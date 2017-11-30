₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Boko Haram: Five Feared Killed, Houses Burnt In Fresh Adamawa Attack
At least five people were feared dead in an attack Wednesday night by Boko Haram insurgents on Wuna village in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State.
The attack came days after about 50 persons were killed in a similar attack on a Mosque in Mubi town during morning prayer.
Sources said scores of fighters stormed the village, a few kilometres from Gulak, the administrative headquarters of Madagali.
“They came in numbers and just started shooting sporadically into the air with their guns; and there was pandemonium as people started fleeing for their lives,” a resident said.
“They held sway for almost an hour during which they killed over five people, burning houses, food stuff and carted away domestic animals. Presently, we are hiding somewhere in a nearby village,’’ the resident stated.
Another resident said: “They were on the rampage to steal food and medical supplies. Even last two days, they raided a nearby village, Humbli, and many others. There is tension everywhere and people have started fleeing.’’
Confirming the attack, the Chairman of Madagali Local Government Council, Yusuf Muhammad, said the attack lasted for about an hour on Wednesday night.
The chairman who could not give the casualty figures however said that the insurgents burnt many houses and looted foodstuff.
“They looted foodstuff, killed livestock and burnt the village completely,though for now I am yet to ascertain the number of those killed.”
The Nigerian Army is yet to react to the attack. Akintoye Badare, a major and spokesperson of the 28 Task-Force Battalion, Mubi, could not be reached as at the time of filing this report.
Confirming the attack, a member of the House of Representatives, Adamu Kamale, said: ‘’President Muhammadu Buhari is being fed with false information on the capacity of Boko Haram in our area as they still carry out deadly strikes.
‘’They have attacked Wuna last night and the recent attacks indicate the group is still able to carry out major attacks and has not been defeated despite the successes achieved by Nigerian soldiers in the war.
‘’The communities in the local governments are a stone’s throw from the boundary of Sambisa Forest, the insurgents’ safe haven from where they launch attacks on us,’’ he noted.
Mr. Kamale, who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES on telephone on Thursday,said while the military continued to make claims of ‘decimating’ the insurgents, the situation in Madagali had been “grossly under-reported” in a series of security reports filed by the military to Mr. Buhari.
“The truth remains that the group is still very active in our areas.’’ According to the lawmaker, no week or day passes without “one ugly incident taking place in the border communities.
‘’We want Mr. President to match words with actions because the insurgents are truly killing more people than he is even aware of, particularly in Michika/Madagali local government areas of Adamawa State.”
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/251078-boko-haram-five-feared-killed-houses-burnt-fresh-adamawa-attack.html/amp
Re: Boko Haram: Five Feared Killed, Houses Burnt In Fresh Adamawa Attack
Re: Boko Haram: Five Feared Killed, Houses Burnt In Fresh Adamawa Attack
Another attack?
Lord, show your face please....
Re: Boko Haram: Five Feared Killed, Houses Burnt In Fresh Adamawa Attack
APC SEF
Re: Boko Haram: Five Feared Killed, Houses Burnt In Fresh Adamawa Attack by madridguy(m):
Another attack? Buratai where are you?
Re: Boko Haram: Five Feared Killed, Houses Burnt In Fresh Adamawa Attack by kingxsamz(m):
Y be say na everyday dem dey kill people for Nigeria? This country sef
Re: Boko Haram: Five Feared Killed, Houses Burnt In Fresh Adamawa Attack by guterMann:
Another attack?
The NA is overrated, a barely trained members of boko haram are running rings around them.
If it's to attack innocent protesters or assault civilians, that's where they have power.
THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN
Re: Boko Haram: Five Feared Killed, Houses Burnt In Fresh Adamawa Attack
Na wa o.... God help us.....
Re: Boko Haram: Five Feared Killed, Houses Burnt In Fresh Adamawa Attack
Another attack.....
Re: Boko Haram: Five Feared Killed, Houses Burnt In Fresh Adamawa Attack
Hopeless Country
Re: Boko Haram: Five Feared Killed, Houses Burnt In Fresh Adamawa Attack by FRESHG(m):
WAR AGAINST BOKO HARAM IS WAR AGAINST THE NORTH--- PROPHET BUHARI S.A.W MAY PISS AND POO BE UPON HIM
Re: Boko Haram: Five Feared Killed, Houses Burnt In Fresh Adamawa Attack
Mynd44 lalasticlala
Re: Boko Haram: Five Feared Killed, Houses Burnt In Fresh Adamawa Attack
Kill them all.
Re: Boko Haram: Five Feared Killed, Houses Burnt In Fresh Adamawa Attack
Lalasticlala
Re: Boko Haram: Five Feared Killed, Houses Burnt In Fresh Adamawa Attack
Re: Boko Haram: Five Feared Killed, Houses Burnt In Fresh Adamawa Attack
Again
Re: Boko Haram: Five Feared Killed, Houses Burnt In Fresh Adamawa Attack
OK.
Re: Boko Haram: Five Feared Killed, Houses Burnt In Fresh Adamawa Attack by Betmaster3:
Has someone noticed that ever since Atiku declared interest in running for presidency his state is being attacked every now and then
Re: Boko Haram: Five Feared Killed, Houses Burnt In Fresh Adamawa Attack by congorasta:
k
any Muslim that is in not in support of terrorism is lying to him or her self
Boko Haram, Al Qaeda, Isis etc are all the evangelical wing in Islam.
is like Scripture Union or Efac..
spreading d gospel of almighty "Allah"
Re: Boko Haram: Five Feared Killed, Houses Burnt In Fresh Adamawa Attack
ok
Re: Boko Haram: Five Feared Killed, Houses Burnt In Fresh Adamawa Attack by lilfreezy:
Why is that now that atiku has declared his position on running for the presidency, his state has been attacked by the Boko cabal? Something tells me this is dirty politics. Later buhari will come and save the day and gloat about it.
Re: Boko Haram: Five Feared Killed, Houses Burnt In Fresh Adamawa Attack by gurunlocker:
I think security has really improved on media since Buhari comes in....
Re: Boko Haram: Five Feared Killed, Houses Burnt In Fresh Adamawa Attack
TRUE LIES. RIP
Re: Boko Haram: Five Feared Killed, Houses Burnt In Fresh Adamawa Attack
can you imagin
Re: Boko Haram: Five Feared Killed, Houses Burnt In Fresh Adamawa Attack by Destined2win:
Who else thinks Adamawa is under attack because of the fulani incident that happened early last week?
Re: Boko Haram: Five Feared Killed, Houses Burnt In Fresh Adamawa Attack by GeorgeTheCoder:
Betmaster3:
Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen marauding one state....
Re: Boko Haram: Five Feared Killed, Houses Burnt In Fresh Adamawa Attack
It was before I used to care about news like this but now.
Re: Boko Haram: Five Feared Killed, Houses Burnt In Fresh Adamawa Attack
No peace for the wicked country.
Re: Boko Haram: Five Feared Killed, Houses Burnt In Fresh Adamawa Attack
Niaja
Re: Boko Haram: Five Feared Killed, Houses Burnt In Fresh Adamawa Attack
OK
Re: Boko Haram: Five Feared Killed, Houses Burnt In Fresh Adamawa Attack by mujahid777(m):
congorasta:So they should start supporting them
Re: Boko Haram: Five Feared Killed, Houses Burnt In Fresh Adamawa Attack by Stalwert:
loveth360:
No peace for wicked ipob cowards.
