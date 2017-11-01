₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Boko Haram Kills A Soldier Aliyu Muhd In Borno State (Photo) by zoba88: 6:53pm
Boko Haram insurgents have killed another soldier in Borno state.Friends took to Facebook to mourn the deceased whose name is Aliyu.One of his friends wrote....
'This is my childhood friend back then in katsina.
We play football together nd infact lawal abdullahi called me on saturday that aliyu promise to contribute 5K as his own comtribution to muhammed ismails weeding bcox he wont be able to attend. Nd I say thats nice.
Infact I can't express myself well for now.
All I can do is to say MAY HIS SOUL REST IN ETERNAL PEACE.
WE MISS YHU ALIYU SENIOR'.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/boko-haram-insurgents-kill-another.html?m=1
|Re: Boko Haram Kills A Soldier Aliyu Muhd In Borno State (Photo) by zoba88: 6:55pm
|Re: Boko Haram Kills A Soldier Aliyu Muhd In Borno State (Photo) by python1: 6:55pm
Aliyu, you died for me to have peace, may the Almighty forgive you your shortcomings and grant you eternal bliss. Also, may your loved ones have the hrt to bear your departure. But for those descendants of the fallen Angels called bh animals, your days are properly numbered and the number is fast approaching, don't worry.
|Re: Boko Haram Kills A Soldier Aliyu Muhd In Borno State (Photo) by lofty900(m): 6:56pm
if only nigerian soldiers can oppress these boko guys the way they oppress unarmed civilians these nonsense news will not be here
|Re: Boko Haram Kills A Soldier Aliyu Muhd In Borno State (Photo) by felnino(m): 6:56pm
RIP gallant soldier. You have served your country well.
|Re: Boko Haram Kills A Soldier Aliyu Muhd In Borno State (Photo) by Evablizin(f): 7:02pm
This is Buhari's fault.
|Re: Boko Haram Kills A Soldier Aliyu Muhd In Borno State (Photo) by magoo10(m): 7:07pm
We are watching and waiting earnestly when the North will finally defeat the north.
Abi their leader said an attack on boko haram is an attack on the North.
|Re: Boko Haram Kills A Soldier Aliyu Muhd In Borno State (Photo) by python1: 7:09pm
Evablizin:
You are right, na Buhari give Dasuki the money wey dem suppose use buy arms to fight bh.
|Re: Boko Haram Kills A Soldier Aliyu Muhd In Borno State (Photo) by Neoguru6: 7:21pm
Fallen |mb&cil€, boko will clear them for touching unarmed people of IPOB.
|Re: Boko Haram Kills A Soldier Aliyu Muhd In Borno State (Photo) by Evablizin(f): 7:23pm
python1:I'm still saying that this is Buhari's fault.
|Re: Boko Haram Kills A Soldier Aliyu Muhd In Borno State (Photo) by python1: 7:27pm
Evablizin:
Okay, you deserve several number of this.
|Re: Boko Haram Kills A Soldier Aliyu Muhd In Borno State (Photo) by Evablizin(f): 7:45pm
python1:Continue....
|Re: Boko Haram Kills A Soldier Aliyu Muhd In Borno State (Photo) by KardinalZik(m): 7:46pm
Yet, senior propagandists Buhari, Lai and foolish APC sympathisers reported the defeat of Boko Haram against reality.
Northerners killing fellow northerners and nothing can be done about it; BECAUSE:
"An attack on Boko Haram is an attack on the North" ---Daura President Fulani Herdsman.
One Python just died; no more Dance for it. "The evil that men do, live after them...."
|Re: Boko Haram Kills A Soldier Aliyu Muhd In Borno State (Photo) by Houseofglam7(f): 8:26pm
May his soul Rest In Peace
|Re: Boko Haram Kills A Soldier Aliyu Muhd In Borno State (Photo) by miqos03: 8:38pm
Rip
|Re: Boko Haram Kills A Soldier Aliyu Muhd In Borno State (Photo) by Built2last: 8:39pm
R.I.P to the dead
This time last year, MMMites were getting ready to cash out and have enough pepper for xmas. Beht MMM bailed out on guys....#MMM
|Re: Boko Haram Kills A Soldier Aliyu Muhd In Borno State (Photo) by Boyooosa(m): 8:39pm
Painful
|Re: Boko Haram Kills A Soldier Aliyu Muhd In Borno State (Photo) by NwaAmaikpe: 8:39pm
He is lucky, at least Boko Haram can not kill him again.
|Re: Boko Haram Kills A Soldier Aliyu Muhd In Borno State (Photo) by sonnie10: 8:39pm
From Kastina state. Right under Buhari's domain.
If Buhari cannot guarantee the safety of his kinsman, don't expect any miracle.
Rip to the dead
|Re: Boko Haram Kills A Soldier Aliyu Muhd In Borno State (Photo) by Boyooosa(m): 8:40pm
loveth360:2 meat am seeing here.
|Re: Boko Haram Kills A Soldier Aliyu Muhd In Borno State (Photo) by MrMoney007: 8:42pm
they killed only one? mtcheww
I thought there was a massacre
|Re: Boko Haram Kills A Soldier Aliyu Muhd In Borno State (Photo) by sisisioge: 8:43pm
It is well...may God rest his soul and grant his Loveys the fortitude to bear the loss. Thank you our hero... May God grant the naija soldiers victory over bokoharam.
|Re: Boko Haram Kills A Soldier Aliyu Muhd In Borno State (Photo) by saraki2019(m): 8:43pm
RIP
|Re: Boko Haram Kills A Soldier Aliyu Muhd In Borno State (Photo) by hungryboy(m): 8:43pm
i mourn this man , who died for a country that's not worth dying for. Our young men are sent to die in Borno with obsolete arms , while our Old leaders spend 17million on cutleries, even when you die, it takes years for your family to be paid the miserable amount the calll compensation.
|Re: Boko Haram Kills A Soldier Aliyu Muhd In Borno State (Photo) by phranklyn92(m): 8:43pm
Another young man wasted!
|Re: Boko Haram Kills A Soldier Aliyu Muhd In Borno State (Photo) by julius976(m): 8:44pm
Rip to him awwwwwwww.
|Re: Boko Haram Kills A Soldier Aliyu Muhd In Borno State (Photo) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:45pm
rest in peace gallant soldier
|Re: Boko Haram Kills A Soldier Aliyu Muhd In Borno State (Photo) by yusufbida: 8:47pm
[quote author=zoba88 post=62861005]Boko Haram insurgents have killed another soldier in Borno state.Friends took to Facebook to mourn the deceased whose name is Aliyu.One of his friends wrote....
Farahu warahanu wa janat naheem
|Re: Boko Haram Kills A Soldier Aliyu Muhd In Borno State (Photo) by Rutley(m): 8:47pm
RIP. You died a hero for the love of your dear country. Continue to rest
|Re: Boko Haram Kills A Soldier Aliyu Muhd In Borno State (Photo) by emmychesh(m): 8:48pm
Its so sad how people will come up saying negative things about the dead
where are ur consciences
Its pathetic. This is a young man who lost his life so u and i can have peace.
Can we just keep all sort of negativity aside and wish soul well in the world beyond
Death is inevitable
Everyone of us will travel this path
How will u feel people taking announcement of your demise as a joke.
People no longer value lives anymore o
