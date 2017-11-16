Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Libya Slave Trade: Eto Did What Nigerian Pastors, Celebs, Politicians Couldn't (28347 Views)

Written by Wisdom Nwedene



Over the last few weeks, there have been images, stories circulating online that some Africans are being auctioned online raging from $4000 in Libya, some have been killed while some have been brutally raped, sold twice and tortured but it very devastating, shocking and touching that in spite these stories circulating online, no Nigerian Pastors, Bishops, deacons, celebrities, etc have raised to speak against such nefarious act happening in Libya.



Can we conclude that our pastors are only good at collecting tithes?



Is that why they are busy attacking Daddyfreeze over tithe issues instead of focusing on the words of God which they are meant to preach?



Why can't our Nigerian Pastors channel their strength which they are using to attack Daddyfreeze to speak against the incessant killing of Nigerians in Libya?



Why can't they curse those people behind these nefarious act instead of cursing Daddyfreeze if they are not after tithe?



Why can't they use the money which they are collecting from the poor masses to pay for flights tickets of Nigerians in Libya to come back home just like Eto did to the cameroneans in Libya?



According to Vanguard newspaper, '' Eto paid the plane fare for the Cameronean migrants from Libya to Cameron'' But our Nigerian Pastors are here fighting for tithe with Daddyfreeze?





What about our Nigerian Politicians? Their own is very crystal clear that they are fighting for their pockets and not the interest of Nigerians but it very bad of them.



Nigerian celebrities are good at reacting to what do not concern them which are happening outside the country, let them learn from Chris Brown. I rest my case. 64 Likes 12 Shares

But OP...................Ebuka's Agbada stole the show.





They will say those Nigerians in Libya rejected the offer to help flown home? They said Libya in war is better than Nigeria in peace.

On the other hand, did those Nigerians cry out for help to return home or they would love to be helped to cross border into Europe? 17 Likes 2 Shares

@op u are looking for trouble, wait let the descendants of gods of Men decend on u. 19 Likes

useless bunch of BASTARDS!!!!! even if the sent their private jet to carry just 5 of them, THAT would be a miracle...sadly these useless bunch wouldnt do anything but preach on sundays for more money from these sheeples! 66 Likes 7 Shares

useless bunch of BASTARDS!!!!! even if the sent their private jet to carry just 5 of them, THAT would be a miracle...sadly these useless bunch wouldnt do anything but preach on sundays for more money from these sheeples!

You are busy insulting them?.... Those trapped over there will return and go to those GOs to pay tithe and Thanksgiving for safely escaping the slave masters.

Nigeria Pastors don't owe you a dime! Address your problem to Buhari and Osibanjo

Nigeria Pastors don't owe you a dime! Address your problem to Buhari and Osibanjo

lol this is true instead of helping themselves. Nigerians will never learn, these pastors are just after their pockets.



(Wisdom Nwedene is a writer and newspaper editor and publisher, contact : Nwedenewisdom@gmail.com)

(Wisdom Nwedene is a writer and newspaper editor and publisher, contact : Nwedenewisdom@gmail.com)

lol this is true instead of helping themselves. Nigerians will never learn, these pastors are just after their pockets

You Don see am na You Don see am na

so you want to tell us that they are only good at collecting money from the poor masses instead of giving back to them when something like this happens huh?

Nice gesture 1 Like

Eto'o your action is lovely. 7 Likes 1 Share

lol this is true instead of helping themselves. Nigerians will never learn, these pastors are just after their pockets

direct ur anger to the government... 13 Likes 2 Shares

so you want to tell us that they are only good at collecting money from the poor masses instead of giving back to them when something like this happens huh?

are you somehow related to Apostle Suleman?

lol this is true instead of helping themselves. Nigerians will never learn, these pastors are just after their pockets

you guys won't talk about the good deeds these pastors have done yet your own is to criticize them about tithes...

Even ur daddy freeze has he spoken about what is going on in Libya? Even ur favorite artiste,have they said anything yet ?you guys are hypocrites..

Yet u people direct ur anger to pastors because of tithe...

Don't serve God and make heaven, be complaining about tithes upandown



let those who want to give tithe give...it's not ur money and no ur business...

Direct ur anger to ur politicians

let those who want to give tithe give...it's not ur money and no ur business...Direct ur anger to ur politicians

you guys won't talk about the good deeds these pastors have done yet your own is to criticize them about tithes...

Even ur daddy freeze has he spoken about what is going on in Libya? Even ur favorite artiste,have they said anything yet ?you guys are hypocrites..

Yet u people direct ur anger to pastors because of tithe...

Don't serve God and make heaven, be complaining about tithes upandown



let those who want to give tithe give...it's not ur money and no ur business...

Direct ur anger to ur politicians

.

You want to tell me that you didn't see the part where the writer slammed the politicians and celebrities? You are blind to notice that part because you want support your daddies right? Continue pleasing them, in fact carry your monthly salary the go give them.

You want to tell me that you didn't see the part where the writer slammed the politicians and celebrities? You are blind to notice that part because you want support your daddies right? Continue pleasing them, in fact carry your monthly salary the go give them.

he slammed politicians and celebrities...

Yet you guys are here talking about tithe...

Where's the sense?

he slammed politicians and celebrities...Yet you guys are here talking about tithe...Where's the sense?And if I like I give my 1month salary it's none of ur business.

You are busy insulting them?.... Those trapped over there will return and go to those GOs to pay tithe and Thanksgiving for safely escaping the slave masters.

so long as they return in one piece, let them do whatever they desire to get over this nightmare.... doesnt change the fact that these fraudsters in robes are USELESS!

pastors dey chop we know but must we use all opportunities to attack them ni. what is nigerian immigration doing to stop pple travelling from nigeria to niger to libya ehn 8 Likes 2 Shares

Etoo' has a reputation for having a good heart.



Remember when he paid for meals for all Mallorca fans he invited after winning a Cup.



He also was paying Cameroun team salaries and bonuses; offered special bonus for them to beat Cote d'Ivoire in Abidjan in a decisive World Cup Qualifier ...They did!



He was said to be housing 25 family members of his, and of course taking care of their needs while in Spain with Barca.



Pastors should learn from such kind deeds 17 Likes

Your world is different from our world. In our world, Jesus recommends that we do not use the service we do for showmanship or show business. However He says that He that seeth in secret(ie God) shall reward us openly. It is the open blessing that people conclude is peoples tithe. Keep deceiving yourselves 15 Likes 2 Shares

Op why didn't you mention imams abi you smoke? 11 Likes 2 Shares

Are they the cause of your generational failure



Cant u make a post without attacking pastors here and dere??



Why the attack on pastors
Are they the cause of your generational failure
Cant u make a post without attacking pastors here and dere??
Are the imans now blind to see what's going on in Libya
or ur brain seems nt to function during your Antichrist write up

Catholic all the way. 12 Likes 2 Shares

Respect to Eto. He is to me Hero of this year 13 Likes





This is someone making an effort to actually help. And trying to make things better.
But op, you finished everybody

W