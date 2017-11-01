₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,920,486 members, 3,943,182 topics. Date: Thursday, 30 November 2017 at 07:10 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Konga Sacks Over 70% Of Staff (5652 Views)
Zenith Bank lays off its workforce Again / How Chinese-owned Huawei Mistreats Its Staff And The Nigerian State / Why Konga Sacks Workers Every Six Months (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Konga Sacks Over 70% Of Staff by LasgidiOnline: 5:25pm
by Lasgidi Online
One of Nigeria's top e-commerce website, Konga.com has laid off over 70% of its staff according to a source who disclosed to Lasgidi Online.
According to Lasgidi Online source, over 400 workers were laid off today as the e-commerce giant struggles to survive in the online shopping industry.
The source also revealed that, the company also promised to pay the workers 5 months salaries upfront, the sack is coming as a measure from the company to survive.
Recall that Konga stopped Payment On Delivery option some days back.
More details later.
http://www.lasgidionline.com.ng/2017/11/exclusive--lays-off-over-70-of.html
|Re: Konga Sacks Over 70% Of Staff by LasgidiOnline: 5:26pm
|Re: Konga Sacks Over 70% Of Staff by TRADELYN: 5:34pm
|Re: Konga Sacks Over 70% Of Staff by generalbush(m): 5:56pm
Bad!! Economy is dying, and people needs other sources of income.
If you are ready to make a lifetime income by writing eBooks and selling, even on Amazon, then click on my signature for more info.
Promotion price ends in two days.
5 Likes
|Re: Konga Sacks Over 70% Of Staff by Zanas: 6:07pm
Dem never commot for their own recession
|Re: Konga Sacks Over 70% Of Staff by coluka: 6:13pm
Buhari why?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Konga Sacks Over 70% Of Staff by se0un(m): 6:35pm
|Re: Konga Sacks Over 70% Of Staff by lafuria1(m): 6:35pm
No supprises
The recession has affected people's purchasing power,
Secondly, there is the rise of Instagram, Facebook and whatsapp vendors.
3rd there are some goods that I prefer to buy from Amazon US because it's cheaper than what I see on Konga
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Konga Sacks Over 70% Of Staff by Ohammadike: 6:35pm
Change has arrived
Sai change
Sai bubu
|Re: Konga Sacks Over 70% Of Staff by sajb(m): 6:36pm
Some people are millionaires today just because of a sack letter..
3 Likes
|Re: Konga Sacks Over 70% Of Staff by BruncleZuma: 6:36pm
Gaddemmm
|Re: Konga Sacks Over 70% Of Staff by chukxy44(m): 6:36pm
In modern business there is only one rule.
Innovate or Die
Leave Buhari out of this, competition ti take over
5 Likes
|Re: Konga Sacks Over 70% Of Staff by hemartins(m): 6:36pm
Sacking 70 percent of your workers is like shutting down.
|Re: Konga Sacks Over 70% Of Staff by EMMAUGOH(m): 6:37pm
They are obviously laying off corrupt staffs so that they can employ honest ones.. LIE MOHAMMED 2017
3 Likes
|Re: Konga Sacks Over 70% Of Staff by RapportNaija(m): 6:37pm
Damnit
|Re: Konga Sacks Over 70% Of Staff by SmartyPants(m): 6:37pm
I wish i was the one getting laid off with 5 months advance salary...
I know what i can do with that kinda cash.
|Re: Konga Sacks Over 70% Of Staff by Mayany(m): 6:37pm
And someone is telling me Buhari still have time to fix the economy mtcheww
3 Likes
|Re: Konga Sacks Over 70% Of Staff by gilgal7(f): 6:37pm
Nigerians have wise up ..." I guess black Friday scam fails to bring profits" and management decided to cut the cost of expenses on salaries.... they think they will not celebrate Christmas..... nah is in our blood with or without, we are addicted to Christmas celebrations.... is in our genes... they need to send a Christmas delicacy to the management... mstchew
|Re: Konga Sacks Over 70% Of Staff by Alexgeneration(m): 6:37pm
Why this yuletide period? Nigeria's economy is really going down the drain.
|Re: Konga Sacks Over 70% Of Staff by mmb: 6:37pm
This is a big lie.
|Re: Konga Sacks Over 70% Of Staff by yomalex(m): 6:37pm
my God
|Re: Konga Sacks Over 70% Of Staff by Habiz(m): 6:37pm
Hmm, Jumia is the first unicorn in Africa and konga is still struggling.
|Re: Konga Sacks Over 70% Of Staff by moderatorr1: 6:38pm
wow
|Re: Konga Sacks Over 70% Of Staff by Raiders: 6:39pm
Nigeria is not yet ready for ecommerce and online business
1 Like
|Re: Konga Sacks Over 70% Of Staff by mavinc4u(f): 6:39pm
generalbush:
Anybody can sell on Amazon or what do you mean by checking your signature for that.
1 Like
|Re: Konga Sacks Over 70% Of Staff by mikool007(m): 6:39pm
Nice
|Re: Konga Sacks Over 70% Of Staff by Destined2win: 6:39pm
SmartyPants:Depends on how much you earning per month
|Re: Konga Sacks Over 70% Of Staff by sonnie10: 6:39pm
Who else think that konji is almost spelt like konga
|Re: Konga Sacks Over 70% Of Staff by nextstep(m): 6:39pm
Yeouch! But there's good news here:
1. they can afford to pay staff 5 months salaries, so they're not hurting for cash
2. they moved to prepay, which means they've achieved a major milestone.
The prepay model is what they needed to do anyway, but had to do pay on delivery to earn trust and make Nigerians aware of them. Switching means they've accomplished a major hurdle in winning mind share
There's a revenue drop now, as they switch models, and will need to shed weight to survive in 2018 as the marketplace adjusts, but I foresee business picking up by 2019 (helped by 2018 holiday shopping), following a marketing campaign in 2018.
2 Likes
|Re: Konga Sacks Over 70% Of Staff by bigtt76(f): 6:40pm
Shebi when the Manager of Jumia Morrocco was talking last week, people de criticize am ....see now! Thank God I made a wise decision not joining them about 3 years ago ...who knows
May be the Black Friday Racket didn't werk for them
LasgidiOnline:
|Re: Konga Sacks Over 70% Of Staff by zolapower: 6:40pm
I can bet anyone here that in the next 30min there will be a counter thread " konga refute claim of sacking over 70% of it work force "
|Re: Konga Sacks Over 70% Of Staff by Nairalandmentor(m): 6:40pm
Mind your own business. Start working for yourself.
Need a website for 25 bucks? Let's talk. Call 08069239648.
Job Vacancy @ St Royalmarsden Hospital Uk / Graduate Trainees, Pharmacists,accountants,secretary Job At Merit Healthcare. / Make 100 Doller Daily .... Make 100 Doller Daily.....make 100 Doller Daily......
Viewing this topic: chaidavese, reedonne, SmartyPants(m), E99E(m), Livebygrace, ilyasmuy, gotaheart(m), tfelicityk, kenkafor, Howmon, awofodu3(m), bomasek(m), alt3r3g0, 12inches1(m), pumpingmachine, sleekymag(m), diuloaku(m), dyydxx, lorenzos1, postigar(m), kurtisblue, daddihola, Zeiya(f), NSNA, Paradise163(f), dapoola(m), loye80, emmyclassic(m), izzou(m), henrygentle, Donkonyon, majaye(m), AVISENNA, NORSIYK(m), 2luwa(m), OlaSammie, Quality20(m), samsamgo, femeritus, lurther, Camillus92(m), kastroud(m), emydot(m), Daysun55, Mikykris, MRLANNISTER(m), Zeze06(m), Shuayb0(m), Pvibe007, neowelsh(m), summy4ever(m), iamdynamite(m), drimpeccable(m), naijafox(m), Kassidy4luv(m), wealthprod(m), casualobserver1, MrBrownJay1(m), thekenzi, Wiseandtrue(f), Prdo, frankise, funshybam(m), ellex(m), Elmaven08, Kamali(m), okriches(m), Chukwuka16, TOBIeee68(m), ruudcruise(m), HVACSpecialist, GIDIBANKZ(m), AdolfHitlerxXx, Pesuzok(m), aro1(m), dozymars(m), phemmynaetoc(m), majomayo(m), olerugod, tbliss22(m), Barristertemmie(f), dadee007(m), SirLakes, ossy88(m), visafoneng, Luiz1, Mistymash, Bonjezee(m), greenguy, sharex15, ReenyZinny, InGodIkukutrust, SHABZ, jopedom, Nukilia, drtee247(m), joiner4000, Owodiran1(m), Iambees(m), djoe21(m), KevinDein, TheSCRYPT and 156 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26