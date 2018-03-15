₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,975,175 members, 4,135,762 topics. Date: Thursday, 15 March 2018 at 03:02 PM

CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada: "We Only Met Once" As He Apologizes To Ladies - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada: "We Only Met Once" As He Apologizes To Ladies (4946 Views)

CDQ: Ifu Ennada And I Had A One-Night Stand Sex, She Flirted With Me / BBNaija: Ifu Enada Slams CDQ "I Gave You My Handout Money, Spent More On You" / Comedian Akpororo Apologizes To Kate Henshaw After Her Outburst (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada: "We Only Met Once" As He Apologizes To Ladies by MissEdified(f): 1:35pm

Ennada’s interview with Pulse.ng a few hours ago where she called him out for referring to her as a one-night stand, has apologised to the fitness enthusiast.

CDQ took to his IG page to share a post and pen an apology to Miss Ennada. He Wrote;

”✍️ To all the beautiful ladies out there I understand how hurtful my clap-back to Ifu Enanda of Big brother Naija was.

I was just shocked by the fabricated stories she was telling the world while she was on the Big Brother Show.

Mam, God knows we only met once. You did not even know my house neither do I know yours or any of ur family.

So I don’t understand where your drama is coming from.

You don’t take advantage of an artiste with any opportunity u have by fabricating lies because you want to get the world’s attention or pity… We human too and we got feelings.

My reply was to let u understand “You don’t play around fire expecting not to sweat” #Tunechi � So biko Ifu-Enada Mabinu mami SayMama �� Love reigns � Woss ✌”


http://newshelm.ng/cdq-apologizes-to-ifu-ennada/


cc lalasticlala mynd44

Re: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada: "We Only Met Once" As He Apologizes To Ladies by veekid(m): 2:35pm
Where's the apology?

4 Likes

Re: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada: "We Only Met Once" As He Apologizes To Ladies by nairavsdollars(f): 2:35pm
Ogun visit him and his apology!

3 Likes

Re: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada: "We Only Met Once" As He Apologizes To Ladies by Josephjnr(m): 2:36pm
Isorite... We done hear.
Re: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada: "We Only Met Once" As He Apologizes To Ladies by Rollins777(m): 2:36pm
Yaya
Re: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada: "We Only Met Once" As He Apologizes To Ladies by Homers123(m): 2:36pm
His brain don reset or what?
Re: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada: "We Only Met Once" As He Apologizes To Ladies by sexiestharam(f): 2:36pm
Mscheeeeeeewwwww
Re: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada: "We Only Met Once" As He Apologizes To Ladies by AnonHq(m): 2:36pm
so he is now apologising after she came out to say he didn't see her vagina?
Na wa for this yeyebrities

4 Likes

Re: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada: "We Only Met Once" As He Apologizes To Ladies by NwaAmaikpe: 2:36pm
shocked

This is how you know a true gentleman.
A gentleman takes the bullets,
A true man takes the fall.

CDQ has been begged to help Ifu save face but all this window dressing does not still change the facts.

Ifu Ennada is a cheap slutt.
She used her muscular buttocks to indulge in a one-night stand with CDQ and still gave him money meant for her handouts plus her school fees.

CDQ saw her vagina, played with it and Ogun will not strike him dead because Ogun is an imaginary deity Ifu believes in.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada: "We Only Met Once" As He Apologizes To Ladies by naijjaman(m): 2:37pm
ok
Re: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada: "We Only Met Once" As He Apologizes To Ladies by iamrammy(m): 2:37pm
the fear of Ogun don give CDQ wisdom.

2 Likes

Re: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada: "We Only Met Once" As He Apologizes To Ladies by ajoskele(m): 2:37pm
nairavsdollars:
Ogun visit him and his apology!
You need help.

1 Like

Re: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada: "We Only Met Once" As He Apologizes To Ladies by xmanco42: 2:37pm
I came to post this.

1 Like

Re: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada: "We Only Met Once" As He Apologizes To Ladies by NaoSlay: 2:37pm


Village people still discussing whether to give a Bleep or not.


3 Likes

Re: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada: "We Only Met Once" As He Apologizes To Ladies by folawiyo017(m): 2:37pm
Re: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada: "We Only Met Once" As He Apologizes To Ladies by simonlee(m): 2:37pm
I'm sure this nigga was high when typing this sh*t..
Once his eyes clear, he'll be like

1 Like

Re: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada: "We Only Met Once" As He Apologizes To Ladies by Drshobz: 2:37pm
still searching for d apology letter
Re: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada: "We Only Met Once" As He Apologizes To Ladies by olasesi(m): 2:38pm
...Mam, God knows we only met once. You did not even know my house neither did I know yours or any of ur family...
Re: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada: "We Only Met Once" As He Apologizes To Ladies by jamael(m): 2:38pm
Mam, God knows we only met once. You did not even know my house neither do I know yours or any of ur family.

Re: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada: "We Only Met Once" As He Apologizes To Ladies by alphaconde(m): 2:38pm
i no see any apology there o
Re: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada: "We Only Met Once" As He Apologizes To Ladies by Sirpaul(m): 2:38pm
Someone said if I wear an Arsenal Jersey into the kitchen, I won't be able to lift a cup

2 Likes

Re: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada: "We Only Met Once" As He Apologizes To Ladies by powalez: 2:38pm
i just unfollowed nigeria

1 Like

Re: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada: "We Only Met Once" As He Apologizes To Ladies by shaklisco: 2:38pm
which means don't trow stone if u live in a glass house.
Re: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada: "We Only Met Once" As He Apologizes To Ladies by wiloy2k8(m): 2:38pm
lol
Re: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada: "We Only Met Once" As He Apologizes To Ladies by alphaconde(m): 2:38pm
nairavsdollars:
Ogun visit him and his apology!

useless ogun that u are serving did u even see any apology
Re: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada: "We Only Met Once" As He Apologizes To Ladies by cedeki(m): 2:39pm
This does not look like an apology to me but if you ask me na who i go ask
Re: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada: "We Only Met Once" As He Apologizes To Ladies by Einl(m): 2:40pm
I no see any apology...
Re: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada: "We Only Met Once" As He Apologizes To Ladies by Caustics: 2:42pm
cool
Re: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada: "We Only Met Once" As He Apologizes To Ladies by Wapkoshcom(m): 2:42pm
what i expected
wagayii CDQ yeh yeh
sha a bitch
as she fine reach undecided undecided
odeh geh
Re: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada: "We Only Met Once" As He Apologizes To Ladies by paqman(m): 2:42pm
He be like say two of you don dey craze abi one night stand , una meet for a day and you con dey talk like say una don dey for years, I think she deserves that name olosho
Re: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada: "We Only Met Once" As He Apologizes To Ladies by stevecantrell: 2:42pm
veekid:
Where's the apology?
wakanda nonsense makes fp these days ?
Re: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada: "We Only Met Once" As He Apologizes To Ladies by pweshboi(m): 2:42pm
The question now is who dey lie among d 2 of them...

(0) (1) (Reply)

Most Expensive Champagne, Per Bottle Costing $1.8 Million Dollars Created By Nig / Opportunity?? / Raunchy Photos: Zoe Saldana Poses Nude For Women's Health Mag

Viewing this topic: Larben, blessorji, Harddiskng(m), john650(m), Judolisco(m), labbyboi(m), mooyi, pantherblack, Christianmunams, Iliyasdass(f), keni, potterlite, chinawapz(m), BlueScholar(m), laffwitmi, samsono30, Elnino4ladies, celestina501, saintjoel(m), hayzed12345, Preetybuoy(m), GOODMAN1, PepsiBoy, Queenext, madridguy(m), mailingdgreat, deenee, solonazzy, Oyelamioyebanjo, Perfectnumber6(m), rahdio, Goovo(m), Fadiga24(m), Ftom, khalhokage(m), AerialMapper, sal1974, MisterDin(m), shallyangel(f), eyinola, Icepresh(m), odudueffiom(m), salawu(m), nathanomochi(m), DrGali1(m), teewhysafe(f), Duane212(m), segunbrown(m), goodysavvy(m), generality620, olayemi85, Alexk2(m), mymah(f), AzizG550(m), Jacksy(m), DaBlaize(m), Divay22(f), cristen(m), Kelxpress, inubala, holyfather(m), laris, caterpillar, Andrez123(m), PsalmieD(m), olamisegbe(m), yvonnelynx, shawnpepe(f), yampoo(m), kudosamass(m), atomicdele, Olatunde10(m), NwaAmaikpe, ladgentle, kaybestt(m), gtrader, olusola200, Krafty006, Agarli(m), DheTayo, bamlord, segunswad(m), datovid, Shawlambivert(m), ifenes(m), Firstpage, christprisoner, Yetty78, code87, won91(m), bigkingwillie(m), nerdymufasa(m), warreng16(m), uboma(m), coolaustyne(m), adetony244(m), dollyptosh(m), JuanDeDios, proudly9ja(m), PETERANDRE(m), Bibyken(f), crankey(m), Proudlyngwa(m), xnsandrxns, Itsachair, Postgraduatengr, apache4, Blessedman3056, chiforall, HenryHill, DaddyYoo, jessykings(f), brosiye99(m), tempex88(m), brokeNOT(m), fempel(m), baddosky1, grammy010, zicora(m) and 192 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 55
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.