|Obiano Blasts Emeka Ojukwu Jnr: "You Are A Sad Irony Of Your Father" by Anstalk(f): 6:59am
Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, has described Ojukwu Jr. as ‘a sad irony’ of his father, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.
He said this while debunking a claim that he pestered Emeka Ojukwu to return to the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.
Son of the Biafran warlord had on November 15, dumped APGA, a political party believed to have been founded by his late father, for the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.
In a recent interview, Ojukwu Jr. said that Obiano had been lobbying for him to return to the party, adding that the Anambra governor was playing “ infantile and local politics.”
But responding in a statement by his Media Aide, Olivier Okpala, Obiano said Ojukwu lied against him, stressing that he had never talked to the late Igbo leader’s son since he joined the APC.
Obiano said he had nothing to gain if Ojukwu returned to APGA.
The statement partly reads, “It is a matter of pure pathetic fallacy for the younger Ikemba to say that Governor Obiano is lobbying him to come back to APGA.
“The governor wondered on what grounds anybody would ever lobby Ojukwu to return to APGA while he never held any important position to warrant being described as a stakeholder or a leader of the party when he was a member of APGA.
“In fact, nobody knew that he was a member of the party.”
Obiano described Ojukwu’s son as “a sad irony of his father” who “In his lifetime, was the champion of the struggle for the rights and emancipation of his people, standing firm with his Igbo brothers and sisters and never betraying their cause.”
Adding, “I wonder what the Great Ikemba would be thinking when his son openly denied the only political entity which he left to unite the Igbo under a political umbrella.
“It is unfortunate that Ojukwu’s son described an elder and the governor of his state as one playing juvenile and local politics when the late Ojukwu respected constituted authorities.
“We urge Ojukwu Jnr to show respect to the governor and continue his sojourn with the APC rather than make untrue remarks about the governor.”
http://anstalk.com/sad-irony-father-obiano-blasts-ojukwu-jr/
6 Likes
|Re: Obiano Blasts Emeka Ojukwu Jnr: "You Are A Sad Irony Of Your Father" by Obijulius: 7:02am
I love the way SS and SE politicians respond to issues.
Always objective.
GEJ comes to mind.
41 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Obiano Blasts Emeka Ojukwu Jnr: "You Are A Sad Irony Of Your Father" by Sprumbabafather: 7:03am
DNA test needed sharply
1 Like
|Re: Obiano Blasts Emeka Ojukwu Jnr: "You Are A Sad Irony Of Your Father" by tribalistseun: 7:27am
Ojukwu son Fck up big time
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Obiano Blasts Emeka Ojukwu Jnr: "You Are A Sad Irony Of Your Father" by Rednaxelot: 7:29am
Obiano described Ojukwu’s son as “a sad irony of his father” who “[/b]In his lifetime, was the champion of the struggle for the rights and emancipation of his people, standing firm with his Igbo brothers and sisters and never betraying their cause[/b].”Obiano is either a liar or introducing this comic about Odumegwu Ojukwu.
Ojukwu wey we know no get those attributes o.
7 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Obiano Blasts Emeka Ojukwu Jnr: "You Are A Sad Irony Of Your Father" by Yyeske(m): 7:30am
Why is Obiano even disturbing himself over this disowned kid sef? Let him face the governance of Anambra state because that's what we elected him for.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Obiano Blasts Emeka Ojukwu Jnr: "You Are A Sad Irony Of Your Father" by nairanaira12: 7:35am
Obijulius:
Have you ever read or watched any response from Rotimi Amechi before? If so, you will see how myopic your comment is. Or is amechi not from SS/SE again?
There are objective and non-objective politicians everywhere, be it the north, south, west or east of Nigeria.
Stop commenting like a mentally backward idiot.
31 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Obiano Blasts Emeka Ojukwu Jnr: "You Are A Sad Irony Of Your Father" by Obijulius: 7:37am
nairanaira12:
Lols. See the pain!!!
5 Likes
|Re: Obiano Blasts Emeka Ojukwu Jnr: "You Are A Sad Irony Of Your Father" by tollyboy5(m): 7:39am
So becoming APC member now is betrayer. dumbass he would call cowardice bravery diplomacy betrayer, that's why you can't go beyond this
2 Likes
|Re: Obiano Blasts Emeka Ojukwu Jnr: "You Are A Sad Irony Of Your Father" by mbhs139(m): 7:44am
Obijulius:
You see my friend, I hardly comment on this forum, for obvious reasons, amongst which is the lack of decorum exhibit here. But I'm constrained to comment on this particular case this morning.
You see, I think the Igbos, in Nigeria, are politically naive. Unlike the Yorubas and the Hausas, how can you expect every Indigbo to belong to just one political party-APGA? No one wins a general election in a polarised country like Nigeria?
Take the SW for instance, before it used to be the AD, then it transformed into AC, then ACN and now the APC, all in their bid and effort to be relevant at the centre, aligning with friends and foes alike. Remember the saying in politics "no parmanent friend, no parmanent foe".
But the Igbos sees every other person as their enemies.
Well, this is my humble opinion and I stand to be corrected.
45 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Obiano Blasts Emeka Ojukwu Jnr: "You Are A Sad Irony Of Your Father" by nairanaira12: 7:46am
Obijulius:
Empty attempt to cover up obvious stupidity.
4 Likes
|Re: Obiano Blasts Emeka Ojukwu Jnr: "You Are A Sad Irony Of Your Father" by TrueSenator(m): 7:59am
I agree
|Re: Obiano Blasts Emeka Ojukwu Jnr: "You Are A Sad Irony Of Your Father" by pointstores(m): 8:03am
life is a choice is father life is not his life he has is own life to leave and critical decisions to make at critical moments
1 Like
|Re: Obiano Blasts Emeka Ojukwu Jnr: "You Are A Sad Irony Of Your Father" by Emycord: 8:57am
SEEMS BOTH HAVE ONE THING IN COMMON OJUKWU JNR / OJUKWU SNR AND OBIANO/NNAMDI KANU
|Re: Obiano Blasts Emeka Ojukwu Jnr: "You Are A Sad Irony Of Your Father" by Ikwokrikwo: 9:02am
Rednaxelot:The Ojukwu Yoruba Muslims know
6 Likes
|Re: Obiano Blasts Emeka Ojukwu Jnr: "You Are A Sad Irony Of Your Father" by Ikwokrikwo: 9:05am
mbhs139:With all the so called relevance, their land is still full of poverty and hunger, human parts rituals is the order of the day.
10 Likes
|Re: Obiano Blasts Emeka Ojukwu Jnr: "You Are A Sad Irony Of Your Father" by Rednaxelot: 9:33am
Ikwokrikwo:Tell us about the Ojukwu the Igbo Jews know, if not the same coward that lead his people to war and ran away to Abidjan in the middle of the night.
2 Likes
|Re: Obiano Blasts Emeka Ojukwu Jnr: "You Are A Sad Irony Of Your Father" by Sprumbabafather: 9:42am
Ikwokrikwo:
So true, so much poverty in the SW.
7 Likes
|Re: Obiano Blasts Emeka Ojukwu Jnr: "You Are A Sad Irony Of Your Father" by anibirelawal(m): 11:37am
They cant have same FATE.
|Re: Obiano Blasts Emeka Ojukwu Jnr: "You Are A Sad Irony Of Your Father" by NLandIsHypocrit: 11:59am
I'm virtually against everyone mentioned in this news including the confusionist and propagandist OP except Ojukwu himself. Starting with the OP, for him to write on this article that Ojukwu instead of his son (in quote) lied against obiano is evident to his membership of Arewa People's Congress propagandry committee(apcpc). Again for the first time I want to agree with Obiano (though not in support of him) that the so called Ojukwu Jnr is a disgrace not isolated to his father alone but the entire sane and conscientious humanity and he's not worthy to be called a son. He could not protect nor respect his father's uncommon legacy because of few crumbs from the All Progressive Criminals(APC). His father may hardly forgive him.
4 Likes
|Re: Obiano Blasts Emeka Ojukwu Jnr: "You Are A Sad Irony Of Your Father" by Guilderland1: 12:02pm
|Re: Obiano Blasts Emeka Ojukwu Jnr: "You Are A Sad Irony Of Your Father" by Boyooosa(m): 12:02pm
And they will be accusing the ones that are greater than them in manifolds of backstabbing, so what do u want to call this? Rebellious spirit right?
They can't even live together for just one month after the election and they want to make a whole nation, #Goantakeitna!
|Re: Obiano Blasts Emeka Ojukwu Jnr: "You Are A Sad Irony Of Your Father" by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 12:04pm
truth
|Re: Obiano Blasts Emeka Ojukwu Jnr: "You Are A Sad Irony Of Your Father" by sonnie10: 12:06pm
Prodigal son
|Re: Obiano Blasts Emeka Ojukwu Jnr: "You Are A Sad Irony Of Your Father" by Quality20(m): 12:06pm
all igbos are to pay homage to ojukwu Jr if not they may b called bastards
|Re: Obiano Blasts Emeka Ojukwu Jnr: "You Are A Sad Irony Of Your Father" by kenbee(m): 12:06pm
Gbam!
|Re: Obiano Blasts Emeka Ojukwu Jnr: "You Are A Sad Irony Of Your Father" by aguiyi2: 12:06pm
Sorry Mister(governor) Obiano,the younger Ojukwu has a right to carve a life for himself.
2 Likes
|Re: Obiano Blasts Emeka Ojukwu Jnr: "You Are A Sad Irony Of Your Father" by jerflakes(m): 12:06pm
Of course, nobody knew that Ojukwu jnr was ever in apga... That guy is as useless as the t in pistol
1 Like
|Re: Obiano Blasts Emeka Ojukwu Jnr: "You Are A Sad Irony Of Your Father" by mejai(m): 12:07pm
Tapping my hands on my table... Still think wat to write
|Re: Obiano Blasts Emeka Ojukwu Jnr: "You Are A Sad Irony Of Your Father" by ugolinze123: 12:08pm
nairanaira12:
Guy why the insult na...lol na wa for u ooh
|Re: Obiano Blasts Emeka Ojukwu Jnr: "You Are A Sad Irony Of Your Father" by macaranta(m): 12:08pm
Okay...
