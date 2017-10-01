Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / Kano Corpers And Camp Soldiers Clash In Karaye NYSC Orientation Camp (14696 Views)

It's gradually becoming a chaos in Karaye NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp...

The face off is between Corp Members and Soldiers, as a result of excessive punishment and little or no social activities in the camp...

Details as events unfold. 4 Likes 1 Share

Corp members are currently chanting "we must go..."

And distribution of properties...

The Camp Commandant is indeed at fault. 2 Likes

My submission is very simple. . .

The Camp Commandant should tender his apology and leave the camp with immediate effect... 5 Likes

For security reasons...

I won't upload any...

I won't upload any... For security reasons...I won't upload any...

Make Dem face book haram and fun and militia squarely The Nigerian military no even suppose get hands for nysc programMake Dem face book haram and fun and militia squarely 10 Likes 1 Share

For security reasons...

Pictures speaks louder than words,moreover people won't believe this except they see pictures

State Coordinator apologizing to Corp Members... 4 Likes

White Chairs became victims lol 6 Likes 1 Share

The corp members should behave, we don't want any chaos in Kano.





Kano is a peaceful state, they should keep their madness in their respective states, tohm. 11 Likes

The demand is simple...

The Camp Commandant Must Go!!! 2 Likes

Issue settled!!!

The Camp Commandant, NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Karaye, Kano State has been Decamped!!! 16 Likes 1 Share

Here in Borno camp located at katsina state, the soldiers are very cool and friendly. We are realy enjoying our stay over here 3 Likes





This is a disgrace to the Nigerian Army.

If this is not nipped from the bud now, tomorrow even VIO officials will try to clash with the army.





Aren't the soldiers armed?

Coward soldiers. This is a disgrace to the Nigerian Army.If this is not nipped from the bud now, tomorrow even VIO officials will try to clash with the army.Aren't the soldiers armed?Coward soldiers.

some of this soldiers will be treating this young lad like trash. dats uncalled for. they should be treated with all sense of decorum.

Treating grown men and ladies like kids because they have to serve this country compulsorily.mtcheww. 5 Likes

It's gradually becoming a chaos in Karaye NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp...

The face off is between Corp Members and Soldiers, as a result of excessive punishment and little or no social activities in the camp

Corp members fighting well trained soldiers, its like they want to douched.



Army people are total saddists. Punishing coppers for no reason is a no no!!

Orientation camp is supposed to be lively not look like a jail with less socialization.

i mean where's the fun? Odi ok.Army people are total saddists. Punishing coppers for no reason is a no no!!Orientation campis supposed to be lively not look like a jail with less socialization.i mean where's the fun? 1 Like