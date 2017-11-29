₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tomi Odunsi Stuns In See-Through Dress (Photos) by kidap: 3:33pm
Actress Tomi Odunsi showed off her amazing and tinny body in a purple off the shoulder see through dress for the just concluded Eloy Awards.
Tomi, who features in TV series Tinsel, was every inch breathtaking in the dress.
|Re: Tomi Odunsi Stuns In See-Through Dress (Photos) by NairalandCS(m): 3:40pm
Slim girls with little or no boobs.
|Re: Tomi Odunsi Stuns In See-Through Dress (Photos) by dayo2me(m): 3:40pm
abidi gbigbe (dry ass)
|Re: Tomi Odunsi Stuns In See-Through Dress (Photos) by Yeligray(m): 3:42pm
dayo2me:let me see your own.
|Re: Tomi Odunsi Stuns In See-Through Dress (Photos) by dayo2me(m): 3:53pm
Yeligray:you must be gay, oya jail fall on you.
|Re: Tomi Odunsi Stuns In See-Through Dress (Photos) by choku123: 3:53pm
lol
dayo2me:
|Re: Tomi Odunsi Stuns In See-Through Dress (Photos) by Yeligray(m): 3:57pm
dayo2me:tahh, if you doubt me bring your gf she'll testify.. What i'm trying to say is that, not everyone is the same. I like her for how she is. Must everyone have a bubble butt?..#Respectbro.
|Re: Tomi Odunsi Stuns In See-Through Dress (Photos) by miqos03: 4:18pm
Seen
|Re: Tomi Odunsi Stuns In See-Through Dress (Photos) by tejpot(m): 4:18pm
Ok ooo
|Re: Tomi Odunsi Stuns In See-Through Dress (Photos) by emmanuelrabb(m): 4:19pm
Next
|Re: Tomi Odunsi Stuns In See-Through Dress (Photos) by FitnessDoctor: 4:19pm
Actress Tomi Odunsi showed off her amazing and tinny body in a purple off the shoulder see through dress for the just concluded Eloy Awards.
I never knew Tinsel was a Nigerian TV show, she looks good though.
|Re: Tomi Odunsi Stuns In See-Through Dress (Photos) by emmanuelrabb(m): 4:19pm
Next
miqos03:Next
|Re: Tomi Odunsi Stuns In See-Through Dress (Photos) by lizzyLoans: 4:19pm
Ok. We don see your market. Next !!
|Re: Tomi Odunsi Stuns In See-Through Dress (Photos) by mightyhazel: 4:19pm
very flat
|Re: Tomi Odunsi Stuns In See-Through Dress (Photos) by joenor(m): 4:19pm
Nice one
|Re: Tomi Odunsi Stuns In See-Through Dress (Photos) by Donshemzy1234: 4:19pm
dayo2me:
Aye nse eee
|Re: Tomi Odunsi Stuns In See-Through Dress (Photos) by Sunkyphil: 4:19pm
salewa
|Re: Tomi Odunsi Stuns In See-Through Dress (Photos) by MaryBenn(f): 4:19pm
Beautiful dress
|Re: Tomi Odunsi Stuns In See-Through Dress (Photos) by Ade3000yrs(m): 4:20pm
Notice me I blv
|Re: Tomi Odunsi Stuns In See-Through Dress (Photos) by wildcatter23(m): 4:20pm
|Re: Tomi Odunsi Stuns In See-Through Dress (Photos) by Blissbeatz(m): 4:20pm
See as ha back flat like ibadan xpress road
|Re: Tomi Odunsi Stuns In See-Through Dress (Photos) by seksiaiz: 4:20pm
Naughty gal!
|Re: Tomi Odunsi Stuns In See-Through Dress (Photos) by Benita27(f): 4:24pm
Kim K wannabe.
She has a sharp mouth and can act. Small girl!.
|Re: Tomi Odunsi Stuns In See-Through Dress (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 4:25pm
she is married with a kid
|Re: Tomi Odunsi Stuns In See-Through Dress (Photos) by Kaywaz(m): 4:28pm
Why is she showing off that silly ass that lack enough fat?
|Re: Tomi Odunsi Stuns In See-Through Dress (Photos) by davidque: 4:29pm
Beautiful dress and a beautiful lady, but the transparent part is unnecessary
|Re: Tomi Odunsi Stuns In See-Through Dress (Photos) by emakind: 4:30pm
kidap:dont know y i so much lov slim gals
|Re: Tomi Odunsi Stuns In See-Through Dress (Photos) by EloquentMedia: 4:30pm
hmmmmn
