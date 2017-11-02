₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Vincent Izunna And Valentine Ewudo: Twin Brothers Who Are Both Nurses In US by Bhelamblog: 7:52am
They make me blush! Twin that do everything together stays Together, Here is Valentine and Vincent Ewudo who are Nigerian born US Based Twin, And they Practically do everything together, They are both Medical nurses by Professional, body Builders, and they So cute, Their beard game is Lit.. Twins are meant to be strong together, and grow together, Never to separate no matter what, and thats what these guys are..
See more photos below!
News from Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/11/meet-us-based-nigerian-handsome-twin.html
|Re: Vincent Izunna And Valentine Ewudo: Twin Brothers Who Are Both Nurses In US by pyyxxaro: 7:54am
Interesting
|Re: Vincent Izunna And Valentine Ewudo: Twin Brothers Who Are Both Nurses In US by LUGBE: 7:54am
Wow
You guys are doing our tribe proud. (Valentine and Vincent Ewudo)
|Re: Vincent Izunna And Valentine Ewudo: Twin Brothers Who Are Both Nurses In US by Blackhawk01: 8:01am
Oh my!
Hottie hottie
Hey doctors! What could be wrong with my heart? It's doing tumtum...
|Re: Vincent Izunna And Valentine Ewudo: Twin Brothers Who Are Both Nurses In US by princechurchill(m): 8:02am
They might be gynecologist
|Re: Vincent Izunna And Valentine Ewudo: Twin Brothers Who Are Both Nurses In US by makydebbie(f): 8:03am
Blackhawk01:Ode!
|Re: Vincent Izunna And Valentine Ewudo: Twin Brothers Who Are Both Nurses In US by ChiefPiiko(m): 8:05am
konji wan kill person above me
|Re: Vincent Izunna And Valentine Ewudo: Twin Brothers Who Are Both Nurses In US by darkenkach(m): 8:07am
If my girlfriend cheat on me with this type of guys,I won't have any problem with her,in fact ,I will welcome her back with open arms.
|Re: Vincent Izunna And Valentine Ewudo: Twin Brothers Who Are Both Nurses In US by Lionbite(m): 8:07am
Nairaland babes are already drooling on their tecno phones o.
|Re: Vincent Izunna And Valentine Ewudo: Twin Brothers Who Are Both Nurses In US by Afriifa(m): 8:07am
they are cute..
|Re: Vincent Izunna And Valentine Ewudo: Twin Brothers Who Are Both Nurses In US by Blackhawk01: 8:10am
makydebbie:
Limme ooooo
*In Skylar Grey's voice*
I need a doctor, call me a doctor
I need a doctor, to bring me back to life...
|Re: Vincent Izunna And Valentine Ewudo: Twin Brothers Who Are Both Nurses In US by conductor123(m): 8:10am
makydebbie:
Blackhawk01:Their pants are wet already
|Re: Vincent Izunna And Valentine Ewudo: Twin Brothers Who Are Both Nurses In US by phintohlar(f): 8:11am
makydebbie:hahahahahaha
|Re: Vincent Izunna And Valentine Ewudo: Twin Brothers Who Are Both Nurses In US by makydebbie(f): 8:11am
Blackhawk01:I've a doctor here my dear, here he is...
Infact they're two, pick one.
|Re: Vincent Izunna And Valentine Ewudo: Twin Brothers Who Are Both Nurses In US by phintohlar(f): 8:12am
darkenkach:really
|Re: Vincent Izunna And Valentine Ewudo: Twin Brothers Who Are Both Nurses In US by Blackhawk01: 8:13am
makydebbie:
Hahahaha
I hate you! It's official.
|Re: Vincent Izunna And Valentine Ewudo: Twin Brothers Who Are Both Nurses In US by makydebbie(f): 8:15am
Blackhawk01:My doctors are crushing on you already...
|Re: Vincent Izunna And Valentine Ewudo: Twin Brothers Who Are Both Nurses In US by Johnpaul01: 8:17am
Are those the bouncers to the medical doctors
|Re: Vincent Izunna And Valentine Ewudo: Twin Brothers Who Are Both Nurses In US by Blackhawk01: 8:18am
makydebbie:
No ooooo... Those ones will only crush me to death.
|Re: Vincent Izunna And Valentine Ewudo: Twin Brothers Who Are Both Nurses In US by Alwaysking: 8:19am
Blackhawk01:Mumu in love
|Re: Vincent Izunna And Valentine Ewudo: Twin Brothers Who Are Both Nurses In US by Blackhawk01: 8:21am
Alwaysking:
Hey doctors, Alwaysking thinks I'm in love, is he right?
|Re: Vincent Izunna And Valentine Ewudo: Twin Brothers Who Are Both Nurses In US by ChiefPiiko(m): 8:21am
That's why I didn't want to put my personal photo here, you want everyone to know what I look like
makydebbie:
|Re: Vincent Izunna And Valentine Ewudo: Twin Brothers Who Are Both Nurses In US by makydebbie(f): 8:24am
Blackhawk01:Me coming to your wedding like...
Bye babe, I'm at work!
|Re: Vincent Izunna And Valentine Ewudo: Twin Brothers Who Are Both Nurses In US by makydebbie(f): 8:25am
ChiefPiiko:Lool, sorry.
|Re: Vincent Izunna And Valentine Ewudo: Twin Brothers Who Are Both Nurses In US by Alwaysking: 8:26am
Blackhawk01:Keep wasting your precious time crushing on them while ikenna the shoemaker is Dieing for you to be his wife.
|Re: Vincent Izunna And Valentine Ewudo: Twin Brothers Who Are Both Nurses In US by Blackhawk01: 8:30am
Alwaysking:
Ikenna the wah! Do I look like Shukura nii?
|Re: Vincent Izunna And Valentine Ewudo: Twin Brothers Who Are Both Nurses In US by Alwaysking: 8:37am
Blackhawk01:Yes o. you look like shukuru the amala seller.
|Re: Vincent Izunna And Valentine Ewudo: Twin Brothers Who Are Both Nurses In US by MaryBenn(f): 9:50am
|Re: Vincent Izunna And Valentine Ewudo: Twin Brothers Who Are Both Nurses In US by Spaxon(f): 9:51am
I feel like getting sick........
|Re: Vincent Izunna And Valentine Ewudo: Twin Brothers Who Are Both Nurses In US by jashar(f): 9:51am
