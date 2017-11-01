₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Chris Brown Reacts To Libya Slave Trade by Muckross1122(m): 9:24am
The popular American singer, "chris brown" has taken to his instagram page to troll the world and the social media for ignoring the slave trade that is currently going on in libya.
Check It On His Instagram Page Below:
https://www.instagram.com/p/BcB0eq6lwOz/
Source:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2017/11/american-singer-chris-brown-reacts-to.html
|Re: Chris Brown Reacts To Libya Slave Trade by Munae(f): 9:45am
Cos Its Africa.
|Re: Chris Brown Reacts To Libya Slave Trade by Muzanga(f): 9:49am
African man kuku like pity party before.
|Re: Chris Brown Reacts To Libya Slave Trade by Threebear(m): 9:51am
No one will take anything he says seriously not after battering a defenseless woman.
|Re: Chris Brown Reacts To Libya Slave Trade by 9jaAmerican: 9:55am
Threebear:Really Thats all your brain could make up?
|Re: Chris Brown Reacts To Libya Slave Trade by Threebear(m): 10:01am
9jaAmerican:Reputation is everything, guide it with your life...... Robert Greene, 48 laws of power .
|Re: Chris Brown Reacts To Libya Slave Trade by ufuosman(m): 10:07am
Africans are really suffering, 95% of Africans want to enter Europe including myself
|Re: Chris Brown Reacts To Libya Slave Trade by 9jaAmerican: 10:33am
Threebear:So therefore,no matter how much sense one makes,if they v had a blight in their lives disregard the sense they make,right?
Both u and ur robert,craze dey una head
|Re: Chris Brown Reacts To Libya Slave Trade by Threebear(m): 10:36am
9jaAmerican:Kiss me
|Re: Chris Brown Reacts To Libya Slave Trade by brainpower(m): 10:39am
That's man's inhumanity to man. It is a fact that most of the people that were taken away during the slave trade were not "stolen" or forced, they were sold by their parents and community leaders. Now see what's happening here and yet no adequate publicity.
If it was that fake Chibok girls story that were kidnapped by the politicians they would have carried placards as if they care about us.
|Re: Chris Brown Reacts To Libya Slave Trade by Daeylar(f): 11:29am
Nice one Chris brown
|Re: Chris Brown Reacts To Libya Slave Trade by Ghnaija(m): 11:39am
Hmmm it's so painful
|Re: Chris Brown Reacts To Libya Slave Trade by Smellymouth: 11:41am
I weak for these our naija celebrities. It's only huge wedding parties, gossiping and beefing each other they are only good at..
None of them is campaigning against slave trade in Libya..
"..Unsuccessful people are the ones who are impressed by celebrity, by people's names and titles." - Robin S. Sharma
|Re: Chris Brown Reacts To Libya Slave Trade by Smellymouth: 11:44am
|Re: Chris Brown Reacts To Libya Slave Trade by Dalyricz(m): 12:05pm
pathetic
|Re: Chris Brown Reacts To Libya Slave Trade by proeast(m): 12:06pm
WTF? I'm surprised that other races still treat blacks with respect, the kind of shame and mud we are swimming in is enough to make others treat us with derison. Shame on our leaders, the embarrasment going on in Libya is enough to cause a diplomatic row between Nigeria & them but we are here watching helplessly and waiting for America & EU to come and solve our problem for us. Buhari is just a disaster that happened on Nigeria. SHAME ON US!!!
|Re: Chris Brown Reacts To Libya Slave Trade by NextGovernor(m): 12:07pm
And our government cant do anything about Nigerians invlove. Shameless governnent.
|Re: Chris Brown Reacts To Libya Slave Trade by yungengr(m): 12:07pm
God have mercy on we the blacks cause the way we are suffering no politician won no
|Re: Chris Brown Reacts To Libya Slave Trade by martynsnet: 12:08pm
what stops us from creating our own media to showcase what we want?
|Re: Chris Brown Reacts To Libya Slave Trade by ValorZalt(m): 12:08pm
Africa has always been ignored from the start
|Re: Chris Brown Reacts To Libya Slave Trade by danduj(m): 12:08pm
Threebear:your stupidity is first class
|Re: Chris Brown Reacts To Libya Slave Trade by AlanSugar(m): 12:08pm
Threebear:
And for your mind you have commented not so? Continu.
|Re: Chris Brown Reacts To Libya Slave Trade by proeast(m): 12:08pm
ufuosman:Not everyone please, give me a free visa to any part of Europe I still wont take it except its for tourism!
|Re: Chris Brown Reacts To Libya Slave Trade by SolexxBarry(m): 12:09pm
|Re: Chris Brown Reacts To Libya Slave Trade by marvin902(m): 12:09pm
Nigerian artist will never see this one
|Re: Chris Brown Reacts To Libya Slave Trade by allstarcomic(m): 12:11pm
Threebear:
And you think you have sense for saying this abi.
smh
|Re: Chris Brown Reacts To Libya Slave Trade by marvin902(m): 12:11pm
ufuosman:
aint interested..
what makes you think your life will be any better there than in your own country
not everything that glitters you call gold
|Re: Chris Brown Reacts To Libya Slave Trade by DaBillionnaire: 12:12pm
I tot Libyans wanted Democracy,
now they've got it.
Gaddafi warned them against the Americans, they never listened.
just negodu, abeg
|Re: Chris Brown Reacts To Libya Slave Trade by mikeweezy(m): 12:12pm
Threebear:ur need serious sense ...his speaking the truth and you are here bringing his personal issue to it ..
|Re: Chris Brown Reacts To Libya Slave Trade by ifyalways(f): 12:13pm
No one is talking about it because unlike France et all, this is not a natural disaster or act of terrorism but a self inflicted pain Africans brought upon themselves by themselves.
Were they kidnapped from their fathers houses and sold to slavery?
Were they forced to travel out of their country?
How long does the rest of the world carry and solve the "African problem" ?
|Re: Chris Brown Reacts To Libya Slave Trade by SolexxBarry(m): 12:13pm
proeast:
Your village people be like
Expect my new single guys,Solex Barry x oil dey your head
|Re: Chris Brown Reacts To Libya Slave Trade by chimeziedickson: 12:14pm
Useless continent with useless leaders!!
