|Daddy Freeze Celebrates Benedicta Elechi, His Baby Mama Amid Tithe Drama by zoho23(f): 12:02pm
Daady Freeze is undeniably Nigeria or probably Africa's N0 1 religious critic .However, he took time out to appreciate his lady ,calling her his hero.He wrote
@tastebudzng you are my life!
Everyman need a strong woman beside him, I thank God for blessing me with the most awesome woman, EVER! ~FRZ
#FreeTheSheeple
#HomeIsWhereMyHeartIs
|Re: Daddy Freeze Celebrates Benedicta Elechi, His Baby Mama Amid Tithe Drama by Amibranki(f): 12:05pm
|Re: Daddy Freeze Celebrates Benedicta Elechi, His Baby Mama Amid Tithe Drama by slimfairboy(m): 12:08pm
My guy my guy! This guy just dey pour sand sand anyhow for "men of GOD" food...creating many enemies for himself!!
Funny enough, he is my guy!!
#FreeTheSheeple
|Re: Daddy Freeze Celebrates Benedicta Elechi, His Baby Mama Amid Tithe Drama by miqos03: 2:00pm
#freethesheeple
|Re: Daddy Freeze Celebrates Benedicta Elechi, His Baby Mama Amid Tithe Drama by tolumizzy(m): 2:01pm
Fight them all... Congrats slay momo
|Re: Daddy Freeze Celebrates Benedicta Elechi, His Baby Mama Amid Tithe Drama by Akin1212(m): 2:01pm
The new religion is Freezianity
Don't be left out.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Celebrates Benedicta Elechi, His Baby Mama Amid Tithe Drama by favoritte: 2:01pm
So he even has a baby mama. He should be careful with the way he attacks pastors because the Bible says "touch not my anoited and do my prophet no harm"....
|Re: Daddy Freeze Celebrates Benedicta Elechi, His Baby Mama Amid Tithe Drama by Sirheny007(m): 2:01pm
I may not like Daddy Freeze as a person,
But I have learned to deal with the message leaving out the messenger.
You have awakened us all.
No more 'paying' money to quack pastors in the false pretense that it brings salvation.
The pastors are suddenly afraid because if their gullible followers become enlightened, what happens to their source of income?
From whence will they 'Chop'?
Ride on Daddy freeze!
Regards to your son and baby mama.
Pastors should go and hug transformer.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Celebrates Benedicta Elechi, His Baby Mama Amid Tithe Drama by etinanguy(m): 2:02pm
Pastors be like..... Thank God today is our attack free day.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Celebrates Benedicta Elechi, His Baby Mama Amid Tithe Drama by Acidosis(m): 2:02pm
Shameless old man..
Ordinary home of three people (wife with child), you can't keep. Yet trying hard to teach people above you how to keep their so called sheep
|Re: Daddy Freeze Celebrates Benedicta Elechi, His Baby Mama Amid Tithe Drama by Flets: 2:02pm
Take it or leave it, Freeze has singlehandedly led a new wave of consciousness within the Nigerian Christian Community.
He has asked the question many could not ask out of fear and none of the pastors have provided clear biblical response.
I see the church business taking a hit in a few years cos it will be less lucrative with less giving. Only the few truly called will remain standing.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Celebrates Benedicta Elechi, His Baby Mama Amid Tithe Drama by Oche211(m): 2:02pm
If you've got a great woman, celebrate her, flaunt her nd treat her as your queen cos good woman are hard to find nw.
Freeze, carry go.
Enjoy ur relationship nd don't mind the bad belle people.
#Free_the_sheeple
|Re: Daddy Freeze Celebrates Benedicta Elechi, His Baby Mama Amid Tithe Drama by jericco1(m): 2:02pm
baby mamas everywhere. even daddy freeze. at least those pastors go get talk.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Celebrates Benedicta Elechi, His Baby Mama Amid Tithe Drama by PearlStreet(m): 2:02pm
Acidosis:
Freeze even tried, Shebi it's home of Three? Did Freeze tell you God called him to open a church?
Oyakhilome couldn't keep a single woman under his roof and he'll be giving marriage teaching. His next door neighbour Chris Okotie is even worse, his list of wives is like a heap of used recharge cards. These are so called Men of God o!
I don't even have problems with those hypocrites on the pulpit, my problem is with those sitting down and nodding their empty heads when a marriage-dropout like Chris Okotie or Chris Oyakhilome teaches on marriage.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Celebrates Benedicta Elechi, His Baby Mama Amid Tithe Drama by hillsway(m): 2:03pm
heheheehehehe...deep freezer!
|Re: Daddy Freeze Celebrates Benedicta Elechi, His Baby Mama Amid Tithe Drama by lytech1(m): 2:03pm
Acidosis:cry NOMORE dude
|Re: Daddy Freeze Celebrates Benedicta Elechi, His Baby Mama Amid Tithe Drama by madjune: 2:03pm
Eyaa.
The girl looks so simple and down to earth.
It tells a lot about Freeze.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Celebrates Benedicta Elechi, His Baby Mama Amid Tithe Drama by Oche211(m): 2:03pm
Acidosis:hope if your Life is placed side by side with his, your own shame won't be unbearable cos he's way better than you.
Men like you can't even keep a simple girlfriend relationship.
So STFU
|Re: Daddy Freeze Celebrates Benedicta Elechi, His Baby Mama Amid Tithe Drama by afbstrategies: 2:03pm
Hate him or love him, he has the guts to speak his mind. Something millions of Nigerians don't really do or know they can do.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Celebrates Benedicta Elechi, His Baby Mama Amid Tithe Drama by ricsman(m): 2:03pm
This she his first love which the Bible says must be cherished?
Heard he has children, where are they?
|Re: Daddy Freeze Celebrates Benedicta Elechi, His Baby Mama Amid Tithe Drama by hahn(m): 2:03pm
Who is this yoyo?
|Re: Daddy Freeze Celebrates Benedicta Elechi, His Baby Mama Amid Tithe Drama by crownedprinz(m): 2:04pm
In Jesus's word: “He that is without sin among you, let him cast the first stone at her.” ...Daddy freeze should fix up his life of adultery and shut da4*up on tithing....
|Re: Daddy Freeze Celebrates Benedicta Elechi, His Baby Mama Amid Tithe Drama by ChineseBuggati3(m): 2:04pm
This man should go and sit down
|Re: Daddy Freeze Celebrates Benedicta Elechi, His Baby Mama Amid Tithe Drama by Akin1212(m): 2:04pm
Acidosis:
Pastor Chris Oyakilome and Chris Okotie didn't also keep their homes, what's your point?
|Re: Daddy Freeze Celebrates Benedicta Elechi, His Baby Mama Amid Tithe Drama by Mckandre(m): 2:04pm
Akin1212:MUMU⁴
|Re: Daddy Freeze Celebrates Benedicta Elechi, His Baby Mama Amid Tithe Drama by StarUp: 2:05pm
Except she gives me out of that food she is dishing in the third pic, I won't believe Daddy Freeze
BTW: I just hope say nobi "mama put" babe him dey date with all this him mouth...
|Re: Daddy Freeze Celebrates Benedicta Elechi, His Baby Mama Amid Tithe Drama by Amosjaj(m): 2:05pm
This guy is not tired of getting attention,
He shouldn't use God name to get attention for his own benefits
|Re: Daddy Freeze Celebrates Benedicta Elechi, His Baby Mama Amid Tithe Drama by Queendoncom(f): 2:06pm
Takes a break indeed.
But the first strong woman God gave you, you chased her away.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Celebrates Benedicta Elechi, His Baby Mama Amid Tithe Drama by Sirheny007(m): 2:06pm
Acidosis:
A well respected
Go and kill yourself.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Celebrates Benedicta Elechi, His Baby Mama Amid Tithe Drama by Acidosis(m): 2:06pm
Akin1212:
They don't try too hard to teach people above them. That's the point.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Celebrates Benedicta Elechi, His Baby Mama Amid Tithe Drama by PointZerom: 2:07pm
Freezer is possessed by 52 demons.
Did Jesus Christ and the apostles approve BABY MAMA?
