Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 36 Speakers And Their Deputies Meet In Enugu (3862 Views)

36 Speakers Of State Houses Of Assembly Storm Imo To Discuss Biafra .... / Buhari's Deputies In 1985 Vs In 2017 - By Stanley Nwabia / 40 Vehicles Recovered By ICPC From Directors And Their Deputies (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to NGHUBS.COM, the Speakers and their deputies are in Enugu for a meeting to deliberate on the proposed Constitutional Amendment, which was recently harmonized by the National Assembly.



The Enugu State governor Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi while welcoming the Honourable Speakers and their deputies to Enugu, urged them to ensure that “your decisions be inspired by the compelling need for a united and peaceful Nigeria; One Nation, Peace and Unity”.



The governor invited the legislators to enjoy the peace and security that exist in the state through God’s abiding Grace and the modest efforts of his administration, and wished them fruitful deliberations.



Earlier in his remark, the Chairman, Conference of Speakers of State Houses of Assembly, Alhaji Ismaila Kamba, commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for entrenching peace and good governance in Enugu State as well as “the wonderful hospitality” he accorded them in the state.



Alhaji Kamba stated that there is no better state to host the conference than Enugu, describing the state as “the home of legislature”.



He disclosed that they unanimously agreed to be sincere and do justice to all the issues to be discussed by listening to the people’s contributions so that whatever they agreed upon will be a collective decision.



The Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly and Deputy Chairman of Conference of Speakers, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi also welcomed his colleagues to the Coal City state, and commended the governor for the harmonious relationship between him and the legislators, saying: “We are working well with our governor”.



http://nghubs.info/36-speakers-and-their-deputies-meet-in-enugu/ State House of Assembly speakers and their deputies were on friday hosted in Enugu at the Enugu State House of Assembly.According to NGHUBS.COM, the Speakers and their deputies are in Enugu for a meeting to deliberate on the proposed Constitutional Amendment, which was recently harmonized by the National Assembly.The Enugu State governor Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi while welcoming the Honourable Speakers and their deputies to Enugu, urged them to ensure that “your decisions be inspired by the compelling need for a united and peaceful Nigeria; One Nation, Peace and Unity”.The governor invited the legislators to enjoy the peace and security that exist in the state through God’s abiding Grace and the modest efforts of his administration, and wished them fruitful deliberations.Earlier in his remark, the Chairman, Conference of Speakers of State Houses of Assembly, Alhaji Ismaila Kamba, commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for entrenching peace and good governance in Enugu State as well as “the wonderful hospitality” he accorded them in the state.Alhaji Kamba stated that there is no better state to host the conference than Enugu, describing the state as “the home of legislature”.He disclosed that they unanimously agreed to be sincere and do justice to all the issues to be discussed by listening to the people’s contributions so that whatever they agreed upon will be a collective decision.The Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly and Deputy Chairman of Conference of Speakers, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi also welcomed his colleagues to the Coal City state, and commended the governor for the harmonious relationship between him and the legislators, saying: “We are working well with our governor”.

Lalasticlala mynd44









There are times I conclude that, those who dish out jungle justice are mere cowards who can't face the real criminals.





Otherwise, this gathering of speakers and their deputies would have been a major point of focus for mass slaughter.



They are part of the syndicate causing ruins in this country.



Just one suicide bomber would do the job neatly. BH are a bunch of disappointment and those Fulani militias too. Killing these criminals with a single blow would be a delight to behold. There are times I conclude that, those who dish out jungle justice are mere cowards who can't face the real criminals.Otherwise, this gathering of speakers and their deputies would have been a major point of focus for mass slaughter.They are part of the syndicate causing ruins in this country.Just one suicide bomber would do the job neatly. BH are a bunch of disappointment and those Fulani militias too. Killing these criminals with a single blow would be a delight to behold. 11 Likes 1 Share

Let's keep our fingers crossed and hope something good comes out of this meeting...



And don't forget that the change you expect begins with you...

Agenda?



The agenda should be how the legislature can start the process of restructure along regional lines.



6 regions

36 Municipalities My 042 reppingThe agenda should be how the legislature can start the process of restructure along regional lines.6 regions36 Municipalities 2 Likes

*Quote*

He disclosed that they unanimously agreed to be sincere and do justice to all the issues to be discussed by listening to the people’s contributions so that whatever they agreed upon will be a collective decision.





Hoping they come out with good plans...... 1 Like 1 Share

this is bullshit baby

Agenda: How not to pay salaries and be lapdog to Governors. 1 Like

Ok

UbanmeUdie:









There are times I conclude that, those who dish out jungle justice are mere cowards who can't face the real criminals.





Otherwise, this gathering of speakers and their deputies would have been a major point of focus for mass slaughter.



They are part of the syndicate causing ruins in this country.



Just one suicide bomber would do the job neatly. BH are a bunch of disappointment and those Fulani militias too. Killing these criminals with a single blow would be a delight to behold. copy cat



keep making a fool of yourself whole trying hard to copy someone else copy catkeep making a fool of yourself whole trying hard to copy someone else

Which Kind Birthday Dem Won Do Wey Dj Dey Collect 38 Speakers ?? Nndi Ara Una Don Start Biafrans 38 SpeakersWhich Kind Birthday Dem Won Do Wey Dj Dey Collect 38 Speakers ?? Nndi Ara Una Don Start Biafrans

The gathering is a total waste of public funds. can't point out the usefulness of these sets of people to the Nigerian populace.

UbanmeUdie:









There are times I conclude that, those who dish out jungle justice are mere cowards who can't face the real criminals.





Otherwise, this gathering of speakers and their deputies would have been a major point of focus for mass slaughter.



They are part of the syndicate causing ruins in this country.



Just one suicide bomber would do the job neatly. BH are a bunch of disappointment and those Fulani militias too. Killing these criminals with a single blow would be a delight to behold.







Bro that's too harsh God help us it's prayers we need we have blames to carry one way or the other we need also to accept blames individually for the level of how country situation is now Bro that's too harsh God help us it's prayers we need we have blames to carry one way or the other we need also to accept blames individually for the level of how country situation is now

Bede2u:

My 042 repping

The agenda should be how the legislature can start the process of restructure along regional lines.



6 regions

36 Municipalities Yes and everyone to move to his region and if you trade, work or leave in another region different from your origin, you should pay double tax and also double utility rate. That is the kind of restructuring we want. Yes and everyone to move to his region and if you trade, work or leave in another region different from your origin, you should pay double tax and also double utility rate. That is the kind of restructuring we want.

Waste of public funds

UbanmeUdie:









There are times I conclude that, those who dish out jungle justice are mere cowards who can't face the real criminals.





Otherwise, this gathering of speakers and their deputies would have been a major point of focus for mass slaughter.



They are part of the syndicate causing ruins in this country.



Just one suicide bomber would do the job neatly. BH are a bunch of disappointment and those Fulani militias too. Killing these criminals with a single blow would be a delight to behold. HABA!!! HABA!!!

My able governor,you are doing well to our blessed Coal City,may God continue to guide and protect you.To the speakers,I wish you fruitful deliberations.To our Ikeoha,Senator Ekweremadu,you are a great man,we are proud of you.Enugu is peaceful and progressing.I thank you all.

UbanmeUdie:









There are times I conclude that, those who dish out jungle justice are mere cowards who can't face the real criminals.





Otherwise, this gathering of speakers and their deputies would have been a major point of focus for mass slaughter.



They are part of the syndicate causing ruins in this country.



Just one suicide bomber would do the job neatly. BH are a bunch of disappointment and those Fulani militias too. Killing these criminals with a single blow would be a delight to behold.

Bro u are so on point..they are all part of the syndicate Bro u are so on point..they are all part of the syndicate 1 Like





The same people that cannot afford to pay workers



Hypocrisy! You can imagine how much the government spent on this gathering!The same people that cannot afford to pay workersHypocrisy!

Which Kind Birthday Dem Won Do Wey Dj Dey Collect 38 Speakers ?? Nndi Ara Una Don Start Biafrans

brainpulse:

Yes and everyone to move to his region and if you trade, work or leave in another region different from your origin, you should pay double tax and also double utility rate. That is the kind of restructuring we want. doesnt make sense in a federation cos if diamond bank employs u in the west and transfer u to east, i wonder what u will do.



We need unity not segregation doesnt make sense in a federation cos if diamond bank employs u in the west and transfer u to east, i wonder what u will do.We need unity not segregation

The deputies of speakers are microphones

Ok. It is noted.