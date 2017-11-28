₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,918,765 members, 3,937,895 topics. Date: Tuesday, 28 November 2017 at 07:53 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / 6 Questions To Ask Before Buying Land In Nigeria (2214 Views)
Buying Land From Omonile Or Estate Company, Which Is Better In The Long Run? / Documents To Ask For When Buying Land Anywhere In Nigeria / The 10 Commandments Of Buying Land In Nigeria (1) (2) (3) (4)
|6 Questions To Ask Before Buying Land In Nigeria by havillaplus: 5:46am
Questions To Ask Before Buying Land In Nigeria
Real estate generally feels like a good investment but after seeing the movie “The Money Pit”, I realised not all property deals are good. The major lesson from the movie is before you buy any type of property, you should do your homework.
Buying land in Lagos Nigeria might be one of the most complex real estate transaction as some even feel it is more complicated than buying a house. There are plenty of reasons to buy this real estate, you could choose to build your own house, use the property as a long-term investment or even to start up a business.
With different types of land documents in Nigeria, you need to know the real estate document details and the land receipt format so you won’t be duped.
Before you make an offer on a property there are many questions that need answers before you make an offer, so don’t be shy to ask the real estate agent as many questions possible so you don’t get burned.
Here are 6 things you need to know before investing in land.
1. How is the location?
Location is one of the oldest real estate adage and also the most basic concern in land purchasing. No matter what property you are purchasing or why you are buying it, nothing is more important than location. Land is an investment and you shouldn’t buy one with no resale value. If you are starting a business, don’t buy real estate completely isolated from potential customers and if you are planning to build a house, don’t buy a parcel of land you can’t build on.
Before you shop for real estate in Nigeria, you should have a general idea of the areas suitable for your purchase including the social amenities the area provides.
Shopping for a piece of land also means shopping for the community at the same time. When you’ve scored a win in both categories — community and land — you’ll know you’ve made a good choice.
2. How much is the total cost involved?
Real estate generally cost money and time. Before you go into buying a piece of land, you need to prepare and ask questions so you can spend your money wisely. Cost of land in Nigeria varies as it is determined by the size of the property, the area and other factors.
In Nigeria, highly commercialized areas like Lagos face the issue of land grabbers (Omo Onile) and it will be nice to make enquires about this people so you won’t overspend. Asking questions like What kind of expenses can you expect to incur when buying a vacant lot? will help you plan your purchase well.
3. Will utilities be assessed?
If you are looking to invest in property and just leave it the way it is, you might have no use for utilities. Utilities like power, water and light might be an issue if you buy land in a very deserted undeveloped area. If you’re close enough to local resources to run in some or all of your utilities don’t pay for it yet, consider the next question.
4. Is it easy to access the main roads?
Road access might seem a no-brainer but if you live in Nigeria, you’ll realise it’s surprisingly a complex issue. In most of the major parts of Lagos state, access to major roads is rarely a problem as you can access the roads without issues. In rural areas, land for sale could potentially be cut off from a major road and be available only via private access.
5. Is the land surveyed?
To be sure you are getting exactly what you paid for, a certified surveyor can tell you and show you the exact boundaries of the land you are considering, so you can purchase with confidence.
6. Is any zoning restriction on the land?
It’s essential to know neighbourhood zoning limitations. In case you’re intending to erect a structure, you would prefer not to discover that your plans disregard neighbourhood rules after you’ve begun, or even after you’ve purchased the property. Discover in advance what you can and can’t legitimately do on the land and ensure this fits in with your requirements previously purchasing.
https://www.tolet.com.ng/blog/questions-to-ask-before-buying-land-in-nigeria/
1 Like
|Re: 6 Questions To Ask Before Buying Land In Nigeria by havillaplus: 5:46am
lalasticlala, dominique, lawyer
|Re: 6 Questions To Ask Before Buying Land In Nigeria by propertynigeria: 5:48am
Interesting
|Re: 6 Questions To Ask Before Buying Land In Nigeria by Flirtyjane(f): 6:12am
THere are over 10001 questions to ask
|Re: 6 Questions To Ask Before Buying Land In Nigeria by Esomchi44(m): 7:14am
nice
|Re: 6 Questions To Ask Before Buying Land In Nigeria by NwaAmaikpe: 7:14am
Buying a land in Nigeria is just the same as marrying a bride from our region.
The demands on you never end.
Just when you thought you've paid it all, another lost comes up.
When you think of the stress of building, you'd realize it is better to remain a tenant.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 6 Questions To Ask Before Buying Land In Nigeria by techsparkhub: 7:14am
It's another day of jumia blackfriday enjoy up to 65% discounts on things you buy today
https:///UUXgh6
|Re: 6 Questions To Ask Before Buying Land In Nigeria by Rexphobia(m): 7:14am
Nice
|Re: 6 Questions To Ask Before Buying Land In Nigeria by Nltaliban(m): 7:15am
B
|Re: 6 Questions To Ask Before Buying Land In Nigeria by Sammy95: 7:15am
���������
⛔Send in clear picture or correct Codes of�
♒iTunes
☸Amazon (Receipt)
☮Walmart
♊Steam Gift Cards
✴with face value of $200, $100, $50, $25 & $15 etc
☣Attach your account details to Cash out in less than 10-15mins.
�I need up to 10000$ per day
Be assured that I pay faster than any dealer. DM on whatsapp or
call me with
*07038354118*
A trial will thrill and convince you����
|Re: 6 Questions To Ask Before Buying Land In Nigeria by Teewhy2: 7:15am
You need ask to visit the site physically and ask a lawyer to verify the documents make them no sell lagoon or road give you.
1 Like
|Re: 6 Questions To Ask Before Buying Land In Nigeria by ladeb: 7:15am
nice
|Re: 6 Questions To Ask Before Buying Land In Nigeria by money121(m): 7:16am
Ok
|Re: 6 Questions To Ask Before Buying Land In Nigeria by Offpoint: 7:16am
.
|Re: 6 Questions To Ask Before Buying Land In Nigeria by Treash(m): 7:16am
Acres of lands lying, and situating at Ikija Orile, Sango Ota axis, Ifo Local government are available for sale. #350,000 per plot, and #2.1M per acre. Kindly contact me (The Solicitor) for further inquiries on 08068088866; 09090803205.
Relevant Title documents: Ogun State Official Gazzete, Title deeds, Court's confirmation, and receipt.
|Re: 6 Questions To Ask Before Buying Land In Nigeria by twilliamx: 7:17am
Well we can kiss oil good bye pretty soon. Niger delta should better get ready to look for another resource and the north should stop wasting money looking for oil in the Chad basin. Fossil fuel is going out of fashion.
|Re: 6 Questions To Ask Before Buying Land In Nigeria by Wiseandtrue(f): 7:18am
That number 6 is very important.
I was helping someone to look for an apartment. I got to a place checked and it was okay.
I saw generator set everywhere which is presumably normal in Nigeria
Just as I left the building to inquire about the owner of the house, I saw a notice
No generator should be on after 12 midnight signed by the landlords in the area what In this 21st century
I thanked God that I saw the notice on time which by the way was printed on a sheet of paper! Cause the person who I am aiding does not joke with light!
So it is really important to know the rules of the community to avoid trouble you cannot cope with thereby leading to stories that touched the heart!
1 Like
|Re: 6 Questions To Ask Before Buying Land In Nigeria by mackenzie007: 7:18am
Is there by any means, chiwetelu agu related to the land
If a widow is selling it , run...
If a man is selling it, confirm who his brother is, else land stealer is coming for you
|Re: 6 Questions To Ask Before Buying Land In Nigeria by Sebastine1994(m): 7:21am
A land in a war zone is a bad investment. Nigeria is an unofficial war zone. But you and I are supposed to make Nigeria better for everybody.
Imagine if we sold 200 million shares at 100Naira each. We would raise enough fund to build 3 aeroplane factories in Nigeria daily. We can build turn unn to Harvard overnight. We could connect every city in Nigeria by rail. We would be the new york of africa. We can do this if we can unite. That 100 Naira in your pocket can do wonder when combined together. Join us today. Check my signature or text your name and state to 07064869102
|Re: 6 Questions To Ask Before Buying Land In Nigeria by overhypedsteve(m): 7:21am
Hdhs
|Re: 6 Questions To Ask Before Buying Land In Nigeria by mrkunlex: 7:26am
|Re: 6 Questions To Ask Before Buying Land In Nigeria by kay29000(m): 7:26am
Okay.
|Re: 6 Questions To Ask Before Buying Land In Nigeria by olatade(m): 7:28am
I'm here to learn
|Re: 6 Questions To Ask Before Buying Land In Nigeria by Doerstech(m): 7:29am
First question for me will be.....ARE YOU THE REAL OWNER?
------------------In Other News---------------------------------
|Re: 6 Questions To Ask Before Buying Land In Nigeria by Okoyeeboz: 7:31am
That no. 6 is what would give a lot of people buying land in Ibeju-Lekki wahala.
Factory by your left hand side, warehouse on your right, trailers parking in front, you're stuck in the middle, inhaling the fumes.
|Re: 6 Questions To Ask Before Buying Land In Nigeria by planetx13: 7:37am
Our family is looking to sell our large expanse of land in delta State . land is located along Benin - asaba express road , Aniocha south local government Area of delta State, just about 10mins drive from Asaba main town . (638
hectares in total ) It's along the Benin-Asaba express way. *100% security guaranteed. *No hassles or village youths/elders problems. *Amiable and very hospitable community. *Easily accessible. *Well secured. *Availability
of labor and workforce on demand . *Surrounded by rapidly developing areas. * Confirmation of property is available at the Local government Price- 2 million per
hectare ( Negotiable) *Titles include Survey plan, deed of conveyance, C of O. We are open to outright sales, sales in parts and partnership. For enquiries and inspection, Contact me 09080950214, 08126939687
|Re: 6 Questions To Ask Before Buying Land In Nigeria by rectitude(m): 7:38am
Land as we know it, has tremendous value and benefits. And as the saying goes; "land only appreciates, it does not depreciate".
I'm yet to meet anyone who would think otherwise of the above statement. Having said that, some are more valuable and appreciates speedily than others, depending on the location and terrain.
With this understanding, where could be better to invest in landed properties in Nigeria than the Federal Capital Territory Abuja.
Here, landed investments has Proven to be the most rewarding of businesses (whether you want to build or just buy and resell). So many here who own lands in Abuja will ascertain that this is true.
In a bid to save time, i hereby introduce you to another opportunity to invest in landed Properties here in Abuja.
The New layout at Usuma Dam extension, just opposite the new Jordan FM Ushafa, has started selling out and as you know, the early birds always get at the cheapest price ever.
Note: land in this area appreciates drastically, I'm not even sure if there would be any left by December (Except Obviously, a resell).
Added advantages
1: Access is terrific as it's just by the newly Constructed SCC road which serves as the entrance while there's also a newly tiled road which can also lead to Usuma dam (these are standard roads by any comparison)
2: Water: being that it's Usuma dam extension, you have access to the water services 24/7, meaning, you get to enjoy the same water services as those our politicians in Maitama and Gwarinmpa (who would be in river and allow soap enter his eyes).
3: Stable Electricity. If you know anyone living in Kubwa, Usuma dam or Ushafa, ask them about the power supply there, and they'll give Credence to my sayings in case anyone doubts ( here 24 hours light is reality not a dream).
Time would fail me to talk of other things that you stand to benefit, meanwhile, I'll be here to answer any question, enquiries or clarification.
All you need to do is just ask.
But if you feel you wanna reach me direct
Here's my Contact number: 08037126760 (it's my WhatsApp number too)
Conclusion: there wasn't any need telling you it's genuine, because we are true and have not had any case of such. Moreover, you get to confirm everything for yourself before any monetary commitment, so no shakes.
|Re: 6 Questions To Ask Before Buying Land In Nigeria by Funjosh(m): 7:50am
The best time to buy a Land is today and now, my dad bought a land in 1973 around Igando at 17 Naira but now no more Land to buy around the house even for 20 Million Naira.
(0) (Reply)
Free Website For Your Business / Financial Freedom. Have Your Money Work For You. / Aus Billionaire To Build Titanic II
Viewing this topic: olaremint(m), udeh3(m), Tajolo, wickedboi, Classictee89(m), Funjosh(m), marooh, jacko007(m), CzarChris(m), Doerstech(m), andersonbaba(f), femojie(m), Loverquin, truth4u, ehinado(f), IT9ja4lyf, opiscopy(m), Jiggyronnie, yale001(f), SlimmB(m), sholaypompon(m), Clement21(m), dgreatelephant(m), owenseddies, goksman2(m), thoollz, bholar26(f), ZACHIE and 68 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15