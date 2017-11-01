₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Abubakar Chika Adamu Withdraws From Re-election In 2019 Due To Corruption by Mztarstrechy(m): 5:31pm
Hon Abubakar Chika Adamu,a House Of Rep member in Niger state has withdrawn from 2019 reelection race.He gave many reasons including the corrupt/selfish nature of politicians,disconnect between the government of his state and legislators and more.
See a copy of letter he wrote below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/house-of-rep-member-in-niger-state-hon.html?m=1
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Abubakar Chika Adamu Withdraws From Re-election In 2019 Due To Corruption by SmartchoiceNGR: 5:32pm
APC stinks
6 Likes
|Re: Abubakar Chika Adamu Withdraws From Re-election In 2019 Due To Corruption by ladeb: 7:10pm
CHAIII,THI GUY IS A LEARNER
|Re: Abubakar Chika Adamu Withdraws From Re-election In 2019 Due To Corruption by cashlurd(m): 7:10pm
When you got into politics, what were u expecting? To meet Saints and holy angels The fact is that your too afraid, fragile and incapable of being called a politician. Politics is not for kids, softhearted people or people of principle. At least, not in Nigeria politics anyway.
|Re: Abubakar Chika Adamu Withdraws From Re-election In 2019 Due To Corruption by NwaAmaikpe: 7:10pm
This man is a mumu.
He is as confused as his name.
This is Nigeria.
.......
We are all corrupt,
We produce corruption, we export corruption, we survive corruptly.
Nigeria is fantastically corrupt.
It is obvious he is just a coward who has been threatened not to re-contest.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abubakar Chika Adamu Withdraws From Re-election In 2019 Due To Corruption by BruncleZuma: 7:10pm
5 Likes
|Re: Abubakar Chika Adamu Withdraws From Re-election In 2019 Due To Corruption by olex88: 7:11pm
Imagine
|Re: Abubakar Chika Adamu Withdraws From Re-election In 2019 Due To Corruption by fxjunkie(m): 7:12pm
Abubakar Chika Adamu for President. His name includes Yoruba, Igbo and Hausa names
3 Likes
|Re: Abubakar Chika Adamu Withdraws From Re-election In 2019 Due To Corruption by NoFavors: 7:12pm
Him wey be Saint, What has he done for his constituency? Are they not same? He's there forming Elijah
I'm sure they've blocked his chances returning
|Re: Abubakar Chika Adamu Withdraws From Re-election In 2019 Due To Corruption by Benjom(m): 7:12pm
They've billed him perhaps
|Re: Abubakar Chika Adamu Withdraws From Re-election In 2019 Due To Corruption by ceezarhh(m): 7:12pm
show me a Nigerian politician that isn't corrupt and I'll show you a bicycle with A.C...
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abubakar Chika Adamu Withdraws From Re-election In 2019 Due To Corruption by Ra88: 7:12pm
.
8 Likes
|Re: Abubakar Chika Adamu Withdraws From Re-election In 2019 Due To Corruption by Freshbank: 7:13pm
After getting a fair share of d national cake he is trying 2 tell us what even an unborn child knows....
|Re: Abubakar Chika Adamu Withdraws From Re-election In 2019 Due To Corruption by MrWondah(m): 7:13pm
Him for resign na. Him no sure weda him go even pass primary talk more of reelection
1 Like
|Re: Abubakar Chika Adamu Withdraws From Re-election In 2019 Due To Corruption by ALAYORMII: 7:13pm
Na now him know
|Re: Abubakar Chika Adamu Withdraws From Re-election In 2019 Due To Corruption by KayDEAN(m): 7:13pm
|Re: Abubakar Chika Adamu Withdraws From Re-election In 2019 Due To Corruption by unitysheart(m): 7:13pm
O lagbara o. He try.
|Re: Abubakar Chika Adamu Withdraws From Re-election In 2019 Due To Corruption by bigfather(m): 7:14pm
Mztarstrechy:
He is not a Nigerian jare
|Re: Abubakar Chika Adamu Withdraws From Re-election In 2019 Due To Corruption by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 7:14pm
God bless this man... God bless him
10 Likes
|Re: Abubakar Chika Adamu Withdraws From Re-election In 2019 Due To Corruption by calmbabadee(m): 7:14pm
Eziokwu.
Na so!!!
|Re: Abubakar Chika Adamu Withdraws From Re-election In 2019 Due To Corruption by Lexusgs430: 7:14pm
Tell us something else, we don't already know or aware of......
|Re: Abubakar Chika Adamu Withdraws From Re-election In 2019 Due To Corruption by LastSurvivor11: 7:14pm
He just found out..
Good morning..
No wonder it called house of representaTHIEVES
1 Like
|Re: Abubakar Chika Adamu Withdraws From Re-election In 2019 Due To Corruption by davodyguy: 7:14pm
He will deny this. Doubt me at your own peril
|Re: Abubakar Chika Adamu Withdraws From Re-election In 2019 Due To Corruption by Jesse01(m): 7:14pm
dis guy want to claim innocent now he's corrupt as well.
|Re: Abubakar Chika Adamu Withdraws From Re-election In 2019 Due To Corruption by SillyMods: 7:14pm
See comments!
Nigeria is finished.
11 Likes
|Re: Abubakar Chika Adamu Withdraws From Re-election In 2019 Due To Corruption by adbayo79ba(m): 7:15pm
This our country seems to be irredeemable
|Re: Abubakar Chika Adamu Withdraws From Re-election In 2019 Due To Corruption by onatisi(m): 7:15pm
he has gotten enough money to last him for the rest of his life , he wants to quit when the ovation is loudest.
i wont be surprised if he has a skeleton in his cupboard and is just finding a ways to blame ppl when his secrets are leaked
|Re: Abubakar Chika Adamu Withdraws From Re-election In 2019 Due To Corruption by rusher14: 7:16pm
Nigerians don't appreciate good things.
|Re: Abubakar Chika Adamu Withdraws From Re-election In 2019 Due To Corruption by Lanretoye(m): 7:16pm
it is a lie...other politicians will be like 'aye nse eleyi o'
|Re: Abubakar Chika Adamu Withdraws From Re-election In 2019 Due To Corruption by englishmart(m): 7:17pm
return all the ghanamustgo bags first.
|Re: Abubakar Chika Adamu Withdraws From Re-election In 2019 Due To Corruption by Lanre4uonly(m): 7:17pm
It is worrisome. Anyway, you have to expect the unexpected when it comes to Nigeria politics.
|Re: Abubakar Chika Adamu Withdraws From Re-election In 2019 Due To Corruption by Ezumakingsley(m): 7:17pm
He have seen much evil in politics
