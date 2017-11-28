₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photo Of Festus Fadeyi, Toke Makinwa's Rumored Lover by PalmchatApp: 11:23am
Dr. Festus A Fadeyi who is in his 70s is the Billionaire Chairman and Managing Director of Pan Ocean Oil Nigeria Limited
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/see-photos-of-toke-makinwa-alleged-billionaire-lover-dr-festus
2 Shares
|Re: Photo Of Festus Fadeyi, Toke Makinwa's Rumored Lover by PalmchatApp: 11:24am
See their pictures here... http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/see-photos-of-toke-makinwa-alleged-billionaire-lover-dr-festus
|Re: Photo Of Festus Fadeyi, Toke Makinwa's Rumored Lover by joeaz58(m): 11:24am
lmao
15 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Festus Fadeyi, Toke Makinwa's Rumored Lover by Munae(f): 11:27am
PalmchatApp:Baddest
12 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Festus Fadeyi, Toke Makinwa's Rumored Lover by sisisioge: 11:30am
Hmmm...the typical Yoruba settlings. No wonder daddy yoo wanted to jazz things up a bit
17 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Festus Fadeyi, Toke Makinwa's Rumored Lover by Seeker17(m): 11:34am
Toke fall hand sha
13 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Festus Fadeyi, Toke Makinwa's Rumored Lover by Candypot(f): 11:37am
2 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Festus Fadeyi, Toke Makinwa's Rumored Lover by LesbianBoy(m): 11:42am
Munae:
I love you
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Festus Fadeyi, Toke Makinwa's Rumored Lover by Munae(f): 11:44am
LesbianBoy:k
4 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Festus Fadeyi, Toke Makinwa's Rumored Lover by GraGra247: 11:45am
Desperate ladies are after the billions. lolz
Even if comes in rotten old retired package.
The hustle is real. lolololololol.!!!
5 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Festus Fadeyi, Toke Makinwa's Rumored Lover by nikkypearl(f): 11:50am
Shioor
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Festus Fadeyi, Toke Makinwa's Rumored Lover by ArchangeLucifer: 11:51am
Useless olosho claiming 'feminist' & deceiving gullible women that she is "working" & "hustling".
You hate on men daily but you cannot eat, sleep or wear clothes without a man.
Your entire existence depends on a man yet you have the nerve to insult men.
Just like every other 'feminist' on nairaland who took afer this wh0re, they have nothing to offer us. Just their dried up, fish-scented and venereal disease-ridden cunts.
They are the ones that claim "bosslady", "miss independent"etc on social media but they are solely dependent on men for everything.
Bloody hypocrites. Hopeless, worthless, shiftless and hilariously ignorant creatures.
I support feminism 100% now. Gender Equality is a must!
All the domestic violence, murder & aggravated assault cases this month have been perpetrated by women.
These cheap sluts have hidden under "weaker sex" for so long & must no longer be pampered.
Let them realise first hand, that without men they are nothing.
77 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Photo Of Festus Fadeyi, Toke Makinwa's Rumored Lover by PalmchatApp: 11:53am
cc;lalasticlala
|Re: Photo Of Festus Fadeyi, Toke Makinwa's Rumored Lover by Threebear(m): 12:00pm
Enough said.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of Festus Fadeyi, Toke Makinwa's Rumored Lover by LesbianBoy(m): 1:38pm
Munae:
Typical naija girl I said i love you instead of you to say LuvU2 you are saying "k"
24 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Festus Fadeyi, Toke Makinwa's Rumored Lover by chriskosherbal(m): 1:44pm
Hmmmmmmmmmmmmm
Sincerely the hustle is real?
Should I blame Buhari or not?
|Re: Photo Of Festus Fadeyi, Toke Makinwa's Rumored Lover by policy12: 2:24pm
Old man wey dey shop young Puna, u sabi well.
|Re: Photo Of Festus Fadeyi, Toke Makinwa's Rumored Lover by MaryBenn(f): 2:34pm
|Re: Photo Of Festus Fadeyi, Toke Makinwa's Rumored Lover by quiverfull(m): 2:35pm
The bashing this girl has received in the last few days is enough to make her contemplate suicide. E don do na!
4 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Festus Fadeyi, Toke Makinwa's Rumored Lover by coolhamid(m): 2:36pm
Trust women at your own peril.
Same Toke that is forming saint advising many women, is the same person giving sex to an old man all because of money
Women ehn
7 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Festus Fadeyi, Toke Makinwa's Rumored Lover by free2ryhme: 2:36pm
PalmchatApp:
Baba wan chop something
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Festus Fadeyi, Toke Makinwa's Rumored Lover by DavidEsq(m): 2:37pm
ArchangeLucifer:See finishing o
35 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Photo Of Festus Fadeyi, Toke Makinwa's Rumored Lover by free2ryhme: 2:37pm
policy12:
Toke no young ooo
Na emulsion paint
If she unmask you sef go faint
11 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Festus Fadeyi, Toke Makinwa's Rumored Lover by masada: 2:37pm
who no like better tin
baba sef wan chop fresh tin
|Re: Photo Of Festus Fadeyi, Toke Makinwa's Rumored Lover by Realhommie(m): 2:37pm
Eleyi gidi can oooo..
|Re: Photo Of Festus Fadeyi, Toke Makinwa's Rumored Lover by miqos03: 2:37pm
cool
|Re: Photo Of Festus Fadeyi, Toke Makinwa's Rumored Lover by holluwai(m): 2:38pm
We have been waiting
|Re: Photo Of Festus Fadeyi, Toke Makinwa's Rumored Lover by Realhommie(m): 2:38pm
free2ryhme:33 isn't old na, she's a young lady.
3 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Festus Fadeyi, Toke Makinwa's Rumored Lover by free2ryhme: 2:38pm
PalmchatApp:
Toke wan hammer as book and OAP money no reach oooo
Na play I dey play ooo
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Festus Fadeyi, Toke Makinwa's Rumored Lover by nairavsdollars: 2:40pm
i thought it's fadeyi oloro
9 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Festus Fadeyi, Toke Makinwa's Rumored Lover by free2ryhme: 2:40pm
ArchangeLucifer:
Bros abeg who offend you
We dey beg on their behalf
E haff do oooo
5 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Festus Fadeyi, Toke Makinwa's Rumored Lover by ruggedtimi(m): 2:40pm
no wonder
