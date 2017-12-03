Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido Congratulates Cassper Nyovest As He Sold Out 68K Stadium Capacity (Photos (7001 Views)

He shared on his IG page...

He wrote. "History was made! Soccer city stadium was filled!!! 68,000 tickets sold!!!!"





No be lie... 2 Likes

And our international star cannot sell out Botswana? 38 Likes

Mehn na real legend this one don reach wwe wrestle mania crowd turn up self

Mama I Made It 4 Likes

Must his expression be "WTF"??....congratulations to Casper though 2 Likes

Chineke.... Dear Wizkid, Pride goes before a fall 1 Like

Wizkid nor go congratulate am....I sure die 4 Likes

and "someone" cannot even fill a room in Botswana. 12 Likes 1 Share

Brown14:

and "someone" cannot even fill a room in Botswana. 7 Likes

i join davido to congratulate him...is not a small achievement o.



So what,,,



Our own rapper keep shouting how he shut down Eko hotel that's not up to 4k capacity Truth be told South Africa have the best rappers in Africa right nowOur own rapper keep shouting how he shut down Eko hotel that's not up to 4k capacity 6 Likes

Foxrain:

And our international star cannot sell out Botswana? he couldn't come closer, he was busy manyewu somewhere he couldn't come closer, he was busy manyewu somewhere 2 Likes

My number one southie

My favorite SA rapper, AKA, Emtee, KO. Big up Cassper the Superman

Damn!

am happy for him.... i know say wizkid rank don fall now. .. sorry bro 1 Like

badest nigga

This is something

O mehnn.

Success celebrate success else your ego will only make you see 100+ attendants....

Hmmmm

Mufasa27:

Truth be told South Africa have the best rappers in Africa right now

Our own rapper keep shouting how he shut down Eko hotel that's not up to 4k capacity South Africa has a bigger market for rap music than Nigeria. Rap music does not sell in this country. Afro pop and a bit of Hip Hop is what the people want to hear. South Africa has a bigger market for rap music than Nigeria. Rap music does not sell in this country. Afro pop and a bit of Hip Hop is what the people want to hear. 1 Like

Davido is an ediota

.

a whole stadium...otdinary botswana dem no fit fill...abeg congrats jare...better pikin...not some overhyped kid filled with pride 1 Like

And starboy couldn't even sell upto a thousand tickets.



Mr International.







#I know frog voice intends to achieve with the congratulatory message#.



It's okay. 1 Like

Now here is a musician without frog voice.



Mama i made it!

gurunlocker:

Success celebrate success else your ego will only make you see 100+ attendants.... Saafegi lol Saafegi lol

Hozier:

South Africa has a bigger market for rap music than Nigeria. Rap music does not sell in this country. Afro pop and a bit of Hip Hop is what the people want to hear. Well I cannot but agree with you on this Well I cannot but agree with you on this