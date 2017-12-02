Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Police Provide Contact Details For Complaints Against SARS. (8898 Views)

Examples of complaints about SARS policemen.



http://www.nairaland.com/3136561/sars-officers-arrested-me-having



http://www.nairaland.com/3257136/experience-called-sars-ikeja-today



Source There have been lots of complaints about the activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigerian Police in recent years and the police have now provided phone numbers, email addresses and other means by which members of the public can officially lay their complaints about the activities of policemen of the Anti-Robbery Squad.Examples of complaints about SARS policemen.Source https://mobile.twitter.com/PoliceNG_PCRRU/status/936854163748667394 4 Likes 3 Shares

Noted.







savage76:





Is it only complains you do all your life. no I also insult idiots like you. For your mind you want use me play savage. Go back and tell your father that it didn't work this time. Then log back in on nairaland to change your name from savage to gabage.









Rubish. A waste of time. Some serious country would close down such a unit. But Nigeria would give you a number to call to cry to, when they shoot you

naptu2:

Lol, as if they would take any action.

Nwamaikpe over to you. 1 Like

don't waste your precious time to report because they will not do them any thing. foolish people 10 Likes 1 Share

shey fraud and robbery be the same?

make dis people no take us for fools jare, tell them to stop assaulting people in the name of yahoo, leave fraud to police antifraud unit, sars are criminals 4 Likes

Nice

Lay down your burden number, it's just a complaint number.. Call only if you have 30B in your accant.

Buhari is a terrorist 1 Like

Buhari is so annoying! I had always thought that impunity and corruption we have in Nigeria would end the minute Buhari became president because of his antecedent...In retrospect, oh, how wrong I was!



I'd never forget how SARS made me cough up 1k and give them because I didn't have my laptop receipt. Jezzz! I felt so bitter when they said I could have stolen the laptop...me?



Well, after plenty of 'abeg' and that my late dad served in the Force, they still made me pay 1k.



Anyways, I must commend the Force for reeling out those contacts. I've taken them down already, hoping they are sincere.



Again, Buhari disappointed me because he hasn't made convincing efforts towards cleaning up our filthy system. 8 Likes 1 Share

Nonsense. And you become the victim. We all know this complaint things is not 40% accurate not to talk of being 90.



As long as "greed" is put over "need" nothing can work in this country.



How to control greed. I call it greed policy.



1) one Man one car one house.

2) individual(both politicians and pastors) account should not exceed a particular amount.

3) mortality rate should be controlled



You can add yours... 8 Likes

I wanted to finally trust d Nigerian Police until I saw #Bail is Free# on their message and den I gave up... D fact dat dey even didn't use actual photos of SARS officers shows dis is jus a publicity stunt 4 Likes

I begi. Next

It's about time oooo...

We bin dey put faya on top of roof sleep since...



A ti n fi Ina si ori o rule sun tipetipe ni orile ede yi o...

SARS go beat police now

Those responses on Twitter means a lot they should start from there

We bin dey put faya on top of roof sleep since...

Yeye people

It's only in Nigeria that you will open the fridge and find an ice-cream container but egusi soup will be inside �������. 7 Likes

Their message contains too much lies to make a typical Nigerian see it as unserious.. Bail is free bawo!! In which police station? Even their cartoon police na lie

I also noticed the increased number of SARS guys lately .



FSARS

State SARS

DSARS



Almost every Division now have SARS operatives. 3 Likes 1 Share

What about the police itself

Who noticed that in the picture of the police in the front still put cellotape to plaster the gun 11 Likes 1 Share

this things actually work. i called about a case two months ago and they responded and treated the case within 30 minutes. the oc sars actually called fidgeting. 3 Likes

SARS is one government agency that should be scrapped. 8 Likes

SoNature:

Buhari is so annoying! I had always thought that impunity and corruption we have in Nigeria would end the minute Buhari becomes president...how wrong I was!



I'd never forget how SARS made me cough up 1k and give them because I didn't have my laptop receipt. Jezzz! I felt so bitter when they said I could have stolen the laptop...me?



Well, after plenty of 'abeg' and that my late dad served in the Force, they still made me pay 1k.



Anyways, I must commend the Force for reeling out those contacts. I've taken them down already, hoping they are sincere.



Again, Buhari disappointed me because he hasn't made convincing efforts towards cleaning up our filthy system.













Get a licensed gun .....reading this shiit makes me unease Get a licensed gun .....reading this shiit makes me unease

Close the unit down 2 Likes

Whats the guarantee that your identity will be protected

Who is deceiving who?



You don't need to know their names, only date, time and place of act ?



SARS are worse than u can imagine.

You can hardly identify a uniformed man without a service number or name tag.

Even if you do, it is deniable.





Nigerian police will remain cursed.

Issue of a police station whose officers illegally abduct arrest people and sell to ritualists for 80k per body is still there unattended to.

The innocent souls of their victims will forever hunt them all. 4 Likes