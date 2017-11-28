₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Fakhriyya Ben-umar, The First Wife Of Bilyamin Bello Who Was Killed By 2nd Wife by lalasticlala(m): 12:24am
For Bilyamin Muhammed Bello, the slain nephew of a former chairman of PDP, marital life had always been bumpy.
Source: https://dailynigerian.com/the-nation/real-face-bilyamin-bellos-ex-wife/
Re: Fakhriyya Ben-umar, The First Wife Of Bilyamin Bello Who Was Killed By 2nd Wife by ladeb: 12:28am
hmmm
Re: Fakhriyya Ben-umar, The First Wife Of Bilyamin Bello Who Was Killed By 2nd Wife by alfaHaywhy(m): 12:35am
So that guy smashed this one also!
#issoright
Re: Fakhriyya Ben-umar, The First Wife Of Bilyamin Bello Who Was Killed By 2nd Wife by abike12(f): 12:35am
this is crazy
Re: Fakhriyya Ben-umar, The First Wife Of Bilyamin Bello Who Was Killed By 2nd Wife by DjAndroid: 12:36am
Na waa
Re: Fakhriyya Ben-umar, The First Wife Of Bilyamin Bello Who Was Killed By 2nd Wife by sonnie10: 12:36am
The life of second wives. Grab as much as you can from the man, even those things you won't ever need. Hoard them if possible, until you die.
Let them bury you with those things and any one who wants to have them should dig up the grave and have them.
Re: Fakhriyya Ben-umar, The First Wife Of Bilyamin Bello Who Was Killed By 2nd Wife by intruxive(m): 12:37am
Be contented
Re: Fakhriyya Ben-umar, The First Wife Of Bilyamin Bello Who Was Killed By 2nd Wife by lathrowinger: 12:37am
She nna sabi marry flinty wives... that's the repercussions
Re: Fakhriyya Ben-umar, The First Wife Of Bilyamin Bello Who Was Killed By 2nd Wife by adioolayi(m): 12:37am
When the word of God (Bible) says : One Man, One Wife....it is to prevent man, among other things, from gruesome murder such as this.
Re: Fakhriyya Ben-umar, The First Wife Of Bilyamin Bello Who Was Killed By 2nd Wife by stchinedu: 12:37am
Re: Fakhriyya Ben-umar, The First Wife Of Bilyamin Bello Who Was Killed By 2nd Wife by MANNABBQGRILLS: 12:37am
So this was the lady he divorced juat after 2 weeks of marriage?
So sad.
Re: Fakhriyya Ben-umar, The First Wife Of Bilyamin Bello Who Was Killed By 2nd Wife by greatwhite(m): 12:38am
hell hath no fury like a woman scorned
Re: Fakhriyya Ben-umar, The First Wife Of Bilyamin Bello Who Was Killed By 2nd Wife by Dabigbroda(m): 12:38am
Eya
Re: Fakhriyya Ben-umar, The First Wife Of Bilyamin Bello Who Was Killed By 2nd Wife by Dat9jakid(m): 12:38am
You guys should give the family some privacy na, the family is still mourning and y'all are just digging some non relevant info, what's this
Re: Fakhriyya Ben-umar, The First Wife Of Bilyamin Bello Who Was Killed By 2nd Wife by coolcharm(m): 12:38am
This thread has been pushed to the front page for night owls
Re: Fakhriyya Ben-umar, The First Wife Of Bilyamin Bello Who Was Killed By 2nd Wife by olatunji390(m): 12:39am
Trouble go sit down person go de look for am. The first wife is not good enough so he leave her for a killer.
Re: Fakhriyya Ben-umar, The First Wife Of Bilyamin Bello Who Was Killed By 2nd Wife by itsik(m): 12:39am
Him get this one still go carry that demon wey kill am.
Such a pity.
I weap sha for this guy and the family he left behind.
But why did she do that. I mean the second wife?
Re: Fakhriyya Ben-umar, The First Wife Of Bilyamin Bello Who Was Killed By 2nd Wife by TRAPP(m): 12:39am
The guy just die like that.
Re: Fakhriyya Ben-umar, The First Wife Of Bilyamin Bello Who Was Killed By 2nd Wife by MANNABBQGRILLS: 12:39am
Dat9jakid:Bloggers can DIG up anything....just anything.
Too bad!
Re: Fakhriyya Ben-umar, The First Wife Of Bilyamin Bello Who Was Killed By 2nd Wife by money121(m): 12:41am
Okay
Nice meeting her
Re: Fakhriyya Ben-umar, The First Wife Of Bilyamin Bello Who Was Killed By 2nd Wife by Okoyeeboz: 12:42am
adioolayi:
David was the man after God's heart, how many wives did he have?
Re: Fakhriyya Ben-umar, The First Wife Of Bilyamin Bello Who Was Killed By 2nd Wife by sonnie10: 12:44am
coolcharm:
This internet my dear, your night is some other people's morning. Time zone.
Re: Fakhriyya Ben-umar, The First Wife Of Bilyamin Bello Who Was Killed By 2nd Wife by duduade(m): 12:47am
You see what never been contented has caused him? Death!!! Six feets down
Re: Fakhriyya Ben-umar, The First Wife Of Bilyamin Bello Who Was Killed By 2nd Wife by rockcitie: 12:49am
The last picture, her hair/head is not covered at all. Double standard for the rich & poor.
Re: Fakhriyya Ben-umar, The First Wife Of Bilyamin Bello Who Was Killed By 2nd Wife by YorubaWoman: 12:54am
Oun to dun ni pani
Re: Fakhriyya Ben-umar, The First Wife Of Bilyamin Bello Who Was Killed By 2nd Wife by Jboy5050(m): 1:07am
E dn finish
Re: Fakhriyya Ben-umar, The First Wife Of Bilyamin Bello Who Was Killed By 2nd Wife by Klin1(m): 1:21am
adioolayi:
You can tell that to your god whom was pleased with Pa Davido and Solomon in your same bible......����
Re: Fakhriyya Ben-umar, The First Wife Of Bilyamin Bello Who Was Killed By 2nd Wife by Desyner: 1:36am
The eyeball of the second wife alone is enough to give the man a clue.
Re: Fakhriyya Ben-umar, The First Wife Of Bilyamin Bello Who Was Killed By 2nd Wife by Funnyguy83: 1:56am
.
Re: Fakhriyya Ben-umar, The First Wife Of Bilyamin Bello Who Was Killed By 2nd Wife by coolcharm(m): 1:58am
sonnie10:
True tho
