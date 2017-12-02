₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,921,492 members, 3,946,717 topics. Date: Saturday, 02 December 2017 at 04:57 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Wedding Cake Depicting A Nigerian Wedding (Photos) (2002 Views)
Money Rained Uncontrollably At A Nigerian Wedding (Video, Photos) / Bride's Ex Shares Pics Of Her Giving Him A Mouth Action At Her Wedding (Pics, Video) / Couple Cutting Goat As Their Wedding Cake [PICS] (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Wedding Cake Depicting A Nigerian Wedding (Photos) by Sakie: 11:13am
I just saw this wedding cake and I felt like sharing with you guys.This is really creative
A typical Naija wedding
This is ALL cake guys courtesy of @predelcakes
Source:
https://www.instagram.com/p/BcIgtyzBq19/
2 Likes
|Re: Wedding Cake Depicting A Nigerian Wedding (Photos) by madridguy(m): 11:15am
|Re: Wedding Cake Depicting A Nigerian Wedding (Photos) by gracefoundmme(m): 11:18am
yeepa..lol..naija
|Re: Wedding Cake Depicting A Nigerian Wedding (Photos) by Taiwo20(m): 11:24am
Creative
1 Like
|Re: Wedding Cake Depicting A Nigerian Wedding (Photos) by firstclassmumu(m): 4:48pm
wow I love this cake. Lemme save this picture. I need something like this for my birthday. I need the contact of the guy that designed this cake
|Re: Wedding Cake Depicting A Nigerian Wedding (Photos) by alignacademy(m): 4:49pm
Sakie:
Very colourful
One wonders how long it took to put this together
It pays to be skilled...
|Re: Wedding Cake Depicting A Nigerian Wedding (Photos) by Yameater(f): 4:49pm
Wow
|Re: Wedding Cake Depicting A Nigerian Wedding (Photos) by chidichuddo: 4:49pm
hope everything and everyone on that table is edible ooooo
I can't be looking @ dolls on top cake, all must be eaten
|Re: Wedding Cake Depicting A Nigerian Wedding (Photos) by chenzen(m): 4:50pm
https:///2tApMfwrcGQ33BM6FEM92R
*GalleríNaija* is an interactive platform. We spring into special trends on *media*, *Available* *Jobs*, *Romance*, *&* *Sports*, redefining all as they come... and joining the discuss with you...
Please Observe The Following Rules:
1. Please post all threads in the right section, and don't
derail threads by posting off topic.
2. Don't abuse, bully, deliberately insult/provoke, fight, or
wish harm to GalleriNaija members OR THEIR TRIBES.
3. Don't threaten, support or DEFEND violent acts against any person, tribe, race, animals, or group (e.g. rape).
4. Discussions of the art of love-making should be
rebuffed.
5. Don't post pornographic or disgusting pictures or videos
6. Refer to an admin moderator to filter and approve or reject any advert or link intended to be shared or posted on the group page.
7. Don't say, do, or THREATEN to do anything that's
detrimental to the security, success, or reputation of this platform.
8. Don't post false information.
9. Don't use GalleriNaija for illegal acts, e.g scams,
plagiarism, hacking, gay meetings, incitement, promoting negative secession.
10. Don't violate the privacy of anyone.g. by posting
their private pics, info, or chats without permission
11. This is a motivating group where people from all around the globe come to support each other motivationally. We try to dig deep helping individuals discover themselves in order to be useful to themselves and society.Touching widely on areas that has to do with relationships, friendship and love in the aspects of romance, Reach out to someone with a propositions or available Jobs & Rep whatever Sports event that tickles you.
12. Stick to the rules, we appreciate highly cultured, civil and intelligent people.
13. Please dont pry into anyone's mobile number without prior consent before hand on the platform. Respect everyone's privacy and sense of integrity and morality.
14. Opinions are allowed. Do not forcefully impose your philosophy, thoughts or aggression on anyone.
15. Vulgar, profane or censored comments are not healthy for this forum.
|Re: Wedding Cake Depicting A Nigerian Wedding (Photos) by justscorchone(m): 4:50pm
E no go belleful just one persin na
|Re: Wedding Cake Depicting A Nigerian Wedding (Photos) by Jamean(f): 4:50pm
Fine
|Re: Wedding Cake Depicting A Nigerian Wedding (Photos) by DancingSkeleton(m): 4:50pm
coool
|Re: Wedding Cake Depicting A Nigerian Wedding (Photos) by hemartins(m): 4:50pm
Creative
|Re: Wedding Cake Depicting A Nigerian Wedding (Photos) by annie74(f): 4:50pm
Wow!
|Re: Wedding Cake Depicting A Nigerian Wedding (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 4:50pm
Too much information
|Re: Wedding Cake Depicting A Nigerian Wedding (Photos) by pTomz(m): 4:50pm
the cake designer is high on creativity sha
|Re: Wedding Cake Depicting A Nigerian Wedding (Photos) by mccoy47(m): 4:51pm
Wow
|Re: Wedding Cake Depicting A Nigerian Wedding (Photos) by superior494(m): 4:51pm
amazing work
|Re: Wedding Cake Depicting A Nigerian Wedding (Photos) by okonja(m): 4:53pm
Dope mehn!
|Re: Wedding Cake Depicting A Nigerian Wedding (Photos) by BuhariNaWah: 4:55pm
Beauriful
|Re: Wedding Cake Depicting A Nigerian Wedding (Photos) by Ademat7(m): 4:55pm
firstclassmumu:No offense
Can u pay?
|Re: Wedding Cake Depicting A Nigerian Wedding (Photos) by olumideey(m): 4:57pm
Good Cake.
(0) (Reply)
Celebrity Party: Toke Makinwa Throws Birthday House Party For Her Hubby (photos) / 60 Year Old Mum Yesterday Shuts Down Beyonce/jay Z Divorce Rumours [read This] / John Dumelo Says He And Yvonne Nelson Are “expecting First Child Soon | Read Up
Viewing this topic: jalay(m), Princessfikemi, Horo(m), Raphooly, Oyetboy(m), Brillantman, youngGodson, agbaranathan, ironheart(m), maj59(m), biibii31(m), neyo7, examhall(f), phemmyjola, Almultma27, Phelixblaq(m), annie74(f), ionjutaran, mineANDurs(f), Johnpaul2k2(m), Jamean(f), osazsky(m), excellence1331, litaninja(m), presh2mos, sweetyme001(f), neduprince(m), bigboss80s(m), qoudous(m), hpiano(m), laxxy(m), gabe15(m), twingidd(m), OtunbaChibok(m), snowland(m), manofsleep(m), kingelemide(m), mikmabray, Hapiano(m), thankfulsoul, gudnex22(m), damipaul(m), AmKen(m), marvizzy(m), rooskii(m), ANISAAKA(m), vickzie(m), nicestguy1, Austyno4(m), Lacomus(m), Princefame1, bennynaza(m), BuhariNaWah, laurenziz6(m), oluvick(m), Sunrule3(m), Olamilekan08(m), fury(m), bigboyk(m), Empredboy(m), Raydos(m), iambijo(m), Scarpon(m), Abiriba1stson, UBA001, sanchos9607(m), FreshShavedBalls(m), safarigirl(f), mania92(m), tayecrypto, jennybright(f), ak76(m), hollyray2016, Psalmist1, cecymiammy(f), AmeerahFKI(f), Ademat7(m), lordraiden(m), Butterscotch92, Nasa4G(f), Afriifa(m), mrsfavour(f), censeakay(m), ennyscongy(m), Solorrman(m), adisabarber(m), Rynne, Yakeeboy, Ifiegboria(m), oloko1859(m), RomeoEmpire(m), telecomtaio1, Sambai65, udeze73(m), morofolu(m), mamawin(f), bamto(m), VivaDeAngelo, chubaba1990, mhizoma(f), Val601(f), uyplus(m), nekyfine, ELShehzad, frenzyduchess(f), memories1(f), Jerrypolo(m), NeededGist(m), Bayajidda1, olumbha(m), Emmyab(m), bladeAnders(m), lindseykibler, 2sinepaul, alpamo6, obo389(m), rickyboss333, tommy04, Swaggzkid, collabo4me(m), ABBA869, Decale, Zerhraddeenx(m), Latty88(f), TherisingCEO, Dionnetech, chuksdavid28(m), JohnnelBrown, cherished(f), MsFaith(f), Tegasmoney(m), olumideey(m), ojkalito(m), Sesandennis, Drkingsley(m), rotimy(m), directorXixXICK(m), kishbee41(m), AmehHAS, babfield, kolexy(m), Moodyup(f), AWERESON, jayunion(m) and 196 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10