http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photos-speed-daring-suv-driver-runs.html Middle of Wuse 2, Abuja: Do a 'guesstimate' of how fast the suv must have been going for it to have entered into the vehicle in front of it and caused this much damage.

As fast as Buhari will vacant office in 2019. I thought they pay people for FTC.... 18 Likes 1 Share

Abuja a city of inexperienced drivers



All the know about is speed speed and speed



That Honda is finished



That's why whenever I borrow car am extra careful...



Let's assume that SUV was borrowed and this happened

toyota and honda.. very useless products! ordinary kissing like this see damage wey them do 9 Likes

#Rape 1 Like

Gbe se re ooo

Thank God say person no dey back row... If hin no die, hin go faint 2 Likes

Saw this accident yesterday,close to H-medix, Wuse 2. Horrible sight. It's obvious someone was overspeeding, probably under the influence. To even think the driver would be speeding on Ademola Adetokunbo during the day, as busy as it is... I taya.



I hope they have insurance sha. 2 Likes

Insurance gat this.

Na plastic dem use make these cars? 2 Likes

that must be heavy speed. beyond repair. new model cars are not even strong at all. cars body use to be solid. a little punch will pressed or shattered the body. but how come the honda is also affected at the front side... i am not understanding. a disgrace to honda..

Some useless people shaa wan use their own destroy another person own when Xmas don show finish

That driver sha.. 2 Likes

Pls OP don't come and tell us nonsense here....this is clear rape....plz charge that car to court...



Fada lawd!!! With that kind of damage, did that SUV fall from the sky or was it actually running on wheels to gather that kind of momentum to cause such damage?

Hausa people. Smh

FCT minister Bala mohammed Why this?

Which kain wahala be dis?? -- Insurance company. Which kain wahala be dis?? -- Insurance company.

fiber cars!!

Hope say the Honda guy survive

this is a vehicular rape, but they can settle the issue amicably, because those involved has acquired all the means to buy another ones. 1 Like

@op Forget the speed, what we should be calculating is the volume and quality of materials used in making the so-called modern cars.



Those cars are squeezed as if they are made from paper materials. I think the manufacturers should review what they use in making those vehicles.

aonag:

toyota and honda.. very useless products! ordinary kissing like this see damage wey them do

because they are designed that way. What is the point of having the car in one piece after the incident, if everyone else is dead inside?! Front and back of each modern vehicle is designed to collapse in case of collision, and save everybody else inside. it's called a buffer zone. Have you noticed how the cabins of both cars were almost untouched? THINK and EDUCATE yourself before making such strong statements about the topic you don't know much about. because they are designed that way. What is the point of having the car in one piece after the incident, if everyone else is dead inside?! Front and back of each modern vehicle is designed to collapse in case of collision, and save everybody else inside. it's called a buffer zone. Have you noticed how the cabins of both cars were almost untouched? THINK and EDUCATE yourself before making such strong statements about the topic you don't know much about. 3 Likes

Na today I knw say cars dey do doggy style too oooo

Devils Work

See broad daylight gbese o. I hope the Toyota is rich enough to replace the Honda?

Accidents are becoming too rampant this period, motorists should exercise caution.