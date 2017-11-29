₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Anti-graft Agencies Can’t Account For Recovered Loot – Saraki by Kundagarten: 10:02am
The recovered looted funds are being re-looted.
The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has said some recovered stolen funds can not be accounted for by the agencies that investigated and recovered them.
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/250949-nigeria-anti-graft-agencies-cant-account-recovered-loot-saraki.html?
1 Like
|Re: Anti-graft Agencies Can’t Account For Recovered Loot – Saraki by morbeta(m): 10:09am
Case of giving goat yam to keep.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anti-graft Agencies Can’t Account For Recovered Loot – Saraki by dukie25: 10:09am
I said it before, Magu is only recovering those loots for himself and Buhari.
2019 will be sweet after Buhari's ouster, when a non partisan EFCC invites this holier than thou character to explain why he took more loans in 2yrs than GEJ did in 5yrs.
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Anti-graft Agencies Can’t Account For Recovered Loot – Saraki by Kundagarten: 10:11am
They said they recovered Trillions from Diezani and yet they proposed selling National Theatre, Tarawa Balewa square to fund 2018 budget.
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Anti-graft Agencies Can’t Account For Recovered Loot – Saraki by Bizibi(m): 11:35am
No wonder they are playing games with ikoyi whistle blower,this country dey tire person everyday.
8 Likes
|Re: Anti-graft Agencies Can’t Account For Recovered Loot – Saraki by sarrki(m): 11:36am
Saraki burst them
If you are sure
I will support you on this
7 Likes
|Re: Anti-graft Agencies Can’t Account For Recovered Loot – Saraki by sarrki(m): 11:37am
dukie25:
Always spewing thr.......sh
At any given opportunity
|Re: Anti-graft Agencies Can’t Account For Recovered Loot – Saraki by Activeman391(m): 11:40am
Who will now help us catch d thieves
Meanwhile check below
|Re: Anti-graft Agencies Can’t Account For Recovered Loot – Saraki by ladeb: 12:33pm
How will they
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Anti-graft Agencies Can’t Account For Recovered Loot – Saraki by sekundosekundo: 12:34pm
Everything about APC is evil. PDP established the EFCC and it's still effective till today but APC can't manage ordinary whistle blowers.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Anti-graft Agencies Can’t Account For Recovered Loot – Saraki by anochuko01(m): 12:34pm
BUHARIIIIIIIIIII
|Re: Anti-graft Agencies Can’t Account For Recovered Loot – Saraki by FortifiedCity: 12:34pm
Criminals in APC.
Wetin go strike una dey drink water for river benue
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anti-graft Agencies Can’t Account For Recovered Loot – Saraki by MANNABBQGRILLS: 12:34pm
What is the meaning of this?!
|Re: Anti-graft Agencies Can’t Account For Recovered Loot – Saraki by Built2last: 12:34pm
Are you all surprised?
Magu went to face the senate this year and they asked him how much has been recovered.
he said he doesn't know.
its like asking a man how many children he has and he says he doesn't know.
BOLA TINUBU AND THE BUHARI GAMBLE.
By Charles Ogbu.
Buhari is not here because the North or the Caliphate is well sophisticated in politics.
No!
Buhari is in Asorock today simply because of the insatiable greed of one man, Tinubu.
All the brain-resetting lies and demonic propaganda including all the packaging such as Buhari wearing Igbo attire and even going to church plus his smart move of refusing to take part in the debate before the 2015 poll etc, are all Tinubu's handiwork.
For the sake of honesty, I must point out here that the ex-Lagos state governor is a political genius. An evil genius, some would argue but a genius all the same.
A betting man would bet that the whole idea was the hope of a Deja Vu of the Yar'Adua situation. Knowing Buhari's medical history, Tinubu was expecting the Yar'adua-zation of the Buhari character to enable him (Tinubu) become Nigerian president by proxy.
But he forgot one important fact:
In war (politics is war. Bloodless war) to achieve victory, you must not just have a very good strategy, you must equally know your enemies plan.
Tinubu failed to read the handwriting on the wall.
If he did, he would know that the Buhari presidency was not a Buhari project. It was a very big project initiated by the feudal #ChildrenOfTheCaliphate with a view to returning power to the North at all cost. In this project, everything and everyone was expandable. Even Buhari who is theoretically the 'owner' of this project is but a mere pawn in the whole arrangement as recent events have shown.
The fulanis don't share power. Even if Buhari dies today, Osinbajo can only be in office as his replacement but he can never be in power. So either way, Tinubu had reckoned without the witches.
The greatest lesson in this is that without the active connivance and complicity of Southerners, the fulanis are actually not as powerful as they think they are neither are the Southerners as powerless as we think.
3 times Buhari tried. 3 times he failed, even with the almighty Caliphate behind him.
Until the #ScionsOfDanfodio discovered Tinubu's greed button and began pressing it.
Tragically funny enough, while the educationally disadvantaged Northerners have 'colonized' everything and are in absolute control, lording it over the South, the Southern houses seem cursed with senseless and destructive competition like Dwarfs trying to ascertain who is the tallest amongst themselves forgetting that tallest or shortest, a dwarf remains a dwarf.
The ex-federal lawmaker is a uniquely talented politician but his greed crowded his sense of reasoning. His 2015 romance with Buhari was an epic miscalculation. He should have learnt from the Afonja mistake.
He didn't.
And here we are.
In the end, History will remember Senator Bola Ahmed Asiwaju Tinubu as a man who fought to dethrone a tyrant (Abacha) but ended up cursing his Compatriots with an even deadlier cold blooded death merchant (Buhari) in a bid to quench his bottomless greed.
A shame, isn't it?
7 Likes
|Re: Anti-graft Agencies Can’t Account For Recovered Loot – Saraki by seedsower(m): 12:35pm
Ehh!!!
|Re: Anti-graft Agencies Can’t Account For Recovered Loot – Saraki by FortifiedCity: 12:35pm
sarrki:Bros what's your job?
Just asking
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anti-graft Agencies Can’t Account For Recovered Loot – Saraki by cashlurd(m): 12:35pm
It's no news. We all knew it would amount to this in the long run. The corruption war is just to victimize some people. Not really for the benefit of the country. How any of the suspected an busted corrupt people have beent tried and sentenced to jail terms since the 2years plus that PMB started his war
2 Likes
|Re: Anti-graft Agencies Can’t Account For Recovered Loot – Saraki by NwaAmaikpe: 12:35pm
|Re: Anti-graft Agencies Can’t Account For Recovered Loot – Saraki by AishaBuhari: 12:38pm
Lai Muhammad speech!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Anti-graft Agencies Can’t Account For Recovered Loot – Saraki by BruncleZuma: 12:38pm
|Re: Anti-graft Agencies Can’t Account For Recovered Loot – Saraki by cardoctor(m): 12:38pm
Its just like giving hyena meat to keep.
1 Like
|Re: Anti-graft Agencies Can’t Account For Recovered Loot – Saraki by elrony(m): 12:39pm
Jungle! !!!!!!
|Re: Anti-graft Agencies Can’t Account For Recovered Loot – Saraki by CountDooku(m): 12:39pm
Thats all our politicians are good for...steal...recover and steal again.
|Re: Anti-graft Agencies Can’t Account For Recovered Loot – Saraki by purem(m): 12:39pm
|Re: Anti-graft Agencies Can’t Account For Recovered Loot – Saraki by kennygee(f): 12:39pm
There goes our 2018 budget money.
|Re: Anti-graft Agencies Can’t Account For Recovered Loot – Saraki by jolyment: 12:39pm
|Re: Anti-graft Agencies Can’t Account For Recovered Loot – Saraki by LastSurvivor11: 12:39pm
Mr integrity and angel magu indeed
2 Likes
|Re: Anti-graft Agencies Can’t Account For Recovered Loot – Saraki by GreenLabCutie(f): 12:39pm
|Re: Anti-graft Agencies Can’t Account For Recovered Loot – Saraki by chrisxxx(m): 12:40pm
|Re: Anti-graft Agencies Can’t Account For Recovered Loot – Saraki by FortifiedCity: 12:40pm
1 Like
|Re: Anti-graft Agencies Can’t Account For Recovered Loot – Saraki by purem(m): 12:41pm
