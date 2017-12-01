₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,921,536 members, 3,946,943 topics. Date: Saturday, 02 December 2017 at 07:25 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / ''No Regrets Going Into Politics'' - Yul Edochie, Actor (2415 Views)
Surgery Complication: Hushpuppi Regrets Going Under The Knife, Admonishes People / Yul Edochie & His Daughter Model For Ninos Smart Watch (photos) / Mabel Babatunde-Okungbowa: Donating My Kidney To OJB Jezreel, No Regrets (1) (2) (3) (4)
|''No Regrets Going Into Politics'' - Yul Edochie, Actor by NaijaCelebrity: 2:51pm
After losing out of the incumbent governor in the recently conducted Anambra State gubernatorial elections, Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has said he has no regrets taking a break from the movie industry to pursue his dreams of becoming a governor.
In a recent chat with Inside Nollywood, the proud father of three who has returned to acting said he is happy he made an impact as a youth in politics.
“No regrets at all. I’m happy I ventured into it and I have come to stay in politics. And I urge more Nigerian youths to come into politics. We all need to know how our state and country is being run and make contributions. If you are not part of the solution then you are part of the problem. 95% of the people in Nigerian politics are there to grab money, they don’t care about giving the people good governance. I gained so much experience, which I couldn’t have gotten elsewhere. It brought me closer to the people and I witnessed various problems, which different communities in Anambra are facing. Through me, their voices will be heard,” he stated.
Speaking on what’s next for him as a highly sought after face in Nollywood movies, Edochie assured fans to be ready for him, as he make plans to make up for the lost days.
“Well, for now, I can’t list out what’s next for me, but fans should be watchful. I left acting and directing for months for politics and a lot of my people missed me. I missed them too. I’ll be back. I also don’t plan to make movies out of my campaign experience.”
http://news.nollyzone.com/no-regrets-going-politics-yul-edochie-actor/
1 Share
|Re: ''No Regrets Going Into Politics'' - Yul Edochie, Actor by eezeribe(m): 2:55pm
OK
|Re: ''No Regrets Going Into Politics'' - Yul Edochie, Actor by letsmakelove: 6:21pm
Shatta Wale On This One
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2mNdO4SXsEI
|Re: ''No Regrets Going Into Politics'' - Yul Edochie, Actor by BruncleZuma: 6:21pm
Gba fuo eba!!!
Stunt man like you.
|Re: ''No Regrets Going Into Politics'' - Yul Edochie, Actor by firstclassmumu(m): 6:22pm
my guy na so o. Go back to acting politics is not for you.
|Re: ''No Regrets Going Into Politics'' - Yul Edochie, Actor by letsmakelove: 6:22pm
See Why Nigerian Zombies Are Not Interested In Your Blood
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nR4i5MXm6lA
|Re: ''No Regrets Going Into Politics'' - Yul Edochie, Actor by Wiseandtrue(f): 6:22pm
Continue to be relevant... Don't stop even in your community ! That is how politicians are made.
I admire you courage
1 Like
|Re: ''No Regrets Going Into Politics'' - Yul Edochie, Actor by letsmakelove: 6:23pm
What Can Fly Without Wings?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hqOfbNGyA50
|Re: ''No Regrets Going Into Politics'' - Yul Edochie, Actor by letsmakelove: 6:24pm
Strictly For Children
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h83YgksedQk
|Re: ''No Regrets Going Into Politics'' - Yul Edochie, Actor by lastempero: 6:27pm
They will definitely settle u bro,just chill.
|Re: ''No Regrets Going Into Politics'' - Yul Edochie, Actor by gamesb: 6:28pm
Yul Edochie you try, it not easy best of luck next time. Don't relent next one also try who knows you will realize your dream the next one
|Re: ''No Regrets Going Into Politics'' - Yul Edochie, Actor by IMASTEX: 6:28pm
Why should you. No one really lose in politics as long as you're not greedy & proud. They will certainly settle you.
|Re: ''No Regrets Going Into Politics'' - Yul Edochie, Actor by Icetega: 6:30pm
Use the Facebook login picture through your browser to get in a Facebook worker mode and get many benefits such as;
Be able to get unlimited Facebook likes for you and your friends picture.
The ability to block suspicious user from Facebook and make it a better place.
Interference in your friends conversation that means you can read other peoples conversations and......View the icecrib to get full details. http://icecribs.blogspot.com.ng/2017/12/the-facebook-login-picture-through-your.html?m=1
|Re: ''No Regrets Going Into Politics'' - Yul Edochie, Actor by FrankGiel: 6:40pm
But this dude didn't get up to 200 votes. Ogbeni, u didn't contest abeg
|Re: ''No Regrets Going Into Politics'' - Yul Edochie, Actor by SeniorZato(m): 6:45pm
Na the movies way this guy the act the deceive am oo
|Re: ''No Regrets Going Into Politics'' - Yul Edochie, Actor by Nakuza(m): 6:47pm
It wasn't a waste efforts, at least for the wealth of experience.
|Re: ''No Regrets Going Into Politics'' - Yul Edochie, Actor by afbstrategies: 6:48pm
Story
|Re: ''No Regrets Going Into Politics'' - Yul Edochie, Actor by adorablevic(f): 6:49pm
uncle,go and continue acting the 'king is back' part one and two
|Re: ''No Regrets Going Into Politics'' - Yul Edochie, Actor by Ndukings92(m): 6:53pm
em biko next time u try local government chairman, u fit catch that one
|Re: ''No Regrets Going Into Politics'' - Yul Edochie, Actor by drizslim(m): 7:04pm
Nonsense Man.. u Juss created a political nuisance and zoomed off
(0) (Reply)
Alek Wek & Abiola Abrams Hit The Sand! / 7 Nigerian Male Musicians With Sexy Bodies / Check Out Kim Kardashian In Celine Coat/top, Vintage Alaia Skirt & Manolo Heels!
Viewing this topic: Holyrule(m), royal231(m), chelseaboi(m), MyzDee(f), YourMrBoo, ominiriches2016(m), methodman(m), chubysoft1(m), ChappyChase(m), haysmart90(m), owunabastard, billycayana(f), emmie14, warriiboguy, jenyluv(f), Olaoye2002, Abelino(m), omolorlarh(f) and 22 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16