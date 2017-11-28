₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,919,154 members, 3,939,102 topics. Date: Tuesday, 28 November 2017 at 05:38 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Amazing Transformation Of A Plus-Sized Man To A Slim Fit Man (14894 Views)
Makeup Transformation Of A Lady With Multiple Tribal Marks On Her Face / Plus-sized Ladies Go Topless For Photoshoot / Makeup Transformation Of A Woman To A Younger Lady (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Amazing Transformation Of A Plus-Sized Man To A Slim Fit Man by oluwabless1: 2:15pm
This is the real change ....The only thing which hasn't changed are the glasses.
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Amazing Transformation Of A Plus-Sized Man To A Slim Fit Man by Kevosky: 4:15pm
58 Likes
|Re: Amazing Transformation Of A Plus-Sized Man To A Slim Fit Man by Tascocent(m): 4:15pm
THE Guy Above me, which network u dey use.........CHISOSSS. i must hit the Gym
5 Likes
|Re: Amazing Transformation Of A Plus-Sized Man To A Slim Fit Man by Basildvalour(m): 4:16pm
This is a Miracle
7 Likes
|Re: Amazing Transformation Of A Plus-Sized Man To A Slim Fit Man by econity(m): 4:16pm
How come
2 Likes
|Re: Amazing Transformation Of A Plus-Sized Man To A Slim Fit Man by Ivimilly: 4:16pm
Thank God for his life
|Re: Amazing Transformation Of A Plus-Sized Man To A Slim Fit Man by wunmi590(m): 4:16pm
That's fat in his body before can fry akara for the whole of Nigerians.
Thank god for transformation
17 Likes
|Re: Amazing Transformation Of A Plus-Sized Man To A Slim Fit Man by Eboh4z: 4:16pm
The power of determination............
14 Likes
|Re: Amazing Transformation Of A Plus-Sized Man To A Slim Fit Man by chynie: 4:16pm
Wait what happened to the belly fat?
2 Likes
|Re: Amazing Transformation Of A Plus-Sized Man To A Slim Fit Man by Ollymurs(m): 4:16pm
wat!!!
|Re: Amazing Transformation Of A Plus-Sized Man To A Slim Fit Man by wonlasewonimi: 4:16pm
who removed the valve
26 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Amazing Transformation Of A Plus-Sized Man To A Slim Fit Man by bedspread: 4:16pm
GREAT! THIS IS A NATURAL MOTIVATION FOR ANYONE IN THIS OBESITY CASE...
|Re: Amazing Transformation Of A Plus-Sized Man To A Slim Fit Man by hypertension(m): 4:16pm
effect of APC GOVT
6 Likes
|Re: Amazing Transformation Of A Plus-Sized Man To A Slim Fit Man by cummando(m): 4:16pm
This guy should be called Nigeria!
Before and After.....
1 Like
|Re: Amazing Transformation Of A Plus-Sized Man To A Slim Fit Man by sKeetz(m): 4:17pm
wonlasewonimi:
12 Likes
|Re: Amazing Transformation Of A Plus-Sized Man To A Slim Fit Man by isahsalee: 4:17pm
And you expect me to believe right?
1 Like
|Re: Amazing Transformation Of A Plus-Sized Man To A Slim Fit Man by I124U: 4:17pm
Every heavy accomplishment starts with a strong motivation
1 Like
|Re: Amazing Transformation Of A Plus-Sized Man To A Slim Fit Man by HermesParis: 4:17pm
No more news to grace front page again than useless lies ni
|Re: Amazing Transformation Of A Plus-Sized Man To A Slim Fit Man by OkpekeBeauty: 4:17pm
Good testimonial
The challenge for woman is that they can slim down and still be shapeless. So Click to read
HOW TO REDUCE YOUR FAT AND INCREASE YOUR CURVES
2 Likes
|Re: Amazing Transformation Of A Plus-Sized Man To A Slim Fit Man by Pennah(m): 4:17pm
fat dope jur who slimin dun epp i de suspect disz govt for d CHANGE
|Re: Amazing Transformation Of A Plus-Sized Man To A Slim Fit Man by Yeligray(m): 4:17pm
Idonbilivit
2 Likes
|Re: Amazing Transformation Of A Plus-Sized Man To A Slim Fit Man by KayDEAN(m): 4:17pm
This is a lie that's not the same person
2 Likes
|Re: Amazing Transformation Of A Plus-Sized Man To A Slim Fit Man by kenevision: 4:17pm
hmmm
|Re: Amazing Transformation Of A Plus-Sized Man To A Slim Fit Man by kennosklint(m): 4:17pm
I doubt
|Re: Amazing Transformation Of A Plus-Sized Man To A Slim Fit Man by fandsng(m): 4:18pm
With the right workout and supplements you can be him .
www.fandsng.com
|Re: Amazing Transformation Of A Plus-Sized Man To A Slim Fit Man by Freshbank: 4:18pm
Dis administration can do dat 4 u without any form of fitness or dieting
|Re: Amazing Transformation Of A Plus-Sized Man To A Slim Fit Man by anyicash(m): 4:18pm
Big lie
|Re: Amazing Transformation Of A Plus-Sized Man To A Slim Fit Man by Safiaa(f): 4:18pm
Saw it on instagram. Amazing.
|Re: Amazing Transformation Of A Plus-Sized Man To A Slim Fit Man by Lordspicy(m): 4:18pm
he looked better fat
|Re: Amazing Transformation Of A Plus-Sized Man To A Slim Fit Man by Joshuazedd(m): 4:18pm
oluwabless1:
can't be, the picture is in reverse position
2 Likes
|Re: Amazing Transformation Of A Plus-Sized Man To A Slim Fit Man by SexyMimiLumzy: 4:18pm
AND SEE HOW BEAUTIFUL AND SEXY HE LOOKS BEING SLIM.... ONLY IF PEOPLE WILL MIND HOW/WHAT D EAT AND WORK OUT, THINGS WILL BE SEXY AND BEAUTIFUL FOR THEM (HEALTH-WISE)
...
|Re: Amazing Transformation Of A Plus-Sized Man To A Slim Fit Man by Titto93(m): 4:18pm
who pinched d tube
Benefits Of Having Big bosoms For Women / How To Discover Beautiful Skin / Why Do Women Flaunt Their Stretch Marks Via Sleeveless Tops?
Viewing this topic: babadee1(m), Spicy06, Whizz95, Floxytran, modalov, Questyjayblack(m), Phelixdegreat(m), Fundmanager, xynerise(m), jolamat(m), val15, msquarewin, maryjane247, gorecwears(m), Gestapo123, delexy123, kennyunlimited(m), fairlyusedpant, auwalyau, ken2baba(m), Pearl05(f), Prince1994(m), urchcam(m), ocheezie, Zanders(m), tompat86(m), WalexProp(m), Toppie2(f), DeUrch(m), blank(f), overlord29(m), Babyurgly1(f), uchbiz, adebayal(m), Dreamstarr, wonlasewonimi, Lordleo89(m), Jilov(m), Hkana, ErnyyBobo, Evidence1000(m), callola, kaywize, Donbraye(m), Ziluxger, francofoks, Aadetola1(m), Pato23(m), OmoAje1, simadegun, roldee(m), jupitre(m), joyfullyjoyous(f), badex11(f), BBFred, rafa9(m), Ancientx(m), lanre4411, oluhyohmih(m), dordor4(f), lagosboy86, curiousme1, klexycole(m), brill224(m) and 78 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 28