Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Patoranking Congratulates Wizkid, Davido On MOBO Award Says Next Year Na My Turn (3289 Views)

Terry G Supports Wizkid After Clash With Davido / Wizkid: "Olamide - Wo, Na My Jam Be Dat" / D'banj Replies Wizkid After MTV Base Compared Them Yesterday (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



See reactions below!



News From Ebiwali-- After Seeing Wizkid Winning the MOBO Best International Act, Singer Patoranking, Has lined up his Top Dreams come 2018, and One of them is to make sure he wins an Award at the MOBO's, While congratulating Wizkid he said his next in Line, But his Fans are seeing the Opposite, lol..See reactions below!News From Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/12/next-year-na-my-turn-patoranking-to.html



Same people that are spewing thrash don't know that Patoranking is more talented than Davido and skattered wale combined.. Same people that are spewing thrash don't know that Patoranking is more talented than Davido and skattered wale combined.. 8 Likes 1 Share

Dream big. It costs nothing to dream. I see myself owning a group of companies in less than five years from now. Mingling with the tycoons of our generation. It starts with conception. I have dreamt it already. Actualization follows.



Nice one Pato. 12 Likes 1 Share

..Nxt year patoranking's career might just be like dat of ice prince.. 1 Like

DopeBoss:

..Nxt year patoranking's career might just be like dat of ice prince.. he's not ice prince and his career can't be like his... It's not wrong to aim high. he's not ice prince and his career can't be like his... It's not wrong to aim high. 11 Likes

Yeligray:

he's not ice prince and his career can't be like his... It's not wrong to aim high. Dnt really get u Is iceprince career not high Dnt really get uIs iceprince career not high

olihilistic:



Same people that are spewing thrash don't know that Patoranking is more talented than Davido and skattered wale combined.. remove davido out of d list poo boy remove davido out of d list poo boy 4 Likes 1 Share

;I buy gift card from $,£ AND € denominations, USA, CANADA, GERMANY,AUSTRALIAN CARDS.I buy iTunes Amazon gift card , Vanilla visa gift card , Steam wallet gift cards, Playstation network gift card, Googleplay gift cards, ebay gift cards, Walmart gift card , Bestbuy gift cards, Target gift cards. (All I WILL BUY @ SEXY RATES) AND Funds TRANSFER INTO Any BANK IN NIGERIA WITHING MINUTES this is 100% Genuine Digital Marketing. FEAR NOT YOU AR IN SAFE HANDS Tested & Trusted, certified and legit buyer



**Please no used card and please stay away from ripper that offer too good to believe price just to scam,may God bless our hustle.**



*Also i buy and sell bitcoins*FOR MY CONTACT AND WHATSAPP NUMBER PLEASE CHECK MY SIGNATURE OR PROFILE trade your cards now for fast cash out a trial will convince you!!,i assure you,you won't regret dealing with me

Oya Hold Something

Life na turn by turn. My broda work hard.

And many people wey dey ask wetin him do for him sef this year to think say him go win am next no achieve anything this year themselves, Buh they r hoping next yr 2018 will be better.... awon weere gbogbo, hypocrites

Pato is right



He is really getting popular outside Nigeria so it's possible

I'm really in need of 10k, you guys should help me please





See as dem reason patoranking Naija fans fit kill person with dem mouth oSee as dem reason patoranking

that is why this country is lacking cus its full of pipu wit low mentality.... the innocent guy sed his own with harmless heart and he dreamt big. but some idiots r busy taking it personal....

smh 3 Likes

Aim higher. There's nothing bad in it.



Still on it. A plot of land at Nkpor, Onitsha, Anambra state. Developed area. Accessible road network. Cool area and security measures. Going for 6.5million. Bit negotiable. Hurry now...

Send your request to 08135927737.

This ain't my problem. See as I take loose #4,500 ontop bet9ja for this rough Buhari regime.

Dis life e go get person wey go dey hate on another person



Na badt tn say d guy bring himself up??



Dat guy wey insult am na d definition of a bastard





Its called believe,













Shuooo una don leave Twitter come dey beg for nairaland again??



Na wao 1 Like

pato is talented, nah noise doz children dey make..

i pray oo

Nigeria sha, so he bad for person to wish him self the best?





but trust me I prefare patoranking to davido anytime



for sake this guy makes hit and good music

he's in my a list of Nigerian artists including Timaya but trust me I prefare patoranking to davido anytimefor sake this guy makes hit and good musiche's in my a list of Nigerian artists including Timaya

Good

Mike880:

I'm really in need of 10k, you guys should help me please

Sell ur phone, den find 4sure odds for weekend



No dull ursef



don't be a Beggar



Dis life nobody go carry u along nd e go get ppl wey dey hate on u like dis juz like dat idiot fan wey reply pato Sell ur phone, den find 4sure odds for weekendNo dull ursefdon't be a BeggarDis life nobody go carry u along nd e go get ppl wey dey hate on u like dis juz like dat idiot fan wey reply pato 1 Like

Greetings everyone, am a boy of 24 years, pls i need your help, to be sincere with you guys, i hardly eat nowadays, i don't know how to explain this to your understanding, but pls help me and save a soul, any amount wud be highly appreciated. I know we don't know ourselves, just like the wicked go unpunished so shall the good doers go unrewarded. Pls here are my details UBA 2092785247. My number 08089577486 God bless you all, and if by any way am lying to you guys, may God punish me and my next generations.

verygudbadguy:

Dream big. It costs nothing to dream. I see myself owning a group of companies in less than five years from now. Mingling with the tycoons of our generation. It starts with conception. I have dreamt it already. Actualization follows.



Nice one Pato. u sabi...Amen! u sabi...Amen!