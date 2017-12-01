Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Farouk Yarma Pictured With Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Cafu And Puyol In Russia (4298 Views)

Farouk said after the draw ; "Tricky group but football will be exciting in the group. We have got a great squad with abundant talents. With good preparation we'll proceed from the group and have a good tournament.



"The NFF have got a great plans for this team, the coach and his players are also ready to work and represent the Green and White flag with passion. We need to play our parts and support the team during the tournament.



"I'm wishing the team success and a good tournament in Russia. I'm optimistic the team would surprise everyone."



Gombe State Commissioner for Youth and Empowerment and FC Yarmalight President Malam Farouk Yarma was present the 2018 FIFA World Cup draw in Moscow on Friday. The commissioner took series of pictures with World football legends, Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Cafu and Puyol, alongside FIFA President and FIFA GS.

1 Like

See achievement! 9 Likes

Ronaldinho, Rinaldo & Rivaldo ?

velai:

See achievement!

Explain wat u mean? Explain wat u mean?

O boy, see bouncer ronaldo 1 Like

Back then when I still watch ball 1 Like

Nigeria to beat Argentina and win the world cup in Russia. 1 Like

ronaldinho looks like somebody who is attending fire on the mountain church

sarrki:

Back then when I still watch ball

Is your BMC job... 24/7 Is your BMC job... 24/7 5 Likes

TF is he doing there?



All this unnecessary junketing... 1 Like





No meaning at all.

DOUBLEWAHALA:

ronaldinho looks like somebody who is attending fire on the mountain church it's mountain of fire not fire on the mountain all the same you are right it's mountain of fire not fire on the mountain all the same you are right

When he's supposed to be in his state thinking about how to improve the life of youth through his office, he's busy dia chilling with legends 1 Like

BruncleZuma:

TF is he doing there?



All this unnecessary junketing... to snap pictures sir... Hope I answered u well to snap pictures sir... Hope I answered u well

velai:

See achievement! No be small No be small

Using state funds to sponsor personal trips my God help us all.

aboki with legends

What is the business of a Gombe government official in Russia?

Veeflow:

to snap pictures sir... Hope I answered u well

This one just follow go snap pictures, Tie no fit ham sef, dem fit use ham tie ham

he go use am scam the yoots.2019 loading

when they are in naija..they behave like gods....seee him standing beside stars and looking like their driver

This guy Don achieve everything wey dey to achieve for himself and his constituent