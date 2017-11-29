Are you all surprised?



Magu went to face the senate this year and they asked him how much has been recovered.



he said he doesn't know.



its like asking a man how many children he has and he says he doesn't know.



BOLA TINUBU AND THE BUHARI GAMBLE.



By Charles Ogbu.



Buhari is not here because the North or the Caliphate is well sophisticated in politics.



No!



Buhari is in Asorock today simply because of the insatiable greed of one man, Tinubu.



All the brain-resetting lies and demonic propaganda including all the packaging such as Buhari wearing Igbo attire and even going to church plus his smart move of refusing to take part in the debate before the 2015 poll etc, are all Tinubu's handiwork.



For the sake of honesty, I must point out here that the ex-Lagos state governor is a political genius. An evil genius, some would argue but a genius all the same.



A betting man would bet that the whole idea was the hope of a Deja Vu of the Yar'Adua situation. Knowing Buhari's medical history, Tinubu was expecting the Yar'adua-zation of the Buhari character to enable him (Tinubu) become Nigerian president by proxy.



But he forgot one important fact:



In war (politics is war. Bloodless war) to achieve victory, you must not just have a very good strategy, you must equally know your enemies plan.



Tinubu failed to read the handwriting on the wall.



If he did, he would know that the Buhari presidency was not a Buhari project. It was a very big project initiated by the feudal #ChildrenOfTheCaliphate with a view to returning power to the North at all cost. In this project, everything and everyone was expandable. Even Buhari who is theoretically the 'owner' of this project is but a mere pawn in the whole arrangement as recent events have shown.



The fulanis don't share power. Even if Buhari dies today, Osinbajo can only be in office as his replacement but he can never be in power. So either way, Tinubu had reckoned without the witches.



The greatest lesson in this is that without the active connivance and complicity of Southerners, the fulanis are actually not as powerful as they think they are neither are the Southerners as powerless as we think.



3 times Buhari tried. 3 times he failed, even with the almighty Caliphate behind him.



Until the #ScionsOfDanfodio discovered Tinubu's greed button and began pressing it.



Tragically funny enough, while the educationally disadvantaged Northerners have 'colonized' everything and are in absolute control, lording it over the South, the Southern houses seem cursed with senseless and destructive competition like Dwarfs trying to ascertain who is the tallest amongst themselves forgetting that tallest or shortest, a dwarf remains a dwarf.



The ex-federal lawmaker is a uniquely talented politician but his greed crowded his sense of reasoning. His 2015 romance with Buhari was an epic miscalculation. He should have learnt from the Afonja mistake.



He didn't.



And here we are.



In the end, History will remember Senator Bola Ahmed Asiwaju Tinubu as a man who fought to dethrone a tyrant (Abacha) but ended up cursing his Compatriots with an even deadlier cold blooded death merchant (Buhari) in a bid to quench his bottomless greed.



A shame, isn't it? 7 Likes