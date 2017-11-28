₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Viking Cult Members Survive Motor Accident (photos) by itsdumebi(m): 9:37am
@POLITICSNGR
Members of the Supreme Vikings Confraternity a.k.a Norsemen survived a ghastly motor accident recently. It's unclear the location where this happened.
According to a post on the group's social media page, it seems no one was hurt. See Photos below;
https://politicsngr.com/2017/11/28/viking-cult-members-survive-motor-accident-photos/
|Re: Viking Cult Members Survive Motor Accident (photos) by ozy4christ(f): 9:40am
my friend, give ur life to Christ,it doesn't pay
13 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Viking Cult Members Survive Motor Accident (photos) by capatainrambo: 9:40am
I could become a cultist if they offer me $40000 a month.
anything less than that Bleep it.
you ain't talking money, you ain't making sense. Bleep these broke niggers
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Viking Cult Members Survive Motor Accident (photos) by capatainrambo: 9:41am
the one wearing cap looks like lalaticlala
see how mynd44 wear glass pose
6 Likes
|Re: Viking Cult Members Survive Motor Accident (photos) by amozo: 9:44am
THAT IS A WARNING TO YOU THAT GOD LOVE YOU.REPENT NOW BEFORE IS TOO LATE.OTHERWISE YOU FIND YOUR SAFE IN HELL FIRE....................GOD HAVE MERCY ON YOU
3 Likes
|Re: Viking Cult Members Survive Motor Accident (photos) by internationalman(m): 9:50am
Y'all saying repent upandan as if y'all not sinner one way or another.
2 Likes
|Re: Viking Cult Members Survive Motor Accident (photos) by UbanmeUdie: 9:50am
|Re: Viking Cult Members Survive Motor Accident (photos) by ufuosman(m): 10:01am
Thank God for there lives, second chance to dem
1 Like
|Re: Viking Cult Members Survive Motor Accident (photos) by Charliiee(m): 10:15am
So, are we going to thank Odin for keeping them safe? I mean if they were them "religious" folks we would be thanking their gods.
1 Like
|Re: Viking Cult Members Survive Motor Accident (photos) by BruncleZuma: 10:16am
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Viking Cult Members Survive Motor Accident (photos) by viviangist: 10:16am
|Re: Viking Cult Members Survive Motor Accident (photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 10:18am
The good lord watches over his own.
|Re: Viking Cult Members Survive Motor Accident (photos) by Baba419: 10:18am
So who brought the priest?
|Re: Viking Cult Members Survive Motor Accident (photos) by Tolumiide: 10:18am
merciful God
|Re: Viking Cult Members Survive Motor Accident (photos) by ChiefPiiko(m): 10:18am
Thieves and criminals, one cult group I detest with a passion
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Viking Cult Members Survive Motor Accident (photos) by Threebear(m): 10:18am
Second chance for repentance, I hope they take it before it becomes too late.
|Re: Viking Cult Members Survive Motor Accident (photos) by spillyboy14: 10:19am
Where are them religious Nigerian Christians?
If this happened to them, they wouldn't allow us breathe, some would say it is the God of their church..
Hope it is also okay for these guys to give credit to whatever they hold sacred?
Life is all about time and chance, we prayed on the 28th of August this year in a Wazobia bus immediately we entered the road heading to Okene, 2 minutes later they robbed us. Story for another day.
When it's your time, it's your time. Good people have died untimely, likewise bad people.
|Re: Viking Cult Members Survive Motor Accident (photos) by TheAIC: 10:19am
And it's to be openly celebrated? Cultists?
1 Like
|Re: Viking Cult Members Survive Motor Accident (photos) by iamleumas: 10:19am
Wow
|Re: Viking Cult Members Survive Motor Accident (photos) by dfrost: 10:19am
capatainrambo:
My guy, your ban go long from here to the pit the Maui and Moana jumped into.
1 Like
|Re: Viking Cult Members Survive Motor Accident (photos) by joystickextend1(m): 10:19am
oh ok
|Re: Viking Cult Members Survive Motor Accident (photos) by yeyerolling: 10:19am
and someone said there is God. Evil pple shud die by fire na
|Re: Viking Cult Members Survive Motor Accident (photos) by chuks34(m): 10:19am
God's Abundant mercy
|Re: Viking Cult Members Survive Motor Accident (photos) by TheAIC: 10:19am
ChiefPiiko:
Tell us the ones you don't detest.
|Re: Viking Cult Members Survive Motor Accident (photos) by kay29000(m): 10:19am
Hmm! So cultist no longer hide their identities? Interesting.
|Re: Viking Cult Members Survive Motor Accident (photos) by rocknation62(m): 10:19am
ONE THING I HATE ABOUT CULTISM,,,,SOME DEY CARRY AM FOR HEAD LIKE AFRO,WHILE SOME JUST DEY LOW KEY...
|Re: Viking Cult Members Survive Motor Accident (photos) by Fatherly: 10:20am
Jew man til I die...
1 Like
|Re: Viking Cult Members Survive Motor Accident (photos) by medolab90(m): 10:20am
Next
|Re: Viking Cult Members Survive Motor Accident (photos) by jaheymezz(m): 10:21am
all of them are mad
|Re: Viking Cult Members Survive Motor Accident (photos) by cescky(m): 10:21am
Touts
Na inferiority complex de make people join cults..
Anyways God judges no one
|Re: Viking Cult Members Survive Motor Accident (photos) by BlueRayDick: 10:21am
What is the essence of serving this and later dieing a gruesome death in the hands of their rival cult gangs?
|Re: Viking Cult Members Survive Motor Accident (photos) by noskcid(m): 10:21am
See that one still wear beret dey pose
God save una
Dem go dey say odi guide u
Odi way don rotten for grave since
GIVE YOUR LIFE TO CHRIST
ACTS 2:37-38
