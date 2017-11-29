Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kate Henshaw Reacts To Adesua Etomi's Nude Photo & Video (18673 Views)

Joelsblog confirmed it was actually a mistake carried out by banky W and it wasn't intentionall to put his wife's nudes before the public.





The Nollywood actress took to Twitter handle to warned that some things should be kept private.



She called on the couple not to be carried away by social media.



She wrote: It’s easy to get sucked into the whole social media whirlpool.



But some things should be kept private.



https://mobile.twitter.com/HenshawKate/status/935506984773746688



abi now

That mistake is an expensive one.. 20 Likes

Banky's big head will not know 3 Likes

Crashing loading 1 Like

Finally the almighty Banky don cast .... 16 Likes 1 Share

Good

Some pple would still tell her to go and marry First 2 Likes

Nah him get him wife 1 Like

Don't mind them.



we never asked to see where they are lodging in SA. 3 Likes

Nice one Kate. 20 Likes 1 Share

An advice from a matured mind 3 Likes

This generation is bleeped. I fear that I could be like that too, pressing phone all the time when you're supposed to enjoy honeymoon 4 Likes

Banky abeg we dey wait for more. Next time show the front u hear,since your mumuneverdo 10 Likes

Wait ooo... U shouldn't even comment on their private life... It's private #justsaying 1 Like

E be like say this aunty no get job

Maturity nor be about age @all



Banky na real muchi

watin concern am?



all this celeb... just want to trend due to another person's mistake...

people will not mind their business and let.......... 3 Likes 1 Share

cant see banky's name der 1 Like

Easy to say for someone who has not been able to successfully manage a marriage, no? 4 Likes

Instagram couple. Make I just dey look 1 Like

E don happen, e don happen. Nigerians too de carry another man matter for head.

And i thought banky was mature enough to stay lowkey. I am disappointed to say the least. 9 Likes

I guess it is all about "reactions" this morning.

Fact!

Nigerian Yeyebrities are hypocritical reactants.

Zikdik:

Easy to say for someone who has not been able to successfully manage a marriage, no? Ever heard of experience? Ever heard of experience? 4 Likes

Make dem no worry, we discussed their matter at our coven last night, very soon the story go change