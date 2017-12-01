₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Iyabo Ojo Stuns In 40th Pre-Birthday Photos by anowrite: 2:05am
Yoruba Movie actress, Alice Iyabo Ojo, popularly known as Iyabo Ojo has released share beautiful photos ahead of her 40th year birthday.
The CEO, Frepris movie academy, Iyabo Ojo was born on 21st of December, 1977 in Lagos state where she did her primary, secondary and tertiary schooling.
She posted lovely pictures via her Instagram handle to thank God for her new age.
She wrote;
MyMonth begins today ���������� d count down has began ,,,,,, 20days to go.............. My God I am grateful for everything, for how far u have taken me........... for who I was & who I am & who I am yet to become............I am a testimony of ur goodness...........I am grateful for d bad times & d good times, i am grateful for d ugly times & d beautiful times...........as I journey into d world of d forties...........Lord i am grateful that I am ageing gracefully...........Lord! u Love me too much & i am blessed because even as a sinner ur grace & mercy abides with me, i am nothing, yet u made me something .........I have fallen countless times & u have picked me up & made me victorious each time...........even when I am brokened, i heal faster than a rocket ............it can only be u Lord.........I am grateful for my wonderful, adorable kids both my biological & adopted, my mum, my brothers, my man, my family, my friends, my fans indeed i am so grateful, for my health, my happy soul, my business, my profession, i am grateful, for all I have & yet to have..............I am humbled!!! I am grateful for my loved ones because u make me glow, for my haters u make me Love me more & for those who has tried & may still be trying to pull me down i am grateful because u ve only made me stronger......... I am unbreakable unstoppable unmovable & unshakeable... ...... Akanda omo ni mi........................... I am Original! irreplacable! I am A daughter, A mother, A sister, A Boss, A learner, A Lover A friend and most of all I am me........& i am God's special baby........I am grateful!!!! #iysexy40thloading #dec21stchic #gratefulsoul
http://www.lodgerill.com.ng/2017/12/yoruba-actress-iyabo-ojo-releases.html?m=1
3 Likes
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Stuns In 40th Pre-Birthday Photos by ishowdotgmail(m): 2:08am
She looks younger than her age. Wow 40
Hitting menopause soon, na to dy service your engine remain now make e no rust
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Stuns In 40th Pre-Birthday Photos by Kenzico(m): 2:43am
Still 40 and KILLING IT
3 Likes
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Stuns In 40th Pre-Birthday Photos by Oye0404(m): 3:58am
She looks dope for her age. 40 and still slaying.
3 Likes
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Stuns In 40th Pre-Birthday Photos by itspzpics(m): 5:00am
Haaa 40
1 Like
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Stuns In 40th Pre-Birthday Photos by sinceraconcept(m): 6:31am
people look way younger than their age today,especially slim black people . age is just a number today. people should stop saying she doesn't look 40 and all that. 40 is the new 20.
Many people here are saying she looks good for her age because they know what their mum looked like when she was 40,so they think a 40 year old woman is supposed to look like an old market woman. Poverty no good o
BTW,that's my dead all time crush under her arm. if you're lady and look like Marilyn Monroe,then you're my friend
5 Likes
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Stuns In 40th Pre-Birthday Photos by Ghnaija(m): 6:58am
I never knew this woman is dat old chaaai she do really take good care of herself then..hbd
4 Likes
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Stuns In 40th Pre-Birthday Photos by Larrey(f): 7:43am
wow, Sagittarius babe. Happy birthday, LLNP
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Stuns In 40th Pre-Birthday Photos by Authoreety: 7:48am
She try...... but 40 never really age na
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Stuns In 40th Pre-Birthday Photos by duduade(m): 8:05am
The pictures are lovely... The makeup subtle.. In all she's smashing
6 Likes
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Stuns In 40th Pre-Birthday Photos by ibkkk(f): 9:53am
Beautiful.
1 Like
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Stuns In 40th Pre-Birthday Photos by ct2(m): 2:27pm
Happy birthday
1 Like
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Stuns In 40th Pre-Birthday Photos by BruncleZuma: 2:27pm
Aunty Kemi da?
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Stuns In 40th Pre-Birthday Photos by DIKEnaWAR: 2:28pm
Ok. I guess I have been attributing this name to someone else.
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Stuns In 40th Pre-Birthday Photos by NwaAmaikpe: 2:28pm
One of the Apostle's disciples in Nollywood.
Thank me later.
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Stuns In 40th Pre-Birthday Photos by seunmohmoh(f): 2:29pm
ok
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Stuns In 40th Pre-Birthday Photos by IMASTEX: 2:29pm
Congrats
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Stuns In 40th Pre-Birthday Photos by valdes00(m): 2:29pm
40 ....?
Wao -- She still look ***†*
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Stuns In 40th Pre-Birthday Photos by blaze1916(m): 2:29pm
Still make brain for her age sha... She try
1 Like
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Stuns In 40th Pre-Birthday Photos by nairavsdollars: 2:30pm
I remember that Pasuma song ' Iyabode Ojo..
The best Yoruba actress so far...She can feature in any role and her spoken english is ...muahhh
If you are reading this, this is your number one fan
10 Likes
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Stuns In 40th Pre-Birthday Photos by se0un(m): 2:30pm
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Stuns In 40th Pre-Birthday Photos by step1: 2:30pm
Iyabo ojo is from Edo state and not a Yoruba actress.
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Stuns In 40th Pre-Birthday Photos by Yewandequeen(f): 2:30pm
age with grace
1 Like
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Stuns In 40th Pre-Birthday Photos by Tizzytayo(m): 2:31pm
Happy birthday in advance... Wishing you all that you wish yourself
1 Like
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Stuns In 40th Pre-Birthday Photos by UbanmeUdie: 2:32pm
Wow!
She looks astonishing @ 40.
Who says getting anointed preeks doesn't renew one's youth like the eagle's.
HBD Sensational Olosho!
3 Likes
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Stuns In 40th Pre-Birthday Photos by Guddypop: 2:32pm
Hmm! Hbd Ma'am!
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Stuns In 40th Pre-Birthday Photos by cunny88(m): 2:32pm
She s really 40. See her vein riddled hands
2 Likes
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Stuns In 40th Pre-Birthday Photos by NoFavors: 2:34pm
Lol let me not say nothing
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Stuns In 40th Pre-Birthday Photos by Dainikel(m): 2:36pm
Age with grace Ma'am. Kinda have respect Mrs Ojo!!!
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Stuns In 40th Pre-Birthday Photos by davodyguy: 2:37pm
Ghnaija:definitely not with 100 k to max 300k they make from movies, but from other ventures they engage in apart acting.
I know this for sure, cos I know where I meet some of these people acting. They live lives of affluence, which movie roles can never bankroll
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Stuns In 40th Pre-Birthday Photos by jamalnation: 2:37pm
wow
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Stuns In 40th Pre-Birthday Photos by davodyguy: 2:38pm
step1:Acts 90% in Yoruba movies
sinceraconcept:He's smoking something very bad. Maybe Nnamdi kanu's shitz
1 Like
