http://www.metronaija.com/2017/12/photos-osinbajo-inspects-various-statue.html Vice President, Prof. Osinbajo and other government officials were been shown the various statue recently constructed in the State by Imo state governor Rochas Okorocha. 4 Likes 1 Share

after this inspection, Okorocha should erect a statue for him. 37 Likes 2 Shares

JUST IMAGINE THEM!!! 8 Likes 2 Shares

I'm tired of even insulting this Okorocha of a governor 40 Likes 2 Shares

Why is Rocha's, igbo governor wearing agbada in his state on an official visit.



It is indeed true, he really has fulani blood in him.

Okoroawusa. 38 Likes 4 Shares

Tourist and FDI attraction center. 3 Likes

Are these not the statues said to cost 500K? Polithieves and lies sha. Didn't know with 500k, I can build a statue for myself 7 Likes 2 Shares

Tourist attractions indeed 2 Likes 1 Share

Confused Vice President. Confused Vice President. 1 Like 1 Share

Fake life 1 Like

Osibanjo is also a confused man 3 Likes

Of all the achievement to show the visiting vice president



Statues is his only achievement of 2017 that he could show him.



Useless governor with useless state house of assembly. 6 Likes

Monuments Men 2

The race to Owerri





The race to Owerri 8 Likes

A Party of Clowns







APC=of 15 Likes

Is Mugabe's statue there? Okorocha still has more statue to erect if not there 2 Likes 1 Share

If yhu examine what am trying to say very well YHU'LL quickly realized that I don't have anything to say

madness at its peak, the nigga that erected those nonsense and those doing the inspection are all mad.

I am sure the VP's comment will go something like, "This is a laudable developmental project that will add to infrastructural development while promoting the tourist industry. I will urge other state governors to take a cue from his excellency and embark on projects that will add value to the economic development of the state and the nation at large."

Instead of the VP to just tell him in clear terms that so far, he has been failure. Some fools will still follow this clueless man if, by 2019, he wants to run again o! I fear for this country. 1 Like

ChangetheChange:











Osibanjo is also a confused man look at you with so much wisdom look at you with so much wisdom

Do I blame him after all, osibanjo is a pastor in one 419 church and also in APC. I shouldn't be surprised after all 2 Likes

This okorocha don craze finish

O ja mi lara jee 4 Likes 1 Share

Apostle must hear of this

Osinbajo statue loading..... 85% 5 Likes 1 Share

I no wan go owerri o make this guy no come raise my statue



Meanwhile some Nairalanders go be like "If to say I don finally harmer, I for go collect permission from this guy to construct my own statue with my money ,make people follow talk about me"









Some people don dey view my page to see who I be oo



Meanwhile some Nairalanders go be like "If to say I don finally harmer, I for go collect permission from this guy to construct my own statue with my money ,make people follow talk about me"

Some people don dey view my page to see who I be oo

The statues even look ugly