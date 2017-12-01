₦airaland Forum

Toyin Ibitoye Wins Headgear Of The Day Award At 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw by CeoNewshelm(m): 3:52pm
Nigerian broadcaster and journalist, Toyin Ibitoye, wins headgear-of-the-day award at the the 2018 Fifa World Cup draw holding in Moscow, Russia today.

Re: Toyin Ibitoye Wins Headgear Of The Day Award At 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw by Flexherbal(m): 4:37pm
Congratulations to him!

Re: Toyin Ibitoye Wins Headgear Of The Day Award At 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw by BruncleZuma: 6:14pm
Re: Toyin Ibitoye Wins Headgear Of The Day Award At 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw by eleojo23: 6:14pm
Abeg that is not the important thing now.

I am trying to calculate how many points Nigeria will need to get out of group stage especially now that Argentina is coming with revenge in mind.

Re: Toyin Ibitoye Wins Headgear Of The Day Award At 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw by Holuwahyomzzy: 6:14pm
Re: Toyin Ibitoye Wins Headgear Of The Day Award At 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw by helphelp: 6:14pm
Re: Toyin Ibitoye Wins Headgear Of The Day Award At 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw by policy12: 6:14pm
Re: Toyin Ibitoye Wins Headgear Of The Day Award At 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw by Pearlyakin(m): 6:15pm
Name-checkers where art thou ?
Re: Toyin Ibitoye Wins Headgear Of The Day Award At 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw by Archangel15: 6:15pm
Re: Toyin Ibitoye Wins Headgear Of The Day Award At 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw by eleojo23: 6:15pm
Which kain award be this sef?
Re: Toyin Ibitoye Wins Headgear Of The Day Award At 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw by fero07(m): 6:16pm
Flexherbal:
Congratulations to him!
you can say that again

Re: Toyin Ibitoye Wins Headgear Of The Day Award At 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw by Doerstech(m): 6:16pm
LOLZ.......expecting congratulatory messages from GEJ, ATIKULATE19, Jubril..pardon me PMB and the rest.......



Meanwhile....
Re: Toyin Ibitoye Wins Headgear Of The Day Award At 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw by geebehn(m): 6:16pm
Una dey book space abi?
Re: Toyin Ibitoye Wins Headgear Of The Day Award At 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw by joey150(m): 6:16pm
what nansense?

awarded by who?
Re: Toyin Ibitoye Wins Headgear Of The Day Award At 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw by Jdesilentkiller(m): 6:17pm
Cold wan finish the guy for Russia and una deh give am award... make una go on stove for am bfor he kpeme

Re: Toyin Ibitoye Wins Headgear Of The Day Award At 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw by Izecson3D(m): 6:17pm
Like he won Ballon d'or for Journalists?? grin

Re: Toyin Ibitoye Wins Headgear Of The Day Award At 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw by hesilo(m): 6:19pm
What's all this naa grin grin grin grin
Re: Toyin Ibitoye Wins Headgear Of The Day Award At 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw by Lucifer1419(m): 6:19pm
Who is nigeria playing in the world cup pls,
Re: Toyin Ibitoye Wins Headgear Of The Day Award At 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw by omop20(m): 6:19pm
Congrats to him. But why him face be like that?
Re: Toyin Ibitoye Wins Headgear Of The Day Award At 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw by salabscholar01(m): 6:19pm
ok, which group is he?

Re: Toyin Ibitoye Wins Headgear Of The Day Award At 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw by JimloveTM(m): 6:20pm
Re: Toyin Ibitoye Wins Headgear Of The Day Award At 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw by Pavore9: 6:20pm
Was expecting gele! cheesy
Re: Toyin Ibitoye Wins Headgear Of The Day Award At 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw by mrpuzzle: 6:20pm
Very funny

Re: Toyin Ibitoye Wins Headgear Of The Day Award At 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw by Rebuke: 6:22pm
I bet this guy go win more cash award dan dat UNN best graduating student

Re: Toyin Ibitoye Wins Headgear Of The Day Award At 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw by Johntitus: 6:22pm
Re: Toyin Ibitoye Wins Headgear Of The Day Award At 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw by lekubanti(m): 6:25pm
Re: Toyin Ibitoye Wins Headgear Of The Day Award At 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw by TheLogicalMind: 6:27pm
Congrats. This is the only honour Nigeria will win from the 2018 World Cup. I hope you idiots were not carried away by your fluke victory over Argentina because yours will be a very short stay at the World Cup.

Re: Toyin Ibitoye Wins Headgear Of The Day Award At 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw by Lucifer1419(m): 6:29pm
Nawa oo, this nairaland people are very wicked o, I ask a simple question with pls, all of una just dey jump my question dey type another thing, what is wrong with people self.
Re: Toyin Ibitoye Wins Headgear Of The Day Award At 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw by duduade(m): 6:30pm
eleojo23:
Abeg that is not the important thing now.

I am trying to calculate how any points Nigeria will need to get out of group stage especially now that Argentina is coming with revenge in mind.

So how will it help you increase your account balance at the bank now
Re: Toyin Ibitoye Wins Headgear Of The Day Award At 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw by classicsuave(m): 6:34pm
eleojo23:
Abeg that is not the important thing now.

I am trying to calculate how any points Nigeria will need to get out of group stage especially now that Argentina is coming with revenge in mind.
bro!! grin
eleojo23:
Abeg that is not the important thing now.

I am trying to calculate how any points Nigeria will need to get out of group stage especially now that Argentina is coming with revenge in mind.
bro!!
Re: Toyin Ibitoye Wins Headgear Of The Day Award At 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw by johnstar(m): 6:34pm
Pearlyakin:
Name-checkers where art thou ?

Go use am fry sh111t
Re: Toyin Ibitoye Wins Headgear Of The Day Award At 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw by TonyeBarcanista(m): 6:34pm
Nigeria will win the World Cup

