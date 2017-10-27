₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Firstbank Of Nigeria Limited Fresh Job Recruitment (7 Positions) by pharigoldltd: 3:11pm
FirstBank of Nigeria Limited is Nigeria’s largest financial services institution by total assets and gross earnings. With more than 10 million customer accounts, FirstBank has over 750 branches providing a comprehensive range of retail and corporate financial services. The Bank has international presence through its subsidiaries, FBN Bank (UK) Limited in London and Paris, FBNBank DRC, FBNBank Ghana, FBNBank Gambia, FBNBank Guinea, FBNBank Sierra-Leone and FBNBank Senegal, as well as its Representative Offices in Johannesburg, Beijing and Abu DhabiFirstBank of Nigeria Limited Latest Job Recruitment (7 Positions) as follows;
1.) Senior Analyst, Risk Management
Click Here To View Details
2.) Graduate PHP Developer Intern
Click Here To View Details
3.) Motion Graphic Designer/Video Animator Intern
Click Here To View Details
4.) Community Manager/Social Media Intern
Click Here To View Details
5.) Graduate Web Designer Intern
Click Here To View Details
6.) Graduate Content Writer - Intern
Click Here To View Details
7.) Graduate Infographic and Graphic Designer Intern
Click Here To View Details
Application Closing Date :Not Specified.
Source: http://www.ngjobseekers.com/2017/11/28/firstbank-of-nigeria-limited-fresh-job/
|Re: Firstbank Of Nigeria Limited Fresh Job Recruitment (7 Positions) by elsse(m): 3:15pm
|Re: Firstbank Of Nigeria Limited Fresh Job Recruitment (7 Positions) by polite2(m): 4:55pm
Goodnews
|Re: Firstbank Of Nigeria Limited Fresh Job Recruitment (7 Positions) by Daspirit: 4:55pm
Nice one
|Re: Firstbank Of Nigeria Limited Fresh Job Recruitment (7 Positions) by davido101(m): 4:55pm
Please I need a place to do my IT. Anambra state to be precise
|Re: Firstbank Of Nigeria Limited Fresh Job Recruitment (7 Positions) by RIPEnglish: 4:56pm
We are know they will ending up to gave to people who are have connections. .
|Re: Firstbank Of Nigeria Limited Fresh Job Recruitment (7 Positions) by spydken(m): 4:56pm
IT related jobs..hmmmmm...very nice
|Re: Firstbank Of Nigeria Limited Fresh Job Recruitment (7 Positions) by IgedeBushBoy(m): 4:56pm
First bank how much be de salary? Because I hear say una no de pay well
|Re: Firstbank Of Nigeria Limited Fresh Job Recruitment (7 Positions) by Shegson12345(m): 4:57pm
ok
|Re: Firstbank Of Nigeria Limited Fresh Job Recruitment (7 Positions) by ct2(m): 4:59pm
don't even bother to apply, they already know who they are given
|Re: Firstbank Of Nigeria Limited Fresh Job Recruitment (7 Positions) by Applaner: 5:01pm
ok
|Re: Firstbank Of Nigeria Limited Fresh Job Recruitment (7 Positions) by Benjom(m): 5:05pm
That's a good one there.
|Re: Firstbank Of Nigeria Limited Fresh Job Recruitment (7 Positions) by Lawalemi(m): 5:12pm
So how many persons will apply for each of these jobs most especially as it relates to Social Media expertise.
99% of applicants will definitely not get the job
|Re: Firstbank Of Nigeria Limited Fresh Job Recruitment (7 Positions) by DWJOBScom(m): 5:17pm
only one is currently available
|Re: Firstbank Of Nigeria Limited Fresh Job Recruitment (7 Positions) by danjumakolo: 5:22pm
I expect all those active guys making noise in webmasters, programming etc to apply here... except if una no qualify
|Re: Firstbank Of Nigeria Limited Fresh Job Recruitment (7 Positions) by Izen: 5:26pm
RIPEnglish:
Sit down there and keep up with this negative mindset. Pessimism never got anyone far. I just got a great job offer on merit, no connections, superb company. It was advertised same way this is being advertised. I applied just like everybody else on NL. Please stop discouraging others.
