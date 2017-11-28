Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Fakhriyya Ben-umar, The First Wife Of Bilyamin Bello Who Was Killed By 2nd Wife (6037 Views)

For Bilyamin Muhammed Bello, the slain nephew of a former chairman of PDP, marital life had always been bumpy.



Bilyamin Bello was allegedly stabbed to death by his wife, Maryam Sanda, at the weekend. She was arraigned on Friday on a two-count charge bordering on culpable homicide and remanded in prison custody.



His first marriage to Fakhriyya Ben-Umar, who was then studying in Edinburgh, UK, only lasted for a few months.





Family sources said it was Maryam Sanda who wrecked his first marriage and even composed the text message late Bilyamin sent to Fakhriyya as a notice of their divorce.



Fakhriyya, who is now married, is a Chemical Engineer with Master’s degree in Sustainability Engineering. She is also the CEO and Creative Director of a fashion firm, Mimosa Designs.



DAILY NIGERIAN reliably gathered that Bilyamin only dated Amina Bala Shagari (whose tribute went viral) but they never got married.



Amina Shagari, a divorcee, is a granddaughter to a former Nigerian president, Shehu Shagari.



Source: https://dailynigerian.com/the-nation/real-face-bilyamin-bellos-ex-wife/

hmmm

So that guy smashed this one also!



#issoright 8 Likes

this is crazy

Na waa

The life of second wives. Grab as much as you can from the man, even those things you won't ever need. Hoard them if possible, until you die.



Let them bury you with those things and any one who wants to have them should dig up the grave and have them. 1 Like

Be contented 1 Like 1 Share

She nna sabi marry flinty wives... that's the repercussions

When the word of God (Bible) says : One Man, One Wife....it is to prevent man, among other things, from gruesome murder such as this.

1 Like

So this was the lady he divorced juat after 2 weeks of marriage?

So sad.

hell hath no fury like a woman scorned

Eya

You guys should give the family some privacy na, the family is still mourning and y'all are just digging some non relevant info, what's this 1 Like 1 Share

This thread has been pushed to the front page for night owls 1 Like 1 Share

Trouble go sit down person go de look for am. The first wife is not good enough so he leave her for a killer.

Him get this one still go carry that demon wey kill am.

Such a pity.



I weap sha for this guy and the family he left behind.

But why did she do that. I mean the second wife? 1 Like

The guy just die like that.

Dat9jakid:

You guys should give the family some privacy na, the family is still mourning and y'all are just digging some non relevant info, what's this Bloggers can DIG up anything....just anything.

Too bad! Bloggers can DIG up anything....just anything.Too bad! 1 Like 1 Share



Nice meeting her OkayNice meeting her

adioolayi:

When the word of God (Bible) says : One Man, One Wife....it is to prevent man, among other things, from gruesome murder such as this.

David was the man after God's heart, how many wives did he have? David was the man after God's heart, how many wives did he have?

coolcharm:

This thread has been pushed to the front page for night owls

This internet my dear, your night is some other people's morning. Time zone. This internet my dear, your night is some other people's morning. Time zone.

? Death!!! Six feets down You see what never been contented has caused him? Death!!! Six feets down

The last picture, her hair/head is not covered at all. Double standard for the rich & poor.

Oun to dun ni pani

E dn finish

adioolayi:

When the word of God (Bible) says : One Man, One Wife....it is to prevent man, among other things, from gruesome murder such as this.

You can tell that to your god whom was pleased with Pa Davido and Solomon in your same bible......���� You can tell that to your god whom was pleased with Pa Davido and Solomon in your same bible......����

The eyeball of the second wife alone is enough to give the man a clue.

.