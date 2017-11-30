₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mr Eazi Falls From Stage While Performing At Manchester (video) by fingard02k(m): 12:22pm
Mr Eazi falls from stage while performing at Manchester.
The video below shows the moment Mr Eazi tumbled while performing in Manchester last night
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QZzLqGMyC4Q
SEE PHOTOS here >>> http://www.enzyhub.com/mr-eazi-falls-from-stage-while-performing-at-manchester-video/
|Re: Mr Eazi Falls From Stage While Performing At Manchester (video) by GloriaNinja(f): 12:23pm
HE DIDN'T TAKE IT EAZI ON HIMSELF, THAT'S WHY HE STUMBLED.
|Re: Mr Eazi Falls From Stage While Performing At Manchester (video) by biacan(f): 12:24pm
Choi
|Re: Mr Eazi Falls From Stage While Performing At Manchester (video) by Daddykush: 12:24pm
That is what you get saying rubbish about Nigerians. Bìtch fell like Nepa pole
FIA of awon AYE done FALL on you PERE
Your career is next. Ask Ice prince
|Re: Mr Eazi Falls From Stage While Performing At Manchester (video) by doyinisaac: 12:27pm
GloriaNinja:And the mumu said he is mr eazi
|Re: Mr Eazi Falls From Stage While Performing At Manchester (video) by se0un(m): 12:27pm
|Re: Mr Eazi Falls From Stage While Performing At Manchester (video) by miqos03: 12:27pm
aawwww
|Re: Mr Eazi Falls From Stage While Performing At Manchester (video) by BruncleZuma: 12:27pm
E don happen ooo!!!
|Re: Mr Eazi Falls From Stage While Performing At Manchester (video) by DLondonboiy: 12:27pm
;Dhahaha..jeeez!
Is this a sign? Are your village people after you? MrEazi.
|Re: Mr Eazi Falls From Stage While Performing At Manchester (video) by Sirheny007(m): 12:27pm
Since he started eating Ghanaian food!
|Re: Mr Eazi Falls From Stage While Performing At Manchester (video) by dkam: 12:27pm
Lol...I can't but laugh. They have finally gotten mreazi.
Never bite the finger that feed you
|Re: Mr Eazi Falls From Stage While Performing At Manchester (video) by jamalnation: 12:28pm
village people at work
|Re: Mr Eazi Falls From Stage While Performing At Manchester (video) by SonyObsessed: 12:28pm
Please did he die? If he didn't then we don't care
|Re: Mr Eazi Falls From Stage While Performing At Manchester (video) by Ugoeze2016: 12:28pm
Ouch...sorry
|Re: Mr Eazi Falls From Stage While Performing At Manchester (video) by darkenkach(m): 12:28pm
The billionaire daughter won't like this.
|Re: Mr Eazi Falls From Stage While Performing At Manchester (video) by Misskaycee21(f): 12:28pm
This Mr Easy and bad luck are like 5 and 6
Another reason for Nigerians to laugh
|Re: Mr Eazi Falls From Stage While Performing At Manchester (video) by AishaBuhari: 12:28pm
An overdose of coke maybe!
|Re: Mr Eazi Falls From Stage While Performing At Manchester (video) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 12:28pm
Easy oooo, MR Eazi..... pele, doh.
|Re: Mr Eazi Falls From Stage While Performing At Manchester (video) by Ghnaija(m): 12:29pm
Lol
|Re: Mr Eazi Falls From Stage While Performing At Manchester (video) by asawanathegreat(m): 12:29pm
No body is above mistake
|Re: Mr Eazi Falls From Stage While Performing At Manchester (video) by Blissbeatz(m): 12:29pm
Person wey dey chop beta slf still dey fall let alone igbo smoker a. K. A weed lord... Na im ghanian Village pple follow am climb stage
|Re: Mr Eazi Falls From Stage While Performing At Manchester (video) by Slymonster(m): 12:29pm
he fell well lol,next time he will observe the stage very well
|Re: Mr Eazi Falls From Stage While Performing At Manchester (video) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 12:29pm
biacan:
se0un:
BruncleZuma:
DLondonboiy:
Sirheny007:
Misskaycee21:Why y'all laughing at him na?!
All these laughs you are sharing!
Diaris God o!!
Not good oo!!!
|Re: Mr Eazi Falls From Stage While Performing At Manchester (video) by samsam2019: 12:29pm
That's him actually tripping on his big mouth.
That's what happens when you talk too much
|Re: Mr Eazi Falls From Stage While Performing At Manchester (video) by ceezarhh(m): 12:30pm
another version of "FALL" by Eazi...
|Re: Mr Eazi Falls From Stage While Performing At Manchester (video) by jaheymezz(m): 12:30pm
Na spiritual level......lemme show you the tip of the ice block of what happened spiritually
|Re: Mr Eazi Falls From Stage While Performing At Manchester (video) by lordtim001(m): 12:30pm
Lol! Na turn by turn. Seyi Shay fell too,followed by Eazi and next up is Flavour and that his akpobi
Who watch the video? Oya break it down or post screenshotted pics. No data to waste on this LIE of a boy!
Please dont quote me oo
LIE means Life Is Eazi
|Re: Mr Eazi Falls From Stage While Performing At Manchester (video) by sKeetz(m): 12:30pm
Codiene Crazy
|Re: Mr Eazi Falls From Stage While Performing At Manchester (video) by joenor(m): 12:30pm
Hiya, I believe he take small highest.
|Re: Mr Eazi Falls From Stage While Performing At Manchester (video) by oshe11(m): 12:30pm
Too much Billionaire's pus*y dn mk am weak.....
|Re: Mr Eazi Falls From Stage While Performing At Manchester (video) by drizslim(m): 12:30pm
The gods of Nigeria has caught up with him big time
|Re: Mr Eazi Falls From Stage While Performing At Manchester (video) by Boldwinner(m): 12:31pm
And so what?
I don't know why some people derive joy from the downfall of other people.
ask yourself what is it inside of you that makes you happy when someone makes a mistake or loses something.
We all need to learn to root for the progress of other people and mind our businesses rather than derive joy seeing people make mistakes.
