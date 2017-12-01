₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Wike, Tonto Dikeh Others For South–South Leadership Advancement Award
All in set for the South–South Leadership Advancement Awards organize by the Peace Ambassador Agency. The award, which is to honour deserving sons and daughters of the South South, has promised to be fair in its choice of recipients.
According to the organizer, Kingsley Amafibe, he said after looking critically at the various achievements of these sons and daughters of South-South, there is no better way to appreciate them than giving them a boost.
“Aka Ibom State is peaceful and very strategic in the South-South; its peace or otherwise can affect other states in the region in one way or the others, that is why we chose it as host state.
“Its about humanitarian initiatives that have impacted the society, especially in the South-South.’’
He added that militancy; kidnapping and other vices threatening peace in the region would be discussed at the summit.
“Peace in the Niger-Delta is very crucial to our economic survival as a nation, especially in this recession we are facing.
“We must do everything collectively to sustain peace in the region, and that is the essence of choosing the theme for the summit,’’ he said.
The South–South Leadership Advancement Awards is an annual award that honours Nigerians, especially those from the South-South who contributed meaningfully to the development of the region.
The awards cuts across over 20 categories, with recipients picked from various fields and background.
Th nominees are Tonto Dikeh, Annie Idibia, Harrysong, Amb Hon Sobomabo Jackrich, Preye Berezi, Engr Gesi Asamowei, Hon Unyime Idem, Obong Umana Okon Umana,Udeme Etibensi, Michael Bush, EKeini Umoren, Anamero Sunday Dekeri Esq, high chief Gabriel Oyibode, Mr. Nsentip Akpabio, Rt. Hon Barr Onofiok A. Luke, Amaju Pinnick, chief Raymond Paul Dokpesi Jnr, Rt. Hon. Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, his Excellency Sen. Godswill Obot Akpabio, Brig. Gen. Paul T. Boroh, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, Nsima Ekere, Sen. Ovie Omo Agege, Domak shelter ltd, Hon bobi Victor ogheneochuko and Barr Austin Okojie, Domak shelter Ltd, Hon Bobi Victor ogheneochuko, Bar Austin Okojie
http://leadership.ng/2017/12/01/gov-wike--others-south-south-leadership-advancement-award/
|Re: Wike, Tonto Dikeh Others For South–South Leadership Advancement Award by Holuwahyomzzy: 12:57pm
|Re: Wike, Tonto Dikeh Others For South–South Leadership Advancement Award by simultaneousboi(m): 1:01pm
Wike "d south-south fearless Gov. of d year".
No doubt that Gov. Dave Umahi will d south-east own.
|Re: Wike, Tonto Dikeh Others For South–South Leadership Advancement Award by Kingsleyuc(m): 1:01pm
1LOVE
1LOVE
|Re: Wike, Tonto Dikeh Others For South–South Leadership Advancement Award by lonelydora(m): 1:33pm
Wike, my man. Keep it up
|Re: Wike, Tonto Dikeh Others For South–South Leadership Advancement Award by UbanmeUdie: 1:34pm
|Re: Wike, Tonto Dikeh Others For South–South Leadership Advancement Award by firstclassmumu(m): 1:34pm
nothing person know go see for this country
|Re: Wike, Tonto Dikeh Others For South–South Leadership Advancement Award by miqos03: 1:34pm
|Re: Wike, Tonto Dikeh Others For South–South Leadership Advancement Award by BruncleZuma: 1:35pm
Where's Churchill?
|Re: Wike, Tonto Dikeh Others For South–South Leadership Advancement Award by Rmxr: 1:35pm
Is biamud not part of South South?
|Re: Wike, Tonto Dikeh Others For South–South Leadership Advancement Award by yuledochie1: 1:36pm
I admire her strength despite off camera battles to still be a woman with purpose and drive
|Re: Wike, Tonto Dikeh Others For South–South Leadership Advancement Award by Amirullaha(m): 1:37pm
|Re: Wike, Tonto Dikeh Others For South–South Leadership Advancement Award by bayocanny: 1:37pm
Tonto Dikeh , she will win the most prestigeous award today
|Re: Wike, Tonto Dikeh Others For South–South Leadership Advancement Award by Xisnin: 1:40pm
Tonto?
Mushroom awards just to enrich the organizers.
|Re: Wike, Tonto Dikeh Others For South–South Leadership Advancement Award by Obudupikin: 1:44pm
Misplaced priority as usual.
|Re: Wike, Tonto Dikeh Others For South–South Leadership Advancement Award by Queendoncom(f): 1:52pm
What's leadership got to do with Tonto Dicke
|Re: Wike, Tonto Dikeh Others For South–South Leadership Advancement Award by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 1:56pm
GLeesMODEL:
It is AKWA IBOM STATE...
not Aka Ibom State.
Aka-- (You go)
Akwa--(very Big)
No dey mess up my dearest state's name or i mess u up
