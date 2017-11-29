Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / How Orji Uzor Kalu Used Abia Funds To Engage In Okrika Business - TribuneOnline (4954 Views)

This was revealed by an Investigator with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. John Ejim, who on Tuesday, tendered several bank documents used by Slok Nigeria Limited, a company belonging to Kalu, before the court.



Kalu, his Commissioner of finance, Udeh Jones Udeogu, and Slok Nigeria Limited, are standing trial before the court, on 34 counts charge bordering over alleged N3.2 billion fraud, brought againat them by the EFCC.



At the resumed trial of the defendants on Tuesday, the witness who was led-in-evidence by the prosecutor, Mr. Rotimi Jacobs, also told the court how the second defendant, Jones Udeogu, told the commission during interrogation that the first defendant, Kalu, used government money to purchase ‘Okirika’, fairly used clothes.



The witness also told the court how a petition written by an Abia group, ‘Abia Leader Forum’ was assigned to his team for investigation.



“Sometimes in September 2005, a petition dated September 7, 2005, written by Abia Leader Forum, was forwarded to the EFCC. The petition was assigned to my team which was led by Mrs. Funke Adetayo for investigation.



“Prior to the petition, EFCC was already building intelligence on some state governors. It was on this basis that my team was asked to handle issue of Abia state”.



The EFCC investigator further told the court how his commission wrote letters to some banks that were identified by its intelligence information.







Some of these banks he said includes:Hallmark bank, Standard Trust Bank (now UBA) Citizen bank (now Spring Bank), Inland Bank (now FCMB) and some others.



Ajim further told the court that a search was also conducted with a duly signed search warrant at the Slok Nigeria Limited offices in Victoria Island and Apapa, Lagos, where several documents were recovered.



He also told the court that some principal officers of Abia State Government House, who includes: the Chief of Staff to Kalu, Thoedore Orji, who later became the Governor of the state, and now a Senator, the Director of Finance, Udeh Jones Udeogu, who is the second accused person in the case, two cashiers of the Government House, Romanus Madu and Michael Akpan Udoh, were invited for interrogation.



The prosecution witness who is the sixth to be called in the case, further told the court that in the course of the investigation his team discovered cheques raised on Abia State Government account in the name of serving officers. He added that the said cheques are used to buy drafts from the Inland bank in the name of Slok Nigeria Limited and pay same into the company’s account with the bank.



The matter has been adjourned till Wednesday, for continuation of trial.



Kalu alongside his former aide, Udeh Udeogu, and his company, Slok Nigeria Limited, are being tried by the EFCC before the court on an amended 34 count-charge of alleged N3.2 billion fraud.







Can you imagine ?



Yet claimed developing Lagos



I am amused 7 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:

Can you imagine ?



Yet claimed developing Lagos



I am amused He talks too much. He talks too much. 2 Likes

Bad guy.

bjolat:



He talks too much.

I agree with you I agree with you 1 Like 1 Share

Cc myndd44



Cc lalasticlala

sarrki:

Can you imagine ?

Yet claimed developing Lagos

I am amused Lol, i know this news just made your day so sweet.

Eko oni baje. Lol, i know this news just made your day so sweet.Eko oni baje. 8 Likes 1 Share

Evablizin:

Lol, i know this news just made your day so sweet.



Eko oni baje.

Sweet heart



How you take know



Obaje ti Sweet heartHow you take knowObaje ti 1 Like

sarrki:





Sweet heart



How you take know



Obaje ti Orji Kalu is an apc member so we ain't surprised Orji Kalu is an apc member so we ain't surprised 1 Like 1 Share

sarrki:



Sweet heart

How you take know

Obaje ti It will not spoil oh. It will not spoil oh. 1 Like 1 Share

So you can see where some of our problems stem from, do you think a man who is a major importer of used clothes will ever want the standard of living to improve? Hell No!!! He will make sure you get poorer so you can buy his used clothes 13 Likes 2 Shares

I still rate him above those using state money to build churches and mosques. He effed up though.

Victornezzar:



Orji Kalu is an apc member so we ain't surprised

Wetin concern me with APC



I deal with individuals



Progressives deal with individuals



I am a patriot Wetin concern me with APCI deal with individualsProgressives deal with individualsI am a patriot 1 Like

sarrki:





Wetin concern me with APC



I deal with individuals



Progressives deal with individuals



I am a patriot U lie.....You are a die hard supporter of Apc

no be sarrki wey I know b4?? U lie.....You are a die hard supporter of Apcno be sarrki wey I know b4?? 4 Likes

Victornezzar:



U lie.....You are a die hard supporter of Apc

no be sarrki wey I know b4??

Is obiano , Dankwambo and Umahi APC ?



Didn't I support them ?



Check the waybi blast kogi, jigawa and Benue governors at will are they not APC ? Is obiano , Dankwambo and Umahi APC ?Didn't I support them ?Check the waybi blast kogi, jigawa and Benue governors at will are they not APC ? 1 Like 1 Share

SalamRushdie:

So you can see where some of our problems stem from, do you think a man who is a major importer of used clothes will ever want the standard of living to improve? Hell No!!! He will make sure you get poorer so you can buy his used clothes

We are progressives



Only that we differ on baba We are progressivesOnly that we differ on baba

sarrki:





We are progressives



Only that we differ on baba

So true So true

Am not surprise, most of our country's top politicians acquired most of their wealth through bribery, fraud, embezzlement and inside connections. 2 Likes 1 Share

qualityovenbake:

Am not surprise, most of our country's top politicians acquired most of their wealth through bribery, fraud, embezzlement and inside connections.

Aside pmb Aside pmb

sarrki:

Cc myndd44



Cc lalasticlala



This news is fake, Orji Uzo Kalu though a criminal, had made his money even before becoming the governor of Abia State. This news is fake, Orji Uzo Kalu though a criminal, had made his money even before becoming the governor of Abia State.

sarrki:





Aside pmb Quote from Aung San Suu Kyi We delude ourselves by projecting qualities onto politicians who have no intention of embodying them. 2 Likes 1 Share

qualityovenbake:

Quote from Aung San Suu Kyi

The lady you quote what did she do in Myarmar





Baba is not a politician



What did she do when children and women were maimed in Burma The lady you quote what did she do in MyarmarBaba is not a politicianWhat did she do when children and women were maimed in Burma 2 Likes

Seen

Orisirisi

Naija my country. ....

he is a saint na, APC tins