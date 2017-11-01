Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Chris Brown Reacts To Libya Slave Trade (12086 Views)

The popular American singer, "chris brown" has taken to his instagram page to troll the world and the social media for ignoring the slave trade that is currently going on in libya.

Cos Its Africa.

No one will take anything he says seriously not after battering a defenseless woman.

Really Thats all your brain could make up?

Reputation is everything, guide it with your life...... Robert Greene, 48 laws of power .

Africans are really suffering, 95% of Africans want to enter Europe including myself

So therefore,no matter how much sense one makes,if they v had a blight in their lives disregard the sense they make,right?



Both u and ur robert,craze dey una head

So therefore,no matter how much sense one makes,if they v had a blight in their lives disregard the sense they make,right?



Kiss me

That's man's inhumanity to man. It is a fact that most of the people that were taken away during the slave trade were not "stolen" or forced, they were sold by their parents and community leaders. Now see what's happening here and yet no adequate publicity.



If it was that fake Chibok girls story that were kidnapped by the politicians they would have carried placards as if they care about us.

Nice one Chris brown

Hmmm it's so painful

I weak for these our naija celebrities. It's only huge wedding parties, gossiping and beefing each other they are only good at..

None of them is campaigning against slave trade in Libya..



"..Unsuccessful people are the ones who are impressed by celebrity, by people's names and titles." - Robin S. Sharma

WTF? I'm surprised that other races still treat blacks with respect, the kind of shame and mud we are swimming in is enough to make others treat us with derison. Shame on our leaders, the embarrasment going on in Libya is enough to cause a diplomatic row between Nigeria & them but we are here watching helplessly and waiting for America & EU to come and solve our problem for us. Buhari is just a disaster that happened on Nigeria. SHAME ON US!!!

And our government cant do anything about Nigerians invlove. Shameless governnent.

God have mercy on we the blacks cause the way we are suffering no politician won no

what stops us from creating our own media to showcase what we want?

Africa has always been ignored from the start

your stupidity is first class

No one will take anything he says seriously not after battering a defenseless woman.

And for your mind you have commented not so? Continu.

Not everyone please, give me a free visa to any part of Europe I still wont take it except its for tourism!

Nigerian artist will never see this one

No one will take anything he says seriously not after battering a defenseless woman.



And you think you have sense for saying this abi.

And you think you have sense for saying this abi. smh

Africans are really suffering, 95% of Africans want to enter Europe including myself



aint interested..

what makes you think your life will be any better there than in your own country

aint interested.. what makes you think your life will be any better there than in your own country not everything that glitters you call gold

I tot Libyans wanted Democracy,



now they've got it.







Gaddafi warned them against the Americans, they never listened.





just negodu, abeg 1 Like

ur need serious sense ...his speaking the truth and you are here bringing his personal issue to it ..

No one is talking about it because unlike France et all, this is not a natural disaster or act of terrorism but a self inflicted pain Africans brought upon themselves by themselves.



Were they kidnapped from their fathers houses and sold to slavery?



Were they forced to travel out of their country?



How long does the rest of the world carry and solve the "African problem" ? 3 Likes

Not everyone please, give me a free visa to any part of Europe I still wont take it except its for tourism!

Your village people be like



Your village people be like Expect my new single guys,Solex Barry x oil dey your head