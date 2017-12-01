₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pictures Of Traditional Marriage Of Two Nairalanders by Ikology(m): 8:25am
Forum members finally held their traditional marriage rites in Abor, Udi local government, Enugu State. The event was held on 25th November, 2017. Thank God for his mercies on lives , while we pray on his continued protection and guidance for the new couples.
Nairalanders please wish the brand new couples happy married life.
|Re: Pictures Of Traditional Marriage Of Two Nairalanders by Ikology(m): 8:27am
More
|Re: Pictures Of Traditional Marriage Of Two Nairalanders by Ikology(m): 8:34am
Lalasticlala, mynd44
rocktation, seun
|Re: Pictures Of Traditional Marriage Of Two Nairalanders by Jodha(f): 8:35am
Congrats to them....
But yhu should have stated their handles ...so we'll know they are truly nairalanders...
|Re: Pictures Of Traditional Marriage Of Two Nairalanders by QueenSekxy(f): 8:37am
cuties
|Re: Pictures Of Traditional Marriage Of Two Nairalanders by chigoizie7(m): 8:38am
Congratulations
|Re: Pictures Of Traditional Marriage Of Two Nairalanders by ufuosman(m): 8:49am
Congrats to both family
|Re: Pictures Of Traditional Marriage Of Two Nairalanders by internationalman(m): 9:03am
how are we sure they re nairalanders.
HML though.
|Re: Pictures Of Traditional Marriage Of Two Nairalanders by Joislim(f): 9:09am
HML
what's their monikers
|Re: Pictures Of Traditional Marriage Of Two Nairalanders by Ikology(m): 9:11am
Jodha:
Lol
The forum is still faceless.
My TM tho
|Re: Pictures Of Traditional Marriage Of Two Nairalanders by Ikology(m): 9:12am
Joislim:
Her own, is it necessary?
|Re: Pictures Of Traditional Marriage Of Two Nairalanders by Ikology(m): 9:13am
internationalman:
Thanks bro. Yes for sure they are members.
Precisely me
|Re: Pictures Of Traditional Marriage Of Two Nairalanders by Ikology(m): 9:14am
chigoizie7:
Thanks man
|Re: Pictures Of Traditional Marriage Of Two Nairalanders by Ikology(m): 9:14am
QueenSekxy:
Thank youuuuu
|Re: Pictures Of Traditional Marriage Of Two Nairalanders by Atiku2019: 9:17am
Congrats
|Re: Pictures Of Traditional Marriage Of Two Nairalanders by internationalman(m): 9:18am
Ikology:Well then, best wishes..
|Re: Pictures Of Traditional Marriage Of Two Nairalanders by ibkkk(f): 9:20am
Congratulations.
|Re: Pictures Of Traditional Marriage Of Two Nairalanders by tosyne2much(m): 9:22am
Congrats.. Wishing you all the best
Everyday you keep seeing things like this on the front page and then you begin to ask when will Lalasticlala who is always pushing this threads to the front page ever post his own pre-wedding pictures
Is he allergic to pre-wedding pictures abi him no get woman to marry?
|Re: Pictures Of Traditional Marriage Of Two Nairalanders by Ikology(m): 9:24am
More
|Re: Pictures Of Traditional Marriage Of Two Nairalanders by Ikology(m): 9:24am
Atiku2019:
Thanks
|Re: Pictures Of Traditional Marriage Of Two Nairalanders by Joislim(f): 9:30am
Ikology:not necessary... congratulations once again
|Re: Pictures Of Traditional Marriage Of Two Nairalanders by skillful01: 9:32am
Congrats...
|Re: Pictures Of Traditional Marriage Of Two Nairalanders by lefulefu(m): 9:34am
QueenSekxy:hmm dis ur figure is lit..even ur back make sense.
|Re: Pictures Of Traditional Marriage Of Two Nairalanders by QueenSekxy(f): 9:40am
lefulefu:lol,,thanks joor
|Re: Pictures Of Traditional Marriage Of Two Nairalanders by Martin0(m): 9:43am
lefulefu:
Oboy nor cross boundry ooo
U go fit pay,?
|Re: Pictures Of Traditional Marriage Of Two Nairalanders by Martin0(m): 9:44am
lefulefu:
Remember say e get babe wey dey observe u ooo
|Re: Pictures Of Traditional Marriage Of Two Nairalanders by lefulefu(m): 9:46am
Martin0:sure i go fit pay wen i don hustle my 10 billion from E money
|Re: Pictures Of Traditional Marriage Of Two Nairalanders by lefulefu(m): 9:50am
Martin0:na waoh na wich babe come dey observe me?.u and ur mouth ehn.
|Re: Pictures Of Traditional Marriage Of Two Nairalanders by Martin0(m): 9:50am
lefulefu:
Hahahah u sure say na dat kin payment she dey look for
Nor be say after 10billion una go still dey soak garri make e for rise oo
|Re: Pictures Of Traditional Marriage Of Two Nairalanders by lefulefu(m): 9:53am
Martin0:babe like Queensekzy no go sabi chop garri na.na food like Quaker oat and cornflakes she go dey chop ..u know all dose oyibo food.i go stock am put 4 house .
