|Rukkayya, Wife Of Abdulmumini Dame Thrown Out Of His House After His Death (Pics by osaze2017: 4:02pm
Rukkayya, the widow of late Taraba lawmaker Abdulmumini Dame, has been evicted from the home she shared with her late husband in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital.
Rukkayya was evicted by her husband’s relatives weeks after his October 26th burial. Following the eviction, she alleged that her in-laws usually harassed her for not bearing a child and after her husband’s death, she was threatened and bullied for bringing bad luck to the family, after which she was eventually thrown out of the house.
|Re: Rukkayya, Wife Of Abdulmumini Dame Thrown Out Of His House After His Death (Pics by Munae(f): 4:03pm
God will help her.
|Re: Rukkayya, Wife Of Abdulmumini Dame Thrown Out Of His House After His Death (Pics by miqos03: 4:23pm
Wow
|Re: Rukkayya, Wife Of Abdulmumini Dame Thrown Out Of His House After His Death (Pics by ChiefPiiko(m): 4:24pm
Sad
|Re: Rukkayya, Wife Of Abdulmumini Dame Thrown Out Of His House After His Death (Pics by nairavsdollars: 4:24pm
Something they cannot do if the husband is alive...wicked people
|Re: Rukkayya, Wife Of Abdulmumini Dame Thrown Out Of His House After His Death (Pics by princechiemekam(m): 4:24pm
Ok
|Re: Rukkayya, Wife Of Abdulmumini Dame Thrown Out Of His House After His Death (Pics by eleojo23: 4:24pm
I thought there is a law that protects widows?
|Re: Rukkayya, Wife Of Abdulmumini Dame Thrown Out Of His House After His Death (Pics by Ngene44: 4:24pm
That is how Nigerians will kick Buhari out of governance.
|Re: Rukkayya, Wife Of Abdulmumini Dame Thrown Out Of His House After His Death (Pics by PMWSpirit(m): 4:24pm
Naija which way ??
|Re: Rukkayya, Wife Of Abdulmumini Dame Thrown Out Of His House After His Death (Pics by Blissbeatz(m): 4:25pm
Different craziness dey dis ourcountry..... Imagine that
|Re: Rukkayya, Wife Of Abdulmumini Dame Thrown Out Of His House After His Death (Pics by cutefergiee(m): 4:25pm
Dis is serious ooooo
|Re: Rukkayya, Wife Of Abdulmumini Dame Thrown Out Of His House After His Death (Pics by BruncleZuma: 4:25pm
|Re: Rukkayya, Wife Of Abdulmumini Dame Thrown Out Of His House After His Death (Pics by MaryBenn(f): 4:25pm
Hmmm
|Re: Rukkayya, Wife Of Abdulmumini Dame Thrown Out Of His House After His Death (Pics by Nat2008(m): 4:26pm
Wickedness of the highest order
Smh
|Re: Rukkayya, Wife Of Abdulmumini Dame Thrown Out Of His House After His Death (Pics by Blissbeatz(m): 4:26pm
|Re: Rukkayya, Wife Of Abdulmumini Dame Thrown Out Of His House After His Death (Pics by emmanuelrabb(m): 4:26pm
This is why some women do all they can to give birth because of situations like this
|Re: Rukkayya, Wife Of Abdulmumini Dame Thrown Out Of His House After His Death (Pics by wildcatter23(m): 4:27pm
The plight of women in the hands of their in laws is nothing to write home about. Whether barren or blessed with kids.
|Re: Rukkayya, Wife Of Abdulmumini Dame Thrown Out Of His House After His Death (Pics by NwaAmaikpe: 4:27pm
It serves her right,
She was busy watching Telemundo instead of making babies for him.
They are even lenient.
They should also force her to drink his corpse's bathwater
Then shave her hair.
She has no inheritance.
She is entitled to none....she gave him nothing, so she should expect nothing in return.
|Re: Rukkayya, Wife Of Abdulmumini Dame Thrown Out Of His House After His Death (Pics by Smooth278(m): 4:27pm
I thought they say it only happens down south....
|Re: Rukkayya, Wife Of Abdulmumini Dame Thrown Out Of His House After His Death (Pics by saraki2019(m): 4:28pm
she can go to islamic court, she has a share of her late husband wealth 1/4th if he is childless or 1/8th if she has children, they can't deny her. islamically women has a inheritance.
|Re: Rukkayya, Wife Of Abdulmumini Dame Thrown Out Of His House After His Death (Pics by enemyofprogress: 4:28pm
So says the religion of piss
|Re: Rukkayya, Wife Of Abdulmumini Dame Thrown Out Of His House After His Death (Pics by Yinxies(f): 4:29pm
Wicked people everywhere
|Re: Rukkayya, Wife Of Abdulmumini Dame Thrown Out Of His House After His Death (Pics by kyenfinok: 4:29pm
Sad
|Re: Rukkayya, Wife Of Abdulmumini Dame Thrown Out Of His House After His Death (Pics by ariklawani(f): 4:30pm
She sure needs to leave,what else is she waiting for.she shld find herself an other man.maybe that's where her child is...whoever can tell...not late to try again
|Re: Rukkayya, Wife Of Abdulmumini Dame Thrown Out Of His House After His Death (Pics by Starships4u(m): 4:31pm
AFRICA!!!
|Re: Rukkayya, Wife Of Abdulmumini Dame Thrown Out Of His House After His Death (Pics by iluvpomo(m): 4:32pm
Sadly, this happens quite often.
|Re: Rukkayya, Wife Of Abdulmumini Dame Thrown Out Of His House After His Death (Pics by EazyMoh(m): 4:33pm
What?
This is totally unacceptable!
Islamically As a legitimate widow she automatically has a right in his inheritance (about a quarter of his total wealth I think) whether she bears child or not.
She should just sue the rest of the family, am sure she'd get redress
|Re: Rukkayya, Wife Of Abdulmumini Dame Thrown Out Of His House After His Death (Pics by PMWSpirit(m): 4:34pm
Blissbeatz:You are On Your Own ooo
|Re: Rukkayya, Wife Of Abdulmumini Dame Thrown Out Of His House After His Death (Pics by Cuteamigo1(m): 4:34pm
saraki2019:well spoken
