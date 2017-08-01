Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ruggedman Shades Toke Makinwa For Dating Married Billionaire, Festus Fadeyi. (8689 Views)

http://www.nairaplus.com/2017/11/ruggedman-shades-toke-makinwa-for.html The Veteran Nigerian rapper "Ruggedman" took to his Instastory to shade Toke Makinwa for allegedly dating the 70-year-old billionaire, "Festus Fadeyi".Source:





The annoying part is after recking the stupid old man.



She will go to Instagram and start screaming "God is faithful. Hardwork pays"



Who worked harder than all these innocent girls in the hand of single and jobless boys. Compared to you that is doing a weak old man.



You wrote a whole Ababio Chemistry text book because your man cheated yet you are running on another woman's husband's petrol.



They use Instagram to market themselves. Do runs codedely and come and flaunt.



Till Tommorow nobody is talking about our Benz



Rugged man looking rugged as usual. 3 Likes

Rugged man should park well o..... Before the people that ended shatter wale's career come for him 4 Likes



Anybody get substantial evidence?

Abeg help with d link

Ruggedman trying to stay relevant, what's his business? 5 Likes

.ruggedman wan use the olosho wake him career 1 Like

we dey always talk am, no dey take all these yeye Naija feminists seriously, they are mostly PAINED coded runs girls 29 Likes

Most ladies are just deceivers, secretly doing the worse 18 Likes 1 Share

Topke makinwa has suffered 1 Like



Okay

Na so

Rugged too dey talk, simply say; 8 Likes

carammel:

Ruggedman trying to stay relevant, what's his business?

I'm sure you're no different from Toke and just extending your colleague some form of professional courtesy. It is his business and the business of every sane person who has seen her rants and brags on social media.



This same Toke was making noise that Maje cheated on her and went on to write a book about it. Last year, she was appointed a Ciroc ambassador and it was eventually discovered that she was sleeping with the Ciroc boss and that got her the brand ambassadorship.



http://www.informationng.com/2017/08/toke-makinwa-rumoured-hot-romance-ciroc-boss.html/amp



She was flaunting bags and shoes and also got a Range, it has now been revealed that she's sleeping with a randy debtor.



If she's sleeping around to get shoes and brand ambassadorship, I would have advised her to sleep with someone who would give her sense.



Ruggedman don turn veteran?



Issokay...



AntiWailer:

Slutt of a woman.



The annoying part is after recking the stupid old man.



She will come and post "hard work pays"



With plenty testimonies for church.

Mitcheew..forming big girl on top a married man's money 6 Likes

lol

3 Likes

Maje will jus be smiling now...

The funny part Is that, this her olosho work has been happening even while married to maje....

She only played victim when matter set.... 13 Likes





EVIDENCE OR COUNT ME OUT...







1 Like 1 Share

jus look at her bleached face....., 5 Likes

AntiWailer:

Slutt of a woman.

The annoying part is after recking the stupid old man.

She will come and post "hard work pays"

Awon girls yii shogun ejoo haaaaa I give yansh High class prostitutesAwon girls yii shogun ejoo haaaaa I give yansh 6 Likes

Women?



HOE everywhere.

Most female celeb use the exposure they get to prostitute.





Most are morally bankrupt, with no shame..



Flaunting materials thing on gram,making legit hustlers look like failure.



Awon olosho 11 Likes

Haha..

Which pencil he use shade her...2B abi HB?? 4 Likes





They are just mere "tools" being used by KARMA becos their wives had sugar daddies wen dey were young, hence KARMA is having some random girls sleep with their husbands.....









