|Davido Congratulates Cassper Nyovest As He Sold Out 68K Stadium Capacity (Photos by Feranmicharless: 11:56am
The South African rapper, Caspper just made history for himself as he sold out the Soweto soccer stadium last night. The stadium is said to be filled with over 68,000 people.
He shared on his IG page...
He wrote. "History was made! Soccer city stadium was filled!!! 68,000 tickets sold!!!!"
https://www.instagram.com/p/BcOA_DNlPj5/?hl=en
|Re: Davido Congratulates Cassper Nyovest As He Sold Out 68K Stadium Capacity (Photos by Feranmicharless: 11:56am
No be lie...
|Re: Davido Congratulates Cassper Nyovest As He Sold Out 68K Stadium Capacity (Photos by Foxrain: 12:14pm
And our international star cannot sell out Botswana?
|Re: Davido Congratulates Cassper Nyovest As He Sold Out 68K Stadium Capacity (Photos by Slayer2: 12:28pm
Mehn na real legend this one don reach wwe wrestle mania crowd turn up self
|Re: Davido Congratulates Cassper Nyovest As He Sold Out 68K Stadium Capacity (Photos by censeakay(m): 1:06pm
Mama I Made It
|Re: Davido Congratulates Cassper Nyovest As He Sold Out 68K Stadium Capacity (Photos by jocarfid(m): 1:59pm
Must his expression be "WTF"??....congratulations to Casper though
|Re: Davido Congratulates Cassper Nyovest As He Sold Out 68K Stadium Capacity (Photos by Gomd: 2:08pm
Chineke.... Dear Wizkid, Pride goes before a fall
|Re: Davido Congratulates Cassper Nyovest As He Sold Out 68K Stadium Capacity (Photos by Gabaleve(m): 3:10pm
Wizkid nor go congratulate am....I sure die
|Re: Davido Congratulates Cassper Nyovest As He Sold Out 68K Stadium Capacity (Photos by Brown14(m): 3:13pm
and "someone" cannot even fill a room in Botswana.
|Re: Davido Congratulates Cassper Nyovest As He Sold Out 68K Stadium Capacity (Photos by Foxrain: 6:46pm
Brown14:
|Re: Davido Congratulates Cassper Nyovest As He Sold Out 68K Stadium Capacity (Photos by Kingsleyuc(m): 6:48pm
i join davido to congratulate him...is not a small achievement o.
|Re: Davido Congratulates Cassper Nyovest As He Sold Out 68K Stadium Capacity (Photos by Sunofgod(m): 6:56pm
So what,,,
|Re: Davido Congratulates Cassper Nyovest As He Sold Out 68K Stadium Capacity (Photos by Mufasa27(m): 6:56pm
Truth be told South Africa have the best rappers in Africa right now
Our own rapper keep shouting how he shut down Eko hotel that's not up to 4k capacity
|Re: Davido Congratulates Cassper Nyovest As He Sold Out 68K Stadium Capacity (Photos by femi4: 6:57pm
Foxrain:he couldn't come closer, he was busy manyewu somewhere
|Re: Davido Congratulates Cassper Nyovest As He Sold Out 68K Stadium Capacity (Photos by DancingSkeleton(m): 6:58pm
My number one southie
|Re: Davido Congratulates Cassper Nyovest As He Sold Out 68K Stadium Capacity (Photos by oviejnr(m): 6:58pm
My favorite SA rapper, AKA, Emtee, KO. Big up Cassper the Superman
|Re: Davido Congratulates Cassper Nyovest As He Sold Out 68K Stadium Capacity (Photos by mccoy47(m): 6:58pm
Damn!
|Re: Davido Congratulates Cassper Nyovest As He Sold Out 68K Stadium Capacity (Photos by Olawalesadiq(m): 6:59pm
am happy for him.... i know say wizkid rank don fall now. .. sorry bro
|Re: Davido Congratulates Cassper Nyovest As He Sold Out 68K Stadium Capacity (Photos by CASTOSVILLA(m): 7:00pm
badest nigga
|Re: Davido Congratulates Cassper Nyovest As He Sold Out 68K Stadium Capacity (Photos by CASTOSVILLA(m): 7:00pm
This is something
|Re: Davido Congratulates Cassper Nyovest As He Sold Out 68K Stadium Capacity (Photos by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 7:00pm
O mehnn.
|Re: Davido Congratulates Cassper Nyovest As He Sold Out 68K Stadium Capacity (Photos by gurunlocker: 7:00pm
Success celebrate success else your ego will only make you see 100+ attendants....
|Re: Davido Congratulates Cassper Nyovest As He Sold Out 68K Stadium Capacity (Photos by dogstyle007(m): 7:01pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Davido Congratulates Cassper Nyovest As He Sold Out 68K Stadium Capacity (Photos by Hozier: 7:01pm
Mufasa27:South Africa has a bigger market for rap music than Nigeria. Rap music does not sell in this country. Afro pop and a bit of Hip Hop is what the people want to hear.
|Re: Davido Congratulates Cassper Nyovest As He Sold Out 68K Stadium Capacity (Photos by Banter1: 7:02pm
Davido is an ediota
|Re: Davido Congratulates Cassper Nyovest As He Sold Out 68K Stadium Capacity (Photos by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 7:02pm
.
|Re: Davido Congratulates Cassper Nyovest As He Sold Out 68K Stadium Capacity (Photos by josielewa(m): 7:02pm
a whole stadium...otdinary botswana dem no fit fill...abeg congrats jare...better pikin...not some overhyped kid filled with pride
|Re: Davido Congratulates Cassper Nyovest As He Sold Out 68K Stadium Capacity (Photos by skillful01(m): 7:03pm
And starboy couldn't even sell upto a thousand tickets.
Mr International.
#I know frog voice intends to achieve with the congratulatory message#.
It's okay.
|Re: Davido Congratulates Cassper Nyovest As He Sold Out 68K Stadium Capacity (Photos by Idrismusty97(m): 7:04pm
Now here is a musician without frog voice.
Mama i made it!
|Re: Davido Congratulates Cassper Nyovest As He Sold Out 68K Stadium Capacity (Photos by Saintsquare(m): 7:04pm
gurunlocker:Saafegi lol
|Re: Davido Congratulates Cassper Nyovest As He Sold Out 68K Stadium Capacity (Photos by Mufasa27(m): 7:06pm
Hozier:Well I cannot but agree with you on this
|Re: Davido Congratulates Cassper Nyovest As He Sold Out 68K Stadium Capacity (Photos by BEENUEL: 7:06pm
THIS IS EXTREMELY GREAT.
CASPPER IS A VERY HUMBLE being, UNLIKE AKA WEREY.
CASPPER LIKE DAVIDO
WIZKID LIKE AKA.
BUT, THE AFFOREMENTION GUYS ARE MADE AND GREAT......
I'm TRYING TO BE SOMEBODY.
