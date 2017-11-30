Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Obiano Presents N166.9bn 2018 Budget To Anambra House Of Assembly (2946 Views)

Gov Obiano of Anambra State presents 2018 Budget worth N166.9bn to the State House of Assembly



... Budget of Value for Money, Economic Diversification and Job Creation!



The 2018 Appropriation Bill estimates N63.8bn and N103.3bn for Recurrent and Capital Expenditures respectively





Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano on Thursday presented a N166.9 billion budget proposal for 2018 fiscal year to the State House of Assembly.







The draft estimate titled "the budget for value for money, economic diversification and job creation", represents a 44 percent increase on the 2017 budget, with road construction and rehabilitation getting the highest allocation of N27.93bn followed by Education with N9.5bn.

Presenting the draft before lawmakers, Obiano said the state would spend N63.9bn on recurrent expenditure while N103.1 billion would be expended on capital expenditure.

He said the budget highlights the significant infrastructural development expected in 2018, leveraging on the successful stability in our domestic economy during the challenging periods in 2016/2017.

"This budget is the first meaningful step towards consolidation of our previous performance to transform Anambra into a hub for business and investments as well as the poster-boy for inclusiveness and sustainable development in Nigeria.

The budget address read in part, "Our continued intervention in Roads and Bridges, which will always be a key strategic focus of my administration, is estimated at N27.93bn of which Road construction and rehabilitation will gulp N25.7bn, completing approximately 150km of roads across the State.

"​In agriculture, we are aiming to sustain the current successes achieved in the last four years by implementing a two -pronged strategy of : facilitating private sector and export-driven large scale agro-allied investments; and empowerment of small scale farmers in the state, consequently alleviating poverty as well as creating jobs.

"To achieve this, we have developed the Community Agriculture Land Development Project where we expect to develop over 1,500 hectares of land across the three senatorial zones of the State.

We shall augment this by allocating over N700m to the procurement of agro inputs, including seedlings and fertilizers, to support our farmers.

To achieve this, we have allocated the sum of N3.8bn to the Agricultural Sector.”

On education, the governor underscored the need for the sector to be properly funded in order to deliver on credible and globally competitive education.

He said: "My administration shall ensure that Youth Empowerment is a Key Covenant between us and the people we govern in the 2018 Fiscal Year.

"Providing meaningful employment opportunities to our teeming youths is vital to ensuring the continued socio-economic growth of the state as well as sustaining the current security narrative in the State.

"The main driver in achieving this would be through the Youth Entrepreneurship & Empowerment Programme where we have allocated N5bn to empower up to 10,000 youths through vocational, agricultural and artisan training programmes as well as the provision of interest-free start-up capital to commence their businesses.”

He appealed for accelerated consideration and eventual passage of the budget to ensure a timely take-off of implementation.

Responding, the Speaker of the House, Mrs Rita Maduagwu, assured that the lawmakers would sacrifice their Christmas holidays to ensure that the appropriation bill was given accelerated passage.

Governor Obiano's "Budget of Value-for-Money, Economic Diversification and Job Creation"



Part 1



The 2018 Budget Presented by the Governor of Anambra State, His Excellency, Chief Willie Obiano, to the Honourable Members of the Anambra State House of Assembly on Thursday, November 30, 2017.



Protocol



Good morning.



With a heart full of gratitude, I stand before you today to present my administration’s Draft Estimate and Roadmap for the next fiscal year.



Madam Speaker and Honourable Members of this great citadel of democracy, the outgoing year has been a phenomenal year for Ndi Anambra for so many reasons. It is a year in which our great state took its rightful place as Light of the Nation by establishing itself as the shining light of Nigeria’s nascent democracy.



Yes. We set new records in enthroning popular democracy and yet another enviable record in managing the grievances and rancour that often lead to costly legal battles after each election in Nigeria.



Ndi Anambra, we have done great honour to our dear state and ourselves with the degree of enlightenment, decency and decorum that we brought to bear on the last gubernatorial election and in the commendable display of brotherly love and great team spirit by my fellow contestants who did not waste time to call and congratulate me on my re-election. That was an epic moment for Anambra State and a historic milestone for Nigeria. It is a watershed in our political evolution as a people bound together by history, culture and blood! That moment will remain evergreen in my memory and I am grateful to you all for bringing it to pass. Dalunu rinne!



I have said it before but it is important that I say it again here – Anambra State belongs toall of us. So, we are all winners. Therefore, we must come together and build a proud and prosperous state!



A Review of the 2017 Fiscal Year



Madam Speaker and Honourable Members, the outgoing year stands out in my reckoning as the year in which Anambra State showed a remarkable capacity to take charge of its own affairs. Like the year before it, the nation’s economy groaned under the crushing weight of recession. The parlous state of the economy showed its unpleasant face on all sectors as recession ravaged households and businesses leading to more hardship for the citizens. All over Nigeria, families devised new survival strategies to save their loved ones from the after effects of shrinking incomes and dying dreams.



But Madam Speaker and honourable lawmakers, our story is different in AnambraState. We had made adequate preparation to keep the levers of governance grinding, delivering on our basic promises to NdiAnambra. That is why in a year that Nigeria recorded a slip in her GDP, our beloved state grew her GDP by 1% from N3.7trn to N3.8trn. This is a clear demonstration of our capacity to fight back from the bottom with swift decision making, clear-headed thinking and masterful policy implementation.



Indeed, my Team and I took decisive steps to cushion the effects of recession when we launched a comprehensive Economic Stimulus Package to reflate our sub-national economy and put more money in the hands of our people. We suspended taxes and pumped more money into SMEs and other growth areas of the economy. We launched the N20m Choose-your-Projects initiative to bring financial relief to many households and restore the confidence of the people in the government. All these measures prepared the path for the eventual growth we recorded in our GDP.



Madam Speaker and Honourable Lawmakers, My Team and I have kept an eye on the prize. We are focused on the realization of my administration’s Vision and Mission Statements through a faithful implementation of my Economic Blueprint, made up of the 5 Pillars and 14 Enablers. We did not allow the despair in the economic environment to distract us for one moment. We ensured that Anambra retained its status as Nigeria’s safest state. We made sure that not a single successful kidnap operation took place within the borders of Anambra State. Our success in providing security has led to a sharp rise in the number of investors that are coming into Anambra State and an increase of about 70% in the hospitality industry as more hotels open up in Awka leading to the creation of jobs and more jobs!

Health

.​In the health sector, my administration will continue to embark on numerous strategic developmental initiatives aimed at improving the quality of healthcare services for NdiAnambra. Will shall boost the Anambra State Universal Health Insurance Scheme with an additional N2bn, to ensure adequate implementation of the program state-wide, specifically providing cover for the downtrodden and most vulnerable. We shall also utilize over N1bn in Constructing & Equippingthe Anambra State University Teaching Hospital and the Specialist Diagnostic Centerrespectively. To achieve this and other strategic interventions in Health, we have budgeted N7.8bn.



Small & Medium Enterprises Development

.​Considering that MSMEs are the engine room of any economy, we have allotted over N1bn for Micro Small & Medium Enterprise Funding Programs to be implemented through the Anambra State Small Business Agency (ASBA) for 2018, consolidating on the funding success of 2017 where over 50,000 jobs were created through this funding program. We shall also commence the development of a modern all-inclusive SME Industrial Park in the State.



Water Resources and Public Utilities

.​In the area of Water resources and Public utilities, we will complete the Onitsha Water Scheme, ensuring that over 5,000 households have access to pipe-borne water. We shall also invest heavily in the development of the greater Awka Water Development Scheme as well as the Nnewi Water Development Scheme. Nonetheless, we shall continue to invest heavily in Rural Water Rehabilitation Scheme across the State. We shall also sustain our considerable achievements in our “Light-Up AnambraProgram” and other Rural Electrification Schemes, which has been effective in tackling insecurity as well as creating a “Night-Life Economy” hitherto not seen in the State. To achieve this and more we are allocating N5.1bn.



Community Social Development Program

.​The far reaching benefits of the “N20 Million Community-Choose-Your-Own-Project” initiative cannot be over emphasised. Through the novel project, my administration has been able to give Ndi Anambra a sense of belonging as it has positively impacted all 181 communities in the State, increasing economic activity across the nooks and crannies in the State as well as creating jobs for the youth and unemployed. This unique program has had such a tremendous effect within the State that other States have begun to replicate it. We shall take this Program to the next level in the coming year. We have budgeted N7.5bn for the second phase of this initiative.



Conclusion

Madam Speaker and Honourable Lawmakers, if you cast your minds back a little, you may recall that our 2017 Budget was titled – “Budget for Economic Recovery and Inclusive Growth.” This year, we have tabled before you a budget titled - “Value-for-Money, Economic Diversification and Job Creation.” Madam Speaker, with the tremendous achievement we recorded in our GDP in the outgoing year, it is only logical that this budget should focus on “Economic diversification and Job Creation.” Therefore, this is a budget of hope. It looks beyond the overcast of recession in the horizon at the moment to a brighter future which we can all collectively bring about with our creativity, quickness of thought and audacity to surmount challenges.



Madam Speaker, this budget is in every sense, a-call-to-arms. It places our future in our own hands. It urges us to stand tall and take charge of our lives. It encourages us to look behind the present clouds of economic difficulties to see the silver lining in the skies.



I have no doubt whatsoever that this budget will serve as an important instrument, guiding the activities of the government and steering conversations in the areas that will lead to growth and productivity in our sub-national economy.

I therefore appeal for accelerated consideration and eventual passage of the budget to ensure a timely take off of implementation.



God Bless Anambra State

God Bless Nigeria

Willie Obiano

Governor

Though the amount is small but by meticulously using this budget, there will be a positive impact on the people.

..if you know economics very well,you will realise that one of the key indicator of eco development is how the people fare as it relate govt policies..i continued to tell those that cared to listen that an economy is not about a society with nobody in it..its how your policies affect the people you govern..thier life's tells you you are doing well..i have not seen a single person that don't complain that taxes on them..i dont mean income tax..i mean different forms of govt taxes are way too much for them and are weighing heavily of the health of their bizness...what lagos do,is simply think about the state alone..how to stock up large amount of cash for itself through the aggressive taxing of its residents even when they don't seem to have it..just for the purpose of boasting about very large IGR..which at the end of the day is used for what no one can tell and all capital projects are still sponsored by international financial institutions...anambra create a friendly biz atmosphere ; though it taxes..but it truly pay as you make irrespective of rivalry among states to outdo themselves in IGR ratings..yes her ppl are happy for it govt also are happy about it....the people voted for this and this they will get!!!!

This is a wonderfully crafted budget. Anambra has drastically reduced it's recurrent expenditure to the bearest minimum.

