|Osinbajo Inspects The Statues Constructed By Okorocha In Imo (Photos) by metroblogger: 8:10am
Vice President, Prof. Osinbajo and other government officials were been shown the various statue recently constructed in the State by Imo state governor Rochas Okorocha.
http://www.metronaija.com/2017/12/photos-osinbajo-inspects-various-statue.html
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects The Statues Constructed By Okorocha In Imo (Photos) by kingxsamz(m): 8:12am
after this inspection, Okorocha should erect a statue for him.
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects The Statues Constructed By Okorocha In Imo (Photos) by bedspread: 8:14am
JUST IMAGINE THEM!!!
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects The Statues Constructed By Okorocha In Imo (Photos) by Marcelo290(m): 8:18am
I'm tired of even insulting this Okorocha of a governor
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects The Statues Constructed By Okorocha In Imo (Photos) by Funnicator: 8:23am
Why is Rocha's, igbo governor wearing agbada in his state on an official visit.
It is indeed true, he really has fulani blood in him.
Okoroawusa.
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects The Statues Constructed By Okorocha In Imo (Photos) by princedoz: 8:23am
Hmmmm
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects The Statues Constructed By Okorocha In Imo (Photos) by omowolewa: 8:25am
Tourist and FDI attraction center.
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects The Statues Constructed By Okorocha In Imo (Photos) by Marvel1206: 8:51am
Are these not the statues said to cost 500K? Polithieves and lies sha. Didn't know with 500k, I can build a statue for myself
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects The Statues Constructed By Okorocha In Imo (Photos) by Samusu(m): 8:51am
Tourist attractions indeed
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects The Statues Constructed By Okorocha In Imo (Photos) by PrecisionFx(m): 9:04am
metroblogger:
Confused Vice President.
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects The Statues Constructed By Okorocha In Imo (Photos) by SportBlogger(m): 9:42am
Fake life
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects The Statues Constructed By Okorocha In Imo (Photos) by ChangetheChange: 9:56am
Vice President, Prof. Osinbajo and other government officials were been shown the various statue recently constructed in the State by Imo state governor Rochas Okorocha.
Osibanjo is also a confused man
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects The Statues Constructed By Okorocha In Imo (Photos) by Grabbeast: 10:18am
Of all the achievement to show the visiting vice president
Statues is his only achievement of 2017 that he could show him.
Useless governor with useless state house of assembly.
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects The Statues Constructed By Okorocha In Imo (Photos) by Krafty006: 1:04pm
naija.....learn a vocation , check my profile.
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects The Statues Constructed By Okorocha In Imo (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 1:05pm
Monuments Men 2
The race to Owerri
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects The Statues Constructed By Okorocha In Imo (Photos) by Ayblaize(m): 1:05pm
.
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects The Statues Constructed By Okorocha In Imo (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 1:05pm
APC= A Party of Clowns
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects The Statues Constructed By Okorocha In Imo (Photos) by YOLO1(m): 1:05pm
Is Mugabe's statue there? Okorocha still has more statue to erect if not there
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects The Statues Constructed By Okorocha In Imo (Photos) by purem(m): 1:05pm
If yhu examine what am trying to say very well YHU'LL quickly realized that I don't have anything to say
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects The Statues Constructed By Okorocha In Imo (Photos) by highrise07: 1:05pm
madness at its peak, the nigga that erected those nonsense and those doing the inspection are all mad.
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects The Statues Constructed By Okorocha In Imo (Photos) by wolesmile(m): 1:06pm
I am sure the VP's comment will go something like, "This is a laudable developmental project that will add to infrastructural development while promoting the tourist industry. I will urge other state governors to take a cue from his excellency and embark on projects that will add value to the economic development of the state and the nation at large."
Instead of the VP to just tell him in clear terms that so far, he has been failure. Some fools will still follow this clueless man if, by 2019, he wants to run again o! I fear for this country.
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects The Statues Constructed By Okorocha In Imo (Photos) by oviejnr(m): 1:06pm
ChangetheChange:look at you with so much wisdom
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects The Statues Constructed By Okorocha In Imo (Photos) by overhypedsteve(m): 1:06pm
Xkdj
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects The Statues Constructed By Okorocha In Imo (Photos) by GideonIdaboh(f): 1:06pm
Do I blame him after all, osibanjo is a pastor in one 419 church and also in APC. I shouldn't be surprised after all
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects The Statues Constructed By Okorocha In Imo (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 1:06pm
This okorocha don craze finish
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects The Statues Constructed By Okorocha In Imo (Photos) by brightgreat(m): 1:06pm
O ja mi lara jee
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects The Statues Constructed By Okorocha In Imo (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 1:06pm
Apostle must hear of this
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects The Statues Constructed By Okorocha In Imo (Photos) by maxiuc(m): 1:06pm
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects The Statues Constructed By Okorocha In Imo (Photos) by Sunnycliff(m): 1:06pm
Osinbajo statue loading..... 85%
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects The Statues Constructed By Okorocha In Imo (Photos) by Daniel058(m): 1:07pm
I no wan go owerri o make this guy no come raise my statue
Meanwhile some Nairalanders go be like "If to say I don finally harmer, I for go collect permission from this guy to construct my own statue with my money ,make people follow talk about me"
Some people don dey view my page to see who I be oo
GIVE ME LIKE BIKO
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects The Statues Constructed By Okorocha In Imo (Photos) by Archangel15: 1:07pm
The statues even look ugly
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects The Statues Constructed By Okorocha In Imo (Photos) by tonio2wo: 1:07pm
ahh don daa!!!!!!!!!!!
