry...

Maybe because I have a story to tell... See signature below!!

You well so?

