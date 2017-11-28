Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Rukkayya, Wife Of Abdulmumini Dame Thrown Out Of His House After His Death (Pics (5028 Views)

Rukkayya was evicted by her husband’s relatives weeks after his October 26th burial. Following the eviction, she alleged that her in-laws usually harassed her for not bearing a child and after her husband’s death, she was threatened and bullied for bringing bad luck to the family, after which she was eventually thrown out of the house.



God will help her. 1 Like

Wow

Sad

Something they cannot do if the husband is alive...wicked people 1 Like

Ok

I thought there is a law that protects widows?

That is how Nigerians will kick Buhari out of governance. 1 Like

Naija which way ??

Different craziness dey dis ourcountry..... Imagine that

Dis is serious ooooo 1 Like

Hmmm

Wickedness of the highest order

Smh

This is why some women do all they can to give birth because of situations like this

The plight of women in the hands of their in laws is nothing to write home about. Whether barren or blessed with kids. 1 Like





It serves her right,

She was busy watching Telemundo instead of making babies for him.

They are even lenient.



They should also force her to drink his corpse's bathwater

Then shave her hair.



She has no inheritance.

I thought they say it only happens down south....

she can go to islamic court, she has a share of her late husband wealth 1/4th if he is childless or 1/8th if she has children, they can't deny her. islamically women has a inheritance. 3 Likes

So says the religion of piss

Wicked people everywhere

Sad

She sure needs to leave,what else is she waiting for.she shld find herself an other man.maybe that's where her child is...whoever can tell...not late to try again 1 Like

AFRICA!!!

Sadly, this happens quite often.

What?

This is totally unacceptable!

Islamically As a legitimate widow she automatically has a right in his inheritance (about a quarter of his total wealth I think) whether she bears child or not.

She should just sue the rest of the family, am sure she'd get redress 1 Like

