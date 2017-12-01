₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,921,901 members, 3,948,270 topics. Date: Sunday, 03 December 2017 at 04:26 PM

Pictures Of Traditional Marriage Of Two Nairalanders - Events - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Pictures Of Traditional Marriage Of Two Nairalanders (8757 Views)

Traditional Marriage Of A White Man From US And His Bride In Imo (Photos) / Groom Kisses Bride's Ass At Their Traditional Marriage In Festac / Photos From Two Nairalanders' Introduction Ceremony. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Pictures Of Traditional Marriage Of Two Nairalanders by Ikology(m): 8:25am
Forum members finally held their traditional marriage rites in Abor, Udi local government, Enugu State. The event was held on 25th November, 2017. Thank God for his mercies on lives , while we pray on his continued protection and guidance for the new couples.

Nairalanders please wish the brand new couples happy married life.

19 Likes 1 Share

Re: Pictures Of Traditional Marriage Of Two Nairalanders by Ikology(m): 8:27am
More

4 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Pictures Of Traditional Marriage Of Two Nairalanders by Ikology(m): 8:34am
Lalasticlala, mynd44

rocktation, seun

Front page

1 Like

Re: Pictures Of Traditional Marriage Of Two Nairalanders by Jodha(f): 8:35am
Congrats to them....

But yhu should have stated their handles ...so we'll know they are truly nairalanders...

6 Likes

Re: Pictures Of Traditional Marriage Of Two Nairalanders by QueenSekxy(f): 8:37am
cuties

2 Likes

Re: Pictures Of Traditional Marriage Of Two Nairalanders by chigoizie7(m): 8:38am
Congratulations

1 Like

Re: Pictures Of Traditional Marriage Of Two Nairalanders by ufuosman(m): 8:49am
Congrats to both family
Re: Pictures Of Traditional Marriage Of Two Nairalanders by internationalman(m): 9:03am
how are we sure they re nairalanders.
HML though.
Re: Pictures Of Traditional Marriage Of Two Nairalanders by Joislim(f): 9:09am
HML
what's their monikers
Re: Pictures Of Traditional Marriage Of Two Nairalanders by Ikology(m): 9:11am
Jodha:
Congrats to them....

But yhu should have stated their handles ...so we'll know they are truly nairalanders...

Lol

The forum is still faceless.

My TM tho

1 Like

Re: Pictures Of Traditional Marriage Of Two Nairalanders by Ikology(m): 9:12am
Joislim:
HML

what's their monikers

Her own, is it necessary?
Re: Pictures Of Traditional Marriage Of Two Nairalanders by Ikology(m): 9:13am
internationalman:
how are we sure they re nairalanders.

HML though.

Thanks bro. Yes for sure they are members.

Precisely me

1 Like

Re: Pictures Of Traditional Marriage Of Two Nairalanders by Ikology(m): 9:14am
chigoizie7:
Congratulations

Thanks man
Re: Pictures Of Traditional Marriage Of Two Nairalanders by Ikology(m): 9:14am
QueenSekxy:
cuties

Thank youuuuu
Re: Pictures Of Traditional Marriage Of Two Nairalanders by Atiku2019: 9:17am
Congrats

1 Like

Re: Pictures Of Traditional Marriage Of Two Nairalanders by internationalman(m): 9:18am
Ikology:

Thanks bro. Yes for sure they are members.
Precisely me
Well then, best wishes..

1 Like

Re: Pictures Of Traditional Marriage Of Two Nairalanders by ibkkk(f): 9:20am
Congratulations.

1 Like

Re: Pictures Of Traditional Marriage Of Two Nairalanders by tosyne2much(m): 9:22am
Congrats.. Wishing you all the best


Everyday you keep seeing things like this on the front page and then you begin to ask when will Lalasticlala who is always pushing this threads to the front page ever post his own pre-wedding pictures cool

Is he allergic to pre-wedding pictures abi him no get woman to marry? cheesy

5 Likes

Re: Pictures Of Traditional Marriage Of Two Nairalanders by Ikology(m): 9:24am
More

3 Likes

Re: Pictures Of Traditional Marriage Of Two Nairalanders by Ikology(m): 9:24am
Atiku2019:
Congrats


Thanks
Re: Pictures Of Traditional Marriage Of Two Nairalanders by Joislim(f): 9:30am
Ikology:

Her own, is it necessary?
not necessary... congratulations once again
Re: Pictures Of Traditional Marriage Of Two Nairalanders by skillful01: 9:32am
Congrats...

1 Like

Re: Pictures Of Traditional Marriage Of Two Nairalanders by lefulefu(m): 9:34am
QueenSekxy:
cuties
hmm dis ur figure is lit..even ur back make sense.
Re: Pictures Of Traditional Marriage Of Two Nairalanders by QueenSekxy(f): 9:40am
lefulefu:
hmm dis ur figure is lit..even ur back make sense.
lol,,thanks joor

1 Like

Re: Pictures Of Traditional Marriage Of Two Nairalanders by Martin0(m): 9:43am
lefulefu:
hmm dis ur figure is lit..even ur back make sense.


Oboy nor cross boundry ooogringrin
U go fit pay,?grin
Re: Pictures Of Traditional Marriage Of Two Nairalanders by Martin0(m): 9:44am
lefulefu:
hmm dis ur figure is lit..even ur back make sense.

Remember say e get babe wey dey observe u ooogringringrin
Re: Pictures Of Traditional Marriage Of Two Nairalanders by lefulefu(m): 9:46am
Martin0:



Oboy nor cross boundry ooogringrin
U go fit pay,?grin
sure i go fit pay wen i don hustle my 10 billion from E moneycheesy
Re: Pictures Of Traditional Marriage Of Two Nairalanders by lefulefu(m): 9:50am
Martin0:


Remember say e get babe wey dey observe u ooogringringrin
na waoh na wich babe come dey observe me?cheesy.u and ur mouth ehncheesy.
Re: Pictures Of Traditional Marriage Of Two Nairalanders by Martin0(m): 9:50am
lefulefu:
sure i go fit pay wen i don hustle my 10 billion from E moneycheesy

Hahahahgringringrin u sure say na dat kin payment she dey look forgringrin

Nor be say after 10billion una go still dey soak garri make e for rise oogringrin
Re: Pictures Of Traditional Marriage Of Two Nairalanders by lefulefu(m): 9:53am
Martin0:


Hahahahgringringrin u sure say na dat kin payment she dey look forgringrin

Nor be say after 10billion una go still dey soak garri make e for rise oogringrin
babe like Queensekzy no go sabi chop garri na.na food like Quaker oat and cornflakes she go dey chop ..u know all dose oyibo food.i go stock am put 4 house cheesy.

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Ushering Jobs? / Describe Your Dream Wedding / Hot Topics!

Viewing this topic: tejiritex, iyke4(m), moppie123(m), adaifx, dayleke(m), dansokoto1(m), chukwuma0000(m), Victory1989, dezhi(m), Hennybeliebe, Airforce1(m), AuroraB(f), mikywonder(m), Ikology(m), DocAdray(f), jhybho, fharrisonfort(m), Maycher(m), Fumigationguys(m), Bussme, dawoyo(m), acquisitions, PrestigeG(f), Ajokeade17, Abiriba1stson, Ayemco(f), Omocy(f), DecoLand(m), illicit(m), Rahmoney(m), themayor4542(m), bibelo, ashdre, omaolowo(m), nairamaniac, adebimpeg(f), Yisolar(f), FrenchWay, Fyngal1(f), policy12, stansaintly(m), perosky80(m), adgab(m), hary4luv(m), unphilaz(m), Martin0(m), Itzurboi(m), bastien, Hayose, iamdapsyj(m), ukjerry(f), undisputedQueen(f), DrMeroThaEmperor(m), cheerokee(m), teeblinkz001(m), merahki, chrischukszy01(m), juniorolan(m), Glorygrace, Khaliyah(m), rosey11, mylove4God(f), mzfaa(f), knightsTempler and 72 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.