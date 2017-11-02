₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,918,882 members, 3,938,253 topics. Date: Tuesday, 28 November 2017 at 10:41 AM

Vincent Izunna And Valentine Ewudo: Twin Brothers Who Are Both Nurses In US - Career - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Vincent Izunna And Valentine Ewudo: Twin Brothers Who Are Both Nurses In US (11353 Views)

A Doctor Reveals The Only Thing That Truly Separates Doctors From Nurses (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Vincent Izunna And Valentine Ewudo: Twin Brothers Who Are Both Nurses In US by Bhelamblog: 7:52am
They make me blush! Twin that do everything together stays Together, Here is Valentine and Vincent Ewudo who are Nigerian born US Based Twin, And they Practically do everything together, They are both Medical nurses by Professional, body Builders, and they So cute, Their beard game is Lit.. Twins are meant to be strong together, and grow together, Never to separate no matter what, and thats what these guys are..
See more photos below!


News from Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/11/meet-us-based-nigerian-handsome-twin.html

3 Likes

Re: Vincent Izunna And Valentine Ewudo: Twin Brothers Who Are Both Nurses In US by pyyxxaro: 7:54am
Interesting
Re: Vincent Izunna And Valentine Ewudo: Twin Brothers Who Are Both Nurses In US by LUGBE: 7:54am
Wow

You guys are doing our tribe proud. (Valentine and Vincent Ewudo)

3 Likes

Re: Vincent Izunna And Valentine Ewudo: Twin Brothers Who Are Both Nurses In US by Blackhawk01: 8:01am
Oh my!

Hottie hottie kiss kiss

Hey doctors! What could be wrong with my heart? It's doing tumtum... embarassed embarassed

27 Likes

Re: Vincent Izunna And Valentine Ewudo: Twin Brothers Who Are Both Nurses In US by princechurchill(m): 8:02am
They might be gynecologist
Re: Vincent Izunna And Valentine Ewudo: Twin Brothers Who Are Both Nurses In US by makydebbie(f): 8:03am
Blackhawk01:
Oh my!

Hottie hottie kiss kiss

Hey doctors! What could be wrong with my heart? It's doing tumtum... embarassed embarassed
Ode! grin grin

27 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Vincent Izunna And Valentine Ewudo: Twin Brothers Who Are Both Nurses In US by ChiefPiiko(m): 8:05am
cheesy konji wan kill person above me cheesy
Re: Vincent Izunna And Valentine Ewudo: Twin Brothers Who Are Both Nurses In US by darkenkach(m): 8:07am
If my girlfriend cheat on me with this type of guys,I won't have any problem with her,in fact ,I will welcome her back with open arms.

5 Likes

Re: Vincent Izunna And Valentine Ewudo: Twin Brothers Who Are Both Nurses In US by Lionbite(m): 8:07am
Nairaland babes are already drooling on their tecno phones o.

4 Likes

Re: Vincent Izunna And Valentine Ewudo: Twin Brothers Who Are Both Nurses In US by Afriifa(m): 8:07am
they are cute..
Re: Vincent Izunna And Valentine Ewudo: Twin Brothers Who Are Both Nurses In US by Blackhawk01: 8:10am
makydebbie:
Ode! grin grin

Limme ooooo embarassed embarassed

*In Skylar Grey's voice*

I need a doctor, call me a doctor
I need a doctor, to bring me back to life... embarassed lipsrsealed

5 Likes

Re: Vincent Izunna And Valentine Ewudo: Twin Brothers Who Are Both Nurses In US by conductor123(m): 8:10am
makydebbie:
Ode! grin grin
Blackhawk01:
Oh my!

Hottie hottie kiss kiss

Hey doctors! What could be wrong with my heart? It's doing tumtum... embarassed embarassed
Their pants are wet already grin

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Vincent Izunna And Valentine Ewudo: Twin Brothers Who Are Both Nurses In US by phintohlar(f): 8:11am
makydebbie:
Ode! grin grin
hahahahahaha

1 Like

Re: Vincent Izunna And Valentine Ewudo: Twin Brothers Who Are Both Nurses In US by makydebbie(f): 8:11am
Blackhawk01:


Limme ooooo embarassed embarassed

*In Skylar Grey's voice*

I need a doctor, call me a doctor
I need a doctor, to bring me back to life... embarassed lipsrsealed
I've a doctor here my dear, here he is... wink

Infact they're two, pick one. kiss kiss

5 Likes

Re: Vincent Izunna And Valentine Ewudo: Twin Brothers Who Are Both Nurses In US by phintohlar(f): 8:12am
darkenkach:
If my girlfriend cheat on me with this type of guys,I won't have any problem with her,in fact ,I will welcome her back with open arms.
really

1 Like

Re: Vincent Izunna And Valentine Ewudo: Twin Brothers Who Are Both Nurses In US by Blackhawk01: 8:13am
makydebbie:
I've a doctor here my dear, here he is... wink

Hahahaha cheesy cheesy


I hate you! It's official. angry angry

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Vincent Izunna And Valentine Ewudo: Twin Brothers Who Are Both Nurses In US by makydebbie(f): 8:15am
Blackhawk01:


Hahahaha cheesy cheesy


I hate you! It's official. angry angry
My doctors are crushing on you already... cheesy

1 Like

Re: Vincent Izunna And Valentine Ewudo: Twin Brothers Who Are Both Nurses In US by Johnpaul01: 8:17am
Are those the bouncers to the medical doctors
Re: Vincent Izunna And Valentine Ewudo: Twin Brothers Who Are Both Nurses In US by Blackhawk01: 8:18am
makydebbie:
My doctors are crushing on you already... cheesy

No ooooo... Those ones will only crush me to death. cry cry

2 Likes

Re: Vincent Izunna And Valentine Ewudo: Twin Brothers Who Are Both Nurses In US by Alwaysking: 8:19am
Blackhawk01:
Oh my!

Hottie hottie kiss kiss

Hey doctors! What could be wrong with my heart? It's doing tumtum... embarassed embarassed
Mumu in love
Re: Vincent Izunna And Valentine Ewudo: Twin Brothers Who Are Both Nurses In US by Blackhawk01: 8:21am
Alwaysking:
Mumu in love

Hey doctors, Alwaysking thinks I'm in love, is he right? embarassed
Re: Vincent Izunna And Valentine Ewudo: Twin Brothers Who Are Both Nurses In US by ChiefPiiko(m): 8:21am
That's why I didn't want to put my personal photo here, you want everyone to know what I look like
makydebbie:
I've a doctor here my dear, here he is... wink

Infact they're two, pick one. kiss kiss

1 Like

Re: Vincent Izunna And Valentine Ewudo: Twin Brothers Who Are Both Nurses In US by makydebbie(f): 8:24am
Blackhawk01:


No ooooo... Those ones will only crush me to death. cry cry
Me coming to your wedding like... grin

Bye babe, I'm at work! kiss kiss

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Vincent Izunna And Valentine Ewudo: Twin Brothers Who Are Both Nurses In US by makydebbie(f): 8:25am
ChiefPiiko:
That's why I didn't want to put my personal photo here, you want everyone to know what I look like
Lool, sorry. tongue

1 Like

Re: Vincent Izunna And Valentine Ewudo: Twin Brothers Who Are Both Nurses In US by Alwaysking: 8:26am
Blackhawk01:


Hey doctors, Alwa.ysking thinks I'm in love, is he right? embarassed
Keep wasting your precious time crushing on them while ikenna the shoemaker is Dieing for you to be his wife. cheesy

1 Like

Re: Vincent Izunna And Valentine Ewudo: Twin Brothers Who Are Both Nurses In US by Blackhawk01: 8:30am
Alwaysking:
Keep wasting your precious time crushing on them while ikenna the shoemaker is Dieing for you to be his wife. cheesy

Ikenna the wah! Do I look like Shukura nii? undecided

1 Like

Re: Vincent Izunna And Valentine Ewudo: Twin Brothers Who Are Both Nurses In US by Alwaysking: 8:37am
Blackhawk01:


Ikenna the wah! Do I look like Shukura nii? undecided
Yes o. you look like shukuru the amala seller. cheesy

1 Like

Re: Vincent Izunna And Valentine Ewudo: Twin Brothers Who Are Both Nurses In US by MaryBenn(f): 9:50am
shocked
Re: Vincent Izunna And Valentine Ewudo: Twin Brothers Who Are Both Nurses In US by Spaxon(f): 9:51am
I feel like getting sick........
Re: Vincent Izunna And Valentine Ewudo: Twin Brothers Who Are Both Nurses In US by jashar(f): 9:51am
smiley

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Tutorials On Solving Dragnet,shl,kenexa(hang Out For Better Jobs) / Ecobank Nigeria Rewards, Promotes More Than 1000 High Performing Staff / Boss To Staff Relationship; The Opportunist - Bamisepeters' Blog

Viewing this topic: DopeMonies, wolfofallstreet(m), MDelgado(m), chaizo, conductor123(m), Dmeji4444(m), Lilnikee(m), chizobad1(m), crafteck, Horlaz(m), Iambehorlah(m), sanpipita(m), CaesarDon(m), dioma, Dimade(m), kt110(m), serikigoro, bocin500(m), February30, Smartixy(m), deratus, Gloriao(f), gflower1000(m), Olajayy, topcollins, fillippo, mosak(m), narutop, Khalifa44, DonBobes(m), sammie92, Almaheed, Orezy5(m), Muh(m), rexpeter13(m), dessymal(m), QsAbdul, ShitHead, Urchman30(m), chiemezuo28, gabzy7(m), Fapta(m), Dreamtouch, lilmonarch, Evestar200(f), ReubenE(m), Toybreezy, seuneniola(m), Niftykid, hikmojj(m), xcommando(m), Longnthick, sirmwell92, Sheungbengar, ogbeitem, Pweetiebabe(f), duduyemi2003, Dansiki1, clive2u(m), courage54(m), uzo4real(m), stephcat, Mrbllymer, elsse(m), vamsexy, reaky(m), goodheart02(m), ELff, Ishilove, goldiam(f), Samuelnwite2(m), uk10(m), Babycherry(f), blackHAZE, Sheusheu, Horleey, Crystalclara(f) and 139 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 198
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.