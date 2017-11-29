₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Melania Trump Mocked Over Her 'Creepy' Christmas White House Decorations (Photos by Explorers(m): 6:07pm
Twitter has gone into meltdown over the White House's 'creepy' Christmas decorations which many say would not look out of place in a horror movie.
Melania Trump was said so have 'personally selected' most of the Christmas decor for this year's 'time honored traditions' theme, according to Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
https://www.boredpanda.com/melania-trump-white-house-christmas-decorations-reactions/?_e_pi_=7%2CPAGE_ID10%2C2372948688
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5125685/Twitter-drags-Melania-creepy-White-House-decor.html
|Re: Melania Trump Mocked Over Her 'Creepy' Christmas White House Decorations (Photos by Evablizin(f): 6:08pm
|Re: Melania Trump Mocked Over Her 'Creepy' Christmas White House Decorations (Photos by hatbricker: 6:09pm
|Re: Melania Trump Mocked Over Her 'Creepy' Christmas White House Decorations (Photos by Explorers(m): 6:10pm
Twitter is mocking Melania over her 'creepy' Christmas WhiteHouse decorations after White House communications director Stephanie Grisham shared this image
|Re: Melania Trump Mocked Over Her 'Creepy' Christmas White House Decorations (Photos by Explorers(m): 6:12pm
More
|Re: Melania Trump Mocked Over Her 'Creepy' Christmas White House Decorations (Photos by sod09(m): 6:13pm
Okay
|Re: Melania Trump Mocked Over Her 'Creepy' Christmas White House Decorations (Photos by Explorers(m): 6:14pm
The 'creepy' decor has even led some to ask whether Melania has got her holidays mixed up.
|Re: Melania Trump Mocked Over Her 'Creepy' Christmas White House Decorations (Photos by Explorers(m): 6:18pm
More
|Re: Melania Trump Mocked Over Her 'Creepy' Christmas White House Decorations (Photos by OrestesDante(m): 6:24pm
Where are the creepy stuffz?
|Re: Melania Trump Mocked Over Her 'Creepy' Christmas White House Decorations (Photos by ScotFree: 6:42pm
When you are married to a dumb blonde woman
|Re: Melania Trump Mocked Over Her 'Creepy' Christmas White House Decorations (Photos by Explorers(m): 6:47pm
.
|Re: Melania Trump Mocked Over Her 'Creepy' Christmas White House Decorations (Photos by Explorers(m): 6:51pm
First lady Melania Trump walked through the twig forest which does look less terrifying by day during the White House Christmas decor reveal on Monday
|Re: Melania Trump Mocked Over Her 'Creepy' Christmas White House Decorations (Photos by sisisioge: 6:54pm
Explorers:
She's gorgeous!
|Re: Melania Trump Mocked Over Her 'Creepy' Christmas White House Decorations (Photos by NwaAmaikpe: 7:46pm
It looks like the entrance to Iya Monsurayo's shrine.
|Re: Melania Trump Mocked Over Her 'Creepy' Christmas White House Decorations (Photos by qreem231(m): 7:47pm
Guess she doesn't know the difference between Christmas and Halloween. She's gorgeous btw.
|Re: Melania Trump Mocked Over Her 'Creepy' Christmas White House Decorations (Photos by 9jakohai(m): 7:47pm
Trumpie opposition
Stop making fun of the man.
Not because he doesn't need to be made fun of, but because the more you laugh at him, the better he looks to the silent majority.
Americans love outsiders, and Trumpie is doing well as an outsider. Don't encourage him.
|Re: Melania Trump Mocked Over Her 'Creepy' Christmas White House Decorations (Photos by Lamzee(m): 7:48pm
.Someone said it's Christmas not Halloween
|Re: Melania Trump Mocked Over Her 'Creepy' Christmas White House Decorations (Photos by Audray(f): 7:48pm
Maybe she just finished watching Stranger Things. Feeling da upside down vibez.
|Re: Melania Trump Mocked Over Her 'Creepy' Christmas White House Decorations (Photos by FuckTheMod: 7:48pm
Nice
Not everyone believe in Al these rubbish, confused and inaccurate Christian fairytales...
|Re: Melania Trump Mocked Over Her 'Creepy' Christmas White House Decorations (Photos by felnino(m): 7:48pm
So should we fry sugarcane?
|Re: Melania Trump Mocked Over Her 'Creepy' Christmas White House Decorations (Photos by Lanre4uonly(m): 7:49pm
Her Christmas decoration, her business.
|Re: Melania Trump Mocked Over Her 'Creepy' Christmas White House Decorations (Photos by ct2(m): 7:49pm
this people no get problem
|Re: Melania Trump Mocked Over Her 'Creepy' Christmas White House Decorations (Photos by olaade21: 7:49pm
sisisioge:
She is a slut
|Re: Melania Trump Mocked Over Her 'Creepy' Christmas White House Decorations (Photos by Castleberry(f): 7:49pm
Okay
|Re: Melania Trump Mocked Over Her 'Creepy' Christmas White House Decorations (Photos by justscorchone(m): 7:50pm
Look like an ogre lair
|Re: Melania Trump Mocked Over Her 'Creepy' Christmas White House Decorations (Photos by BruncleZuma: 7:53pm
After they'll say Trump is a Christian...bros even Solomon was a pagan worshipping Jew.
|Re: Melania Trump Mocked Over Her 'Creepy' Christmas White House Decorations (Photos by Marxist001(m): 7:53pm
We dey blame am, na which one Aisha fit do for us?
|Re: Melania Trump Mocked Over Her 'Creepy' Christmas White House Decorations (Photos by 9jakohai(m): 7:54pm
IKEOKPARA456:
Liar, liar.
|Re: Melania Trump Mocked Over Her 'Creepy' Christmas White House Decorations (Photos by Georgematics(m): 7:54pm
Creepy & joyless asF
|Re: Melania Trump Mocked Over Her 'Creepy' Christmas White House Decorations (Photos by SlowlybtSurely: 7:55pm
This woman's dress sense though!
And no. The Christmas deco wasn't bad. Not everyone likes glittery Christmas trees jare.
