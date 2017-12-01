₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Toyin Ibitoye Wins Headgear Of The Day Award At 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw by CeoNewshelm(m): 3:52pm
Nigerian broadcaster and journalist, Toyin Ibitoye, wins headgear-of-the-day award at the the 2018 Fifa World Cup draw holding in Moscow, Russia today.
1 Like
|Re: Toyin Ibitoye Wins Headgear Of The Day Award At 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw by Flexherbal(m): 4:37pm
Congratulations to him!
4 Likes
|Re: Toyin Ibitoye Wins Headgear Of The Day Award At 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw by BruncleZuma: 6:14pm
1 Like
|Re: Toyin Ibitoye Wins Headgear Of The Day Award At 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw by eleojo23: 6:14pm
Abeg that is not the important thing now.
I am trying to calculate how many points Nigeria will need to get out of group stage especially now that Argentina is coming with revenge in mind.
18 Likes
|Re: Toyin Ibitoye Wins Headgear Of The Day Award At 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw by Holuwahyomzzy: 6:14pm
|Re: Toyin Ibitoye Wins Headgear Of The Day Award At 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw by helphelp: 6:14pm
|Re: Toyin Ibitoye Wins Headgear Of The Day Award At 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw by policy12: 6:14pm
Lol..
|Re: Toyin Ibitoye Wins Headgear Of The Day Award At 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw by Pearlyakin(m): 6:15pm
Name-checkers where art thou ?
|Re: Toyin Ibitoye Wins Headgear Of The Day Award At 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw by Archangel15: 6:15pm
Nonsense
|Re: Toyin Ibitoye Wins Headgear Of The Day Award At 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw by eleojo23: 6:15pm
Which kain award be this sef?
|Re: Toyin Ibitoye Wins Headgear Of The Day Award At 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw by fero07(m): 6:16pm
Flexherbal:you can say that again
1 Like
|Re: Toyin Ibitoye Wins Headgear Of The Day Award At 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw by Doerstech(m): 6:16pm
LOLZ.......expecting congratulatory messages from GEJ, ATIKULATE19, Jubril..pardon me PMB and the rest.......
Meanwhile....
|Re: Toyin Ibitoye Wins Headgear Of The Day Award At 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw by geebehn(m): 6:16pm
Una dey book space abi?
|Re: Toyin Ibitoye Wins Headgear Of The Day Award At 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw by joey150(m): 6:16pm
what nansense?
awarded by who?
|Re: Toyin Ibitoye Wins Headgear Of The Day Award At 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw by Jdesilentkiller(m): 6:17pm
Cold wan finish the guy for Russia and una deh give am award... make una go on stove for am bfor he kpeme
1 Like
|Re: Toyin Ibitoye Wins Headgear Of The Day Award At 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw by Izecson3D(m): 6:17pm
Like he won Ballon d'or for Journalists??
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Toyin Ibitoye Wins Headgear Of The Day Award At 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw by hesilo(m): 6:19pm
What's all this naa
|Re: Toyin Ibitoye Wins Headgear Of The Day Award At 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw by Lucifer1419(m): 6:19pm
Who is nigeria playing in the world cup pls,
|Re: Toyin Ibitoye Wins Headgear Of The Day Award At 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw by omop20(m): 6:19pm
Congrats to him. But why him face be like that?
|Re: Toyin Ibitoye Wins Headgear Of The Day Award At 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw by salabscholar01(m): 6:19pm
ok, which group is he?
1 Like
|Re: Toyin Ibitoye Wins Headgear Of The Day Award At 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw by JimloveTM(m): 6:20pm
1 Like
|Re: Toyin Ibitoye Wins Headgear Of The Day Award At 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw by Pavore9: 6:20pm
Was expecting gele!
|Re: Toyin Ibitoye Wins Headgear Of The Day Award At 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw by mrpuzzle: 6:20pm
Very funny
1 Like
|Re: Toyin Ibitoye Wins Headgear Of The Day Award At 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw by Rebuke: 6:22pm
I bet this guy go win more cash award dan dat UNN best graduating student
4 Likes
|Re: Toyin Ibitoye Wins Headgear Of The Day Award At 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw by Johntitus: 6:22pm
P
|Re: Toyin Ibitoye Wins Headgear Of The Day Award At 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw by lekubanti(m): 6:25pm
kampe
|Re: Toyin Ibitoye Wins Headgear Of The Day Award At 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw by TheLogicalMind: 6:27pm
Congrats. This is the only honour Nigeria will win from the 2018 World Cup. I hope you idiots were not carried away by your fluke victory over Argentina because yours will be a very short stay at the World Cup.
2 Likes
|Re: Toyin Ibitoye Wins Headgear Of The Day Award At 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw by Lucifer1419(m): 6:29pm
Nawa oo, this nairaland people are very wicked o, I ask a simple question with pls, all of una just dey jump my question dey type another thing, what is wrong with people self.
|Re: Toyin Ibitoye Wins Headgear Of The Day Award At 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw by duduade(m): 6:30pm
eleojo23:
So how will it help you increase your account balance at the bank now
|Re: Toyin Ibitoye Wins Headgear Of The Day Award At 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw by classicsuave(m): 6:34pm
eleojo23:bro!!
eleojo23:bro!!
|Re: Toyin Ibitoye Wins Headgear Of The Day Award At 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw by johnstar(m): 6:34pm
Pearlyakin:
Go use am fry sh111t
|Re: Toyin Ibitoye Wins Headgear Of The Day Award At 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw by TonyeBarcanista(m): 6:34pm
Nigeria will win the World Cup
