See photos below





Still on the consultation in the aspiration to become the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Raymond Dokpesi and his campaign team were on courtesy visit to the Esama of Benin kingdom, Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion, who prayed for Dokpesi.

Same old folks....... Truly, Africans are politically backward

It's called INFLUENCE.

High Chief Raymond Dokpesi is a clown and a complete disgrace to Okpella people of Edo state.



Esama of Benin should hurry up and die, rather than wishing he was the Oba of Benin.



However, it would be interesting to see both APC and PDP being chaired by two incompetent fools from Edo state. High Chief Raymond Dokpesi is a clown and a complete disgrace to Okpella people of Edo state.Esama of Benin should hurry up and die, rather than wishing he was the Oba of Benin.However, it would be interesting to see both APC and PDP being chaired by two incompetent fools from Edo state. 1 Like

I don't know why dokpesi is just wasting his money and punishing his legs...he won't win,he is just walking around the country up and down,mtcheww

This Esama is always a rebellious chief of the oba. does bini tradition permit a high chief to have a royal chair for kings in his house? and not only that he's staff is there on his stool n the area the king's chair is is designed red with elephants tusk like its a king throne? I thought nobody in the oba's cabinent should seats on throne xcept the oba? So edo chiefs cannot respect the oba to maximum? what culture 1 Like

Dopkesi no go smell that chairmanship seat. 1 Like

Two criminals

The last picture be like "Raymond, when you get there you no you have to be bringing returns to me every month."

gGGODDd:

This Esama is always a rebellious chief of the oba. does bini tradition permit a high chief to have a royal chair for kings in his house? and not only that he's staff is there on his stool n the area the king's chair is is designed red with elephants tusk like its a king throne? I thought nobody in the oba's cabinent should seats on throne xcept the oba? So edo chiefs cannot respect the oba to maximum? what culture I think the Baba is making a statement for himself that ,I got the cash and the influence to be a king in my environment.. Honestly the man has lifted up Edo in his own way..imagine ,Okada Air,Okada University ,Okada this ,Okada that: all in Edo..we must give him kudos for that without sentiment I think the Baba is making a statement for himself that ,I got the cash and the influence to be a king in my environment.. Honestly the man has lifted up Edo in his own way..imagine ,Okada Air,Okada University ,Okada this ,Okada that: all in Edo..we must give him kudos for that without sentiment

You will die first, infact soon.... You will die first, infact soon.... 1 Like

... Edo Nation Moving Higher ..... PDP is ours for the taking just like APC



The Ezama of Benin is a loyal subject of the Oba of Benin.

He holds the 5th most powerful title in the Benin Kingdom (which comprises the entire Edo state and beyond).

What is this stupid comment about his chair: "king chair".

Sometimes I ask myself how old you guys are ?

The Ezama of Benin was made Ezama by Omo n'Oba n'Edo.

He has performed his duties and deserves reespect from the likes of you rather than ill wishes and insults.

Omo n'Oba n'Edo is happy with his work.





The Oba of Benin is happy with the work of his loyal subject: the Ezama of Benin Charly68:

I think the Baba is making a statement for himself that ,I got the cash and the influence to be a king in my environment.. Honestly the man has lifted up Edo in his own way..imagine ,Okada Air,Okada University ,Okada this ,Okada that: all in Edo..we must give him kudos for that without sentiment No he is not making any such statement, why are you guys so fund of deviding tactics.The Oba of Benin is happy with the work of his loyal subject: the Ezama of Benin 2 Likes

it's Esama not Ezama it's Esama not Ezama

I really don't see the fuss some people are trying to make here.

The Ezama broke no Benin Kingdom code.

The Oba of Benin is happy with the work of his loyal subject.

I am rather happy to see all these dignitaries showing respect to the Ezama of Benin (a loyal subject and lieutenant of Omo n'Oba n'Edo), that makes it a double respect to Omo n'Oba n'Edo.

