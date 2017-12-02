₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,921,311 members, 3,946,161 topics. Date: Saturday, 02 December 2017 at 11:09 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 36 Speakers And Their Deputies Meet In Enugu (3862 Views)
36 Speakers Of State Houses Of Assembly Storm Imo To Discuss Biafra .... / Buhari's Deputies In 1985 Vs In 2017 - By Stanley Nwabia / 40 Vehicles Recovered By ICPC From Directors And Their Deputies (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|36 Speakers And Their Deputies Meet In Enugu by nghubs1: 9:19am
State House of Assembly speakers and their deputies were on friday hosted in Enugu at the Enugu State House of Assembly.
According to NGHUBS.COM, the Speakers and their deputies are in Enugu for a meeting to deliberate on the proposed Constitutional Amendment, which was recently harmonized by the National Assembly.
The Enugu State governor Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi while welcoming the Honourable Speakers and their deputies to Enugu, urged them to ensure that “your decisions be inspired by the compelling need for a united and peaceful Nigeria; One Nation, Peace and Unity”.
The governor invited the legislators to enjoy the peace and security that exist in the state through God’s abiding Grace and the modest efforts of his administration, and wished them fruitful deliberations.
Earlier in his remark, the Chairman, Conference of Speakers of State Houses of Assembly, Alhaji Ismaila Kamba, commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for entrenching peace and good governance in Enugu State as well as “the wonderful hospitality” he accorded them in the state.
Alhaji Kamba stated that there is no better state to host the conference than Enugu, describing the state as “the home of legislature”.
He disclosed that they unanimously agreed to be sincere and do justice to all the issues to be discussed by listening to the people’s contributions so that whatever they agreed upon will be a collective decision.
The Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly and Deputy Chairman of Conference of Speakers, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi also welcomed his colleagues to the Coal City state, and commended the governor for the harmonious relationship between him and the legislators, saying: “We are working well with our governor”.
http://nghubs.info/36-speakers-and-their-deputies-meet-in-enugu/
|Re: 36 Speakers And Their Deputies Meet In Enugu by nghubs1: 9:20am
Lalasticlala mynd44
|Re: 36 Speakers And Their Deputies Meet In Enugu by UbanmeUdie: 9:21am
There are times I conclude that, those who dish out jungle justice are mere cowards who can't face the real criminals.
Otherwise, this gathering of speakers and their deputies would have been a major point of focus for mass slaughter.
They are part of the syndicate causing ruins in this country.
Just one suicide bomber would do the job neatly. BH are a bunch of disappointment and those Fulani militias too. Killing these criminals with a single blow would be a delight to behold.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 36 Speakers And Their Deputies Meet In Enugu by sajb(m): 9:51am
Let's keep our fingers crossed and hope something good comes out of this meeting...
And don't forget that the change you expect begins with you...
|Re: 36 Speakers And Their Deputies Meet In Enugu by myjobsfinder(m): 9:52am
Agenda?
|Re: 36 Speakers And Their Deputies Meet In Enugu by Bede2u(m): 9:52am
My 042 repping
The agenda should be how the legislature can start the process of restructure along regional lines.
6 regions
36 Municipalities
2 Likes
|Re: 36 Speakers And Their Deputies Meet In Enugu by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:52am
*Quote*
He disclosed that they unanimously agreed to be sincere and do justice to all the issues to be discussed by listening to the people’s contributions so that whatever they agreed upon will be a collective decision.
Hoping they come out with good plans......
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 36 Speakers And Their Deputies Meet In Enugu by Gistusmore: 9:53am
|Re: 36 Speakers And Their Deputies Meet In Enugu by rmoses17: 9:53am
this is bullshit baby
|Re: 36 Speakers And Their Deputies Meet In Enugu by DIKEnaWAR: 9:53am
Agenda: How not to pay salaries and be lapdog to Governors.
1 Like
|Re: 36 Speakers And Their Deputies Meet In Enugu by simplemach(m): 9:54am
Ok
|Re: 36 Speakers And Their Deputies Meet In Enugu by Jaideyone(m): 9:54am
UbanmeUdie:copy cat
keep making a fool of yourself whole trying hard to copy someone else
|Re: 36 Speakers And Their Deputies Meet In Enugu by Richardabbey(m): 9:55am
38 Speakers Which Kind Birthday Dem Won Do Wey Dj Dey Collect 38 Speakers ?? Nndi Ara Una Don Start Biafrans
|Re: 36 Speakers And Their Deputies Meet In Enugu by Olalan(m): 9:55am
The gathering is a total waste of public funds. can't point out the usefulness of these sets of people to the Nigerian populace.
|Re: 36 Speakers And Their Deputies Meet In Enugu by anuoluwapo884: 9:56am
UbanmeUdie:
Bro that's too harsh God help us it's prayers we need we have blames to carry one way or the other we need also to accept blames individually for the level of how country situation is now
|Re: 36 Speakers And Their Deputies Meet In Enugu by brainpulse: 9:56am
Bede2u:Yes and everyone to move to his region and if you trade, work or leave in another region different from your origin, you should pay double tax and also double utility rate. That is the kind of restructuring we want.
|Re: 36 Speakers And Their Deputies Meet In Enugu by FunkyAlhaji2015: 9:57am
Waste of public funds
|Re: 36 Speakers And Their Deputies Meet In Enugu by bedspread: 9:57am
UbanmeUdie:HABA!!!
|Re: 36 Speakers And Their Deputies Meet In Enugu by Kulas: 9:59am
My able governor,you are doing well to our blessed Coal City,may God continue to guide and protect you.To the speakers,I wish you fruitful deliberations.To our Ikeoha,Senator Ekweremadu,you are a great man,we are proud of you.Enugu is peaceful and progressing.I thank you all.
|Re: 36 Speakers And Their Deputies Meet In Enugu by GreenNegro(m): 10:08am
UbanmeUdie:
Bro u are so on point..they are all part of the syndicate
1 Like
|Re: 36 Speakers And Their Deputies Meet In Enugu by Wiseandtrue(f): 10:12am
You can imagine how much the government spent on this gathering!
The same people that cannot afford to pay workers
Hypocrisy!
|Re: 36 Speakers And Their Deputies Meet In Enugu by jaychubi: 10:12am
|Re: 36 Speakers And Their Deputies Meet In Enugu by ShellyOCushm: 10:13am
Which Kind Birthday Dem Won Do Wey Dj Dey Collect 38 Speakers ?? Nndi Ara Una Don Start Biafrans
|Re: 36 Speakers And Their Deputies Meet In Enugu by Bede2u(m): 10:19am
brainpulse:doesnt make sense in a federation cos if diamond bank employs u in the west and transfer u to east, i wonder what u will do.
We need unity not segregation
|Re: 36 Speakers And Their Deputies Meet In Enugu by hope4life: 10:22am
The deputies of speakers are microphones
|Re: 36 Speakers And Their Deputies Meet In Enugu by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:26am
Ok. It is noted.
|Re: 36 Speakers And Their Deputies Meet In Enugu by opalu: 11:01am
Bede2u:
This is the best Map of the restructured Nigeria I have seen
(0) (Reply)
Edo Gets News Police Commissioner And Inec Chairman / Our Government Bad O, Post Your "Frustration" and "Revolution" Songs Here / Gej - Nigeria's Oil Reserve Are Low - 55 Days Reserves Is What We Have
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6