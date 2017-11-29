₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Wednesday, 29 November 2017 at 02:05 PM
How Orji Uzor Kalu Used Abia Funds To Engage In Okrika Business - TribuneOnline by sarrki(m): 11:04am
A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on Tuesday heard former Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu allegedly used the state funds to purchase second hand clothes popularly known as Okrika
This was revealed by an Investigator with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. John Ejim, who on Tuesday, tendered several bank documents used by Slok Nigeria Limited, a company belonging to Kalu, before the court.
Kalu, his Commissioner of finance, Udeh Jones Udeogu, and Slok Nigeria Limited, are standing trial before the court, on 34 counts charge bordering over alleged N3.2 billion fraud, brought againat them by the EFCC.
At the resumed trial of the defendants on Tuesday, the witness who was led-in-evidence by the prosecutor, Mr. Rotimi Jacobs, also told the court how the second defendant, Jones Udeogu, told the commission during interrogation that the first defendant, Kalu, used government money to purchase ‘Okirika’, fairly used clothes.
The witness also told the court how a petition written by an Abia group, ‘Abia Leader Forum’ was assigned to his team for investigation.
“Sometimes in September 2005, a petition dated September 7, 2005, written by Abia Leader Forum, was forwarded to the EFCC. The petition was assigned to my team which was led by Mrs. Funke Adetayo for investigation.
“Prior to the petition, EFCC was already building intelligence on some state governors. It was on this basis that my team was asked to handle issue of Abia state”.
The EFCC investigator further told the court how his commission wrote letters to some banks that were identified by its intelligence information.
Some of these banks he said includes:Hallmark bank, Standard Trust Bank (now UBA) Citizen bank (now Spring Bank), Inland Bank (now FCMB) and some others.
Ajim further told the court that a search was also conducted with a duly signed search warrant at the Slok Nigeria Limited offices in Victoria Island and Apapa, Lagos, where several documents were recovered.
He also told the court that some principal officers of Abia State Government House, who includes: the Chief of Staff to Kalu, Thoedore Orji, who later became the Governor of the state, and now a Senator, the Director of Finance, Udeh Jones Udeogu, who is the second accused person in the case, two cashiers of the Government House, Romanus Madu and Michael Akpan Udoh, were invited for interrogation.
The prosecution witness who is the sixth to be called in the case, further told the court that in the course of the investigation his team discovered cheques raised on Abia State Government account in the name of serving officers. He added that the said cheques are used to buy drafts from the Inland bank in the name of Slok Nigeria Limited and pay same into the company’s account with the bank.
The matter has been adjourned till Wednesday, for continuation of trial.
Kalu alongside his former aide, Udeh Udeogu, and his company, Slok Nigeria Limited, are being tried by the EFCC before the court on an amended 34 count-charge of alleged N3.2 billion fraud.
http://www.tribuneonlineng.com/orji-kalu-allegedly-use-abia-funds-engage-okrika-business/
Re: How Orji Uzor Kalu Used Abia Funds To Engage In Okrika Business - TribuneOnline by sarrki(m): 11:05am
Can you imagine ?
Yet claimed developing Lagos
I am amused
Re: How Orji Uzor Kalu Used Abia Funds To Engage In Okrika Business - TribuneOnline by bjolat(m): 11:05am
sarrki:He talks too much.
Re: How Orji Uzor Kalu Used Abia Funds To Engage In Okrika Business - TribuneOnline by bjolat(m): 11:07am
Bad guy.
Re: How Orji Uzor Kalu Used Abia Funds To Engage In Okrika Business - TribuneOnline by sarrki(m): 11:09am
bjolat:
I agree with you
Re: How Orji Uzor Kalu Used Abia Funds To Engage In Okrika Business - TribuneOnline by sarrki(m): 11:11am
Cc myndd44
Cc lalasticlala
Re: How Orji Uzor Kalu Used Abia Funds To Engage In Okrika Business - TribuneOnline by Evablizin(f): 11:16am
sarrki:Lol, i know this news just made your day so sweet.
Eko oni baje.
Re: How Orji Uzor Kalu Used Abia Funds To Engage In Okrika Business - TribuneOnline by sarrki(m): 11:17am
Evablizin:
Sweet heart
How you take know
Obaje ti
Re: How Orji Uzor Kalu Used Abia Funds To Engage In Okrika Business - TribuneOnline by Victornezzar: 11:21am
sarrki:Orji Kalu is an apc member so we ain't surprised
Re: How Orji Uzor Kalu Used Abia Funds To Engage In Okrika Business - TribuneOnline by Evablizin(f): 11:23am
sarrki:It will not spoil oh.
Re: How Orji Uzor Kalu Used Abia Funds To Engage In Okrika Business - TribuneOnline by SalamRushdie: 11:24am
So you can see where some of our problems stem from, do you think a man who is a major importer of used clothes will ever want the standard of living to improve? Hell No!!! He will make sure you get poorer so you can buy his used clothes
Re: How Orji Uzor Kalu Used Abia Funds To Engage In Okrika Business - TribuneOnline by Desyner: 11:28am
I still rate him above those using state money to build churches and mosques. He effed up though.
Re: How Orji Uzor Kalu Used Abia Funds To Engage In Okrika Business - TribuneOnline by sarrki(m): 11:30am
Victornezzar:
Wetin concern me with APC
I deal with individuals
Progressives deal with individuals
I am a patriot
Re: How Orji Uzor Kalu Used Abia Funds To Engage In Okrika Business - TribuneOnline by Victornezzar: 11:32am
sarrki:U lie.....You are a die hard supporter of Apc
no be sarrki wey I know b4??
Re: How Orji Uzor Kalu Used Abia Funds To Engage In Okrika Business - TribuneOnline by sarrki(m): 11:34am
Victornezzar:
Is obiano , Dankwambo and Umahi APC ?
Didn't I support them ?
Check the waybi blast kogi, jigawa and Benue governors at will are they not APC ?
Re: How Orji Uzor Kalu Used Abia Funds To Engage In Okrika Business - TribuneOnline by sarrki(m): 11:35am
SalamRushdie:
We are progressives
Only that we differ on baba
Re: How Orji Uzor Kalu Used Abia Funds To Engage In Okrika Business - TribuneOnline by SalamRushdie: 11:39am
sarrki:
So true
Re: How Orji Uzor Kalu Used Abia Funds To Engage In Okrika Business - TribuneOnline by qualityovenbake(m): 11:42am
Am not surprise, most of our country's top politicians acquired most of their wealth through bribery, fraud, embezzlement and inside connections.
Re: How Orji Uzor Kalu Used Abia Funds To Engage In Okrika Business - TribuneOnline by sarrki(m): 11:56am
qualityovenbake:
Aside pmb
Re: How Orji Uzor Kalu Used Abia Funds To Engage In Okrika Business - TribuneOnline by sekundosekundo: 11:59am
sarrki:
This news is fake, Orji Uzo Kalu though a criminal, had made his money even before becoming the governor of Abia State.
Re: How Orji Uzor Kalu Used Abia Funds To Engage In Okrika Business - TribuneOnline by qualityovenbake(m): 12:42pm
sarrki:Quote from Aung San Suu Kyi
We delude ourselves by projecting qualities onto politicians who have no intention of embodying them.
Re: How Orji Uzor Kalu Used Abia Funds To Engage In Okrika Business - TribuneOnline by sarrki(m): 12:47pm
qualityovenbake:
The lady you quote what did she do in Myarmar
Baba is not a politician
What did she do when children and women were maimed in Burma
Re: How Orji Uzor Kalu Used Abia Funds To Engage In Okrika Business - TribuneOnline by miqos03: 12:57pm
Seen
Re: How Orji Uzor Kalu Used Abia Funds To Engage In Okrika Business - TribuneOnline by ayourbamie: 12:58pm
Boskona?
Re: How Orji Uzor Kalu Used Abia Funds To Engage In Okrika Business - TribuneOnline by Engrkaypee: 1:00pm
Re: How Orji Uzor Kalu Used Abia Funds To Engage In Okrika Business - TribuneOnline by censeakay(m): 1:00pm
Orisirisi
Re: How Orji Uzor Kalu Used Abia Funds To Engage In Okrika Business - TribuneOnline by MANNABBQGRILLS: 1:01pm
Naija my country. ....
Re: How Orji Uzor Kalu Used Abia Funds To Engage In Okrika Business - TribuneOnline by Chevalier(m): 1:02pm
xxx3069:Can someone ban this guy for life
He's just wasting useful space.
Re: How Orji Uzor Kalu Used Abia Funds To Engage In Okrika Business - TribuneOnline by yeyerolling: 1:03pm
he is a saint na, APC tins
Re: How Orji Uzor Kalu Used Abia Funds To Engage In Okrika Business - TribuneOnline by BornAgainMay: 1:04pm
Re: How Orji Uzor Kalu Used Abia Funds To Engage In Okrika Business - TribuneOnline by Lilimax(f): 1:06pm
He would not be touched the reason he quickly ran to APC.
Currently beating the drum for Buhari and APC
