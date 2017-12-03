₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|What Is Your Take On Harvest And Bazaar? by TonyCizzy(m): 6:15am
Yes!!!
Though "harvest" is approved by the scriptures... But is "Bazaar" biblical ??
Opinions please!!!
|Re: What Is Your Take On Harvest And Bazaar? by PaChukwudi44: 6:24am
Thanksgiving is approved by scriptures. Harvest and bazaar is basically Thanksgiving and is purely voluntary
|Re: What Is Your Take On Harvest And Bazaar? by Dankwanbo2019: 6:48am
Here we go again
|Re: What Is Your Take On Harvest And Bazaar? by uboma(m): 8:24am
Another form of gambling in the Church.
|Re: What Is Your Take On Harvest And Bazaar? by vivie01(f): 8:46am
TonyCizzy:
Bazaar and harvest have their roots in the bible but bazaar had long been eradicated by Orthodox churches, the set of denominations that are engaged in such (Pentecostals don't do bazaar) because its perceived to have been annulled with the coming of the new gospel.
It's seen as a way of buying and selling in the church which Jesus himself was against. He was against it because he chased those buying and selling out of the temple and said His father's house is a house of prayer and not a den of thieves. Matt 21:12-13
|Re: What Is Your Take On Harvest And Bazaar? by IMASTEX: 9:08am
Fun time
|Re: What Is Your Take On Harvest And Bazaar? by sunnysunny69(m): 9:08am
uboma:I agree with you .
|Re: What Is Your Take On Harvest And Bazaar? by kay29000(m): 9:08am
I love to eat rice and chicken, and buy new toys for my kids.
|Re: What Is Your Take On Harvest And Bazaar? by Michaelpresh(m): 9:09am
Seriously I have never partake in anything that have to do with bazaar. Cuz I still don't know what it stands for.
|Re: What Is Your Take On Harvest And Bazaar? by lytech1(m): 9:09am
Business as usual
|Re: What Is Your Take On Harvest And Bazaar? by Boyooosa(m): 9:09am
TonyCizzy:When spiritual things are discussed, human opinions are void.
|Re: What Is Your Take On Harvest And Bazaar? by franciskaine(m): 9:12am
vivie01:harvest and bazaar annulled in the 'new gospel' but tithing approved in the new gospel. #sheeple
