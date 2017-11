Joelsblog confirmed it was actually a mistake carried out by banky W and it wasn't intentionall to put his wife's nudes before the public.





The Nollywood actress took to Twitter handle to warned that some things should be kept private.



She called on the couple not to be carried away by social media.



She wrote: It’s easy to get sucked into the whole social media whirlpool.



But some things should be kept private.



