'This is my childhood friend back then in katsina.

We play football together nd infact lawal abdullahi called me on saturday that aliyu promise to contribute 5K as his own comtribution to muhammed ismails weeding bcox he wont be able to attend. Nd I say thats nice.



Infact I can't express myself well for now.



All I can do is to say MAY HIS SOUL REST IN ETERNAL PEACE.



WE MISS YHU ALIYU SENIOR'.





Aliyu, you died for me to have peace, may the Almighty forgive you your shortcomings and grant you eternal bliss. Also, may your loved ones have the hrt to bear your departure. But for those descendants of the fallen Angels called bh animals, your days are properly numbered and the number is fast approaching, don't worry. 21 Likes

if only nigerian soldiers can oppress these boko guys the way they oppress unarmed civilians these nonsense news will not be here 7 Likes

RIP gallant soldier. You have served your country well. 18 Likes



This is Buhari's fault. This is Buhari's fault. 3 Likes

We are watching and waiting earnestly when the North will finally defeat the north.



Abi their leader said an attack on boko haram is an attack on the North. 7 Likes

Evablizin:





This is Buhari's fault.

You are right, na Buhari give Dasuki the money wey dem suppose use buy arms to fight bh. You are right, na Buhari give Dasuki the money wey dem suppose use buy arms to fight bh. 6 Likes

Fallen |mb&cil€, boko will clear them for touching unarmed people of IPOB. 6 Likes

python1:

[s][/s]

You are right, na Buhari give Dasuki the money wey dem suppose use buy arms to fight bh. I'm still saying that this is Buhari's fault. I'm still saying that this is Buhari's fault. 6 Likes

Evablizin:

I'm still saying that this is Buhari's fault.

Okay, you deserve several number of this. Okay, you deserve several number of this.

python1:

[s][/s] Okay, you deserve several number of this. Continue.... Continue....

Yet, senior propagandists Buhari, Lai and foolish APC sympathisers reported the defeat of Boko Haram against reality.



Northerners killing fellow northerners and nothing can be done about it; BECAUSE:



"An attack on Boko Haram is an attack on the North" ---Daura President Fulani Herdsman.



One Python just died; no more Dance for it. "The evil that men do, live after them...." 2 Likes 1 Share

May his soul Rest In Peace

Rip

R.I.P to the dead



This time last year, MMMites were getting ready to cash out and have enough pepper for xmas. Beht MMM bailed out on guys....#MMM 1 Like

Painful







He is lucky, at least Boko Haram can not kill him again. He is lucky, at least Boko Haram can not kill him again.

From Kastina state. Right under Buhari's domain.

If Buhari cannot guarantee the safety of his kinsman, don't expect any miracle.



Rip to the dead 1 Like

loveth360:

What concern me if one python is dead. 2 meat am seeing here. 2 meat am seeing here.

they killed only one? mtcheww



I thought there was a massacre they killed only one? mtchewwI thought there was a massacre

It is well...may God rest his soul and grant his Loveys the fortitude to bear the loss. Thank you our hero... May God grant the naija soldiers victory over bokoharam. 2 Likes 1 Share

RIP

i mourn this man , who died for a country that's not worth dying for. Our young men are sent to die in Borno with obsolete arms , while our Old leaders spend 17million on cutleries, even when you die, it takes years for your family to be paid the miserable amount the calll compensation. 1 Like

Another young man wasted! 1 Like

Rip to him awwwwwwww.

rest in peace gallant soldier

[quote author=zoba88 post=62861005]Boko Haram insurgents have killed another soldier in Borno state.Friends took to Facebook to mourn the deceased whose name is Aliyu.One of his friends wrote....



Farahu warahanu wa janat naheem

RIP. You died a hero for the love of your dear country. Continue to rest