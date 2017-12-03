Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Obiano Blasts Emeka Ojukwu Jnr: "You Are A Sad Irony Of Your Father" (8958 Views)

He said this while debunking a claim that he pestered Emeka Ojukwu to return to the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.



Son of the Biafran warlord had on November 15, dumped APGA, a political party believed to have been founded by his late father, for the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.



In a recent interview, Ojukwu Jr. said that Obiano had been lobbying for him to return to the party, adding that the Anambra governor was playing “ infantile and local politics.”



But responding in a statement by his Media Aide, Olivier Okpala, Obiano said Ojukwu lied against him, stressing that he had never talked to the late Igbo leader’s son since he joined the APC.



Obiano said he had nothing to gain if Ojukwu returned to APGA.



The statement partly reads, “It is a matter of pure pathetic fallacy for the younger Ikemba to say that Governor Obiano is lobbying him to come back to APGA.



“The governor wondered on what grounds anybody would ever lobby Ojukwu to return to APGA while he never held any important position to warrant being described as a stakeholder or a leader of the party when he was a member of APGA.



“In fact, nobody knew that he was a member of the party.”



Obiano described Ojukwu’s son as “a sad irony of his father” who “In his lifetime, was the champion of the struggle for the rights and emancipation of his people, standing firm with his Igbo brothers and sisters and never betraying their cause.”



Adding, “I wonder what the Great Ikemba would be thinking when his son openly denied the only political entity which he left to unite the Igbo under a political umbrella.



“It is unfortunate that Ojukwu’s son described an elder and the governor of his state as one playing juvenile and local politics when the late Ojukwu respected constituted authorities.



“We urge Ojukwu Jnr to show respect to the governor and continue his sojourn with the APC rather than make untrue remarks about the governor.”





I love the way SS and SE politicians respond to issues.



Always objective.



GEJ comes to mind. 41 Likes 4 Shares

DNA test needed sharply 1 Like

Ojukwu son Fck up big time 10 Likes 1 Share

Obiano described Ojukwu’s son as “a sad irony of his father” who “[/b]In his lifetime, was the champion of the struggle for the rights and emancipation of his people, standing firm with his Igbo brothers and sisters and never betraying their cause[/b].” Obiano is either a liar or introducing this comic about Odumegwu Ojukwu.



Ojukwu wey we know no get those attributes o. Obiano is either a liar or introducing this comic about Odumegwu Ojukwu.Ojukwu wey we know no get those attributes o. 7 Likes 4 Shares

Why is Obiano even disturbing himself over this disowned kid sef? Let him face the governance of Anambra state because that's what we elected him for. 5 Likes 1 Share

Obijulius:

I love the way SS and SE politicians respond to issues.



Always objective.



GEJ comes to mind.

Have you ever read or watched any response from Rotimi Amechi before? If so, you will see how myopic your comment is. Or is amechi not from SS/SE again?



There are objective and non-objective politicians everywhere, be it the north, south, west or east of Nigeria.



Stop commenting like a mentally backward idiot. Have you ever read or watched any response from Rotimi Amechi before? If so, you will see how myopic your comment is. Or is amechi not from SS/SE again?There are objective and non-objective politicians everywhere, be it the north, south, west or east of Nigeria.Stop commenting like a mentally backward idiot. 31 Likes 1 Share

nairanaira12:





Lols. See the pain!!! Lols. See the pain!!! 5 Likes

So becoming APC member now is betrayer. dumbass he would call cowardice bravery diplomacy betrayer, that's why you can't go beyond this 2 Likes

Obijulius:

I love the way SS and SE politicians respond to issues.



Always objective.



GEJ comes to mind.

You see my friend, I hardly comment on this forum, for obvious reasons, amongst which is the lack of decorum exhibit here. But I'm constrained to comment on this particular case this morning.



You see, I think the Igbos, in Nigeria, are politically naive. Unlike the Yorubas and the Hausas, how can you expect every Indigbo to belong to just one political party-APGA? No one wins a general election in a polarised country like Nigeria?



Take the SW for instance, before it used to be the AD, then it transformed into AC, then ACN and now the APC, all in their bid and effort to be relevant at the centre, aligning with friends and foes alike. Remember the saying in politics "no parmanent friend, no parmanent foe".



But the Igbos sees every other person as their enemies.



Well, this is my humble opinion and I stand to be corrected. You see my friend, I hardly comment on this forum, for obvious reasons, amongst which is the lack of decorum exhibit here. But I'm constrained to comment on this particular case this morning.You see, I think the Igbos, in Nigeria, are politically naive. Unlike the Yorubas and the Hausas, how can you expect every Indigbo to belong to just one political party-APGA? No one wins a general election in a polarised country like Nigeria?Take the SW for instance, before it used to be the AD, then it transformed into AC, then ACN and now the APC, all in their bid and effort to be relevant at the centre, aligning with friends and foes alike. Remember the saying in politics "no parmanent friend, no parmanent foe".But the Igbos sees every other person as their enemies.Well, this is my humble opinion and I stand to be corrected. 45 Likes 2 Shares

Obijulius:





Lols. See the pain!!!

Empty attempt to cover up obvious stupidity. Empty attempt to cover up obvious stupidity. 4 Likes

I agree

life is a choice is father life is not his life he has is own life to leave and critical decisions to make at critical moments 1 Like

SEEMS BOTH HAVE ONE THING IN COMMON OJUKWU JNR / OJUKWU SNR AND OBIANO/NNAMDI KANU

Rednaxelot:

Obiano is either a liar or introducing this comic about Odumegwu Ojukwu.



Ojukwu wey we know no get those attributes o. The Ojukwu Yoruba Muslims know The Ojukwu Yoruba Muslims know 6 Likes

mbhs139:





You see my friend, I hardly comment on this forum, for obvious reasons, amongst which is the lack of decorum exhibit here. But I'm constrained to comment on this particular case this morning.



You see, I think the Igbos, in Nigeria, are politically naive. Unlike the Yorubas and the Hausas, how can you expect every Indigbo to belong to just one political party-APGA? No one wins a general election in a polarised country like Nigeria?



Take the SW for instance, before it used to be the AD, then it transformed into AC, then ACN and now the APC, all in their bid and effort to be relevant at the centre, aligning with friends and foes alike. Remember the saying in politics "no parmanent friend, no parmanent foe".



But the Igbos sees every other person as their enemies.



Well, this is my humble opinion and I stand to be corrected. With all the so called relevance, their land is still full of poverty and hunger, human parts rituals is the order of the day. With all the so called relevance, their land is still full of poverty and hunger, human parts rituals is the order of the day. 10 Likes

Ikwokrikwo:



The Ojukwu Yoruba Muslims know Tell us about the Ojukwu the Igbo Jews know, if not the same coward that lead his people to war and ran away to Abidjan in the middle of the night. Tell us about the Ojukwu the Igbo Jews know, if not the same coward that lead his people to war and ran away to Abidjan in the middle of the night. 2 Likes

Ikwokrikwo:

With all the so called relevance their land is still full of poverty and hunger, human parts rituals is the order of the day.

So true, so much poverty in the SW. So true, so much poverty in the SW. 7 Likes

They cant have same FATE.

I'm virtually against everyone mentioned in this news including the confusionist and propagandist OP except Ojukwu himself. Starting with the OP, for him to write on this article that Ojukwu instead of his son (in quote) lied against obiano is evident to his membership of Arewa People's Congress propagandry committee(apcpc). Again for the first time I want to agree with Obiano (though not in support of him) that the so called Ojukwu Jnr is a disgrace not isolated to his father alone but the entire sane and conscientious humanity and he's not worthy to be called a son. He could not protect nor respect his father's uncommon legacy because of few crumbs from the All Progressive Criminals(APC). His father may hardly forgive him. 4 Likes

And they will be accusing the ones that are greater than them in manifolds of backstabbing, so what do u want to call this? Rebellious spirit right?

They can't even live together for just one month after the election and they want to make a whole nation, #Goantakeitna!

truth

Prodigal son

all igbos are to pay homage to ojukwu Jr if not they may b called bastards

Gbam!

Sorry Mister(governor) Obiano,the younger Ojukwu has a right to carve a life for himself. 2 Likes

Of course, nobody knew that Ojukwu jnr was ever in apga... That guy is as useless as the t in pistol 1 Like

Tapping my hands on my table... Still think wat to write

nairanaira12:





Have you ever read or watched any response from Rotimi Amechi before? If so, you will see how myopic your comment is. Or is amechi not from SS/SE again?



There are objective and non-objective politicians everywhere, be it the north, south, west or east of Nigeria.



Stop commenting like a mentally backward idiot.

Guy why the insult na...lol na wa for u ooh Guy why the insult na...lol na wa for u ooh