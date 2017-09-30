₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,920,885 members, 3,944,749 topics. Date: Friday, 01 December 2017 at 03:12 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Patoranking Congratulates Wizkid, Davido On MOBO Award Says Next Year Na My Turn (3289 Views)
Terry G Supports Wizkid After Clash With Davido / Wizkid: "Olamide - Wo, Na My Jam Be Dat" / D'banj Replies Wizkid After MTV Base Compared Them Yesterday (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Patoranking Congratulates Wizkid, Davido On MOBO Award Says Next Year Na My Turn by GibsonB(m): 12:55pm
After Seeing Wizkid Winning the MOBO Best International Act, Singer Patoranking, Has lined up his Top Dreams come 2018, and One of them is to make sure he wins an Award at the MOBO's, While congratulating Wizkid he said his next in Line, But his Fans are seeing the Opposite, lol..
See reactions below!
News From Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/12/next-year-na-my-turn-patoranking-to.html
|Re: Patoranking Congratulates Wizkid, Davido On MOBO Award Says Next Year Na My Turn by olihilistic(m): 12:56pm
Same people that are spewing thrash don't know that Patoranking is more talented than Davido and skattered wale combined..
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Patoranking Congratulates Wizkid, Davido On MOBO Award Says Next Year Na My Turn by verygudbadguy(m): 12:57pm
Dream big. It costs nothing to dream. I see myself owning a group of companies in less than five years from now. Mingling with the tycoons of our generation. It starts with conception. I have dreamt it already. Actualization follows.
Nice one Pato.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Patoranking Congratulates Wizkid, Davido On MOBO Award Says Next Year Na My Turn by DopeBoss(m): 12:59pm
..Nxt year patoranking's career might just be like dat of ice prince..
1 Like
|Re: Patoranking Congratulates Wizkid, Davido On MOBO Award Says Next Year Na My Turn by Yeligray(m): 1:05pm
DopeBoss:he's not ice prince and his career can't be like his... It's not wrong to aim high.
11 Likes
|Re: Patoranking Congratulates Wizkid, Davido On MOBO Award Says Next Year Na My Turn by DopeBoss(m): 1:07pm
Yeligray:Dnt really get u Is iceprince career not high
|Re: Patoranking Congratulates Wizkid, Davido On MOBO Award Says Next Year Na My Turn by Onijagidijagan(m): 2:26pm
olihilistic:remove davido out of d list poo boy
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Patoranking Congratulates Wizkid, Davido On MOBO Award Says Next Year Na My Turn by smarttjava(m): 2:49pm
;I buy gift card from $,£ AND € denominations, USA, CANADA, GERMANY,AUSTRALIAN CARDS.I buy iTunes Amazon gift card , Vanilla visa gift card , Steam wallet gift cards, Playstation network gift card, Googleplay gift cards, ebay gift cards, Walmart gift card , Bestbuy gift cards, Target gift cards. (All I WILL BUY @ SEXY RATES) AND Funds TRANSFER INTO Any BANK IN NIGERIA WITHING MINUTES this is 100% Genuine Digital Marketing. FEAR NOT YOU AR IN SAFE HANDS Tested & Trusted, certified and legit buyer
**Please no used card and please stay away from ripper that offer too good to believe price just to scam,may God bless our hustle.**
*Also i buy and sell bitcoins*FOR MY CONTACT AND WHATSAPP NUMBER PLEASE CHECK MY SIGNATURE OR PROFILE trade your cards now for fast cash out a trial will convince you!!,i assure you,you won't regret dealing with me
|Re: Patoranking Congratulates Wizkid, Davido On MOBO Award Says Next Year Na My Turn by Micheezy7(m): 2:50pm
Oya Hold Something
|Re: Patoranking Congratulates Wizkid, Davido On MOBO Award Says Next Year Na My Turn by Bankyb10(m): 2:51pm
Life na turn by turn. My broda work hard.
|Re: Patoranking Congratulates Wizkid, Davido On MOBO Award Says Next Year Na My Turn by valdes00(m): 2:52pm
And many people wey dey ask wetin him do for him sef this year to think say him go win am next no achieve anything this year themselves, Buh they r hoping next yr 2018 will be better.... awon weere gbogbo, hypocrites
|Re: Patoranking Congratulates Wizkid, Davido On MOBO Award Says Next Year Na My Turn by mrvitalis(m): 2:52pm
Pato is right
He is really getting popular outside Nigeria so it's possible
|Re: Patoranking Congratulates Wizkid, Davido On MOBO Award Says Next Year Na My Turn by Mike880: 2:52pm
I'm really in need of 10k, you guys should help me please
|Re: Patoranking Congratulates Wizkid, Davido On MOBO Award Says Next Year Na My Turn by romeorailss: 2:52pm
Naija fans fit kill person with dem mouth o
See as dem reason patoranking
|Re: Patoranking Congratulates Wizkid, Davido On MOBO Award Says Next Year Na My Turn by donprincebigt(m): 2:53pm
that is why this country is lacking cus its full of pipu wit low mentality.... the innocent guy sed his own with harmless heart and he dreamt big. but some idiots r busy taking it personal....
smh
3 Likes
|Re: Patoranking Congratulates Wizkid, Davido On MOBO Award Says Next Year Na My Turn by Flamezzz: 2:56pm
Aim higher. There's nothing bad in it.
Still on it. A plot of land at Nkpor, Onitsha, Anambra state. Developed area. Accessible road network. Cool area and security measures. Going for 6.5million. Bit negotiable. Hurry now...
Send your request to 08135927737.
|Re: Patoranking Congratulates Wizkid, Davido On MOBO Award Says Next Year Na My Turn by Johntitus: 2:56pm
This ain't my problem. See as I take loose #4,500 ontop bet9ja for this rough Buhari regime.
|Re: Patoranking Congratulates Wizkid, Davido On MOBO Award Says Next Year Na My Turn by Tjohnnay: 2:56pm
Dis life e go get person wey go dey hate on another person
Na badt tn say d guy bring himself up??
Dat guy wey insult am na d definition of a bastard
Its called believe,
Shuooo una don leave Twitter come dey beg for nairaland again??
Na wao
1 Like
|Re: Patoranking Congratulates Wizkid, Davido On MOBO Award Says Next Year Na My Turn by readwone(m): 2:57pm
pato is talented, nah noise doz children dey make..
|Re: Patoranking Congratulates Wizkid, Davido On MOBO Award Says Next Year Na My Turn by wondaa: 2:57pm
i pray oo
|Re: Patoranking Congratulates Wizkid, Davido On MOBO Award Says Next Year Na My Turn by joenor(m): 2:58pm
Nigeria sha, so he bad for person to wish him self the best?
|Re: Patoranking Congratulates Wizkid, Davido On MOBO Award Says Next Year Na My Turn by Nebuchadnezar: 2:58pm
but trust me I prefare patoranking to davido anytime
for sake this guy makes hit and good music
he's in my a list of Nigerian artists including Timaya
|Re: Patoranking Congratulates Wizkid, Davido On MOBO Award Says Next Year Na My Turn by miqos03: 2:59pm
Good
|Re: Patoranking Congratulates Wizkid, Davido On MOBO Award Says Next Year Na My Turn by Tjohnnay: 3:01pm
Mike880:
Sell ur phone, den find 4sure odds for weekend
No dull ursef
don't be a Beggar
Dis life nobody go carry u along nd e go get ppl wey dey hate on u like dis juz like dat idiot fan wey reply pato
1 Like
|Re: Patoranking Congratulates Wizkid, Davido On MOBO Award Says Next Year Na My Turn by KentoMarine(m): 3:01pm
Greetings everyone, am a boy of 24 years, pls i need your help, to be sincere with you guys, i hardly eat nowadays, i don't know how to explain this to your understanding, but pls help me and save a soul, any amount wud be highly appreciated. I know we don't know ourselves, just like the wicked go unpunished so shall the good doers go unrewarded. Pls here are my details UBA 2092785247. My number 08089577486 God bless you all, and if by any way am lying to you guys, may God punish me and my next generations.
|Re: Patoranking Congratulates Wizkid, Davido On MOBO Award Says Next Year Na My Turn by NoFavors: 3:02pm
|Re: Patoranking Congratulates Wizkid, Davido On MOBO Award Says Next Year Na My Turn by FisifunKododada: 3:02pm
|Re: Patoranking Congratulates Wizkid, Davido On MOBO Award Says Next Year Na My Turn by Sage7(m): 3:02pm
verygudbadguy:u sabi...Amen!
|Re: Patoranking Congratulates Wizkid, Davido On MOBO Award Says Next Year Na My Turn by Mavin1: 3:02pm
Micheezy7:That line is killing me
|Re: Patoranking Congratulates Wizkid, Davido On MOBO Award Says Next Year Na My Turn by Kkbjx: 3:04pm
Nneka Makes Acting Debut / Don Jazzy Story / Dencia Sure Knows How To Get All Teh Cameras Focused On Her
Viewing this topic: lahips, Hurlarzan139(m), squino(m), maturemindsonly(m), CaliOsi(m), Siga, Omotee10, Dracoe(m), Deolaw, Donjasdeblest(m), kennynelcon(m), yemikush, worldoth, mekanaky, hnworisa(m), naijahut, Chuky123, censeakay(m), Suntemi(m), Fadedjeans, eqqie(f), WarrenC(m), mightyjj(m), irondome, Youngricko, SHISUI(m), HAkorehdeh(m), blacq2009(m), teenydex, AzizG550(m), aziaka111(m), Kkbjx, Hardayrawgbar(m), westlee(m), Swaggzkid, kingrt2(m), Saheed9, tman2sure(m), ovieigho(m), JefLonDon(m), kenneth4000, StoneColdBiceps(m), yanuz(m), gurunlocker, stephcat, westlius(m), sweetval, DelePhd, heartbeat91(m), Phamoxy(m), Fuadeiza(m), melorious4(m), Moheat(m), Apemann(m), KINGHAFI(m), phemolala07(m), kogiguy(m), SimeonJohn, Hman92, veron007, ferdison(m), bounty007(m), peeparty(m), ovoSoft, Theakthedream, emmanuelike(m), ijobadiamond(m), FisifunKododada, aribabz(m), Macmoni(m), FRANKOSKI(m), akannishemilore(m), Naijazeus, module(m), Bigii(m), lawngmahan(m), Omede2u2(m), SirLakes, LIFEisSIMPLE, Ajibam, Tannty, VERQUEST111(m), teflondoncuzo(m), Moyosola1810, petsam11(m), OGsteven(m), Chidozie17, emteecve(m), zagadat1, Perciel, talk2odim(m) and 119 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 237