|SUV Driver Rams Into Another Car In Abuja (Photos) by EdificationBoss: 4:28pm
Middle of Wuse 2, Abuja: Do a 'guesstimate' of how fast the suv must have been going for it to have entered into the vehicle in front of it and caused this much damage.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photos-speed-daring-suv-driver-runs.html
|Re: SUV Driver Rams Into Another Car In Abuja (Photos) by Phonefanatic: 5:16pm
As fast as Buhari will vacant office in 2019. I thought they pay people for FTC....
|Re: SUV Driver Rams Into Another Car In Abuja (Photos) by Linqsz(m): 5:17pm
.
|Re: SUV Driver Rams Into Another Car In Abuja (Photos) by maxiuc(m): 5:17pm
Abuja a city of inexperienced drivers
All the know about is speed speed and speed
That Honda is finished
That's why whenever I borrow car am extra careful...
Let's assume that SUV was borrowed and this happened
What are you going to tell the owner
|Re: SUV Driver Rams Into Another Car In Abuja (Photos) by aonag: 5:18pm
toyota and honda.. very useless products! ordinary kissing like this see damage wey them do
|Re: SUV Driver Rams Into Another Car In Abuja (Photos) by Freiden(m): 5:18pm
#Rape
|Re: SUV Driver Rams Into Another Car In Abuja (Photos) by Horlartunes: 5:18pm
Gbe se re ooo
|Re: SUV Driver Rams Into Another Car In Abuja (Photos) by ELShehzad: 5:18pm
Thank God say person no dey back row... If hin no die, hin go faint
|Re: SUV Driver Rams Into Another Car In Abuja (Photos) by Kockane(m): 5:18pm
Saw this accident yesterday,close to H-medix, Wuse 2. Horrible sight. It's obvious someone was overspeeding, probably under the influence. To even think the driver would be speeding on Ademola Adetokunbo during the day, as busy as it is... I taya.
I hope they have insurance sha.
|Re: SUV Driver Rams Into Another Car In Abuja (Photos) by collinometricx: 5:18pm
Fp
|Re: SUV Driver Rams Into Another Car In Abuja (Photos) by Scammer(m): 5:18pm
Nawa o.
|Re: SUV Driver Rams Into Another Car In Abuja (Photos) by AntiWailer: 5:18pm
Insurance gat this.
|Re: SUV Driver Rams Into Another Car In Abuja (Photos) by purplekayc(m): 5:18pm
Gbese!!
|Re: SUV Driver Rams Into Another Car In Abuja (Photos) by Felixalex(m): 5:18pm
Na plastic dem use make these cars?
|Re: SUV Driver Rams Into Another Car In Abuja (Photos) by yanshDoctor: 5:19pm
that must be heavy speed. beyond repair. new model cars are not even strong at all. cars body use to be solid. a little punch will pressed or shattered the body. but how come the honda is also affected at the front side... i am not understanding. a disgrace to honda..
|Re: SUV Driver Rams Into Another Car In Abuja (Photos) by jaymejate(m): 5:19pm
Some useless people shaa wan use their own destroy another person own when Xmas don show finish
|Re: SUV Driver Rams Into Another Car In Abuja (Photos) by InfinixMine(m): 5:19pm
That driver sha..
|Re: SUV Driver Rams Into Another Car In Abuja (Photos) by directorXixXICK(m): 5:20pm
Pls OP don't come and tell us nonsense here....this is clear rape....plz charge that car to court...
#truthman
|Re: SUV Driver Rams Into Another Car In Abuja (Photos) by simplemach(m): 5:20pm
Fada lawd!!! With that kind of damage, did that SUV fall from the sky or was it actually running on wheels to gather that kind of momentum to cause such damage?
|Re: SUV Driver Rams Into Another Car In Abuja (Photos) by EmoBoy(m): 5:20pm
Hausa people. Smh
|Re: SUV Driver Rams Into Another Car In Abuja (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 5:21pm
FCT minister Bala mohammed Why this?
|Re: SUV Driver Rams Into Another Car In Abuja (Photos) by nanizle(m): 5:21pm
EdificationBoss:
Which kain wahala be dis?? -- Insurance company.
|Re: SUV Driver Rams Into Another Car In Abuja (Photos) by guru90: 5:21pm
fiber cars!!
|Re: SUV Driver Rams Into Another Car In Abuja (Photos) by eagleeye2: 5:21pm
Hope say the Honda guy survive
|Re: SUV Driver Rams Into Another Car In Abuja (Photos) by Sluvist: 5:22pm
this is a vehicular rape, but they can settle the issue amicably, because those involved has acquired all the means to buy another ones.
|Re: SUV Driver Rams Into Another Car In Abuja (Photos) by Kelklein(m): 5:22pm
@op Forget the speed, what we should be calculating is the volume and quality of materials used in making the so-called modern cars.
Those cars are squeezed as if they are made from paper materials. I think the manufacturers should review what they use in making those vehicles.
|Re: SUV Driver Rams Into Another Car In Abuja (Photos) by DrMuzungu: 5:23pm
aonag:
because they are designed that way. What is the point of having the car in one piece after the incident, if everyone else is dead inside?! Front and back of each modern vehicle is designed to collapse in case of collision, and save everybody else inside. it's called a buffer zone. Have you noticed how the cabins of both cars were almost untouched? THINK and EDUCATE yourself before making such strong statements about the topic you don't know much about.
|Re: SUV Driver Rams Into Another Car In Abuja (Photos) by Innobee99(m): 5:23pm
Na today I knw say cars dey do doggy style too oooo
|Re: SUV Driver Rams Into Another Car In Abuja (Photos) by fajob: 5:24pm
Devils Work
|Re: SUV Driver Rams Into Another Car In Abuja (Photos) by Nymeria247(m): 5:24pm
See broad daylight gbese o. I hope the Toyota is rich enough to replace the Honda?
|Re: SUV Driver Rams Into Another Car In Abuja (Photos) by sojfaith243: 5:25pm
Accidents are becoming too rampant this period, motorists should exercise caution.
|Re: SUV Driver Rams Into Another Car In Abuja (Photos) by Lexusgs430: 5:26pm
Toyota simply trying to offer Honda a piggyback .....
