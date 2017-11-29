₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kate Henshaw Reacts To Adesua Etomi's Nude Photo & Video by MissAprokoMedia(f): 12:31am
Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, has reacted to the Unclad photo ‘mistakenly’ posted online by Bankole Wellington, otherwise known as Banky W of his wife, Adesua.
Joelsblog confirmed it was actually a mistake carried out by banky W and it wasn't intentionall to put his wife's nudes before the public.
The Nollywood actress took to Twitter handle to warned that some things should be kept private.
She called on the couple not to be carried away by social media.
She wrote:
It’s easy to get sucked into the whole social media whirlpool.
https://mobile.twitter.com/HenshawKate/status/935506984773746688
News By JoelsBlog:https://joelsblog.com.ng/kate-henshaw-reacts-to-adesua-etomis-nudes-pics-circulating-social-media/
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reacts To Adesua Etomi's Nude Photo & Video by itspzpics(m): 1:17am
abi now
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reacts To Adesua Etomi's Nude Photo & Video by Donexy16(m): 1:34am
That mistake is an expensive one..
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reacts To Adesua Etomi's Nude Photo & Video by buskie13(m): 9:51am
Banky's big head will not know
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reacts To Adesua Etomi's Nude Photo & Video by AutosBay: 9:51am
Crashing loading
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reacts To Adesua Etomi's Nude Photo & Video by Hades2016(m): 9:51am
Finally the almighty Banky don cast ....
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reacts To Adesua Etomi's Nude Photo & Video by wunmi590(m): 9:51am
Good
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reacts To Adesua Etomi's Nude Photo & Video by Lorenx(m): 9:51am
Some pple would still tell her to go and marry First
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reacts To Adesua Etomi's Nude Photo & Video by talk2rotman(m): 9:51am
Nah him get him wife
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reacts To Adesua Etomi's Nude Photo & Video by DanielsParker(m): 9:51am
Don't mind them.
we never asked to see where they are lodging in SA.
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reacts To Adesua Etomi's Nude Photo & Video by tofolo(m): 9:51am
Nice one Kate.
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reacts To Adesua Etomi's Nude Photo & Video by heternal: 9:51am
An advice from a matured mind
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reacts To Adesua Etomi's Nude Photo & Video by trustibk1(m): 9:52am
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reacts To Adesua Etomi's Nude Photo & Video by Andrewgame42: 9:52am
This generation is bleeped. I fear that I could be like that too, pressing phone all the time when you're supposed to enjoy honeymoon
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reacts To Adesua Etomi's Nude Photo & Video by jegz25(m): 9:52am
Banky abeg we dey wait for more. Next time show the front u hear,since your mumuneverdo
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reacts To Adesua Etomi's Nude Photo & Video by Nonnyflex(m): 9:52am
Wait ooo... U shouldn't even comment on their private life... It's private #justsaying
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reacts To Adesua Etomi's Nude Photo & Video by nairavsdollars: 9:52am
E be like say this aunty no get job
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reacts To Adesua Etomi's Nude Photo & Video by rawpadgin(m): 9:52am
Maturity nor be about age @all
Banky na real muchi
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reacts To Adesua Etomi's Nude Photo & Video by sureway1(m): 9:52am
watin concern am?
all this celeb... just want to trend due to another person's mistake...
people will not mind their business and let..........
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reacts To Adesua Etomi's Nude Photo & Video by yeyerolling: 9:52am
cant see banky's name der
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reacts To Adesua Etomi's Nude Photo & Video by Zikdik(m): 9:53am
Easy to say for someone who has not been able to successfully manage a marriage, no?
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reacts To Adesua Etomi's Nude Photo & Video by Queendoncom(f): 9:53am
Instagram couple. Make I just dey look
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reacts To Adesua Etomi's Nude Photo & Video by oake(m): 9:53am
E don happen, e don happen. Nigerians too de carry another man matter for head.
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reacts To Adesua Etomi's Nude Photo & Video by Muzanga(f): 9:53am
And i thought banky was mature enough to stay lowkey. I am disappointed to say the least.
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reacts To Adesua Etomi's Nude Photo & Video by kay29000(m): 9:53am
I guess it is all about "reactions" this morning.
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reacts To Adesua Etomi's Nude Photo & Video by flawlessT(f): 9:53am
Fact!
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reacts To Adesua Etomi's Nude Photo & Video by wwwtortoise(m): 9:53am
Nigerian Yeyebrities are hypocritical reactants.
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reacts To Adesua Etomi's Nude Photo & Video by Queendoncom(f): 9:53am
Zikdik:Ever heard of experience?
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reacts To Adesua Etomi's Nude Photo & Video by enemyofprogress: 9:53am
Make dem no worry, we discussed their matter at our coven last night, very soon the story go change
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reacts To Adesua Etomi's Nude Photo & Video by simonlee(m): 9:54am
what's all the fuse sef? we didn't even see much!
meanwhile I don't blame Banky because it was clearly a mistake. Let's not make a big deal outa this before Adesua starts feeling bad about herself
