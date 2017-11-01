Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Abubakar Chika Adamu Withdraws From Re-election In 2019 Due To Corruption (5882 Views)

See a copy of letter he wrote below





Hon Abubakar Chika Adamu,a House Of Rep member in Niger state has withdrawn from 2019 reelection race.He gave many reasons including the corrupt/selfish nature of politicians,disconnect between the government of his state and legislators and more.See a copy of letter he wrote below

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/house-of-rep-member-in-niger-state-hon.html?m=1

APC stinks

CHAIII,THI GUY IS A LEARNER

When you got into politics, what were u expecting? To meet Saints and holy angels? The fact is that your too afraid, fragile and incapable of being called a politician. Politics is not for kids, softhearted people or people of principle. At least, not in Nigeria politics anyway.







This man is a mumu.

He is as confused as his name.

This is Nigeria.

.......



We are all corrupt,

We produce corruption, we export corruption, we survive corruptly.

Nigeria is fantastically corrupt.



This man is a mumu. He is as confused as his name. This is Nigeria. We are all corrupt, We produce corruption, we export corruption, we survive corruptly. Nigeria is fantastically corrupt. It is obvious he is just a coward who has been threatened not to re-contest.

Imagine

Abubakar Chika Adamu for President. His name includes Yoruba, Igbo and Hausa names

Him wey be Saint, What has he done for his constituency? Are they not same? He's there forming Elijah



I'm sure they've blocked his chances returning

They've billed him perhaps

show me a Nigerian politician that isn't corrupt and I'll show you a bicycle with A.C...

After getting a fair share of d national cake he is trying 2 tell us what even an unborn child knows....

Him for resign na. Him no sure weda him go even pass primary talk more of reelection

Na now him know

O lagbara o. He try.

Mztarstrechy:

He is not a Nigerian jare

God bless this man... God bless him

Eziokwu.



Na so!!!

Tell us something else, we don't already know or aware of......

He just found out..

Good morning..

No wonder it called house of representaTHIEVES

He will deny this. Doubt me at your own peril

dis guy want to claim innocent now he's corrupt as well.

See comments!



See comments! Nigeria is finished.

This our country seems to be irredeemable

he has gotten enough money to last him for the rest of his life , he wants to quit when the ovation is loudest.

i wont be surprised if he has a skeleton in his cupboard and is just finding a ways to blame ppl when his secrets are leaked

Nigerians don't appreciate good things.

it is a lie...other politicians will be like 'aye nse eleyi o'

return all the ghanamustgo bags first.

It is worrisome. Anyway, you have to expect the unexpected when it comes to Nigeria politics.