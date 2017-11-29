Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Melania Trump Mocked Over Her 'Creepy' Christmas White House Decorations (Photos (19962 Views)

Melania Trump was said so have 'personally selected' most of the Christmas decor for this year's 'time honored traditions' theme, according to Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.













http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5125685/Twitter-drags-Melania-creepy-White-House-decor.html Twitter has gone into meltdown over the White House's 'creepy' Christmas decorations which many say would not look out of place in a horror movie.Melania Trump was said so have 'personally selected' most of the Christmas decor for this year's 'time honored traditions' theme, according to Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Twitter is mocking Melania over her 'creepy' Christmas WhiteHouse decorations after White House communications director Stephanie Grisham shared this image

More

The 'creepy' decor has even led some to ask whether Melania has got her holidays mixed up.

More







Where are the creepy stuffz? Where are the creepy stuffz?

When you are married to a dumb blonde woman 9 Likes 3 Shares

First lady Melania Trump walked through the twig forest which does look less terrifying by day during the White House Christmas decor reveal on Monday

First lady Melania Trump walked through the twig forest which does look less terrifying by day during the White House Christmas decor reveal on Monday

She's gorgeous!





It looks like the entrance to Iya Monsurayo's shrine.



It looks like the entrance to Iya Monsurayo's shrine.

Guess she doesn't know the difference between Christmas and Halloween. She's gorgeous btw.

Americans love outsiders, and Trumpie is doing well as an outsider. Don't encourage him.

Someone said it's Christmas not Halloween

Maybe she just finished watching Stranger Things. Feeling da upside down vibez.

Not everyone believe in Al these rubbish, confused and inaccurate Christian fairytales...

So should we fry sugarcane?

She is a slut

Look like an ogre lair

After they'll say Trump is a Christian...bros even Solomon was a pagan worshipping Jew.

We dey blame am, na which one Aisha fit do for us?

IKEOKPARA456:



Creepy & joyless asF