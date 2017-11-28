Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Amazing Transformation Of A Plus-Sized Man To A Slim Fit Man (14894 Views)

This is the real change ....The only thing which hasn't changed are the glasses. 14 Likes 2 Shares

58 Likes

THE Guy Above me, which network u dey use.........CHISOSSS. i must hit the Gym 5 Likes





This is a Miracle This is a Miracle 7 Likes

How come 2 Likes

Thank God for his life

That's fat in his body before can fry akara for the whole of Nigerians.



Thank god for transformation 17 Likes

The power of determination............ 14 Likes



Wait what happened to the belly fat? 2 Likes

wat!!! wat!!!

GREAT! THIS IS A NATURAL MOTIVATION FOR ANYONE IN THIS OBESITY CASE...

effect of APC GOVT 6 Likes

This guy should be called Nigeria!







Before and After..... 1 Like

And you expect me to believe right? 1 Like

Every heavy accomplishment starts with a strong motivation 1 Like

No more news to grace front page again than useless lies ni



fat dope jur who slimin dun epp i de suspect disz govt for d CHANGE fat dope jur who slimin dun epp i de suspect disz govt for d CHANGE

Idonbilivit 2 Likes

This is a lie that's not the same person 2 Likes

hmmm

I doubt





Dis administration can do dat 4 u without any form of fitness or dieting

Big lie

Saw it on instagram. Amazing.

he looked better fat

AND SEE HOW BEAUTIFUL AND SEXY HE LOOKS BEING SLIM.... ONLY IF PEOPLE WILL MIND HOW/WHAT D EAT AND WORK OUT, THINGS WILL BE SEXY AND BEAUTIFUL FOR THEM (HEALTH-WISE)

