Photo Of Festus Fadeyi, Toke Makinwa's Rumored Lover by PalmchatApp: 11:23am
Dr. Festus A Fadeyi who is in his 70s is the Billionaire Chairman and Managing Director of Pan Ocean Oil Nigeria Limited

Fadeyi, through Pan Ocean, took loans To fund the firm’s oil and gas upstream projects operated under Joint Operating Agreements and Production Sharing Contracts with and on behalf of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), and is allegedly indebted to Skye bank with N196billion.

According to reports, the Billionaire who is said to be married with five grown boys from his wife of many years, allegedly bought Toke a brand new Range Rover 2016 model worth over N50 million.

He is also reportedly responsible for her acquisition of top of the line and very expensive designer bags, shoes from Louboutin, Bottega etc.

Reacting the reports, Toke had put up a cryptic message when responding to a fan who wondered why she was being attacked’ She’d said ‘If i can take the good then i can taker the bad’

Fadeyi himself is yet to comment on the allegations.


Re: Photo Of Festus Fadeyi, Toke Makinwa's Rumored Lover by PalmchatApp: 11:24am
Re: Photo Of Festus Fadeyi, Toke Makinwa's Rumored Lover by joeaz58(m): 11:24am
lmao

15 Likes

Re: Photo Of Festus Fadeyi, Toke Makinwa's Rumored Lover by Munae(f): 11:27am
PalmchatApp:
osheee
Baddest

12 Likes

Re: Photo Of Festus Fadeyi, Toke Makinwa's Rumored Lover by sisisioge: 11:30am
Hmmm...the typical Yoruba settlings. No wonder daddy yoo wanted to jazz things up a bit grin

17 Likes

Re: Photo Of Festus Fadeyi, Toke Makinwa's Rumored Lover by Seeker17(m): 11:34am
Toke fall hand sha

13 Likes

Re: Photo Of Festus Fadeyi, Toke Makinwa's Rumored Lover by Candypot(f): 11:37am
grin

2 Likes

Re: Photo Of Festus Fadeyi, Toke Makinwa's Rumored Lover by LesbianBoy(m): 11:42am
Munae:


Baddest

I love you

1 Like

Re: Photo Of Festus Fadeyi, Toke Makinwa's Rumored Lover by Munae(f): 11:44am
LesbianBoy:

I love you
k

4 Likes

Re: Photo Of Festus Fadeyi, Toke Makinwa's Rumored Lover by GraGra247: 11:45am
Desperate ladies are after the billions. lolz


Even if comes in rotten old retired package.


The hustle is real. lolololololol.!!!

5 Likes

Re: Photo Of Festus Fadeyi, Toke Makinwa's Rumored Lover by nikkypearl(f): 11:50am
Shioor

1 Like

Re: Photo Of Festus Fadeyi, Toke Makinwa's Rumored Lover by ArchangeLucifer: 11:51am
Useless olosho claiming 'feminist' & deceiving gullible women that she is "working" & "hustling".

You hate on men daily but you cannot eat, sleep or wear clothes without a man.

Your entire existence depends on a man yet you have the nerve to insult men.

Just like every other 'feminist' on nairaland who took afer this wh0re, they have nothing to offer us. Just their dried up, fish-scented and venereal disease-ridden cunts.

They are the ones that claim "bosslady", "miss independent"etc on social media but they are solely dependent on men for everything.

Bloody hypocrites. Hopeless, worthless, shiftless and hilariously ignorant creatures.

I support feminism 100% now. Gender Equality is a must!

All the domestic violence, murder & aggravated assault cases this month have been perpetrated by women.

These cheap sluts have hidden under "weaker sex" for so long & must no longer be pampered.

Let them realise first hand, that without men they are nothing.

77 Likes 7 Shares

Re: Photo Of Festus Fadeyi, Toke Makinwa's Rumored Lover by PalmchatApp: 11:53am
cc;lalasticlala
Re: Photo Of Festus Fadeyi, Toke Makinwa's Rumored Lover by Threebear(m): 12:00pm
Enough said.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Photo Of Festus Fadeyi, Toke Makinwa's Rumored Lover by LesbianBoy(m): 1:38pm
Munae:


k

Typical naija girl angry I said i love you instead of you to say LuvU2 you are saying "k" angry angry angry angry angry angry

24 Likes

Re: Photo Of Festus Fadeyi, Toke Makinwa's Rumored Lover by chriskosherbal(m): 1:44pm
Hmmmmmmmmmmmmm


Sincerely the hustle is real?

Should I blame Buhari or not? grin
Re: Photo Of Festus Fadeyi, Toke Makinwa's Rumored Lover by policy12: 2:24pm
Old man wey dey shop young Puna, u sabi well.
Re: Photo Of Festus Fadeyi, Toke Makinwa's Rumored Lover by MaryBenn(f): 2:34pm
Re: Photo Of Festus Fadeyi, Toke Makinwa's Rumored Lover by quiverfull(m): 2:35pm
The bashing this girl has received in the last few days is enough to make her contemplate suicide. E don do na!

4 Likes

Re: Photo Of Festus Fadeyi, Toke Makinwa's Rumored Lover by coolhamid(m): 2:36pm
Trust women at your own peril.

Same Toke that is forming saint advising many women, is the same person giving sex to an old man all because of money

Women ehn

7 Likes

Re: Photo Of Festus Fadeyi, Toke Makinwa's Rumored Lover by free2ryhme: 2:36pm
PalmchatApp:



http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/see-photos-of-toke-makinwa-alleged-billionaire-lover-dr-festus

Baba wan chop something grin grin

1 Like

Re: Photo Of Festus Fadeyi, Toke Makinwa's Rumored Lover by DavidEsq(m): 2:37pm
ArchangeLucifer:
Useless olosho claiming 'feminist' & deceiving gullible women that she is "working" & "hustling".

You hate on men daily but you cannot eat, sleep or wear clothes without a man.

Your entire existence depends on a man yet you have the nerve to insult men.

Just like every other 'feminist' on nairaland who took afer this wh0re, they have nothing to offer us. Just their dried up, fish-scented and venereal disease-ridden cunts.

They are the ones that claim "bosslady", "miss independent"etc on social media but they are solely dependent on men for everything.

Bloody hypocrites. Hopeless, worthless, shiftless and hilariously ignorant creatures.

I support feminism 100% now. Gender Equality is a must!

All the domestic violence, murder & aggravated assault cases this month have been perpetrated by women.

These cheap sluts have hidden under "weaker sex" for so long & must no longer be pampered.

Let them realise first hand, that without men they are nothing.
See finishing o

35 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Photo Of Festus Fadeyi, Toke Makinwa's Rumored Lover by free2ryhme: 2:37pm
policy12:

Old man wey dey shop young Puna, u sabi well.



Toke no young ooo


Na emulsion paint

If she unmask you sef go faint

11 Likes

Re: Photo Of Festus Fadeyi, Toke Makinwa's Rumored Lover by masada: 2:37pm
who no like better tin

baba sef wan chop fresh tin
Re: Photo Of Festus Fadeyi, Toke Makinwa's Rumored Lover by Realhommie(m): 2:37pm
Eleyi gidi can oooo..
Re: Photo Of Festus Fadeyi, Toke Makinwa's Rumored Lover by miqos03: 2:37pm
cool
Re: Photo Of Festus Fadeyi, Toke Makinwa's Rumored Lover by holluwai(m): 2:38pm
We have been waiting grin
Re: Photo Of Festus Fadeyi, Toke Makinwa's Rumored Lover by Realhommie(m): 2:38pm
free2ryhme:



Toke no young ooo

Na emulsion paint
If she unmask you sef go faint
33 isn't old na, she's a young lady.

3 Likes

Re: Photo Of Festus Fadeyi, Toke Makinwa's Rumored Lover by free2ryhme: 2:38pm
PalmchatApp:



http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/see-photos-of-toke-makinwa-alleged-billionaire-lover-dr-festus




Toke wan hammer as book and OAP money no reach oooo



Na play I dey play ooo

1 Like

Re: Photo Of Festus Fadeyi, Toke Makinwa's Rumored Lover by nairavsdollars: 2:40pm
i thought it's fadeyi oloro

9 Likes

Re: Photo Of Festus Fadeyi, Toke Makinwa's Rumored Lover by free2ryhme: 2:40pm
ArchangeLucifer:
Useless olosho claiming 'feminist' & deceiving gullible women that she is "working" & "hustling".

You hate on men daily but you cannot eat, sleep or wear clothes without a man.

Your entire existence depends on a man yet you have the nerve to insult men.

Just like every other 'feminist' on nairaland who took afer this wh0re, they have nothing to offer us. Just their dried up, fish-scented and venereal disease-ridden cunts.

They are the ones that claim "bosslady", "miss independent"etc on social media but they are solely dependent on men for everything.

Bloody hypocrites. Hopeless, worthless, shiftless and hilariously ignorant creatures.

I support feminism 100% now. Gender Equality is a must!

All the domestic violence, murder & aggravated assault cases this month have been perpetrated by women.

These cheap sluts have hidden under "weaker sex" for so long & must no longer be pampered.

Let them realise first hand, that without men they are nothing.

Bros abeg who offend you


We dey beg on their behalf

E haff do oooo

5 Likes

Re: Photo Of Festus Fadeyi, Toke Makinwa's Rumored Lover by ruggedtimi(m): 2:40pm
no wonder

Viewing this topic: mayenmi, remainhidden, ayodele31(m), ogaganefe1(m), chrisie, Bizibi(m), Questyjayblack(m), swissobed, hopefulLandlord, Matanna, chukslawrence(m), Jelgiva(f), luminouz(m), omaolowo(m), 8744Kin(m), Natureinspred, sal1974, assemble, Nipplesfreak(m), victorakpabome, creativeness, sirkay2100(m), wizzywisdom(m), Safiaa(f), adesqr(f), B3sty, numbered(m), ayoblinks, Rhemata, babadee1(m), galomen(m), mhiztaexpensive(m), ijekul(m), bumpskeloid(m), taheer88(m), ikemesit4477, nigflue, okomile, kayol2012, lekonso, bolargeez(m), acecarter(m), wachevu, Koval12, spicylyric, Olatara(f), LadyWolf, GIFTY11, EmperorKpee(m), thirdi(m), phinedhe(f), Johnnyoungster(m), hillys, AHCB, Praise017, Chidinho10(m), phate3d, steph0, Ussy4real(m), emmy99(m), Frankyboy1(m), infotainment(m), Audray(f), femu(m), jteena(f), Teebox8, ichelle(m), yeahh(m), yemajiteru, wickedworld, correctguy101(m), Abbeybailey, idris4eva(m), Ekii(f), OnyiJust, Quadre, Pjelafe(m), Annie939(f), Jumkye, chibowobbed(m), Sleekydee(m), Henitan24(f), Carter007, halabama, missvera(f), atausenima(f), Deux, Realhommie(m), Iruosonobrugwhe, xtratagem(m), Talph, sadeeq08, ychris, dumo1(m), lovelynama(f), Goshiii, babstope05, Ayoolanairaland, Kingofrudy, jemigold, Bayo0502(m), Pharrel22(m), nwamehn, Eldorado14, yuh2(m), maxtum(m), jahlud, DavidEsq(m), melojo, Hardlight(m), Cooladex(m), emychukwu, Rotimi47, codedope(m), streeetcred, Funkybabee(f), mariamsaka, ogbeche35, modalov, Bakare19, ogbujajnr, Henrychris(m), Follysho707, sweet4(f), Vicargeneral(m), edumondial, Bangx(m), surrogatesng, Abiye001(m), harveybeaks(f), euwajeh(m), osianddan, Qadi, Mimicole(f), Welcomme, DaFlash, FreddyKruger, moonbender(m), ezeigwe92, barristerbiodun and 221 guest(s)

