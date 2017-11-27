₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Father Of Six Declared Wanted For Raping Wife’s Sales Girl (pic) by Islie: 9:56pm On Nov 27
By Emmanuel Ani
http://dailypost.ng/2017/11/27/father-six-declared-wanted-allegedly-raping-wifes-sales-girl/
lalasticlala
|Re: Father Of Six Declared Wanted For Raping Wife’s Sales Girl (pic) by generalbush(m): 10:04pm On Nov 27
Rape!!!
Oh Shiit... Why am I FTC on most rape threads?
Is this a sign? ...
Maybe because I have a story to tell... See signature below!!
3 Likes
|Re: Father Of Six Declared Wanted For Raping Wife’s Sales Girl (pic) by MicheyJ1: 10:12pm On Nov 27
Please nobody should shout Afonja
|Re: Father Of Six Declared Wanted For Raping Wife’s Sales Girl (pic) by ozy4christ(f): 10:17pm On Nov 27
father of six? still rape some one
l don't get it
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Father Of Six Declared Wanted For Raping Wife’s Sales Girl (pic) by jeeqaa7(m): 10:22pm On Nov 27
H
|Re: Father Of Six Declared Wanted For Raping Wife’s Sales Girl (pic) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:22pm On Nov 27
Castration straight! !
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Father Of Six Declared Wanted For Raping Wife’s Sales Girl (pic) by kay29000(m): 10:23pm On Nov 27
What a madman. See how he wants to destroy this poor girl's life. This is pure rape. I feel so bad for the girl.
|Re: Father Of Six Declared Wanted For Raping Wife’s Sales Girl (pic) by Slayer2: 10:24pm On Nov 27
Lol
|Re: Father Of Six Declared Wanted For Raping Wife’s Sales Girl (pic) by Vanpascore(m): 10:24pm On Nov 27
Over to lala and Seun to locate ds man
|Re: Father Of Six Declared Wanted For Raping Wife’s Sales Girl (pic) by surrogatesng: 10:24pm On Nov 27
Konji
|Re: Father Of Six Declared Wanted For Raping Wife’s Sales Girl (pic) by dayleke(m): 10:24pm On Nov 27
Se dem take punany swear for am ni?
Wetin im dey look for after 6 kids?
O si ma ba eru re ni bode....
Shioor.....
1 Like
|Re: Father Of Six Declared Wanted For Raping Wife’s Sales Girl (pic) by OkpekeBeauty: 10:25pm On Nov 27
|Re: Father Of Six Declared Wanted For Raping Wife’s Sales Girl (pic) by Ilefoaye(m): 10:25pm On Nov 27
Dey shuld ask Fayose
|Re: Father Of Six Declared Wanted For Raping Wife’s Sales Girl (pic) by gmoni2(m): 10:26pm On Nov 27
This is sick..
|Re: Father Of Six Declared Wanted For Raping Wife’s Sales Girl (pic) by yormite20(m): 10:26pm On Nov 27
Eleyin giidi gan o
|Re: Father Of Six Declared Wanted For Raping Wife’s Sales Girl (pic) by DaddyKross: 10:26pm On Nov 27
Konji sleep, yanga go wake am. Wetin e dey find ?
|Re: Father Of Six Declared Wanted For Raping Wife’s Sales Girl (pic) by Krafty006: 10:26pm On Nov 27
too bad ........ for quality leather footwear , check my signature.
|Re: Father Of Six Declared Wanted For Raping Wife’s Sales Girl (pic) by Realfitbody: 10:27pm On Nov 27
A suspect, Tope Adeniyi has been declared wanted by Ekiti State police command for alleged rape of his wife’s sales girl, a 17 years old girl (name withheld), in Ijero-Ekiti.
A father of Six, A wife in his bedroom every minute, but he desired what he has never seen before in another woman's body.
1 Like
|Re: Father Of Six Declared Wanted For Raping Wife’s Sales Girl (pic) by Ezedon(m): 10:27pm On Nov 27
This is not new its their tradition
1 Like
|Re: Father Of Six Declared Wanted For Raping Wife’s Sales Girl (pic) by cr7lomo: 10:27pm On Nov 27
Afonja and rape be like that Jacob zuma picture
3 Likes
|Re: Father Of Six Declared Wanted For Raping Wife’s Sales Girl (pic) by stanliwise(m): 10:27pm On Nov 27
I wonder what these men enjoy in raping.
As the saying goes.. 'It is only a madman that knows the sweetness in madness.'
|Re: Father Of Six Declared Wanted For Raping Wife’s Sales Girl (pic) by dokiOloye(m): 10:27pm On Nov 27
generalbush:jump n pass next time.
|Re: Father Of Six Declared Wanted For Raping Wife’s Sales Girl (pic) by urahara(m): 10:27pm On Nov 27
MicheyJ1:
Looool , I see what you did there
2 Likes
|Re: Father Of Six Declared Wanted For Raping Wife’s Sales Girl (pic) by maxiuc(m): 10:28pm On Nov 27
Ndi Afo
Ndi ofe
Na their way
3 Likes
|Re: Father Of Six Declared Wanted For Raping Wife’s Sales Girl (pic) by adisabarber(m): 10:28pm On Nov 27
Why was the wife detained?
|Re: Father Of Six Declared Wanted For Raping Wife’s Sales Girl (pic) by wildcatter23(m): 10:28pm On Nov 27
.
|Re: Father Of Six Declared Wanted For Raping Wife’s Sales Girl (pic) by sonnie10: 10:29pm On Nov 27
A man with children from 3 different women. Recipe for disaster!
|Re: Father Of Six Declared Wanted For Raping Wife’s Sales Girl (pic) by favourmic(m): 10:29pm On Nov 27
generalbush:
which sign you talking about
|Re: Father Of Six Declared Wanted For Raping Wife’s Sales Girl (pic) by FisifunKododada: 10:30pm On Nov 27
generalbush:
You well so?
