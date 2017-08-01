₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,918,517 members, 3,937,209 topics. Date: Monday, 27 November 2017 at 07:20 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ruggedman Shades Toke Makinwa For Dating Married Billionaire, Festus Fadeyi. (8689 Views)
Toke Makinwa, Respond To Festus Fadeyi Scandal - Fans Urge OAP, Call Her Olosho / Festus Fadeyi’s Children Warn Toke Makinwa: "Leave Our Father Alone” / Fans Blast Toke Makinwa For Bleaching (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ruggedman Shades Toke Makinwa For Dating Married Billionaire, Festus Fadeyi. by Muckross1122(m): 6:21pm
The Veteran Nigerian rapper "Ruggedman" took to his Instastory to shade Toke Makinwa for allegedly dating the 70-year-old billionaire, "Festus Fadeyi".
Source:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2017/11/ruggedman-shades-toke-makinwa-for.html
|Re: Ruggedman Shades Toke Makinwa For Dating Married Billionaire, Festus Fadeyi. by AntiWailer: 6:22pm
Slutt of a woman.
The annoying part is after recking the stupid old man.
She will go to Instagram and start screaming "God is faithful. Hardwork pays"
Who worked harder than all these innocent girls in the hand of single and jobless boys. Compared to you that is doing a weak old man.
You wrote a whole Ababio Chemistry text book because your man cheated yet you are running on another woman's husband's petrol.
They use Instagram to market themselves. Do runs codedely and come and flaunt.
Till Tommorow nobody is talking about our Benz
F00lish and useless yeyebrities.
81 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Ruggedman Shades Toke Makinwa For Dating Married Billionaire, Festus Fadeyi. by fuckerstard: 6:23pm
Rugged man looking rugged as usual.
3 Likes
|Re: Ruggedman Shades Toke Makinwa For Dating Married Billionaire, Festus Fadeyi. by biggie10: 6:26pm
Rugged man should park well o..... Before the people that ended shatter wale's career come for him
4 Likes
|Re: Ruggedman Shades Toke Makinwa For Dating Married Billionaire, Festus Fadeyi. by wordbank(m): 6:34pm
Any leaked video?
Anybody get substantial evidence?
Abeg help with d link
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ruggedman Shades Toke Makinwa For Dating Married Billionaire, Festus Fadeyi. by carammel(f): 6:37pm
Ruggedman trying to stay relevant, what's his business?
5 Likes
|Re: Ruggedman Shades Toke Makinwa For Dating Married Billionaire, Festus Fadeyi. by Bonapart(m): 6:37pm
.ruggedman wan use the olosho wake him career
1 Like
|Re: Ruggedman Shades Toke Makinwa For Dating Married Billionaire, Festus Fadeyi. by I124U: 6:37pm
we dey always talk am, no dey take all these yeye Naija feminists seriously, they are mostly PAINED coded runs girls
29 Likes
|Re: Ruggedman Shades Toke Makinwa For Dating Married Billionaire, Festus Fadeyi. by donstan18(m): 6:38pm
Most ladies are just deceivers, secretly doing the worse
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ruggedman Shades Toke Makinwa For Dating Married Billionaire, Festus Fadeyi. by free2ryhme: 6:38pm
Topke makinwa has suffered
1 Like
|Re: Ruggedman Shades Toke Makinwa For Dating Married Billionaire, Festus Fadeyi. by GTCreations: 6:38pm
I'm into interior decorations. Check my thread. I just started and my works are high quality and affordable. Regardless of state, we deliver.
http://www.nairaland.com/4148839/make-house-home-gtcreations
|Re: Ruggedman Shades Toke Makinwa For Dating Married Billionaire, Festus Fadeyi. by dfrost: 6:39pm
Okay
|Re: Ruggedman Shades Toke Makinwa For Dating Married Billionaire, Festus Fadeyi. by engrfcuksmtin(m): 6:39pm
Na so
|Re: Ruggedman Shades Toke Makinwa For Dating Married Billionaire, Festus Fadeyi. by Afrok(m): 6:39pm
Rugged too dey talk, simply say;
8 Likes
|Re: Ruggedman Shades Toke Makinwa For Dating Married Billionaire, Festus Fadeyi. by PearlStreet(m): 6:39pm
carammel:
I'm sure you're no different from Toke and just extending your colleague some form of professional courtesy. It is his business and the business of every sane person who has seen her rants and brags on social media.
This same Toke was making noise that Maje cheated on her and went on to write a book about it. Last year, she was appointed a Ciroc ambassador and it was eventually discovered that she was sleeping with the Ciroc boss and that got her the brand ambassadorship.
http://www.informationng.com/2017/08/toke-makinwa-rumoured-hot-romance-ciroc-boss.html/amp
She was flaunting bags and shoes and also got a Range, it has now been revealed that she's sleeping with a randy debtor.
If she's sleeping around to get shoes and brand ambassadorship, I would have advised her to sleep with someone who would give her sense.
Oh, I nearly forgot, sense is not sexually-transmitted
30 Likes
|Re: Ruggedman Shades Toke Makinwa For Dating Married Billionaire, Festus Fadeyi. by jashar(f): 6:39pm
Ruggedman don turn veteran?
Issokay...
|Re: Ruggedman Shades Toke Makinwa For Dating Married Billionaire, Festus Fadeyi. by Sapphire86(f): 6:39pm
AntiWailer:
Lolz...... the hypocrisy of some humans
4 Likes
|Re: Ruggedman Shades Toke Makinwa For Dating Married Billionaire, Festus Fadeyi. by nikkypearl(f): 6:39pm
Mitcheew..forming big girl on top a married man's money
6 Likes
|Re: Ruggedman Shades Toke Makinwa For Dating Married Billionaire, Festus Fadeyi. by Cmoyor: 6:39pm
lol
|Re: Ruggedman Shades Toke Makinwa For Dating Married Billionaire, Festus Fadeyi. by EricMason(m): 6:39pm
3 Likes
|Re: Ruggedman Shades Toke Makinwa For Dating Married Billionaire, Festus Fadeyi. by valdes00(m): 6:40pm
Maje will jus be smiling now...
The funny part Is that, this her olosho work has been happening even while married to maje....
She only played victim when matter set....
13 Likes
|Re: Ruggedman Shades Toke Makinwa For Dating Married Billionaire, Festus Fadeyi. by Joemetry(m): 6:40pm
EVIDENCE OR COUNT ME OUT...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ruggedman Shades Toke Makinwa For Dating Married Billionaire, Festus Fadeyi. by Spaxon(f): 6:41pm
jus look at her bleached face.....,
5 Likes
|Re: Ruggedman Shades Toke Makinwa For Dating Married Billionaire, Festus Fadeyi. by hatbricker: 6:42pm
AntiWailer:Hard work really pays
|Re: Ruggedman Shades Toke Makinwa For Dating Married Billionaire, Festus Fadeyi. by hollamanng(m): 6:42pm
High class prostitutes
Awon girls yii shogun ejoo haaaaa I give yansh
6 Likes
|Re: Ruggedman Shades Toke Makinwa For Dating Married Billionaire, Festus Fadeyi. by 40kobo77: 6:44pm
Women?
HOE everywhere.
|Re: Ruggedman Shades Toke Makinwa For Dating Married Billionaire, Festus Fadeyi. by Queenext: 6:44pm
Most female celeb use the exposure they get to prostitute.
Most are morally bankrupt, with no shame..
Flaunting materials thing on gram,making legit hustlers look like failure.
Awon olosho
11 Likes
|Re: Ruggedman Shades Toke Makinwa For Dating Married Billionaire, Festus Fadeyi. by chrisbaby24(m): 6:46pm
Haha..
Which pencil he use shade her...2B abi HB??
4 Likes
|Re: Ruggedman Shades Toke Makinwa For Dating Married Billionaire, Festus Fadeyi. by oshe11(m): 6:46pm
Honestly I dnt blame most men dat cheats....
They are just mere "tools" being used by KARMA becos their wives had sugar daddies wen dey were young, hence KARMA is having some random girls sleep with their husbands.....
SO THESE MEN AINT CHEATS, THEY ARE TOOLS
2 Likes
|Re: Ruggedman Shades Toke Makinwa For Dating Married Billionaire, Festus Fadeyi. by gentle136(m): 6:47pm
carammel:Hmmmm.....are u one of them?
1 Like
Meet The Parents Of Mavin Records Act, D’ija (photos) / Dija Breast Would Forever Be Small- Wizkid...headies Palava / Celebrities Funniest Faces/moments/outfits/makeup Job/eveverything:
Viewing this topic: hipsiee(f), DAVEZONIGLTD, Atimeset, victorakpabome, babatunx(m), ellamines(f), ENDTIMEgist(m), Fingerprinter(m), Weezybaby, popcykaylah(m), djl(m), DavidTheGeek, BluePearls(m), funshybam(m), olutund(m), ttshems(m), applord, Bacteriocin(m), youngbelieve(f), bunmi93(f), Dilish007(m), nkolikaunaegbu, janey1984, nonesense, akinboluwarin(m), angelboy01(m), mhiztaNexy(m), hoodboy(m), culcid(m), Nesso(m), Abusule007(m), DRscience(f), hollamanng(m), fortuneobi(m), happney65, LewsTherin, olusholajohn(m), freedomessence, olagbemi118(m), GGGB07(m), WrathOfHadez(m), Dyt(f), Girlyy, Kenkaniff(m), elda2303(m), darmylolah(m), bukalino(m), noboski, samchuks1991(m), siralos135, DaHrNn(m), Horticulturist, oriakuna, nuttiesayo(f), GATED(f), HENRY940, abayole, inisleek, kbby, ophidiophobic, lelvin(m), gokefolaranmi(m), Afrocatalyst, kennieG, Palmslight(m), mztubsy(f), karkinase(m), Believefirst(m), uckyra(f), bleexInc(m), amanze54, jagabanlewis(m), kastroud(m), noupzy, agbonkamen(f), xpizzy(m), chillychill(f), eedrees(m), dynamicbuzz(f), uniogid, cerowo(f), slegdehammer(m), PearlHarbour, dafoly, subbylee, JohnnyNY(m), duduade(m), supaNOVAE(m) and 118 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19