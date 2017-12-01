₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,921,056 members, 3,945,381 topics. Date: Friday, 01 December 2017 at 10:13 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Hon. Joshua Maciver Marries His Beautiful Bride In Style In Bayelsa (Photos) (7122 Views)
|Hon. Joshua Maciver Marries His Beautiful Bride In Style In Bayelsa (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 9:25pm
Former militant leader and the immediate past Caretaker Chairman of Southern Ijaw Local Government, Hon Joshua Maciver, tied the knot in style earlier today with his beautiful bride in Ijaw town of Odi in Bayelsa State. The wedding ceremony was witnessed by family, friends, colleagues and supporters as he sealed the union cheerfully.
Information gathered online shows that the governorship aspirant in the coming governorship election and the CEO at Iniebi Group Limited, Joshua Maciver, was previously married to another beautiful lady.
Congratulations to the latest couple in town.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/joshua-maciver-weds-his-sweeheart-in-odi-bayelsa-state-photos.html
|Re: Hon. Joshua Maciver Marries His Beautiful Bride In Style In Bayelsa (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 9:26pm
see more >>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/joshua-maciver-weds-his-sweeheart-in-odi-bayelsa-state-photos.html
|Re: Hon. Joshua Maciver Marries His Beautiful Bride In Style In Bayelsa (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 9:27pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Hon. Joshua Maciver Marries His Beautiful Bride In Style In Bayelsa (Photos) by doctimonyeka(m): 9:27pm
Lol.. See "BELLETTI"....
3 Likes
|Re: Hon. Joshua Maciver Marries His Beautiful Bride In Style In Bayelsa (Photos) by makdcash(m): 9:27pm
Beauty and the beast
1 Like
|Re: Hon. Joshua Maciver Marries His Beautiful Bride In Style In Bayelsa (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 9:28pm
See head abeg
2 Likes
|Re: Hon. Joshua Maciver Marries His Beautiful Bride In Style In Bayelsa (Photos) by Slayer2: 9:30pm
We know she has a lover somewhere else, she just married this man for the money.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hon. Joshua Maciver Marries His Beautiful Bride In Style In Bayelsa (Photos) by Slayer2: 9:30pm
SalamRushdie:
Na lalasticlala head
2 Likes
|Re: Hon. Joshua Maciver Marries His Beautiful Bride In Style In Bayelsa (Photos) by Mcowubaba: 9:34pm
women can marry anything oo, as far as eh get money.
I am not disrespecting the man or degrading him, but the solemn truth is, that girl will not even look the way of that man if he wasn't very rich.
Oshomole comes to mind, a foreign model agreeing to settle down with a man of his stature, age ....
6 Likes
|Re: Hon. Joshua Maciver Marries His Beautiful Bride In Style In Bayelsa (Photos) by Pidginwhisper: 9:34pm
Money ehn!
1 Like
|Re: Hon. Joshua Maciver Marries His Beautiful Bride In Style In Bayelsa (Photos) by joviegghead(m): 9:34pm
Okay.. So? See as the man resemble gorilla. The ladies will just be making we fine boys feel we are not good enough.. Forget money.. This man blessed with all shades of ugliness.. Rubbish
|Re: Hon. Joshua Maciver Marries His Beautiful Bride In Style In Bayelsa (Photos) by stillmaticOG(m): 9:34pm
but how this kind old man with pot belly go get strength f.ck this sweet babe
|Re: Hon. Joshua Maciver Marries His Beautiful Bride In Style In Bayelsa (Photos) by veacea: 9:34pm
Chei
|Re: Hon. Joshua Maciver Marries His Beautiful Bride In Style In Bayelsa (Photos) by Gluhbirne(f): 9:34pm
Congrats to both of them on his pregnancy.
5 Likes
|Re: Hon. Joshua Maciver Marries His Beautiful Bride In Style In Bayelsa (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 9:34pm
This is disgusting
|Re: Hon. Joshua Maciver Marries His Beautiful Bride In Style In Bayelsa (Photos) by Olabenjamen22(m): 9:35pm
.
|Re: Hon. Joshua Maciver Marries His Beautiful Bride In Style In Bayelsa (Photos) by nenergy(m): 9:35pm
After sending young men to their early graves in the name of militancy... wiping out there linage. He survived, enriched himself and got married.
In this life, be careful the kind of cause you champion and whose leadership you submit too.
|Re: Hon. Joshua Maciver Marries His Beautiful Bride In Style In Bayelsa (Photos) by deeLima86(m): 9:36pm
Naija babes nor care as far say money dey there,
I nor blame dem sha
1 Like
|Re: Hon. Joshua Maciver Marries His Beautiful Bride In Style In Bayelsa (Photos) by ChiefPiiko(m): 9:36pm
Hammer head of horror
|Re: Hon. Joshua Maciver Marries His Beautiful Bride In Style In Bayelsa (Photos) by majekdom2: 9:36pm
Now, tell me this is love . Good luck to the charming sugar boy
|Re: Hon. Joshua Maciver Marries His Beautiful Bride In Style In Bayelsa (Photos) by blaze1916(m): 9:36pm
Beauty and the beast....na money this one marry o
1 Like
|Re: Hon. Joshua Maciver Marries His Beautiful Bride In Style In Bayelsa (Photos) by Modelqwen(f): 9:36pm
Lucky man...
pretty lady
|Re: Hon. Joshua Maciver Marries His Beautiful Bride In Style In Bayelsa (Photos) by Okoyeeboz: 9:38pm
Reminds me of when FFK dumped Bianca and she married Ojuku. It was a wonderful sight.
Congratulations to the couple.
May they experience happiness in their home and may love never depart out of their hearts.
|Re: Hon. Joshua Maciver Marries His Beautiful Bride In Style In Bayelsa (Photos) by BafanaBafana: 9:38pm
Bayelsa sef
|Re: Hon. Joshua Maciver Marries His Beautiful Bride In Style In Bayelsa (Photos) by Gentlevin: 9:38pm
stillmaticOG:bros na your dick d guy wan use knack?.....
4 Likes
|Re: Hon. Joshua Maciver Marries His Beautiful Bride In Style In Bayelsa (Photos) by BeReaSonAble: 9:38pm
make money and repent but don't die trying
|Re: Hon. Joshua Maciver Marries His Beautiful Bride In Style In Bayelsa (Photos) by SHAKABOOM: 9:38pm
One small pikin tell im papa..Daddy when I grow up I want to be a MILITANT LEADER..Who am I to blame him..When we celebrate dem like new yam festival
|Re: Hon. Joshua Maciver Marries His Beautiful Bride In Style In Bayelsa (Photos) by barclayb(m): 9:38pm
money
|Re: Hon. Joshua Maciver Marries His Beautiful Bride In Style In Bayelsa (Photos) by olylove: 9:39pm
Money Good ohhh
|Re: Hon. Joshua Maciver Marries His Beautiful Bride In Style In Bayelsa (Photos) by KardinalZik(m): 9:39pm
Money can buy all
|Re: Hon. Joshua Maciver Marries His Beautiful Bride In Style In Bayelsa (Photos) by xreal: 9:40pm
Odi town...
Makes me remember Obasamjo.
|Re: Hon. Joshua Maciver Marries His Beautiful Bride In Style In Bayelsa (Photos) by Tobwins: 9:40pm
Money speaking speaking! Owo federal!
Thesis Support / Happy Easter Nairalanders / Who Went To Malolag University On Nairaland..
Viewing this topic: kezielectricals(m), EVILFOREST, iykecicero, akhimself234, Prince081, Richdee1(m), HenryThegreat1(m), desreek9(f), vanpeele, chy200(f), OLAFIMIX, Maxiyke, LeeMason, CaesarDon(m), rossey09(f), betatalk, Iamtipsyy(m), dikachi86(m), kevwemanuel, youngbest(m), ChiefSweetus, HapiNna, Archbishop88, esuquin(f), Tripple01, Clean2016, oluchivy, iiiyyyk(m), ebikay, Marcleee(m), Pmajor15(m), toxco, Remmy2011(m), madamGift(f), gurunlocker, favor2016, Ndy1919, doseni(m), teexploit, Mc1807, 2good(m), classbooks, Ikpangi, TheKingIsHere, Ope101, Zico5(m), gudxson, Adeevah(f), frank1k, femiti(m), narttis1, TemmieD, DICKtator, Melkizedeck, Juanthenairague, mightyhazel, vicky3(m), chiefengr, SHEYOR(m), Kenad, amydulsia, chubysoft1(m), Deapexboy(m), balason, Ayospanish(m), ggnggroup, smilingface(m), Raphael697(m), wendyjaszy(m), ActNowGov, 1bunne4lif(m), haladu27, ogbonti, phlamingboy(m) and 135 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 27