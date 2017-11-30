₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,920,529 members, 3,943,415 topics. Date: Thursday, 30 November 2017 at 09:51 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Obiano Presents N166.9bn 2018 Budget To Anambra House Of Assembly (2946 Views)
10 Things Saraki Said During 2018 Budget Presentation / President Buhari Presents 2018 Budget (Live Pictures, Updates) / Gov Obiano Of Anambra State Presents 2017 Budget, Estimated At N115.5bn (pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Obiano Presents N166.9bn 2018 Budget To Anambra House Of Assembly by investnow2013: 6:04pm
Ealier Today
Gov Obiano of Anambra State presents 2018 Budget worth N166.9bn to the State House of Assembly
... Budget of Value for Money, Economic Diversification and Job Creation!
The 2018 Appropriation Bill estimates N63.8bn and N103.3bn for Recurrent and Capital Expenditures respectively
Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano on Thursday presented a N166.9 billion budget proposal for 2018 fiscal year to the State House of Assembly.
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/obiano-presents-n166-9bn-budget.html
3 Likes
|Re: Obiano Presents N166.9bn 2018 Budget To Anambra House Of Assembly by investnow2013: 6:06pm
Lalasticlala Come and seeoooo
|Re: Obiano Presents N166.9bn 2018 Budget To Anambra House Of Assembly by investnow2013: 6:07pm
Governor Obiano's "Budget of Value-for-Money, Economic Diversification and Job Creation"
Part 1
The 2018 Budget Presented by the Governor of Anambra State, His Excellency, Chief Willie Obiano, to the Honourable Members of the Anambra State House of Assembly on Thursday, November 30, 2017.
Protocol
Good morning.
With a heart full of gratitude, I stand before you today to present my administration’s Draft Estimate and Roadmap for the next fiscal year.
Madam Speaker and Honourable Members of this great citadel of democracy, the outgoing year has been a phenomenal year for Ndi Anambra for so many reasons. It is a year in which our great state took its rightful place as Light of the Nation by establishing itself as the shining light of Nigeria’s nascent democracy.
Yes. We set new records in enthroning popular democracy and yet another enviable record in managing the grievances and rancour that often lead to costly legal battles after each election in Nigeria.
Ndi Anambra, we have done great honour to our dear state and ourselves with the degree of enlightenment, decency and decorum that we brought to bear on the last gubernatorial election and in the commendable display of brotherly love and great team spirit by my fellow contestants who did not waste time to call and congratulate me on my re-election. That was an epic moment for Anambra State and a historic milestone for Nigeria. It is a watershed in our political evolution as a people bound together by history, culture and blood! That moment will remain evergreen in my memory and I am grateful to you all for bringing it to pass. Dalunu rinne!
I have said it before but it is important that I say it again here – Anambra State belongs toall of us. So, we are all winners. Therefore, we must come together and build a proud and prosperous state!
A Review of the 2017 Fiscal Year
Madam Speaker and Honourable Members, the outgoing year stands out in my reckoning as the year in which Anambra State showed a remarkable capacity to take charge of its own affairs. Like the year before it, the nation’s economy groaned under the crushing weight of recession. The parlous state of the economy showed its unpleasant face on all sectors as recession ravaged households and businesses leading to more hardship for the citizens. All over Nigeria, families devised new survival strategies to save their loved ones from the after effects of shrinking incomes and dying dreams.
But Madam Speaker and honourable lawmakers, our story is different in AnambraState. We had made adequate preparation to keep the levers of governance grinding, delivering on our basic promises to NdiAnambra. That is why in a year that Nigeria recorded a slip in her GDP, our beloved state grew her GDP by 1% from N3.7trn to N3.8trn. This is a clear demonstration of our capacity to fight back from the bottom with swift decision making, clear-headed thinking and masterful policy implementation.
Indeed, my Team and I took decisive steps to cushion the effects of recession when we launched a comprehensive Economic Stimulus Package to reflate our sub-national economy and put more money in the hands of our people. We suspended taxes and pumped more money into SMEs and other growth areas of the economy. We launched the N20m Choose-your-Projects initiative to bring financial relief to many households and restore the confidence of the people in the government. All these measures prepared the path for the eventual growth we recorded in our GDP.
Madam Speaker and Honourable Lawmakers, My Team and I have kept an eye on the prize. We are focused on the realization of my administration’s Vision and Mission Statements through a faithful implementation of my Economic Blueprint, made up of the 5 Pillars and 14 Enablers. We did not allow the despair in the economic environment to distract us for one moment. We ensured that Anambra retained its status as Nigeria’s safest state. We made sure that not a single successful kidnap operation took place within the borders of Anambra State. Our success in providing security has led to a sharp rise in the number of investors that are coming into Anambra State and an increase of about 70% in the hospitality industry as more hotels open up in Awka leading to the creation of jobs and more jobs!
|Re: Obiano Presents N166.9bn 2018 Budget To Anambra House Of Assembly by python1: 6:07pm
Lol, niger delta oil money, if not, na ugwu exportation Anambra want take fund budget of over 160b?
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Obiano Presents N166.9bn 2018 Budget To Anambra House Of Assembly by Oyiboman69: 6:11pm
python1:Your head dey there
8 Likes
|Re: Obiano Presents N166.9bn 2018 Budget To Anambra House Of Assembly by investnow2013: 6:22pm
Health
.In the health sector, my administration will continue to embark on numerous strategic developmental initiatives aimed at improving the quality of healthcare services for NdiAnambra. Will shall boost the Anambra State Universal Health Insurance Scheme with an additional N2bn, to ensure adequate implementation of the program state-wide, specifically providing cover for the downtrodden and most vulnerable. We shall also utilize over N1bn in Constructing & Equippingthe Anambra State University Teaching Hospital and the Specialist Diagnostic Centerrespectively. To achieve this and other strategic interventions in Health, we have budgeted N7.8bn.
Small & Medium Enterprises Development
.Considering that MSMEs are the engine room of any economy, we have allotted over N1bn for Micro Small & Medium Enterprise Funding Programs to be implemented through the Anambra State Small Business Agency (ASBA) for 2018, consolidating on the funding success of 2017 where over 50,000 jobs were created through this funding program. We shall also commence the development of a modern all-inclusive SME Industrial Park in the State.
Water Resources and Public Utilities
.In the area of Water resources and Public utilities, we will complete the Onitsha Water Scheme, ensuring that over 5,000 households have access to pipe-borne water. We shall also invest heavily in the development of the greater Awka Water Development Scheme as well as the Nnewi Water Development Scheme. Nonetheless, we shall continue to invest heavily in Rural Water Rehabilitation Scheme across the State. We shall also sustain our considerable achievements in our “Light-Up AnambraProgram” and other Rural Electrification Schemes, which has been effective in tackling insecurity as well as creating a “Night-Life Economy” hitherto not seen in the State. To achieve this and more we are allocating N5.1bn.
Community Social Development Program
.The far reaching benefits of the “N20 Million Community-Choose-Your-Own-Project” initiative cannot be over emphasised. Through the novel project, my administration has been able to give Ndi Anambra a sense of belonging as it has positively impacted all 181 communities in the State, increasing economic activity across the nooks and crannies in the State as well as creating jobs for the youth and unemployed. This unique program has had such a tremendous effect within the State that other States have begun to replicate it. We shall take this Program to the next level in the coming year. We have budgeted N7.5bn for the second phase of this initiative.
Conclusion
Madam Speaker and Honourable Lawmakers, if you cast your minds back a little, you may recall that our 2017 Budget was titled – “Budget for Economic Recovery and Inclusive Growth.” This year, we have tabled before you a budget titled - “Value-for-Money, Economic Diversification and Job Creation.” Madam Speaker, with the tremendous achievement we recorded in our GDP in the outgoing year, it is only logical that this budget should focus on “Economic diversification and Job Creation.” Therefore, this is a budget of hope. It looks beyond the overcast of recession in the horizon at the moment to a brighter future which we can all collectively bring about with our creativity, quickness of thought and audacity to surmount challenges.
Madam Speaker, this budget is in every sense, a-call-to-arms. It places our future in our own hands. It urges us to stand tall and take charge of our lives. It encourages us to look behind the present clouds of economic difficulties to see the silver lining in the skies.
I have no doubt whatsoever that this budget will serve as an important instrument, guiding the activities of the government and steering conversations in the areas that will lead to growth and productivity in our sub-national economy.
I therefore appeal for accelerated consideration and eventual passage of the budget to ensure a timely take off of implementation.
God Bless Anambra State
God Bless Nigeria
Willie Obiano
Governor
|Re: Obiano Presents N166.9bn 2018 Budget To Anambra House Of Assembly by happen2: 6:47pm
The amount is too small nah.
2 Likes
|Re: Obiano Presents N166.9bn 2018 Budget To Anambra House Of Assembly by se0un(m): 8:08pm
|Re: Obiano Presents N166.9bn 2018 Budget To Anambra House Of Assembly by miqos03: 8:08pm
Cool
|Re: Obiano Presents N166.9bn 2018 Budget To Anambra House Of Assembly by Boyooosa(m): 8:09pm
Good
|Re: Obiano Presents N166.9bn 2018 Budget To Anambra House Of Assembly by Rmxr: 8:10pm
lol, no wonder he's able to pay salaries. He's not delivering anything wtr infrastructure. paltry 166bn budget. That's not even up to Lagos state IGR
3 Likes
|Re: Obiano Presents N166.9bn 2018 Budget To Anambra House Of Assembly by Lanre4uonly(m): 8:10pm
Good one.
2 Likes
|Re: Obiano Presents N166.9bn 2018 Budget To Anambra House Of Assembly by continentalceo(m): 8:13pm
Anambarians are managers naturally
4 Likes
|Re: Obiano Presents N166.9bn 2018 Budget To Anambra House Of Assembly by bigpicture001: 8:13pm
some ppl myt think it's too small..but many don't even realise what a budget is..to many budget is a quoted amout,the govt has got and plans to spend next year..but it's not tru...
|Re: Obiano Presents N166.9bn 2018 Budget To Anambra House Of Assembly by Jeezuzpick(m): 8:13pm
Willie-Willie win erection!
N! we no glee o!
Na lefelendum we want!
Bling back our Dilector!
2 Likes
|Re: Obiano Presents N166.9bn 2018 Budget To Anambra House Of Assembly by dometome: 8:14pm
onye nzuzu
|Re: Obiano Presents N166.9bn 2018 Budget To Anambra House Of Assembly by deco22(m): 8:14pm
And Ben ayade is proposing 1.4 trillion budget
2 Likes
|Re: Obiano Presents N166.9bn 2018 Budget To Anambra House Of Assembly by just2endowed: 8:15pm
Though the amount is small but by meticulously using this budget, there will be a positive impact on the people.
|Re: Obiano Presents N166.9bn 2018 Budget To Anambra House Of Assembly by nwabobo: 8:15pm
deco22:
1.3 trillion to be powered by a non existent IGR?
1 Like
|Re: Obiano Presents N166.9bn 2018 Budget To Anambra House Of Assembly by Jeezuzpick(m): 8:15pm
deco22:Ayade?
Dat one way need carry in brain go vulcanizer?
Mtscheeeew!
|Re: Obiano Presents N166.9bn 2018 Budget To Anambra House Of Assembly by FRESHG(m): 8:18pm
GLOBEMONEY HOW ABOUT THE CARGO PORT
1 Like
|Re: Obiano Presents N166.9bn 2018 Budget To Anambra House Of Assembly by gerrard82: 8:18pm
this man must be a God fearing man,for budgeting 167bn for 2018 while ayade is there budgeting more 1trn,i just wonder how this men sleeps.God dey sha.
|Re: Obiano Presents N166.9bn 2018 Budget To Anambra House Of Assembly by Ablitmuspaper(m): 8:21pm
gud one ma govnr...is nt by hw much bt by hw well
|Re: Obiano Presents N166.9bn 2018 Budget To Anambra House Of Assembly by sonnie10: 8:25pm
gerrard82:
That means that, one is planning for surplus while the other is projecting towards deficit
|Re: Obiano Presents N166.9bn 2018 Budget To Anambra House Of Assembly by bigpicture001: 8:27pm
Rmxr:..if you know economics very well,you will realise that one of the key indicator of eco development is how the people fare as it relate govt policies..i continued to tell those that cared to listen that an economy is not about a society with nobody in it..its how your policies affect the people you govern..thier life's tells you you are doing well..i have not seen a single person that don't complain that taxes on them..i dont mean income tax..i mean different forms of govt taxes are way too much for them and are weighing heavily of the health of their bizness...what lagos do,is simply think about the state alone..how to stock up large amount of cash for itself through the aggressive taxing of its residents even when they don't seem to have it..just for the purpose of boasting about very large IGR..which at the end of the day is used for what no one can tell and all capital projects are still sponsored by international financial institutions...anambra create a friendly biz atmosphere ; though it taxes..but it truly pay as you make irrespective of rivalry among states to outdo themselves in IGR ratings..yes her ppl are happy for it govt also are happy about it....the people voted for this and this they will get!!!!
7 Likes
|Re: Obiano Presents N166.9bn 2018 Budget To Anambra House Of Assembly by ChineseBuggati3(m): 8:29pm
|Re: Obiano Presents N166.9bn 2018 Budget To Anambra House Of Assembly by bigpicture001: 8:32pm
Rmxr:..if you know economics very well,you will realise that one of the key indicator of eco development is how the people fare as it relate govt policies..i continued to tell those that cared to listen that an economy is not about a society with nobody in it..its how your policies affect the people you govern..thier life's tells you you are doing well..i have not seen a single person that don't complain that taxes on them..i dont mean income tax..i mean different forms of govt taxes are way too much for them and are weighing heavily of the health of their bizness...what lagos do,is simply think about the state alone..how to stock up large amount of cash for itself through the aggressive taxing of its residents even when they don't seem to have it..just for the purpose of boasting about very large IGR..which at the end of the day is used for what no one can tell and all capital projects are still sponsored by international financial institutions...anambra create a friendly biz atmosphere ; though it taxes..but it truly pay as you make irrespective of rivalry among states to outdo themselves in IGR ratings..yes her ppl are happy for it govt also are happy about it....the people voted for this and this they will get!!!!
1 Like
|Re: Obiano Presents N166.9bn 2018 Budget To Anambra House Of Assembly by LasGidiOwner: 8:42pm
This is a wonderfully crafted budget. Anambra has drastically reduced it's recurrent expenditure to the bearest minimum.
3 Likes
|Re: Obiano Presents N166.9bn 2018 Budget To Anambra House Of Assembly by spartacus11(m): 8:43pm
python1:
As in come to think of it, Na Rivers, Delta, Bayelsa, Akwa ibom na really get resources wen dey sustaining dis country ohhhh, Federal 36 states, and 774 LGA
Hmmmmmmm if SS really dey control their resources he mean say nearl every house hold go be multi billionaire na
D injustice is real men
|Re: Obiano Presents N166.9bn 2018 Budget To Anambra House Of Assembly by AmericanQuarter: 8:47pm
FRESHG:
Watch the update on the airport city.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eKz1kxYXoDI
|Re: Obiano Presents N166.9bn 2018 Budget To Anambra House Of Assembly by stasius: 8:50pm
FRESHG:
Cargo airport is being built by orient Petroleum and China Aviation company! Anambra is not contributing.
|Re: Obiano Presents N166.9bn 2018 Budget To Anambra House Of Assembly by FRESHG(m): 8:58pm
stasius:ANY PICTORIAL EVIDENCE
Pdp Primaries: Jonathan’ll Do Well – Obasanjo ! / Why Has The World Forgotten Hiroshima & Nagasaki While The Remember Sept 11. / Welcome To The New World Order Nigeria.
Viewing this topic: Elliot2(m), uglyafonja, Mentholated, dannytoe(m), Phonefanatic, Fatherofdragons, nathanccr(m), Thane(m), phadott(m), mpianya39(m), prettyme59, wag008(m), gregor1, dbabba, petersoluwaseun(m), TwoBottles(m), glimpse(f) and 9 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17