



According to the organizer, Kingsley Amafibe, he said after looking critically at the various achievements of these sons and daughters of South-South, there is no better way to appreciate them than giving them a boost.



“Aka Ibom State is peaceful and very strategic in the South-South; its peace or otherwise can affect other states in the region in one way or the others, that is why we chose it as host state.



“Its about humanitarian initiatives that have impacted the society, especially in the South-South.’’



He added that militancy; kidnapping and other vices threatening peace in the region would be discussed at the summit.



“Peace in the Niger-Delta is very crucial to our economic survival as a nation, especially in this recession we are facing.



“We must do everything collectively to sustain peace in the region, and that is the essence of choosing the theme for the summit,’’ he said.



The South–South Leadership Advancement Awards is an annual award that honours Nigerians, especially those from the South-South who contributed meaningfully to the development of the region.



The awards cuts across over 20 categories, with recipients picked from various fields and background.



Th nominees are Tonto Dikeh, Annie Idibia, Harrysong, Amb Hon Sobomabo Jackrich, Preye Berezi, Engr Gesi Asamowei, Hon Unyime Idem, Obong Umana Okon Umana,Udeme Etibensi, Michael Bush, EKeini Umoren, Anamero Sunday Dekeri Esq, high chief Gabriel Oyibode, Mr. Nsentip Akpabio, Rt. Hon Barr Onofiok A. Luke, Amaju Pinnick, chief Raymond Paul Dokpesi Jnr, Rt. Hon. Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, his Excellency Sen. Godswill Obot Akpabio, Brig. Gen. Paul T. Boroh, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, Nsima Ekere, Sen. Ovie Omo Agege, Domak shelter ltd, Hon bobi Victor ogheneochuko and Barr Austin Okojie, Domak shelter Ltd, Hon Bobi Victor ogheneochuko, Bar Austin Okojie



