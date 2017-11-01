Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Konga Sacks Over 70% Of Staff (5652 Views)

One of Nigeria's top e-commerce website, Konga.com has laid off over 70% of its staff according to a source who disclosed to Lasgidi Online.



According to Lasgidi Online source, over 400 workers were laid off today as the e-commerce giant struggles to survive in the online shopping industry.



The source also revealed that, the company also promised to pay the workers 5 months salaries upfront, the sack is coming as a measure from the company to survive.



Recall that Konga stopped Payment On Delivery option some days back.



More details later.





Dem never commot for their own recession

Buhari why? 2 Likes 1 Share

No supprises



The recession has affected people's purchasing power,



Secondly, there is the rise of Instagram, Facebook and whatsapp vendors.



3rd there are some goods that I prefer to buy from Amazon US because it's cheaper than what I see on Konga 4 Likes 1 Share

Change has arrived



Sai change

Sai bubu

Some people are millionaires today just because of a sack letter.. 3 Likes

Gaddemmm

In modern business there is only one rule.



Innovate or Die



Leave Buhari out of this, competition ti take over 5 Likes

Sacking 70 percent of your workers is like shutting down.

They are obviously laying off corrupt staffs so that they can employ honest ones.. LIE MOHAMMED 2017 3 Likes

Damnit

I wish i was the one getting laid off with 5 months advance salary...



I know what i can do with that kinda cash.

And someone is telling me Buhari still have time to fix the economy mtcheww 3 Likes

Nigerians have wise up ..." I guess black Friday scam fails to bring profits" and management decided to cut the cost of expenses on salaries.... they think they will not celebrate Christmas..... nah is in our blood with or without, we are addicted to Christmas celebrations.... is in our genes... they need to send a Christmas delicacy to the management... mstchew

Why this yuletide period? Nigeria's economy is really going down the drain.

This is a big lie.

my God

Hmm, Jumia is the first unicorn in Africa and konga is still struggling.

wow

Nigeria is not yet ready for ecommerce and online business 1 Like

Anybody can sell on Amazon or what do you mean by checking your signature for that. Anybody can sell on Amazon or what do you mean by checking your signature for that. 1 Like

Nice

SmartyPants:

I wish i was the one getting laid off with 5 months advance salary...



I know what i can do with that kinda cash. Depends on how much you earning per month Depends on how much you earning per month

Who else think that konji is almost spelt like konga

Yeouch! But there's good news here:



1. they can afford to pay staff 5 months salaries, so they're not hurting for cash

2. they moved to prepay, which means they've achieved a major milestone.



The prepay model is what they needed to do anyway, but had to do pay on delivery to earn trust and make Nigerians aware of them. Switching means they've accomplished a major hurdle in winning mind share



There's a revenue drop now, as they switch models, and will need to shed weight to survive in 2018 as the marketplace adjusts, but I foresee business picking up by 2019 (helped by 2018 holiday shopping), following a marketing campaign in 2018. 2 Likes





May be the Black Friday Racket didn't werk for them





Shebi when the Manager of Jumia Morrocco was talking last week, people de criticize am ....see now! Thank God I made a wise decision not joining them about 3 years ago ...who knowsMay be the Black Friday Racket didn't werk for them

I can bet anyone here that in the next 30min there will be a counter thread " konga refute claim of sacking over 70% of it work force "