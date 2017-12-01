Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Toyin Ibitoye Wins Headgear Of The Day Award At 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw (8322 Views)

http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/world-cup-draw-nigerian-broadcaster.html Nigerian broadcaster and journalist, Toyin Ibitoye, wins headgear-of-the-day award at the the 2018 Fifa World Cup draw holding in Moscow, Russia today. 1 Like

Congratulations to him! 4 Likes

1 Like

Abeg that is not the important thing now.



I am trying to calculate how many points Nigeria will need to get out of group stage especially now that Argentina is coming with revenge in mind. 18 Likes

Congratulations to him!

LOLZ.......expecting congratulatory messages from GEJ, ATIKULATE19, Jubril..pardon me PMB and the rest.......







Cold wan finish the guy for Russia and una deh give am award... make una go on stove for am bfor he kpeme 1 Like

Like he won Ballon d'or for Journalists?? 3 Likes 1 Share

Who is nigeria playing in the world cup pls,

Congrats to him. But why him face be like that?

ok, which group is he? 1 Like

Was expecting gele!

Very funny 1 Like

I bet this guy go win more cash award dan dat UNN best graduating student 4 Likes

Congrats. This is the only honour Nigeria will win from the 2018 World Cup. I hope you idiots were not carried away by your fluke victory over Argentina because yours will be a very short stay at the World Cup. 2 Likes

Nawa oo, this nairaland people are very wicked o, I ask a simple question with pls, all of una just dey jump my question dey type another thing, what is wrong with people self.

eleojo23:

So how will it help you increase your account balance at the bank now

