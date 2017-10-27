Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Firstbank Of Nigeria Limited Fresh Job Recruitment (7 Positions) (4336 Views)

Firstbank Of Nigeria Begins Job Recruitment For Entry Level 2017 – Apply Now / 2016 Firstbank Graduate Trainee Programme / Recruitment For FirstBank Graduate Trainee Programme (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Goodnews

Nice one

Please I need a place to do my IT. Anambra state to be precise

We are know they will ending up to gave to people who are have connections. .

IT related jobs..hmmmmm...very nice

First bank how much be de salary? Because I hear say una no de pay well

ok

don't even bother to apply, they already know who they are given 1 Like

ok









CV Samples & LinkedIn Profile written by the Best CV Writer in Nigeria. They are recruiters' choice:



CV Sample 1



CV Sample 2



LinkedIn Profile Sample



CV Testimonials



. That's a good one there.CV Samples & LinkedIn Profile written by the. They are recruiters' choice:

So how many persons will apply for each of these jobs most especially as it relates to Social Media expertise.



99% of applicants will definitely not get the job

only one is currently available

I expect all those active guys making noise in webmasters, programming etc to apply here... except if una no qualify