|CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada: "We Only Met Once" As He Apologizes To Ladies by MissEdified(f): 1:35pm
Ennada’s interview with Pulse.ng a few hours ago where she called him out for referring to her as a one-night stand, has apologised to the fitness enthusiast.
CDQ took to his IG page to share a post and pen an apology to Miss Ennada. He Wrote;
”✍️ To all the beautiful ladies out there I understand how hurtful my clap-back to Ifu Enanda of Big brother Naija was.
|Re: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada: "We Only Met Once" As He Apologizes To Ladies by veekid(m): 2:35pm
Where's the apology?
|Re: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada: "We Only Met Once" As He Apologizes To Ladies by nairavsdollars(f): 2:35pm
Ogun visit him and his apology!
|Re: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada: "We Only Met Once" As He Apologizes To Ladies by Josephjnr(m): 2:36pm
Isorite... We done hear.
|Re: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada: "We Only Met Once" As He Apologizes To Ladies by Rollins777(m): 2:36pm
Yaya
|Re: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada: "We Only Met Once" As He Apologizes To Ladies by Homers123(m): 2:36pm
His brain don reset or what?
|Re: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada: "We Only Met Once" As He Apologizes To Ladies by sexiestharam(f): 2:36pm
Mscheeeeeeewwwww
|Re: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada: "We Only Met Once" As He Apologizes To Ladies by AnonHq(m): 2:36pm
so he is now apologising after she came out to say he didn't see her vagina?
Na wa for this yeyebrities
|Re: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada: "We Only Met Once" As He Apologizes To Ladies by NwaAmaikpe: 2:36pm
This is how you know a true gentleman.
A gentleman takes the bullets,
A true man takes the fall.
CDQ has been begged to help Ifu save face but all this window dressing does not still change the facts.
Ifu Ennada is a cheap slutt.
She used her muscular buttocks to indulge in a one-night stand with CDQ and still gave him money meant for her handouts plus her school fees.
CDQ saw her vagina, played with it and Ogun will not strike him dead because Ogun is an imaginary deity Ifu believes in.
|Re: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada: "We Only Met Once" As He Apologizes To Ladies by naijjaman(m): 2:37pm
ok
|Re: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada: "We Only Met Once" As He Apologizes To Ladies by iamrammy(m): 2:37pm
the fear of Ogun don give CDQ wisdom.
|Re: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada: "We Only Met Once" As He Apologizes To Ladies by ajoskele(m): 2:37pm
nairavsdollars:You need help.
|Re: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada: "We Only Met Once" As He Apologizes To Ladies by xmanco42: 2:37pm
I came to post this.
|Re: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada: "We Only Met Once" As He Apologizes To Ladies by NaoSlay: 2:37pm
Village people still discussing whether to give a Bleep or not.
|Re: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada: "We Only Met Once" As He Apologizes To Ladies by folawiyo017(m): 2:37pm
�
|Re: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada: "We Only Met Once" As He Apologizes To Ladies by simonlee(m): 2:37pm
I'm sure this nigga was high when typing this sh*t..
Once his eyes clear, he'll be like
|Re: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada: "We Only Met Once" As He Apologizes To Ladies by Drshobz: 2:37pm
still searching for d apology letter
|Re: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada: "We Only Met Once" As He Apologizes To Ladies by olasesi(m): 2:38pm
...Mam, God knows we only met once. You did not even know my house neither did I know yours or any of ur family...
|Re: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada: "We Only Met Once" As He Apologizes To Ladies by jamael(m): 2:38pm
Mam, God knows we only met once. You did not even know my house neither do I know yours or any of ur family.
|Re: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada: "We Only Met Once" As He Apologizes To Ladies by alphaconde(m): 2:38pm
i no see any apology there o
|Re: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada: "We Only Met Once" As He Apologizes To Ladies by Sirpaul(m): 2:38pm
Someone said if I wear an Arsenal Jersey into the kitchen, I won't be able to lift a cup
|Re: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada: "We Only Met Once" As He Apologizes To Ladies by powalez: 2:38pm
i just unfollowed nigeria
|Re: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada: "We Only Met Once" As He Apologizes To Ladies by shaklisco: 2:38pm
which means don't trow stone if u live in a glass house.
|Re: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada: "We Only Met Once" As He Apologizes To Ladies by wiloy2k8(m): 2:38pm
lol
|Re: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada: "We Only Met Once" As He Apologizes To Ladies by alphaconde(m): 2:38pm
nairavsdollars:
useless ogun that u are serving did u even see any apology
|Re: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada: "We Only Met Once" As He Apologizes To Ladies by cedeki(m): 2:39pm
This does not look like an apology to me but if you ask me na who i go ask
|Re: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada: "We Only Met Once" As He Apologizes To Ladies by Einl(m): 2:40pm
I no see any apology...
|Re: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada: "We Only Met Once" As He Apologizes To Ladies by Caustics: 2:42pm
|Re: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada: "We Only Met Once" As He Apologizes To Ladies by Wapkoshcom(m): 2:42pm
what i expected
wagayii CDQ yeh yeh
sha a bitch
as she fine reach
odeh geh
|Re: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada: "We Only Met Once" As He Apologizes To Ladies by paqman(m): 2:42pm
He be like say two of you don dey craze abi one night stand , una meet for a day and you con dey talk like say una don dey for years, I think she deserves that name olosho
|Re: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada: "We Only Met Once" As He Apologizes To Ladies by stevecantrell: 2:42pm
veekid:wakanda nonsense makes fp these days ?
|Re: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada: "We Only Met Once" As He Apologizes To Ladies by pweshboi(m): 2:42pm
The question now is who dey lie among d 2 of them...
