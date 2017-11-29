₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,919,859 members, 3,941,298 topics. Date: Wednesday, 29 November 2017 at 07:17 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Customs Confiscates Smuggled Rice (27 Views)
Smuggled Snakes, Spiders Intercepted By Customs In Calabar (Photos) / Customs Seize Smuggled Rice, Kegs Of Vegetable Oil Worth N17m In Osun State (pic / Bullion Van Stuffed With Smuggled Rice, Intercepted In Oyo (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Customs Confiscates Smuggled Rice by nghubs1: 6:09pm
The Sokoto/Kebbi/Zamfara Command of the Nigerian Customs Services have discovered and confiscated rice imported into the country.
According to NGHUBS.COM the confiscated rice were bagged in a local sac to conceal the content.
The Comptroller has made it clear that Nigeria Customs would not allow any form of smuggling in to the Country and appealed to the people to avert smuggling activities.
See photos below
http://nghubs.info/customs-confiscates-smuggled-rice/
|Re: Customs Confiscates Smuggled Rice by JohnEazy(m): 6:59pm
Ok o
|Re: Customs Confiscates Smuggled Rice by TOPCRUISE(m): 7:16pm
CONFISCATED FOR CHRISTMAS
|Re: Customs Confiscates Smuggled Rice by basictutor: 7:16pm
See as d rice be self.
|Re: Customs Confiscates Smuggled Rice by yjgm(m): 7:16pm
See food o
|Re: Customs Confiscates Smuggled Rice by iamJ(m): 7:16pm
then share it for their girlfriends
i love my country
|Re: Customs Confiscates Smuggled Rice by adesua24(m): 7:16pm
Nice work guy...
(0) (Reply)
Apple Has Improved The Iphone In A Lot Of Ways Over The Years / Dublin Boxing Weigh-in Shooting: Six Involved / Teacher Caught On Video Having Sex With Student In Classroom
Viewing this topic: blingxx(m), TOPCRUISE(m), youcantstopme, Johnrake69, emmachukwudi, anthonykezy(m), lanrex101, nonyville, yjgm(m), sunbodan(f), madcityng, PHILipu1(m), basictutor, solos007, UgojiC(m), dannyduks, MrKong, Milldon(m), 9jakohai(m), NoneisPerfect(m), jeeqaa7(m), Alpha2k(m), MemeTroll, 40ng, ndujife(m), Kaxmytex(m), Eraddray(m), Calebbold, Blackfire(m), Aideey, Jreserved(m), Nji, Khutie, victord1st, adesua24(m) and 54 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19