|Raymond Dokpesi Visits Igbinedion, Esama Of Benin Over PDP Chairmanship by stephenduru: 8:10am
Still on the consultation in the aspiration to become the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Raymond Dokpesi and his campaign team were on courtesy visit to the Esama of Benin kingdom, Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion, who prayed for Dokpesi.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/pdp-chairmanship-chief-raymond-dokpesi.html?m=1
|Re: Raymond Dokpesi Visits Igbinedion, Esama Of Benin Over PDP Chairmanship by Keneking: 10:26am
|Re: Raymond Dokpesi Visits Igbinedion, Esama Of Benin Over PDP Chairmanship by AngelicBeing: 10:27am
|Re: Raymond Dokpesi Visits Igbinedion, Esama Of Benin Over PDP Chairmanship by DaBillionnaire: 11:14am
this politics weaks me a lot
must u go and visit Esama Of Benin before u can win
|Re: Raymond Dokpesi Visits Igbinedion, Esama Of Benin Over PDP Chairmanship by BruncleZuma: 1:06pm
|Re: Raymond Dokpesi Visits Igbinedion, Esama Of Benin Over PDP Chairmanship by overhypedsteve(m): 1:07pm
|Re: Raymond Dokpesi Visits Igbinedion, Esama Of Benin Over PDP Chairmanship by YOLO1(m): 1:07pm
Same old folks....... Truly, Africans are politically backward
|Re: Raymond Dokpesi Visits Igbinedion, Esama Of Benin Over PDP Chairmanship by DLondonboiy: 1:08pm
It's called INFLUENCE.
|Re: Raymond Dokpesi Visits Igbinedion, Esama Of Benin Over PDP Chairmanship by CompovineIB: 1:08pm
Consultations/visitation of elder statesmen ...
Consultations/visitation of elder statesmen ...
|Re: Raymond Dokpesi Visits Igbinedion, Esama Of Benin Over PDP Chairmanship by miqos03: 1:08pm
|Re: Raymond Dokpesi Visits Igbinedion, Esama Of Benin Over PDP Chairmanship by Kingsleyuc(m): 1:09pm
simply Hustling...
|Re: Raymond Dokpesi Visits Igbinedion, Esama Of Benin Over PDP Chairmanship by UbanmeUdie: 1:12pm
High Chief Raymond Dokpesi is a clown and a complete disgrace to Okpella people of Edo state.
Esama of Benin should hurry up and die, rather than wishing he was the Oba of Benin.
However, it would be interesting to see both APC and PDP being chaired by two incompetent fools from Edo state.
|Re: Raymond Dokpesi Visits Igbinedion, Esama Of Benin Over PDP Chairmanship by linton8442(m): 1:14pm
the game of politics..
|Re: Raymond Dokpesi Visits Igbinedion, Esama Of Benin Over PDP Chairmanship by deco22(m): 1:15pm
I don't know why dokpesi is just wasting his money and punishing his legs...he won't win,he is just walking around the country up and down,mtcheww
|Re: Raymond Dokpesi Visits Igbinedion, Esama Of Benin Over PDP Chairmanship by gGGODDd(m): 1:16pm
This Esama is always a rebellious chief of the oba. does bini tradition permit a high chief to have a royal chair for kings in his house? and not only that he's staff is there on his stool n the area the king's chair is is designed red with elephants tusk like its a king throne? I thought nobody in the oba's cabinent should seats on throne xcept the oba? So edo chiefs cannot respect the oba to maximum? what culture
|Re: Raymond Dokpesi Visits Igbinedion, Esama Of Benin Over PDP Chairmanship by olaideadamz: 1:20pm
|Re: Raymond Dokpesi Visits Igbinedion, Esama Of Benin Over PDP Chairmanship by asawanathegreat(m): 1:23pm
Dopkesi no go smell that chairmanship seat.
|Re: Raymond Dokpesi Visits Igbinedion, Esama Of Benin Over PDP Chairmanship by 2shure: 1:27pm
i remember one of his sons dah year in i.s.i
his name is micheal dokpesi.
|Re: Raymond Dokpesi Visits Igbinedion, Esama Of Benin Over PDP Chairmanship by josessybj: 1:28pm
Two criminals
|Re: Raymond Dokpesi Visits Igbinedion, Esama Of Benin Over PDP Chairmanship by enemyofprogress: 1:31pm
The last picture be like "Raymond, when you get there you no you have to be bringing returns to me every month."
|Re: Raymond Dokpesi Visits Igbinedion, Esama Of Benin Over PDP Chairmanship by Charly68: 1:32pm
gGGODDd:I think the Baba is making a statement for himself that ,I got the cash and the influence to be a king in my environment.. Honestly the man has lifted up Edo in his own way..imagine ,Okada Air,Okada University ,Okada this ,Okada that: all in Edo..we must give him kudos for that without sentiment
|Re: Raymond Dokpesi Visits Igbinedion, Esama Of Benin Over PDP Chairmanship by teflonjake(m): 1:33pm
UbanmeUdie:
You will die first, infact soon....
|Re: Raymond Dokpesi Visits Igbinedion, Esama Of Benin Over PDP Chairmanship by odigbosky(m): 1:35pm
gGGODDd:
Where did you get all this your info from
|Re: Raymond Dokpesi Visits Igbinedion, Esama Of Benin Over PDP Chairmanship by AxxeMan: 1:35pm
... Edo Nation Moving Higher ..... PDP is ours for the taking just like APC
|Re: Raymond Dokpesi Visits Igbinedion, Esama Of Benin Over PDP Chairmanship by historyworld030: 1:37pm
When people don't know something they should just shut up.
The Ezama of Benin is a loyal subject of the Oba of Benin.
He holds the 5th most powerful title in the Benin Kingdom (which comprises the entire Edo state and beyond).
What is this stupid comment about his chair: "king chair".
Sometimes I ask myself how old you guys are ?
The Ezama of Benin was made Ezama by Omo n'Oba n'Edo.
He has performed his duties and deserves reespect from the likes of you rather than ill wishes and insults.
Omo n'Oba n'Edo is happy with his work.
gGGODDd:
|Re: Raymond Dokpesi Visits Igbinedion, Esama Of Benin Over PDP Chairmanship by historyworld030: 1:39pm
No he is not making any such statement, why are you guys so fund of deviding tactics.
The Oba of Benin is happy with the work of his loyal subject: the Ezama of Benin
Charly68:
|Re: Raymond Dokpesi Visits Igbinedion, Esama Of Benin Over PDP Chairmanship by Omonoba1: 1:41pm
historyworld030:it's Esama not Ezama
|Re: Raymond Dokpesi Visits Igbinedion, Esama Of Benin Over PDP Chairmanship by historyworld030: 1:43pm
I really don't see the fuss some people are trying to make here.
The Ezama broke no Benin Kingdom code.
The Oba of Benin is happy with the work of his loyal subject.
I am rather happy to see all these dignitaries showing respect to the Ezama of Benin (a loyal subject and lieutenant of Omo n'Oba n'Edo), that makes it a double respect to Omo n'Oba n'Edo.
|Re: Raymond Dokpesi Visits Igbinedion, Esama Of Benin Over PDP Chairmanship by DigitalScale: 1:49pm
|Re: Raymond Dokpesi Visits Igbinedion, Esama Of Benin Over PDP Chairmanship by watchindelta(m): 1:52pm
