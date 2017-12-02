https:///2tApMfwrcGQ33BM6FEM92R

*GalleríNaija* is an interactive platform. We spring into special trends on *media*, *Available* *Jobs*, *Romance*, *&* *Sports*, redefining all as they come... and joining the discuss with you...



Please Observe The Following Rules:

1. Please post all threads in the right section, and don't

derail threads by posting off topic.

2. Don't abuse, bully, deliberately insult/provoke, fight, or

wish harm to GalleriNaija members OR THEIR TRIBES.

3. Don't threaten, support or DEFEND violent acts against any person, tribe, race, animals, or group (e.g. rape).

4. Discussions of the art of love-making should be

rebuffed.

5. Don't post pornographic or disgusting pictures or videos

6. Refer to an admin moderator to filter and approve or reject any advert or link intended to be shared or posted on the group page.

7. Don't say, do, or THREATEN to do anything that's

detrimental to the security, success, or reputation of this platform.

8. Don't post false information.

9. Don't use GalleriNaija for illegal acts, e.g scams,

plagiarism, hacking, gay meetings, incitement, promoting negative secession.

10. Don't violate the privacy of anyone.g. by posting

their private pics, info, or chats without permission

11. This is a motivating group where people from all around the globe come to support each other motivationally. We try to dig deep helping individuals discover themselves in order to be useful to themselves and society.Touching widely on areas that has to do with relationships, friendship and love in the aspects of romance, Reach out to someone with a propositions or available Jobs & Rep whatever Sports event that tickles you.

12. Stick to the rules, we appreciate highly cultured, civil and intelligent people.

13. Please dont pry into anyone's mobile number without prior consent before hand on the platform. Respect everyone's privacy and sense of integrity and morality.

14. Opinions are allowed. Do not forcefully impose your philosophy, thoughts or aggression on anyone.

