Members of the Supreme Vikings Confraternity a.k.a Norsemen survived a ghastly motor accident recently. It's unclear the location where this happened.



According to a post on the group's social media page, it seems no one was hurt. See Photos below;



my friend, give ur life to Christ,it doesn't pay 13 Likes 4 Shares

I could become a cultist if they offer me $40000 a month.

anything less than that Bleep it.

you ain't talking money, you ain't making sense. Bleep these broke niggers 9 Likes 1 Share





see how mynd44 wear glass pose the one wearing cap looks like lalaticlalasee how mynd44 wear glass pose 6 Likes

THAT IS A WARNING TO YOU THAT GOD LOVE YOU.REPENT NOW BEFORE IS TOO LATE.OTHERWISE YOU FIND YOUR SAFE IN HELL FIRE....................GOD HAVE MERCY ON YOU 3 Likes

Y'all saying repent upandan as if y'all not sinner one way or another. 2 Likes

Thank God for there lives, second chance to dem 1 Like

So, are we going to thank Odin for keeping them safe? I mean if they were them "religious" folks we would be thanking their gods. 1 Like

2 Likes 1 Share







The good lord watches over his own. The good lord watches over his own.

So who brought the priest?

merciful God

Thieves and criminals, one cult group I detest with a passion 3 Likes 1 Share

Second chance for repentance, I hope they take it before it becomes too late.

Where are them religious Nigerian Christians?



If this happened to them, they wouldn't allow us breathe, some would say it is the God of their church..



Hope it is also okay for these guys to give credit to whatever they hold sacred?



Life is all about time and chance, we prayed on the 28th of August this year in a Wazobia bus immediately we entered the road heading to Okene, 2 minutes later they robbed us. Story for another day.



When it's your time, it's your time. Good people have died untimely, likewise bad people.

And it's to be openly celebrated? Cultists? 1 Like

Wow

capatainrambo:

the one wearing cap looks like lalaticlala



see how mynd44 wear glass pose





My guy, your ban go long from here to the pit the Maui and Moana jumped into. My guy, your ban go long from here to the pit the Maui and Moana jumped into. 1 Like

oh ok

and someone said there is God. Evil pple shud die by fire na

God's Abundant mercy

ChiefPiiko:

Thieves and criminals, one cult group I detest with a passion

Tell us the ones you don't detest. Tell us the ones you don't detest.

Hmm! So cultist no longer hide their identities? Interesting.

ONE THING I HATE ABOUT CULTISM,,,,SOME DEY CARRY AM FOR HEAD LIKE AFRO,WHILE SOME JUST DEY LOW KEY...

Jew man til I die... 1 Like

Next

all of them are mad

Touts



Na inferiority complex de make people join cults..



Anyways God judges no one

What is the essence of serving this and later dieing a gruesome death in the hands of their rival cult gangs?