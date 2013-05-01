₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Osun Partners Chinese Firm To Establish N216b Industrial Parks by Blue3k2: 11:49pm On Nov 29
The Osun State Government has signed an agreement worth N216 billion with a Chinese firm, Jiangsu Wuxi Taihu Cocoa Food Company Limited, on the establishment of Industrial Park in the state.
Read more at: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/osun-partners-chinese-firm-to-establish-n216b-industrial-parks/
|Re: Osun Partners Chinese Firm To Establish N216b Industrial Parks by Blue3k2: 11:52pm On Nov 29
Osun making strides. This is a lof of jobs by January 2019 unless they mean this January. Anyway what tax terms did they offer.
“The government will provide policy guidance for the construction of JiangsuTaihu Wuxi Industrial Park and give support of energy, infrastructure and other aspects. After the completion of the project, favourable tax terms will be given.
|Re: Osun Partners Chinese Firm To Establish N216b Industrial Parks by realborn(m): 11:56pm On Nov 29
Absolutely laudable...
I pray the Chinese company completes the project...
|Re: Osun Partners Chinese Firm To Establish N216b Industrial Parks by gejpmb: 12:28am
will AreGBEtouT make it work? good development for them
|Re: Osun Partners Chinese Firm To Establish N216b Industrial Parks by ayzTIGER: 12:41am
Cant they just sell off Osun to this Chinese Firm and pretend the State never existed.
|Re: Osun Partners Chinese Firm To Establish N216b Industrial Parks by olagbola55(m): 1:43am
ayzTIGER:osun is far more more and more better than your potopoto shity region.....best secondary sch,primary sch are in osun best roads I mean standard road which can last over 40years is in osun better don't let talk on and on cos osun no b ur mate
|Re: Osun Partners Chinese Firm To Establish N216b Industrial Parks by ayzTIGER: 2:19am
olagbola55:Which of the Osun? abeg i come in peace, im not here for dick measurement
|Re: Osun Partners Chinese Firm To Establish N216b Industrial Parks by Desyner: 2:38am
Blue3k2:While I applaud the move as a good one I don't think this is a stride yet.
The whole thing sounds too elaborate to me, How can a single Chinese firm process cocoa, salt, cassava starch and still handle power provision ?
The partnership, according to Governor Aregbesola, will support the state on six different investments which includes; cocoa bean processing, chocolate and food processing, salt processing, cassava starch processing, gold mining and power plants.
In fact the firm is creating the industrial park most of it. The state govt is merely giving out land. If I go further now it may sound like I am hating on Osun.
Through full communication and negotiation, both sides reached resolutions which are summarized as follows: “the Osun Government of Nigeria agrees that Jiangsu Wuxi Taihu Cocoa Food company Limited will invest to establish the Industrial Park in Osun State who will allocate 200 hectares of land for the Industrial Park.
|Re: Osun Partners Chinese Firm To Establish N216b Industrial Parks by raker300: 4:04am
I hope this is true.
That state looks like a scene from a horror movie.
Jst left that state and I must say, they need all the help they can get
went there with great expectation following comments on nairaland.
What I saw was just heartbreaking.
Ikpo village in ebonyi is looking sexier than their state capital
I don't mean to Diss that place cos the pple their are simple minded and kind...
But damn, what I saw their almost made fringe in dispare
|Re: Osun Partners Chinese Firm To Establish N216b Industrial Parks by RockHard: 4:04am
Desyner:
Perhaps if you had done some little research you would have realized that this proposed partnership is merely an extension of an already established relationship between the state govt. and the Chinese in question because the Chinese are already successfully managing (in partnership with the state government) the state's 20,000 tons per day Cocoa Processing factory at Ede -- there's actually a thread on it here:
http://www.nairaland.com/3093805/inside-osuns-revived-cocoa-factory
Therefore, what is about to happen is merely an extension/expansion of an already working template, so there's nothing farfetched about it.
http://punchng.com/osun-cocoa-industry-now-processes-20000-tonnes-daily/
|Re: Osun Partners Chinese Firm To Establish N216b Industrial Parks by Desyner: 4:11am
RockHard:I am sick of people dishing out needless facts. Re-read my comment and post a more direct reply please or forget it.
|Re: Osun Partners Chinese Firm To Establish N216b Industrial Parks by RockHard: 4:17am
raker300:
Look here, nobody's buying your crap nor care about your bad-belle inspired fables. We all know that you are from Anambra, and that you people have a deep seated case of inferiority complex whenever the subject of Osun comes up (una go jus begin gyrate and throw fits), and more so since that recent report that showed the state outperformed yours in the Human Capital developed index.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/osun-ranks-second-in-human-capital-on-nigerias-first-sub-national-competitiveness-index/
You should rather be more concerned about your own region that is consistently getting swallowed up by erosion and deindustrializing, according to your own Anambra state chapter of the manufacturers association of Nigeria, than an Osun that is on cruise control in all facets of development.
|Re: Osun Partners Chinese Firm To Establish N216b Industrial Parks by raker300: 4:18am
olagbola55:pls stop lying to yourself and the people.
Osun state is nothing, I mean absolutely to write home about.
Altho most people there are kind and simple...
But guy, pls the environment is an eyesore.
FYI; no road lasts for 40yrs on earth...if you were being hyperbolic then say so nw and save face
|Re: Osun Partners Chinese Firm To Establish N216b Industrial Parks by RockHard: 4:32am
raker300:
Why are you people like this for godsake Dude, your attempt to derail this thread with your signature Anambra inferiority complex and bad-belle inspired attacks against Osun are dead on arrival. Osun has made more strides infrastructurally in the last 7-years than all your SE states combined. And that is a fact. The quality of road projects undertaken by the state government can't be rivaled by anything in your region and that is a fact you can take to the bank. The state govt has almost completed a bypass that your state had to depend on the FG to build. Pictures don't lie, boy.
|Re: Osun Partners Chinese Firm To Establish N216b Industrial Parks by raker300: 4:40am
RockHard:oga, forget pictures.
The people of osun are a beautiful people.
I won't want to insult or belittle them in anyway.
But the environment is not something to even discuss.
I have a few pics I took I would love to upload but they're 8mb too big for nairaland.
The only thing osun and south west has on the south east is GOOD FEDERAL ROADS
So relax my man.
|Re: Osun Partners Chinese Firm To Establish N216b Industrial Parks by kn23h(m): 4:49am
raker300:
If someone from dirty Abia can call Osun state ugly, I wonder what people are smoking in that country.
|Re: Osun Partners Chinese Firm To Establish N216b Industrial Parks by kn23h(m): 4:50am
.
|Re: Osun Partners Chinese Firm To Establish N216b Industrial Parks by kn23h(m): 4:52am
Anyway,
I wonder why any development in the SW makes envious Ibos lose their crackpot.
|Re: Osun Partners Chinese Firm To Establish N216b Industrial Parks by MasterChen: 4:53am
raker300:
Get your muddy potor self out of this thread. Thread is about Osun State, you couldn't help but bring your usual potor bullshit
Kí ló ma n ṣe ẹyin olórí adogan yí gan na
|Re: Osun Partners Chinese Firm To Establish N216b Industrial Parks by raker300: 4:55am
kn23h:just that igbos expose what to bad in their environment to raise awareness and get it fixed doesn't mean they're foolish.
The only south west state that can be compared to abia is lagos...
Again, something needs to be done for the entire south west environment
|Re: Osun Partners Chinese Firm To Establish N216b Industrial Parks by kn23h(m): 4:58am
raker300:
What are you exposing?
Ibos are foolish, let's be honest.
You focus so much on Yorubaland that you leave your land dilapidated.
No Ibo land can measure up to Osun's development.
What is in dirty Abia state?
Is it road infrastructure, industrial hub, tech hub, entertainment hub, real estate development? What is there?
|Re: Osun Partners Chinese Firm To Establish N216b Industrial Parks by MasterChen: 4:58am
raker300:
Oya we agree.
Can you fookoff now?
|Re: Osun Partners Chinese Firm To Establish N216b Industrial Parks by RockHard: 4:59am
raker300:
F-you and your stvpid analysis. You people have serious inferiority complex issues hence your penchant to always try to run down others to make yourselves feel important, but you have failed woefully this time around. I hate to do this but you guys need to be put in your place from time to time over this foolishness.
And NO we are better than you lots in more areas than 'good federal roads'. All those roads I showed you are state roads built and maintained by the state government of osun.
I already showed you news report that your region is deindustrializing at an insane pace (you glossed over that bit of news as if you didn't see it, yet you are here talking crap about Osun's efforts at industrialization??), while the SW you love to hate is the industrial powerhouse of the entire country, and attra trs most of the FDI that comes into Nigeria, amongst other things. Besides, na una dey rush come our side and not the other way round.
Attached is a picture of the biggest road project (built by the FG) ever carried out in your entire state (perhaps your entire region) with a birdseye skyline/overview of your eyesore of a state. Osun state government is almost about to complete a similar bypass without FG support, yet you are here throwing fits out of envy and jealousy. Better go and receive sense.
|Re: Osun Partners Chinese Firm To Establish N216b Industrial Parks by MasterChen: 5:01am
Everytime d$$k contest. Even if you can't sell gala at 4am in the morning, can't you find something else to do? Like arranging your fooking yoghurts?
|Re: Osun Partners Chinese Firm To Establish N216b Industrial Parks by kn23h(m): 5:03am
MasterChen:
|Re: Osun Partners Chinese Firm To Establish N216b Industrial Parks by wristbangle(m): 5:04am
raker300:
Akpu/red mud doing wonders in your brain. How can a grown up man wake up by 3am in the morning defecating thrash? I guess an afonja masquerade must have dealt with you so bad when sleeping.
You are typing from village claiming to have visited osogbo meanwhile the press up operation eze ask you to do in mud hence your brain filled with it is making you misbehave.
"Lol only Lagos can be compare to Abia?" - This is the most absurd paradox I have ever heard.
Please my people, make una ignore this troll.
|Re: Osun Partners Chinese Firm To Establish N216b Industrial Parks by kn23h(m): 5:10am
wristbangle:
These people are soooooo jealous of Yorubaland, I swear.
All they talk about and think about is how Yorubaland looks.
|Re: Osun Partners Chinese Firm To Establish N216b Industrial Parks by raker300: 5:15am
RockHard:since you're the only person talking like a human being here, I'll indulge you.
That road you uploaded is a federal, yes but it was tarred by the state.
Even the fg admitted that it has not tarred any road in the SE.
I don't know much about FDI neither do you but you trying to pontificate on said issue makes me wonder.
Yes, south east development is haphazard but that's cos of rapid unplanned development.
South east governors are now trying to catch up with the individual development of the region
You said deindustralization of east; hope you know nigeria is in recession? Yes, a few companies were hit but that isn't a fault of the people.
Again, osun people are nice people..
But the place is an eyesore.
The greatest lie we tell is the lie we tell ourselves.
You folks are out here lashing cos you know the truth but you're afraid to admit it so you're deflecting...its classic textbook denial
|Re: Osun Partners Chinese Firm To Establish N216b Industrial Parks by MasterChen: 5:20am
And they're so proud of their sh+it+holes you start wondering where the confidence is coming from Like you'd think their villages are in the same level as Tokyo. Sure, not many people migrate there, so there isn't much known about the region. But there are people who go there for youth service and they don't have positive things to say about that part of the country like these potor yammerheads would have you believe. That says a lot! Every time, they come here to sell us bobo and expect us to take them seriously. Nigerians are hungry. So If your place good or opportunity dey there, no matter what, dem go find the place. There is only one reason why no one migrates to that region, and It's pretty self-explanatory. They themselves are running away from there. Radarada!
|Re: Osun Partners Chinese Firm To Establish N216b Industrial Parks by MasterChen: 5:35am
Anyway, good to see Osun State making moves. And like RockHard mentioned, this is basically an extension of an already established relationship. I can't wait to see this come to fruition.
I noticed the company is a cocoa company.
Osun seems to be SW state that's most serious about cocoa. I guess there is a comparative advantage. And with the way things are going, the state might even dethrone Ondo as the top cocoa producing state
|Re: Osun Partners Chinese Firm To Establish N216b Industrial Parks by kn23h(m): 5:44am
raker300:
|Re: Osun Partners Chinese Firm To Establish N216b Industrial Parks by RockHard: 5:53am
raker300:
These ought to cure your ignorance:
http://punchng.com/ogun-attracts-75-fdi-into-nigeria-uk-envoy/
https://www.businessdayonline.com/industrial-data-show-lagos-losing-real-sector-investments-ogun-2/
A three-year data dealing with the direction of manufacturing and agro processing investments show that Ogun is elbowing Lagos in new investments.
https://guardian.ng/business-services/industry/nigeria-s-industrial-sector-in-perspective-by-man/
....Performance by industrial zones
https://www.businessdayonline.com/ogun-ikeja-top-manufacturers-investment-destinations-in-2014/
....Ogun State’s represents 78 percent of N483 billion worth of investments made in the whole of the manufacturing sector within the period under review, while Ikeja shares 8.3 percent.
