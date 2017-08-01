₦airaland Forum

Ruggedman Shades Toke Makinwa For Dating Married Billionaire, Festus Fadeyi. by Muckross1122(m): 6:21pm
The Veteran Nigerian rapper "Ruggedman" took to his Instastory to shade Toke Makinwa for allegedly dating the 70-year-old billionaire, "Festus Fadeyi".

http://www.nairaplus.com/2017/11/ruggedman-shades-toke-makinwa-for.html

Re: Ruggedman Shades Toke Makinwa For Dating Married Billionaire, Festus Fadeyi. by AntiWailer: 6:22pm
Slutt of a woman.

The annoying part is after recking the stupid old man.

She will go to Instagram and start screaming "God is faithful. Hardwork pays"

Who worked harder than all these innocent girls in the hand of single and jobless boys. Compared to you that is doing a weak old man.

You wrote a whole Ababio Chemistry text book because your man cheated yet you are running on another woman's husband's petrol.

They use Instagram to market themselves. Do runs codedely and come and flaunt.

Till Tommorow nobody is talking about our Benz

F00lish and useless yeyebrities. angry angry

81 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Ruggedman Shades Toke Makinwa For Dating Married Billionaire, Festus Fadeyi. by fuckerstard: 6:23pm
Rugged man looking rugged as usual.

3 Likes

Re: Ruggedman Shades Toke Makinwa For Dating Married Billionaire, Festus Fadeyi. by biggie10: 6:26pm
Rugged man should park well o..... Before the people that ended shatter wale's career come for him

4 Likes

Re: Ruggedman Shades Toke Makinwa For Dating Married Billionaire, Festus Fadeyi. by wordbank(m): 6:34pm
Any leaked video?
Anybody get substantial evidence?
Abeg help with d link

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ruggedman Shades Toke Makinwa For Dating Married Billionaire, Festus Fadeyi. by carammel(f): 6:37pm
Ruggedman trying to stay relevant, what's his business?

5 Likes

Re: Ruggedman Shades Toke Makinwa For Dating Married Billionaire, Festus Fadeyi. by Bonapart(m): 6:37pm
.ruggedman wan use the olosho wake him career

1 Like

Re: Ruggedman Shades Toke Makinwa For Dating Married Billionaire, Festus Fadeyi. by I124U: 6:37pm
we dey always talk am, no dey take all these yeye Naija feminists seriously, they are mostly PAINED coded runs girls

29 Likes

Re: Ruggedman Shades Toke Makinwa For Dating Married Billionaire, Festus Fadeyi. by donstan18(m): 6:38pm
Most ladies are just deceivers, secretly doing the worse

18 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ruggedman Shades Toke Makinwa For Dating Married Billionaire, Festus Fadeyi. by free2ryhme: 6:38pm
Topke makinwa has suffered

1 Like

Re: Ruggedman Shades Toke Makinwa For Dating Married Billionaire, Festus Fadeyi. by GTCreations: 6:38pm
Re: Ruggedman Shades Toke Makinwa For Dating Married Billionaire, Festus Fadeyi. by dfrost: 6:39pm
Re: Ruggedman Shades Toke Makinwa For Dating Married Billionaire, Festus Fadeyi. by engrfcuksmtin(m): 6:39pm
Re: Ruggedman Shades Toke Makinwa For Dating Married Billionaire, Festus Fadeyi. by Afrok(m): 6:39pm
Rugged too dey talk, simply say;

8 Likes

Re: Ruggedman Shades Toke Makinwa For Dating Married Billionaire, Festus Fadeyi. by PearlStreet(m): 6:39pm
carammel:
Ruggedman trying to stay relevant, what's his business?

I'm sure you're no different from Toke and just extending your colleague some form of professional courtesy. It is his business and the business of every sane person who has seen her rants and brags on social media.

This same Toke was making noise that Maje cheated on her and went on to write a book about it. Last year, she was appointed a Ciroc ambassador and it was eventually discovered that she was sleeping with the Ciroc boss and that got her the brand ambassadorship.

http://www.informationng.com/2017/08/toke-makinwa-rumoured-hot-romance-ciroc-boss.html/amp

She was flaunting bags and shoes and also got a Range, it has now been revealed that she's sleeping with a randy debtor.

If she's sleeping around to get shoes and brand ambassadorship, I would have advised her to sleep with someone who would give her sense.

Oh, I nearly forgot, sense is not sexually-transmitted

30 Likes

Re: Ruggedman Shades Toke Makinwa For Dating Married Billionaire, Festus Fadeyi. by jashar(f): 6:39pm
Ruggedman don turn veteran?

Issokay...

Re: Ruggedman Shades Toke Makinwa For Dating Married Billionaire, Festus Fadeyi. by Sapphire86(f): 6:39pm
AntiWailer:
Slutt of a woman.

The annoying part is after recking the stupid old man.

She will come and post "hard work pays"

With plenty testimonies for church.

Lolz...... the hypocrisy of some humans

4 Likes

Re: Ruggedman Shades Toke Makinwa For Dating Married Billionaire, Festus Fadeyi. by nikkypearl(f): 6:39pm
Mitcheew..forming big girl on top a married man's money sad

6 Likes

Re: Ruggedman Shades Toke Makinwa For Dating Married Billionaire, Festus Fadeyi. by Cmoyor: 6:39pm
Re: Ruggedman Shades Toke Makinwa For Dating Married Billionaire, Festus Fadeyi. by EricMason(m): 6:39pm
cheesy

3 Likes

Re: Ruggedman Shades Toke Makinwa For Dating Married Billionaire, Festus Fadeyi. by valdes00(m): 6:40pm
Maje will jus be smiling now...
The funny part Is that, this her olosho work has been happening even while married to maje....
She only played victim when matter set....

13 Likes

Re: Ruggedman Shades Toke Makinwa For Dating Married Billionaire, Festus Fadeyi. by Joemetry(m): 6:40pm


EVIDENCE OR COUNT ME OUT...



1 Like 1 Share

Re: Ruggedman Shades Toke Makinwa For Dating Married Billionaire, Festus Fadeyi. by Spaxon(f): 6:41pm
jus look at her bleached face.....,

5 Likes

Re: Ruggedman Shades Toke Makinwa For Dating Married Billionaire, Festus Fadeyi. by hatbricker: 6:42pm
AntiWailer:
Slutt of a woman.
The annoying part is after recking the stupid old man.
She will come and post "hard work pays"
With plenty testimonies for church.
Hard work really pays grin

Re: Ruggedman Shades Toke Makinwa For Dating Married Billionaire, Festus Fadeyi. by hollamanng(m): 6:42pm
High class prostitutes

Awon girls yii shogun ejoo haaaaa I give yansh

6 Likes

Re: Ruggedman Shades Toke Makinwa For Dating Married Billionaire, Festus Fadeyi. by 40kobo77: 6:44pm
Women?

HOE everywhere.
Re: Ruggedman Shades Toke Makinwa For Dating Married Billionaire, Festus Fadeyi. by Queenext: 6:44pm
Most female celeb use the exposure they get to prostitute.


Most are morally bankrupt, with no shame..

Flaunting materials thing on gram,making legit hustlers look like failure.

Awon olosho

11 Likes

Re: Ruggedman Shades Toke Makinwa For Dating Married Billionaire, Festus Fadeyi. by chrisbaby24(m): 6:46pm
Haha..
Which pencil he use shade her...2B abi HB??

4 Likes

Re: Ruggedman Shades Toke Makinwa For Dating Married Billionaire, Festus Fadeyi. by oshe11(m): 6:46pm
Honestly I dnt blame most men dat cheats....

They are just mere "tools" being used by KARMA becos their wives had sugar daddies wen dey were young, hence KARMA is having some random girls sleep with their husbands.....




SO THESE MEN AINT CHEATS, THEY ARE TOOLSgrin

2 Likes

Re: Ruggedman Shades Toke Makinwa For Dating Married Billionaire, Festus Fadeyi. by gentle136(m): 6:47pm
carammel:
Ruggedman trying to stay relevant, what's his business?
Hmmmm.....are u one of them?

1 Like

