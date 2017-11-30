Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mr Eazi Falls From Stage While Performing At Manchester (video) (4379 Views)

The video below shows the moment Mr Eazi tumbled while performing in Manchester last night







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QZzLqGMyC4Q





SEE PHOTOS here >>> http://www.enzyhub.com/mr-eazi-falls-from-stage-while-performing-at-manchester-video/





HE DIDN'T TAKE IT EAZI ON HIMSELF, THAT'S WHY HE STUMBLED. 15 Likes

Choi Choi 2 Likes





FIA of awon AYE done FALL on you PERE



Your career is next. Ask Ice prince That is what you get saying rubbish about Nigerians. Bìtch fell like Nepa poleFIA of awon AYE done FALL on you PEREYour career is next. Ask Ice prince 10 Likes

HE DIDN'T TAKE IT EAZI ON HIMSELF, THAT'S WHY HE STUMBLED. And the mumu said he is mr eazi And the mumu said he is mr eazi 1 Like

aawwww





E don happen ooo!!!



9 Likes

;Dhahaha..jeeez!



Is this a sign? Are your village people after you? MrEazi.



Since he started eating Ghanaian food! 2 Likes

Lol...I can't but laugh. They have finally gotten mreazi.



Never bite the finger that feed you

village people at work

Please did he die? If he didn't then we don't care

Ouch...sorry

The billionaire daughter won't like this.





Another reason for Nigerians to laugh This Mr Easy and bad luck are like 5 and 6Another reason for Nigerians to laugh 1 Like

An overdose of coke maybe! 1 Like

Easy oooo, MR Eazi..... pele, doh.

Lol

No body is above mistake

Person wey dey chop beta slf still dey fall let alone igbo smoker a. K. A weed lord... Na im ghanian Village pple follow am climb stage

he fell well lol,next time he will observe the stage very well

;Dhahaha..jeeez!



;Da Why y'all laughing at him na?!

All these laughs you are sharing!

Diaris God o!!

Not good oo!!! Why y'all laughing at him na?!All these laughs you are sharing!Diaris God o!!Not good oo!!! 3 Likes 1 Share

That's him actually tripping on his big mouth.











That's what happens when you talk too much

another version of "FALL" by Eazi... 4 Likes

Na spiritual level......lemme show you the tip of the ice block of what happened spiritually 1 Like







Who watch the video? Oya break it down or post screenshotted pics. No data to waste on this LIE of a boy!



Please dont quote me oo

LIE means Life Is Eazi Lol! Na turn by turn. Seyi Shay fell too,followed by Eazi and next up is Flavour and that his akpobiWho watch the video? Oya break it down or post screenshotted pics. No data to waste on this LIE of a boy!Please dont quote me ooLIE means Life Is Eazi

Codiene Crazy

Hiya, I believe he take small highest.

Too much Billionaire's pus*y dn mk am weak.....

The gods of Nigeria has caught up with him big time