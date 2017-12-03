TonyCizzy:

Yes!!!

Though "harvest" is approved by the scriptures... But is "Bazaar" biblical ??

Opinions please!!!

Bazaar and harvest have their roots in the bible but bazaar had long been eradicated by Orthodox churches, the set of denominations that are engaged in such (Pentecostals don't do bazaar) because its perceived to have been annulled with the coming of the new gospel.



