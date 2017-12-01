Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Daddy Freeze Celebrates Benedicta Elechi, His Baby Mama Amid Tithe Drama (10311 Views)

Emeka Enyiocha: I Became A Beer Seller After I Took A Break From Nollywood / "Falz Is My Boyfriend": Simi Says As Falz Celebrate His Birthday (pics,vid) / Daddy Freeze Gushes About His Lady For The Shawarma She Made For Him (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)





@tastebudzng you are my life!

-

Everyman need a strong woman beside him, I thank God for blessing me with the most awesome woman, EVER! ~FRZ

-

#FreeTheSheeple

#HomeIsWhereMyHeartIs







More @



https://www.instagram.com/p/BcJ18bDHJkr/ Daady Freeze is undeniably Nigeria or probably Africa's N0 1 religious critic .However, he took time out to appreciate his lady ,calling her his hero.He wrote@tastebudzng you are my life!Everyman need a strong woman beside him, I thank God for blessing me with the most awesome woman, EVER! ~FRZ#FreeTheSheeple#HomeIsWhereMyHeartIsMore @ http://trendzbase.blogspot.com/2017/12/daddy-freeze-takes-break-from-pastors.html 2 Likes

:- :- 1 Like

This guy just dey pour sand sand anyhow for "men of GOD" food...creating many enemies for himself!!





Funny enough, he is my guy!!





#FreeTheSheeple My guy my guy!This guy just dey pour sand sand anyhow for "men of GOD" food...creating many enemies for himself!!Funny enough, he is my guy!!#FreeTheSheeple 31 Likes 3 Shares

#freethesheeple 2 Likes

Fight them all... Congrats slay momo 2 Likes

The new religion is Freezianity



Don't be left out. 11 Likes 1 Share

So he even has a baby mama. He should be careful with the way he attacks pastors because the Bible says "touch not my anoited and do my prophet no harm"....

In Other News

The Smarter You Are The Higher Your Chances Of Running Mad

www.realfitbody.com/2017/12/the-smarter-you-are-higher-your-chances.html In Other News 4 Likes 1 Share



But I have learned to deal with the message leaving out the messenger.

You have awakened us all.

No more 'paying' money to quack pastors in the false pretense that it brings salvation.

The pastors are suddenly afraid because if their gullible followers become enlightened, what happens to their source of income?

From whence will they 'Chop'?



Ride on Daddy freeze!

Regards to your son and baby mama.

Pastors should go and hug transformer.

I may not like Daddy Freeze as a person,But I have learned to deal with the message leaving out the messenger.You have awakened us all.No more 'paying' money to quack pastors in the false pretense that it brings salvation.The pastors are suddenly afraid because if their gullible followers become enlightened, what happens to their source of income?From whence will they 'Chop'?Ride on Daddy freeze!Regards to your son and baby mama.Pastors should go and hug transformer. 17 Likes

Pastors be like..... Thank God today is our attack free day. 34 Likes 2 Shares

Shameless old man..





Ordinary home of three people (wife with child), you can't keep. Yet trying hard to teach people above you how to keep their so called sheep 16 Likes 2 Shares

Take it or leave it, Freeze has singlehandedly led a new wave of consciousness within the Nigerian Christian Community.



He has asked the question many could not ask out of fear and none of the pastors have provided clear biblical response.



I see the church business taking a hit in a few years cos it will be less lucrative with less giving. Only the few truly called will remain standing. 8 Likes

If you've got a great woman, celebrate her, flaunt her nd treat her as your queen cos good woman are hard to find nw.

Freeze, carry go.

Enjoy ur relationship nd don't mind the bad belle people.

#Free_the_sheeple 3 Likes

baby mamas everywhere. even daddy freeze. at least those pastors go get talk.

Acidosis:

Shameless man..



Ordinary home of three people, you can't keep. Yet trying hard to teach people above you how to keep their so called sheep

Freeze even tried, Shebi it's home of Three? Did Freeze tell you God called him to open a church?



Oyakhilome couldn't keep a single woman under his roof and he'll be giving marriage teaching. His next door neighbour Chris Okotie is even worse, his list of wives is like a heap of used recharge cards. These are so called Men of God o!



I don't even have problems with those hypocrites on the pulpit, my problem is with those sitting down and nodding their empty heads when a marriage-dropout like Chris Okotie or Chris Oyakhilome teaches on marriage. Freeze even tried, Shebi it's home of Three? Did Freeze tell you God called him to open a church?Oyakhilome couldn't keep a single woman under his roof and he'll be giving marriage teaching. His next door neighbour Chris Okotie is even worse, his list of wives is like a heap of used recharge cards. These are so called Men of God o!I don't even have problems with those hypocrites on the pulpit, my problem is with those sitting down and nodding their empty heads when a marriage-dropout like Chris Okotie or Chris Oyakhilome teaches on marriage. 22 Likes 3 Shares

heheheehehehe...deep freezer!

Acidosis:

Shameless old man..





Ordinary home of three people (wife with child), you can't keep. Yet trying hard to teach people above you how to keep their so called sheep cry NOMORE dude cry NOMORE dude 2 Likes

Eyaa.



The girl looks so simple and down to earth.

It tells a lot about Freeze. 2 Likes

Acidosis:

Shameless man..





Ordinary home of three people, you can't keep. Yet trying hard to teach people above you how to keep their so called sheep hope if your Life is placed side by side with his, your own shame won't be unbearable cos he's way better than you.

Men like you can't even keep a simple girlfriend relationship.

So STFU hope if your Life is placed side by side with his, your own shame won't be unbearable cos he's way better than you.Men like you can't even keep a simple girlfriend relationship.So STFU 11 Likes 1 Share

Hate him or love him, he has the guts to speak his mind. Something millions of Nigerians don't really do or know they can do. 2 Likes 2 Shares

This she his first love which the Bible says must be cherished?



Heard he has children, where are they?

Who is this yoyo? 1 Like

In Jesus's word: “He that is without sin among you, let him cast the first stone at her.” ...Daddy freeze should fix up his life of adultery and shut da4*up on tithing.... 1 Like

This man should go and sit down

Acidosis:

Shameless old man..





Ordinary home of two people (wife and child), you can't keep. Yet trying hard to teach people above you how to keep their so called sheep

Pastor Chris Oyakilome and Chris Okotie didn't also keep their homes, what's your point? Pastor Chris Oyakilome and Chris Okotie didn't also keep their homes, what's your point? 8 Likes 2 Shares

Akin1212:

The new religion is Freezianity



Don't be left out. MUMU⁴ MUMU⁴ 2 Likes





BTW: I just hope say nobi "mama put" babe him dey date with all this him mouth... Except she gives me out of that food she is dishing in the third pic, I won't believe Daddy FreezeBTW: I just hope say nobi "mama put" babe him dey date with all this him mouth...

This guy is not tired of getting attention,



He shouldn't use God name to get attention for his own benefits 1 Like





But the first strong woman God gave you, you chased her away. Takes a break indeed.But the first strong woman God gave you, you chased her away. 1 Like

Acidosis:

Shameless old man..





Ordinary home of three people (wife with child), you can't keep. Yet trying hard to teach people above you how to keep their so called sheep

A well respected man of God like pastor Chris Oyakhilome should have kept his home better.

Go and kill yourself.

A well respectedlike pastor Chris Oyakhilome should have kept his home better.Go and kill yourself. 2 Likes

Akin1212:





Pastor Chris Oyakilome and Chris Okotie didn't also keep their homes, what's your point?

They don't try too hard to teach people above them. That's the point. They don't try too hard to teach people above them. That's the point.