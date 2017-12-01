Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Iyabo Ojo Stuns In 40th Pre-Birthday Photos (12614 Views)

The CEO, Frepris movie academy, Iyabo Ojo was born on 21st of December, 1977 in Lagos state where she did her primary, secondary and tertiary schooling.



She posted lovely pictures via her Instagram handle to thank God for her new age.

She wrote;

MyMonth begins today ���������� d count down has began ,,,,,, 20days to go.............. My God I am grateful for everything, for how far u have taken me........... for who I was & who I am & who I am yet to become............I am a testimony of ur goodness...........I am grateful for d bad times & d good times, i am grateful for d ugly times & d beautiful times...........as I journey into d world of d forties...........Lord i am grateful that I am ageing gracefully...........Lord! u Love me too much & i am blessed because even as a sinner ur grace & mercy abides with me, i am nothing, yet u made me something .........I have fallen countless times & u have picked me up & made me victorious each time...........even when I am brokened, i heal faster than a rocket ............it can only be u Lord.........I am grateful for my wonderful, adorable kids both my biological & adopted, my mum, my brothers, my man, my family, my friends, my fans indeed i am so grateful, for my health, my happy soul, my business, my profession, i am grateful, for all I have & yet to have..............I am humbled!!! I am grateful for my loved ones because u make me glow, for my haters u make me Love me more & for those who has tried & may still be trying to pull me down i am grateful because u ve only made me stronger......... I am unbreakable unstoppable unmovable & unshakeable... ...... Akanda omo ni mi........................... I am Original! irreplacable! I am A daughter, A mother, A sister, A Boss, A learner, A Lover A friend and most of all I am me........& i am God's special baby........I am grateful!!!! #iysexy40thloading #dec21stchic #gratefulsoul

Hitting menopause soon, na to dy service your engine remain now make e no rust She looks younger than her age. Wow 40Hitting menopause soon, na to dy service your engine remain now make e no rust 8 Likes 1 Share





Still 40 and KILLING IT 3 Likes

She looks dope for her age. 40 and still slaying. 3 Likes

Haaa 40 1 Like

people look way younger than their age today,especially slim black people . age is just a number today. people should stop saying she doesn't look 40 and all that. 40 is the new 20.

Many people here are saying she looks good for her age because they know what their mum looked like when she was 40,so they think a 40 year old woman is supposed to look like an old market woman. Poverty no good o

BTW,that's my dead all time crush under her arm. if you're lady and look like Marilyn Monroe,then you're my friend 5 Likes

I never knew this woman is dat old chaaai she do really take good care of herself then..hbd 4 Likes

wow, Sagittarius babe. Happy birthday, LLNP

She try...... but 40 never really age na

The pictures are lovely... The makeup subtle.. In all she's smashing 6 Likes

Beautiful. 1 Like

Happy birthday 1 Like





Aunty Kemi da? Aunty Kemi da?

Ok. I guess I have been attributing this name to someone else.







One of the Apostle's disciples in Nollywood.

Thank me later. One of the Apostle's disciples in Nollywood.Thank me later. 4 Likes 2 Shares

Congrats

40 ....?

Wao -- She still look ***†*

Still make brain for her age sha... She try 1 Like

I remember that Pasuma song ' Iyabode Ojo..

The best Yoruba actress so far...She can feature in any role and her spoken english is ...muahhh

If you are reading this, this is your number one fan 10 Likes

Iyabo ojo is from Edo state and not a Yoruba actress.

age with grace 1 Like

Happy birthday in advance... Wishing you all that you wish yourself 1 Like







She looks astonishing @ 40.





Who says getting anointed preeks doesn't renew one's youth like the eagle's.





HBD Sensational Olosho! Wow!She looks astonishing @ 40.Who says getting anointed preeks doesn't renew one's youth like the eagle's.HBD Sensational Olosho! 3 Likes

Hmm! Hbd Ma'am!

She s really 40. See her vein riddled hands 2 Likes

Age with grace Ma'am. Kinda have respect Mrs Ojo!!!

Ghnaija:

I never knew this woman is dat old chaaai she do really take good care of herself then..hbd definitely not with 100 k to max 300k they make from movies, but from other ventures they engage in apart acting.



I know this for sure, cos I know where I meet some of these people acting. They live lives of affluence, which movie roles can never bankroll definitely not with 100 k to max 300k they make from movies, but from other ventures they engage in apart acting.I know this for sure, cos I know where I meet some of these people acting. They live lives of affluence, which movie roles can never bankroll

