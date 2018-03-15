Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada: "We Only Met Once" As He Apologizes To Ladies (4946 Views)

Ennada’s interview with Pulse.ng a few hours ago where she called him out for referring to her as a one-night stand, has apologised to the fitness enthusiast.



CDQ took to his IG page to share a post and pen an apology to Miss Ennada. He Wrote;



”✍️ To all the beautiful ladies out there I understand how hurtful my clap-back to Ifu Enanda of Big brother Naija was.



I was just shocked by the fabricated stories she was telling the world while she was on the Big Brother Show.



Mam, God knows we only met once. You did not even know my house neither do I know yours or any of ur family.



So I don’t understand where your drama is coming from.



You don’t take advantage of an artiste with any opportunity u have by fabricating lies because you want to get the world’s attention or pity… We human too and we got feelings.



My reply was to let u understand “You don’t play around fire expecting not to sweat” #Tunechi � So biko Ifu-Enada Mabinu mami SayMama �� Love reigns � Woss ✌”



http://newshelm.ng/cdq-apologizes-to-ifu-ennada/





cc lalasticlala mynd44



Where's the apology? 4 Likes

Ogun visit him and his apology! 3 Likes

Isorite... We done hear.

Yaya

His brain don reset or what?

Mscheeeeeeewwwww

so he is now apologising after she came out to say he didn't see her vagina?

Na wa for this yeyebrities 4 Likes





This is how you know a true gentleman.

A gentleman takes the bullets,

A true man takes the fall.



CDQ has been begged to help Ifu save face but all this window dressing does not still change the facts.



Ifu Ennada is a cheap slutt.

She used her muscular buttocks to indulge in a one-night stand with CDQ and still gave him money meant for her handouts plus her school fees.



ok

the fear of Ogun don give CDQ wisdom. 2 Likes

nairavsdollars:

I came to post this. 1 Like





Village people still discussing whether to give a Bleep or not.





3 Likes

�

I'm sure this nigga was high when typing this sh*t..

Once his eyes clear, he'll be like 1 Like

still searching for d apology letter

i no see any apology there o

Someone said if I wear an Arsenal Jersey into the kitchen, I won't be able to lift a cup 2 Likes

i just unfollowed nigeria 1 Like

which means don't trow stone if u live in a glass house.

lol

This does not look like an apology to me but if you ask me na who i go ask

I no see any apology...



wagayii CDQ yeh yeh

sha a bitch

as she fine reach

odeh geh what i expectedwagayii CDQ yeh yehsha a bitchas she fine reachodeh geh

He be like say two of you don dey craze abi one night stand , una meet for a day and you con dey talk like say una don dey for years, I think she deserves that name olosho

veekid:

Where's the apology? wakanda nonsense makes fp these days ? wakanda nonsense makes fp these days ?