|Kano Corpers And Camp Soldiers Clash In Karaye NYSC Orientation Camp by ped007(m): 9:50pm On Dec 01
It's gradually becoming a chaos in Karaye NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp...
The face off is between Corp Members and Soldiers, as a result of excessive punishment and little or no social activities in the camp...
Details as events unfold.
|Re: Kano Corpers And Camp Soldiers Clash In Karaye NYSC Orientation Camp by chuckyly(m): 9:55pm On Dec 01
Yepa!!!!!
|Re: Kano Corpers And Camp Soldiers Clash In Karaye NYSC Orientation Camp by Chrismentor3: 9:57pm On Dec 01
Military vs paramilitary
Be like mayweather vs McGregor
Like for coppers
Share for soldiers
|Re: Kano Corpers And Camp Soldiers Clash In Karaye NYSC Orientation Camp by ped007(m): 9:59pm On Dec 01
Corp members are currently chanting "we must go..."
And distribution of properties...
The Camp Commandant is indeed at fault.
|Re: Kano Corpers And Camp Soldiers Clash In Karaye NYSC Orientation Camp by Immanueladebol(m): 10:00pm On Dec 01
no pictures kwa?
|Re: Kano Corpers And Camp Soldiers Clash In Karaye NYSC Orientation Camp by ped007(m): 10:01pm On Dec 01
My submission is very simple. . .
The Camp Commandant should tender his apology and leave the camp with immediate effect...
|Re: Kano Corpers And Camp Soldiers Clash In Karaye NYSC Orientation Camp by ped007(m): 10:02pm On Dec 01
Immanueladebol:For security reasons...
I won't upload any...
|Re: Kano Corpers And Camp Soldiers Clash In Karaye NYSC Orientation Camp by dollytino4real(f): 10:02pm On Dec 01
op post foto make we see
|Re: Kano Corpers And Camp Soldiers Clash In Karaye NYSC Orientation Camp by Khd95(m): 10:05pm On Dec 01
The Nigerian military no even suppose get hands for nysc program
Make Dem face book haram and fun and militia squarely
|Re: Kano Corpers And Camp Soldiers Clash In Karaye NYSC Orientation Camp by Immanueladebol(m): 10:08pm On Dec 01
ped007:Pictures speaks louder than words,moreover people won't believe this except they see pictures
|Re: Kano Corpers And Camp Soldiers Clash In Karaye NYSC Orientation Camp by ped007(m): 10:16pm On Dec 01
State Coordinator apologizing to Corp Members...
|Re: Kano Corpers And Camp Soldiers Clash In Karaye NYSC Orientation Camp by ped007(m): 10:18pm On Dec 01
White Chairs became victims lol
|Re: Kano Corpers And Camp Soldiers Clash In Karaye NYSC Orientation Camp by MasViews: 10:23pm On Dec 01
The corp members should behave, we don't want any chaos in Kano.
Kano is a peaceful state, they should keep their madness in their respective states, tohm.
|Re: Kano Corpers And Camp Soldiers Clash In Karaye NYSC Orientation Camp by ped007(m): 10:26pm On Dec 01
The demand is simple...
The Camp Commandant Must Go!!!
|Re: Kano Corpers And Camp Soldiers Clash In Karaye NYSC Orientation Camp by ped007(m): 10:29pm On Dec 01
Issue settled!!!
The Camp Commandant, NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Karaye, Kano State has been Decamped!!!
|Re: Kano Corpers And Camp Soldiers Clash In Karaye NYSC Orientation Camp by TarOrfeek: 10:41pm On Dec 01
NA over to you.
temper justice with mercilessness.
Don't kill too many youth corpses.
Remain the boys, we can sell them in Libya.
We need forex, to even stabilize the Cursed Naira.
|Re: Kano Corpers And Camp Soldiers Clash In Karaye NYSC Orientation Camp by jerflakes(m): 10:42pm On Dec 01
Chrismentor3:
that "like" or "share" stuff will not work here ... keep it for politics between APC and PDP
|Re: Kano Corpers And Camp Soldiers Clash In Karaye NYSC Orientation Camp by mohince(m): 10:43pm On Dec 01
Here in Borno camp located at katsina state, the soldiers are very cool and friendly. We are realy enjoying our stay over here
|Re: Kano Corpers And Camp Soldiers Clash In Karaye NYSC Orientation Camp by NwaAmaikpe: 10:43pm On Dec 01
This is a disgrace to the Nigerian Army.
If this is not nipped from the bud now, tomorrow even VIO officials will try to clash with the army.
Aren't the soldiers armed?
Coward soldiers.
|Re: Kano Corpers And Camp Soldiers Clash In Karaye NYSC Orientation Camp by ademasta(m): 10:43pm On Dec 01
Haaa
|Re: Kano Corpers And Camp Soldiers Clash In Karaye NYSC Orientation Camp by dayleke(m): 10:43pm On Dec 01
Mat the "Force" be with you all.
|Re: Kano Corpers And Camp Soldiers Clash In Karaye NYSC Orientation Camp by braivheart: 10:43pm On Dec 01
Following
|Re: Kano Corpers And Camp Soldiers Clash In Karaye NYSC Orientation Camp by Jaymaxxy(m): 10:43pm On Dec 01
Wetin man no go see
|Re: Kano Corpers And Camp Soldiers Clash In Karaye NYSC Orientation Camp by FRESHG(m): 10:44pm On Dec 01
Chrismentor3:I KNOW SAY SARRKI THE PARROT SORRY PATRIOT GO CLICK SHARE
|Re: Kano Corpers And Camp Soldiers Clash In Karaye NYSC Orientation Camp by isaiah4life(m): 10:45pm On Dec 01
some of this soldiers will be treating this young lad like trash. dats uncalled for. they should be treated with all sense of decorum.
|Re: Kano Corpers And Camp Soldiers Clash In Karaye NYSC Orientation Camp by GoldenJAT(m): 10:45pm On Dec 01
scores?
|Re: Kano Corpers And Camp Soldiers Clash In Karaye NYSC Orientation Camp by blessedweapon(m): 10:45pm On Dec 01
NwaAmaikpe:
Shoot
|Re: Kano Corpers And Camp Soldiers Clash In Karaye NYSC Orientation Camp by spaggyy(m): 10:45pm On Dec 01
No pics F off
|Re: Kano Corpers And Camp Soldiers Clash In Karaye NYSC Orientation Camp by deco22(m): 10:46pm On Dec 01
Treating grown men and ladies like kids because they have to serve this country compulsorily.mtcheww.
|Re: Kano Corpers And Camp Soldiers Clash In Karaye NYSC Orientation Camp by favoritte: 10:47pm On Dec 01
It's gradually becoming a chaos in Karaye NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp...
Corp members fighting well trained soldiers, its like they want to douched.
|Re: Kano Corpers And Camp Soldiers Clash In Karaye NYSC Orientation Camp by wtfcoded: 10:47pm On Dec 01
Odi ok.
Army people are total saddists. Punishing coppers for no reason is a no no!!
Orientation camp is supposed to be lively not look like a jail with less socialization.
i mean where's the fun?
|Re: Kano Corpers And Camp Soldiers Clash In Karaye NYSC Orientation Camp by nairalandfreak(m): 10:48pm On Dec 01
Proud of those corpers
