Farouk Yarma Pictured With Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Cafu And Puyol In Russia by dainformant(m): 8:24pm
Gombe State Commissioner for Youth and Empowerment and FC Yarmalight President Malam Farouk Yarma was present the 2018 FIFA World Cup draw in Moscow on Friday. The commissioner took series of pictures with World football legends, Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Cafu and Puyol, alongside FIFA President and FIFA GS.
Farouk said after the draw ; "Tricky group but football will be exciting in the group. We have got a great squad with abundant talents. With good preparation we'll proceed from the group and have a good tournament.
"The NFF have got a great plans for this team, the coach and his players are also ready to work and represent the Green and White flag with passion. We need to play our parts and support the team during the tournament.
"I'm wishing the team success and a good tournament in Russia. I'm optimistic the team would surprise everyone."
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/gombe-commissioner-with-malam-farouk-yarma-poses-with-football-legends-in-russia.html
Re: Farouk Yarma Pictured With Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Cafu And Puyol In Russia by dainformant(m): 8:25pm
Re: Farouk Yarma Pictured With Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Cafu And Puyol In Russia by dainformant(m): 8:25pm
cc; lalasticlala
Re: Farouk Yarma Pictured With Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Cafu And Puyol In Russia by velai(m): 8:26pm
See achievement!
Re: Farouk Yarma Pictured With Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Cafu And Puyol In Russia by instaTUBE: 8:29pm
Ronaldinho, Rinaldo & Rivaldo ?
Re: Farouk Yarma Pictured With Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Cafu And Puyol In Russia by bedspread: 8:30pm
velai:
Explain wat u mean?
Re: Farouk Yarma Pictured With Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Cafu And Puyol In Russia by AJOBI77(m): 8:32pm
O boy, see bouncer ronaldo
Re: Farouk Yarma Pictured With Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Cafu And Puyol In Russia by sarrki(m): 8:34pm
Back then when I still watch ball
Re: Farouk Yarma Pictured With Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Cafu And Puyol In Russia by clevvermind(m): 8:38pm
Nigeria to beat Argentina and win the world cup in Russia.
Re: Farouk Yarma Pictured With Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Cafu And Puyol In Russia by DOUBLEWAHALA: 8:38pm
ronaldinho looks like somebody who is attending fire on the mountain church
Re: Farouk Yarma Pictured With Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Cafu And Puyol In Russia by obonujoker(m): 9:14pm
sarrki:
Is your BMC job... 24/7
Re: Farouk Yarma Pictured With Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Cafu And Puyol In Russia by BruncleZuma: 9:57pm
TF is he doing there?
All this unnecessary junketing...
Re: Farouk Yarma Pictured With Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Cafu And Puyol In Russia by alexmaye(m): 9:58pm
DOUBLEWAHALA:it's mountain of fire not fire on the mountain all the same you are right
Re: Farouk Yarma Pictured With Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Cafu And Puyol In Russia by sameereinstein: 10:00pm
When he's supposed to be in his state thinking about how to improve the life of youth through his office, he's busy dia chilling with legends
1 Like
Re: Farouk Yarma Pictured With Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Cafu And Puyol In Russia by Veeflow(m): 10:01pm
BruncleZuma:to snap pictures sir... Hope I answered u well
Re: Farouk Yarma Pictured With Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Cafu And Puyol In Russia by Hayah: 10:02pm
velai:No be small
Re: Farouk Yarma Pictured With Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Cafu And Puyol In Russia by asdfjklhaha(f): 10:03pm
Using state funds to sponsor personal trips my God help us all.
Re: Farouk Yarma Pictured With Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Cafu And Puyol In Russia by tishbite41: 10:03pm
aboki with legends
Re: Farouk Yarma Pictured With Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Cafu And Puyol In Russia by datola: 10:04pm
What is the business of a Gombe government official in Russia?
Re: Farouk Yarma Pictured With Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Cafu And Puyol In Russia by BruncleZuma: 10:04pm
Veeflow:
Re: Farouk Yarma Pictured With Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Cafu And Puyol In Russia by oviejnr(m): 10:04pm
This one just follow go snap pictures, Tie no fit ham sef, dem fit use ham tie ham
Re: Farouk Yarma Pictured With Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Cafu And Puyol In Russia by ipobarecriminals: 10:04pm
he go use am scam the yoots.2019 loading
Re: Farouk Yarma Pictured With Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Cafu And Puyol In Russia by crownedprinz(m): 10:05pm
when they are in naija..they behave like gods....seee him standing beside stars and looking like their driver
Re: Farouk Yarma Pictured With Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Cafu And Puyol In Russia by Beehshorp(m): 10:10pm
This guy Don achieve everything wey dey to achieve for himself and his constituent
Re: Farouk Yarma Pictured With Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Cafu And Puyol In Russia by mrkings84(m): 10:10pm
Why are most of these ex-footballers becoming shapeless,
Abi na my eyes dey worry me abi na my phone screen??
